The Pitt Season 2: Every Guest Star In Episode 3, And Where We’ve Seen Them Before

Some interesting new characters make an appearance in The Pitt season 2 episode 3 as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch’s team battles a relentless 4th of July nightmare in the ER.

Fresh patients flood in with brain tumors, brutal falls, and psychotic breakdowns, introducing new cast to the mix.

While the guest actors may not have a lot of screen time, they deliver subtle yet impactful performances, and viewers may recognize some of them from their past credits.

Here’s a full rundown of every major guest star in episode 3.

Amanda Schull appears as the worried ex-wife of a brain tumor patient

Female guest star in The Pitt Season 2 Episode 3, wearing a dark coat and standing in an office setting with blurred background.

Image credits: Suits/USA Network

Amanda Schull appears as Gretchen Williams, the ex-wife of Michael Williams, a patient with a potential head injury that may have caused memory loss. Gretchen is called to the ER, as she is still listed as her ex-husband’s emergency contact, and learns that he has a brain tumor.

The actress is arguably best known for her performance as Katrina Bennett in the legal drama Suits. Schull has also played the lead role of Dr. Cassandra Railly in the sci-fi drama 12 Monkeys.

More recently, she has appeared in recurring roles on shows such as The Recruit and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Michael Nouri is the elderly patient flirting with Dr. McKay

Man wearing sunglasses and a dark suit sitting outdoors, related to The Pitt Season 2 guest star episode 3.

Image credits: Yellowstone/Paramount Network

Michael Nouri plays Nathaniel Montrose, an elderly patient under the care of Fiona Dourif’s Dr. Cassie McKay. He was brought to the ER after taking a nasty fall and frequently makes small talk with other patients and doctors.

Nouri rose to prominence with the lead role of Nick Hurley in the 1983 blockbuster Flashdance. He is known for his role as Dr. Neil Roberts on the teen drama The O.C. He also appeared in the recurring role of Bob Schwartz in the first three seasons of Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone.

Patrick Mulvey plays the father of an injured girl

Three cast members from The Pitt Season 2 episode 3 in a hospital hallway, featuring key guest stars from the series.

Image credits: HBO Max

In season 2, Dr. Trinity Santos primarily deals with the case of a young girl named Kylie Connors, and suspects she is being ab*sed by her father. In episode 3, the father, Benny Connors, finally arrives in the ER, with Patrick Mulvey essaying the role.

Mulvey has had guest stints on several TV shows, including Chicago Fire, Empire, and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. Some viewers may recognize him as Grant from season 6 of the family drama This Is Us.

Jessica ‘Limer’ Flores appears as a deaf patient in the waiting area

Woman with dark hair and hoop earrings pointing downward, featured in The Pitt Season 2 guest star discussion.

Image credits: Jessica “Limer” Flores/YouTube

Jessica ‘Limer’ Flores plays Harlow Graham, a patient seen in the background in previous episodes while her name is called out on the loudspeaker. However, she does not hear it since she is deaf, and an interpreter is brought in to help her in episode 3.

Like her character, Flores is also deaf in real life and is a prominent YouTuber who uses her platform to raise awareness about living with hearing loss. The Pitt is Flores’ first television acting credit, as she previously only acted in a 2025 short film she wrote and directed.

Eugene Shaw & Angela Lin play the couple affected by a road accident

Two actors from The Pitt Season 2 Episode 3 sharing a moment on set with guest stars featured in the scene.

Image credits: HBO Max

In episode 3, Mark Yee, played by Eugene Shaw, is brought into the ER after getting severely injured in a motorcycle accident. Accompanying him is his wife, Nancy Yee, played by Angela Lin.

Lin played the recurring role of Dr. Hau in the HBO Max sci-fi comedy series Made for Love, while Shaw has appeared in shows such as L.A.’s Finest and Mr. Robot.

Zack Morris portrays the “combative teenager” in the ER

Young man in a hoodie shining a flashlight in a dark room from The Pitt season 2 guest star episode 3.

Image credits: Goosebumps/Disney+

At the end of episode 2, a teenager who had a psychotic breakdown is brought into the ER. In episode 3, he is identified as Jackson Davis, with actor Zack Morris playing the role.

The British actor rose to fame with his role as Keegan Baker in the soap opera EastEnders. He is better known to American viewers from his lead role as Isaiah Howard in the first season of 2023’s Goosebumps. In the series, Morris shared screen space with Isa Briones, who plays Dr. Santos in The Pitt.

Other Guest Stars in episode 3

Two female guest stars from The Pitt Season 2 Episode 3 in a hospital setting, one in scrubs with a stethoscope.

Image credits: HBO Max

Sam Hennings plays Harlan Hansen, a new patient who arrives in the ER because of low blood pressure. However, Dr. Melissa “Mel” King soon figures out he took an unprescribed medication. Hennings previously appeared as Ben in the Dylan O’Brien-led 2024 mystery thriller Caddo Lake.

Becca Blackwell, as Dylan, a social worker, and Derek Cecil, as patient Michael Williams, are also credited as guest stars in episode 3.

Viewers might recognize Blackwell as Day from the Netflix series Survival of the Thickest. Cecil is famous for playing Seth Grayson in the political drama House of Cards.

The Pitt is currently streaming on HBO Max.