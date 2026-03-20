Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Gets Detained By ICE At A Parking Lot For Speaking In A Foreign Language, Then Gets Hit On
Woman speaking on phone, looking concerned indoors, illustrating situation of being detained by ICE for speaking a foreign language.
Society

Woman Gets Detained By ICE At A Parking Lot For Speaking In A Foreign Language, Then Gets Hit On

1

29

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine just going about your day, maybe talking to your mom on the phone, and suddenly you’re stopped by people in masks trying to scare you.

This has become a reality for some Americans as the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, or ICE for short, widens its crackdown.

A woman faced a similar situation recently when she was briefly detained by two ICE agents in a parking lot. Sharing her story online, she revealed that one of the agents started texting her a few days later, and even asked her out on a date.

RELATED:

    A woman was briefly questioned by ICE agents in the US

    Image credits: jota_buyinch (not the actual photo)

    She said one of the officers started texting her later, and asked her out on a date

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: bnenin (not the actual photo)

    Image source:

    Behind the badge: ICE, its officers, and their responsibilities

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) has made thousands of arrests since US President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January 2025.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    These agents roll up in dark masks and bulletproof vests, and they’ve basically become the face of Trump’s hardcore immigration crackdown.

    The organization was formed as part of the Homeland Security Act of 2002, a response to the terror attacks on September 11, 2001.

    Today, it is the highest-funded US law enforcement agency after its budget skyrocketed in 2025.

    Over the past year, ICE has been all over the news for its use of force and intimidation, especially after a string of shootings and aggressive raids.

    People have been thrown to the ground, tased, and mistakenly arrested. Some have been hit by pepper balls, rubber bullets, and tear gas and mauled by an “attack dog.”

    “We’ve never in this country had federal law enforcement agents routinely cover themselves up in masks and stand in front of cars or at the side of cars. The things that this administration is ordering agents to do are resulting again and again in them violently confronting members of the public,” Naureen Shah, director of government affairs in ACLU’s equality division, told PBS.

    Other experts say these agents usually don’t have the kind of experience, background and training to work in an environment that can actually become a bit hostile.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ICE agents differ from border patrol in the sense that they focus on enforcing immigration laws inside the country and tracking people down in cities, workplaces, and sometimes even knocking on the doors of houses.

    Meanwhile, border patrol agents are supposed to be focusing on the external edges, the physical borders, of the country.

    But under recent immigration crackdowns, both groups have shown up in city environments far from the border, and sometimes wear similar tactical gear. This has blurred the lines for people who see them in the streets.

    That overlap doesn’t change their core missions, though, but it does help explain why so many people mix them up.

    A recent poll found that about 65 % of Americans think ICE has “gone too far” in enforcing immigration laws.

    In recent months, there have also been several protests against the agents.

    However, opinions are highly polarized by political affiliation even now.

    Reports show patterns of alleged harassment, force, and neglect by ICE agents

    Image credits: Valery Tenevoy (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    At least two dozen ICE employees and contractors have been charged with crimes since 2020. They’ve been accused of physical harassment, violent behavior, corruption, and other misconduct.

    A report found that some agents have also used their credentials and government resources to try to avoid arrest or receive favorable treatment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While federal officials have justified ICE’s aggression, critics say the agency’s massive hiring blitz has meant more and more agents are coming on board with rushed vetting and less training.

    “Once a person is hired, brought on, goes through the training and they are not the right person, it is difficult to get rid of them and there will be a price to be paid later down the road by everyone,” says Gil Kerlikowske, who served as commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection from 2014 to 2017.

    Recently, a former detention officer in Louisiana pleaded guilty to physically harassing a woman over several months while she was imprisoned. Federal prosecutors called it a “romantic relationship.”

    Some agents have been recorded or accused of using derogatory language about women or people of color.

    How to protect yourself from those who misuse power

    Image credits: Hoi An and Da Nang Photographer (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While some might dismiss texts as a simple attempt to ask someone out, the context shared by the author of the viral online post makes them clearly inappropriate.

    When a person in a position of authority, especially a federal law‑enforcement officer, contacts someone they detained and had access to through an official capacity, there’s a clear power imbalance.

    The agent got her number without her consent, while she was in a vulnerable situation, under his authority, and scared for her safety.

    Formal ethical guidelines say that law‑enforcement officers should respect personal and professional boundaries. They are advised not to use their professional position to pursue “inappropriate” relationships with members of the public.

    A recent report revealed that a woman was deported from the US one day after suing over alleged harassment by an ICE contractor. Her lawsuit claimed that the official sent her explicit text messages and videos.

    Experts say survivors should document every single piece of info when such a case happens—write down dates, times, locations, what was said or done, and if any witnesses were present.

    “Repeated text messages that are affecting your health should be reported. Everyone has different stress and anxiety thresholds, and once harassing texts have elevated you past these, it is time to contact the police,” writes attorney Lisa M Schaffer, Esq.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People can also contact independent oversight officials who investigate government misconduct and complaints against public officials.

    The woman said she has contacted her lawyer to discuss the next steps

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many people reacted with outrage against the ICE agent, and some gave legit advice

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    29

    1

    29

    1

    Ridhima Shukla

    Ridhima Shukla

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Ridhima Shukla

    Ridhima Shukla

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    taranw avatar
    Okiedokie
    Okiedokie
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Disgusting. Revolting. Terrify a young woman and then assume you have a chance because she DIDN’T fight back. Equate it to ‘obedience.’ Excuse me but I have to go vomit.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    taranw avatar
    Okiedokie
    Okiedokie
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Disgusting. Revolting. Terrify a young woman and then assume you have a chance because she DIDN’T fight back. Equate it to ‘obedience.’ Excuse me but I have to go vomit.

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Society
    Homepage
    Trending
    Society
    Homepage
    Next in Society
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT