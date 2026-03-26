47 Times Annoying Passengers Forgot How To Behave On Public Transport (New Pics)
Society requires us to find a way to coexist with each other, and while most people manage the basics just fine, there’s always someone who forgets the world doesn’t revolve around them.
They might not seem that annoying in passing, but when you’re crammed together in a packed bus or train during rush hour, it’s a different story.
So as a reminder to be more considerate, we created a wall of shame for passengers treating public transport like a private VIP lounge. From gross hygiene habits to messy eating, and—of course—littering, it’s all here.
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Forbidden Parmigiano
Only In A NYC Subway, Priceless Reaction
not enough time at home, must start chopping onions in the subway ?
It’s not just other passengers that these people infuriate. A bus driver from the United Kingdom recently took it all out on rude passengers who annoyed him and his colleagues, exposing the worst habits he sees on his route.
While the majority of those taking public transport are courteous and follow the unspoken rules of sharing a bus, there’s always a small group of people ready to ruin the day.
One common issue is passengers not having their pass or ticket ready before boarding. The driver, who works in London, pointed out that passengers waiting at a bus stop have ample time to prepare their pass. Having it ready when entering the bus speeds up the process and allows the driver to move to the next stop more quickly.
Guy Puts His Feet Right Next To My Head On The Bus
Family With Two Young Kids On The Train, One Playing Loudly On Her iPad While The Other Younger One Was Screaming, They Left This
Another Normal Day In Paris
Another frustrating behavior is when passengers sprint for the bus but fail to thank the driver for waiting. Many people find themselves running, especially when pressed for time, but drivers don’t always stop.
Those who do wait appreciate gratitude, yet it can be especially annoying when passengers don’t acknowledge the effort. The driver explained that when he stops for someone who’s running, waits for them to board, and gets no thanks, it feels disrespectful. “I’ll open the door and say ‘you’re welcome,’” he said. “Have some manners. That’s annoying.”
Woman Having Work Zoom Call In The Train With No Headphones
This woman literally took a Zoom call for work on the train this morning with no headphones and using the speakers loud on the phone and had the audacity to ask others to please be quiet.
Guy In The Blue Hoodie Is Smoking... Poor Passengers
This Guy Just Hanging Out In Montreal
The Train Was Delayed This Time Because A Drunk Man Was On The Tracks, Making It Impossible For The Train To Move
It was held up for an hour and a half, they just couldn’t catch the guy. This energetic drunk, all on his own, kept running away from the train. Annoying, yet kind of funny.
Pressing the stop bell multiple times without anyone actually leaving is another common frustration. Drivers assume someone wants to alight when the bell rings, but stopping unnecessarily slows the journey for everyone. The driver complained that repeated ghost stops prevent him from keeping on schedule and disrupt the ride for all passengers.
Save It For Your Living Room! Not On The Train
Both Of The Owners Of These Bags Are Sitting In Their Own Seat, Enjoying All The Space They Have
A Friend Saw Someone Last Night On The Witchway Bus Eating A Pack Of Raw Mince Meat And Then He Opened A Pack Of Raw Pork Chops Too. Quite The Dinner
There Is A Time And Place For Everything And This Is Not The Place For Clipping Your Nails
Some passengers also tap on the window impatiently when the bus arrives. While the usual way to signal you want to board is to extend your arm, some can’t wait and knock on the window unnecessarily. The driver explained that this behavior is confusing and irritating, especially when he is already preparing to stop.
Finally, it can be frustrating when one passenger points out that someone else is running to catch up. The driver prefers that the latecomer board at their own pace without commentary from other passengers. Pointing it out only adds stress.
Dinner Time
Los Angeles
These Four People Taking Up 8 Prime Seats On The Tour Bus
And yes, they were travelling together. Once the bus filled up people needed those seats and finally asked to climb over them. They didn’t stand up to let the people in.
Yeah Just Put Your Wet, Dirty Shoes On The Textile Seat
Etiquette expert Jo Hayes, founder of EtiquetteExpert.org, says everyone shares responsibility for maintaining proper behavior on public transport. If well-mannered passengers fail to address bad manners, poor etiquette continues to flourish.
Often, people aren’t aware of their misbehavior due to lack of self-awareness, never being told, or neurodivergence. Addressing the situation, even awkwardly, benefits everyone.
Hayes advises following the Golden Rule: treat others as you would like to be treated, showing respect, consideration, and courtesy while being as unobtrusive as possible.
Infuriating Mess Someone Left Behind On A Train
Bus Is Completely Full And People Are Standing. (Yes I Asked Them To Move Their Bags, Shouldn’t Have To)
Someone Stuck Gum On The NYC Subway Cart Pole
Children Who Sit On The Train Like This
In practical terms, this could mean avoiding loud phone conversations, maintaining good hygiene when coughing or sneezing, keeping your belongings and body contained to your seat, avoiding eating strong-smelling food, and never putting your feet on the seats. All of these small actions help ensure public transport is a more comfortable experience for everyone.
Todd Of 47-50 Rockefeller Center Smoking In Privacy
Come Get Your Kids Please
It Now Smells Like Feet On The Train
Taking Up 3 Seats When People Are Standing On The Train
Getting Too Comfy
This Is Ridiculous
i want my ... i want my ... i want my playstation (read it with Money For Nothing in mind xD )
This Pushchair Blocking The Carriage Door
On a very empty train. A parent has decided to leave their pushchair (circled in red) unfolded in the middle of the doorway despite the baggage storage area right beside it being completely empty. As a result, there’s approximately 20cm to squeeze through for anyone who wants to visit the toilet, which must be very annoying for the person using the wheelchair space (circled in yellow).
if you say something, it will be considered as an a*sàult
Broken Bus Stop
People Who Hang Their Hair Over Your Lap On Long Bus Rides
Brushing His Teeth On The 6 From Uptown All The Way To Downtown
He was going to town in his front-teeth-wide-smile style when I got on the train uptown. Did that until Midtown. Then made a nice big old spit on the floor too. I saw it for a good 45 minutes.
This Boils My Blood
Old Lady Reclined Her Seat Fully In A Bus. I Am 5ft Tall And The Seat Is Still Close To My Knees
Old buses back in the 1990s and 2000s had reclining seats. You wouldn't believe how many rude people thought it was ok to do this if kid or teenager sat behind you. They wouldn't do that if adult sat behind them.
Watching AI Videos On Full Blast On The Bus
Watching AI ped0-propaganda Videos On Full Blast On The Bus
Nap Time
Mans Got Big Office
I Really Hate This. Keep Your Pet At Home
Ice Cream
Is This How You Are Supposed To Use A Photo Box On The Subway Station?
That´s harmless. German stations look like asylums for zombies.
Subway Creatures Version Of The Wizard Of Oz
3hr Bus Ride And The Guy Next To Me With His Phone On Full Brightness And Volume. Most People Are Sleeping And Even With My Headphones On I Can Hear His Reels
That honestly looks like it could be my ex. That would 100% be something he would do too and not have ANY idea why other people found it offensive. He was a t**d.
Sometimes You Just Need A Tarp
Waiting For The 2 Train
"Sir, I've Got A Fishing Rod. Can You Move?" Says The Guy With A Stick And A Hole In His Pants
I Will Never Understand Why People Can’t Pay A $2.90 Fare
Hey, if I could do that, I probably would. Besides, $2.90 is not nothing.