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Society requires us to find a way to coexist with each other, and while most people manage the basics just fine, there’s always someone who forgets the world doesn’t revolve around them.

They might not seem that annoying in passing, but when you’re crammed together in a packed bus or train during rush hour, it’s a different story.

So as a reminder to be more considerate, we created a wall of shame for passengers treating public transport like a private VIP lounge. From gross hygiene habits to messy eating, and—of course—littering, it’s all here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Forbidden Parmigiano

Woman on subway floor causing a mess with spilled powder, highlighting unhinged and entitled passengers in NYC commutes.

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    #2

    Only In A NYC Subway, Priceless Reaction

    Three passengers on a NYC subway, one woman cutting food on a tray disrupting the commute environment.

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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    not enough time at home, must start chopping onions in the subway ?

    2
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    It’s not just other passengers that these people infuriate. A bus driver from the United Kingdom recently took it all out on rude passengers who annoyed him and his colleagues, exposing the worst habits he sees on his route.

    While the majority of those taking public transport are courteous and follow the unspoken rules of sharing a bus, there’s always a small group of people ready to ruin the day.

    One common issue is passengers not having their pass or ticket ready before boarding. The driver, who works in London, pointed out that passengers waiting at a bus stop have ample time to prepare their pass. Having it ready when entering the bus speeds up the process and allows the driver to move to the next stop more quickly.

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    #3

    Guy Puts His Feet Right Next To My Head On The Bus

    Passenger blocking emergency door on NYC commute, showcasing unhinged behavior disrupting fellow travelers on public transit.

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    16points
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    howeyelianah avatar
    elianah howey
    elianah howey
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’d stand up and start taking pictures

    0
    0points
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    #4

    Family With Two Young Kids On The Train, One Playing Loudly On Her iPad While The Other Younger One Was Screaming, They Left This

    Messy train seats with empty bottles, food wrappers, and plates left by entitled passengers disrupting NYC commutes.

    bubdy Report

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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    some people have more rights than others .... i suppose

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    #5

    Another Normal Day In Paris

    Large trash bin blocking aisle on NYC bus, disrupting passengers' commutes with unhinged and entitled behavior.

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    Another frustrating behavior is when passengers sprint for the bus but fail to thank the driver for waiting. Many people find themselves running, especially when pressed for time, but drivers don’t always stop.

    Those who do wait appreciate gratitude, yet it can be especially annoying when passengers don’t acknowledge the effort. The driver explained that when he stops for someone who’s running, waits for them to board, and gets no thanks, it feels disrespectful. “I’ll open the door and say ‘you’re welcome,’” he said. “Have some manners. That’s annoying.”

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    #6

    Woman Having Work Zoom Call In The Train With No Headphones

    Passenger on a crowded NYC bus watching videos on a phone, highlighting unhinged and entitled commuter behavior.

    This woman literally took a Zoom call for work on the train this morning with no headphones and using the speakers loud on the phone and had the audacity to ask others to please be quiet.

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    #7

    Guy In The Blue Hoodie Is Smoking... Poor Passengers

    Crowded NYC subway with passengers wearing jackets and masks, showcasing unhinged and entitled commuter behavior.

    subwaycreatures Report

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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nobody had a bottle of water?

    1
    1point
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    #8

    This Guy Just Hanging Out In Montreal

    Person in red and black plaid climbs subway ceiling during crowded NYC commute with unhinged and entitled passengers.

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    donderklapf avatar
    Tobi Ornot
    Tobi Ornot
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He disregards the law of gravity.

    0
    0points
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    #9

    The Train Was Delayed This Time Because A Drunk Man Was On The Tracks, Making It Impossible For The Train To Move

    Digital screen apologizing for a 19-minute delay in NYC transit service due to waiting for a train crew member.

    It was held up for an hour and a half, they just couldn’t catch the guy. This energetic drunk, all on his own, kept running away from the train. Annoying, yet kind of funny.

    Suspicious-Okra-7602 Report

    14points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Drunk or high on d***s?

    1
    1point
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    Pressing the stop bell multiple times without anyone actually leaving is another common frustration. Drivers assume someone wants to alight when the bell rings, but stopping unnecessarily slows the journey for everyone. The driver complained that repeated ghost stops prevent him from keeping on schedule and disrupt the ride for all passengers.
    #10

    Save It For Your Living Room! Not On The Train

    Passenger with bare feet on subway seat ruining NYC commute amid entitled passengers causing disruption.

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    #11

    Both Of The Owners Of These Bags Are Sitting In Their Own Seat, Enjoying All The Space They Have

    Large suitcases occupying multiple seats on a train, illustrating entitled passengers disrupting NYC commutes.

    Feisty_Indications_ Report

    14points
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    icpshootyz avatar
    George Costanza
    George Costanza
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Move their c**p. They have no power here.

    2
    2points
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    #12

    A Friend Saw Someone Last Night On The Witchway Bus Eating A Pack Of Raw Mince Meat And Then He Opened A Pack Of Raw Pork Chops Too. Quite The Dinner

    Man taking up extra space with grocery bags on subway seat, showing entitled passengers disrupting NYC commuters.

    lodge28 Report

    13points
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    ethanthear avatar
    Benji
    Benji
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What the f**k bro no that’s actually f*****g nasty as s**t

    2
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    #13

    There Is A Time And Place For Everything And This Is Not The Place For Clipping Your Nails

    Person clipping another passenger's nails on NYC subway, illustrating unhinged and entitled behavior disrupting commutes.

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    Some passengers also tap on the window impatiently when the bus arrives. While the usual way to signal you want to board is to extend your arm, some can’t wait and knock on the window unnecessarily. The driver explained that this behavior is confusing and irritating, especially when he is already preparing to stop.

    Finally, it can be frustrating when one passenger points out that someone else is running to catch up. The driver prefers that the latecomer board at their own pace without commentary from other passengers. Pointing it out only adds stress.
    #14

    Dinner Time

    Man removing chicken bones on subway floor, illustrating unhinged passengers disrupting NYC commutes and causing chaos.

    UrbanBanger Report

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    #15

    Los Angeles

    NYC subway interior cluttered with trash and passengers sitting amid dirty floors disrupting daily commutes in New York City simulation.

    reddit.com Report

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    These Four People Taking Up 8 Prime Seats On The Tour Bus

    Three passengers seated inside a bus during a commute with trees visible outside the window in NYC simulation context.

    And yes, they were travelling together. Once the bus filled up people needed those seats and finally asked to climb over them. They didn’t stand up to let the people in.

    A-Rational-Fare Report

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    #17

    Yeah Just Put Your Wet, Dirty Shoes On The Textile Seat

    Passenger on a train with feet on empty seat, showing entitled behavior disrupting NYC commute experience.

    P26601 Report

    13points
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    Etiquette expert Jo Hayes, founder of EtiquetteExpert.org, says everyone shares responsibility for maintaining proper behavior on public transport. If well-mannered passengers fail to address bad manners, poor etiquette continues to flourish.

    Often, people aren’t aware of their misbehavior due to lack of self-awareness, never being told, or neurodivergence. Addressing the situation, even awkwardly, benefits everyone.

    Hayes advises following the Golden Rule: treat others as you would like to be treated, showing respect, consideration, and courtesy while being as unobtrusive as possible.

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    #18

    Infuriating Mess Someone Left Behind On A Train

    Two avocados placed on a train tray table, showing unhinged passengers disrupting NYC commutes.

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    #19

    Bus Is Completely Full And People Are Standing. (Yes I Asked Them To Move Their Bags, Shouldn’t Have To)

    Two passengers seated on a NYC subway with bags on priority seats, illustrating unhinged commuter behavior in NYC travel.

    LuckyDuckCrafters Report

    13points
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    #20

    Someone Stuck Gum On The NYC Subway Cart Pole

    Gum stuck on a metal pole inside a subway train, illustrating NYC simulation and disrupted commutes by unruly passengers.

    itsjackcheng Report

    13points
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    #21

    Children Who Sit On The Train Like This

    Woman sitting with feet on bag on NYC subway seat, showing unhinged and entitled passengers disrupting commutes.

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    In practical terms, this could mean avoiding loud phone conversations, maintaining good hygiene when coughing or sneezing, keeping your belongings and body contained to your seat, avoiding eating strong-smelling food, and never putting your feet on the seats. All of these small actions help ensure public transport is a more comfortable experience for everyone.
    #22

    Todd Of 47-50 Rockefeller Center Smoking In Privacy

    Person covered with a large blue tarp standing on worn subway stairs, disrupting NYC commute with unhinged behavior.

    Consistent-Pen-757 Report

    13points
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    samtrudeau_1 avatar
    Sam Trudeau
    Sam Trudeau
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is some r/bossfight stuff

    0
    0points
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    #23

    Come Get Your Kids Please

    NYC subway train stopped at platform with passengers standing at the doors during a busy commute in New York City.

    poboy212 Report

    12points
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    icpshootyz avatar
    George Costanza
    George Costanza
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't worry, St Peter will come get them soon :)

    1
    1point
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    #24

    It Now Smells Like Feet On The Train

    Barefoot passenger with legs up on blue patterned train seat blocking aisle during NYC commute disruption.

    makiswife6 Report

    12points
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    howeyelianah avatar
    elianah howey
    elianah howey
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay so my camera roll is going to be just feet pics now?

    0
    0points
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    #25

    Taking Up 3 Seats When People Are Standing On The Train

    Commuters on a crowded NYC subway with one passenger taking up multiple seats, showing entitled behavior during the commute.

    AlphaFatman Report

    12points
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    howeyelianah avatar
    elianah howey
    elianah howey
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some people really just give zero f***s 😭

    0
    0points
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    #26

    Getting Too Comfy

    Passenger hanging in an orange hammock inside NYC subway car, disrupting commute and surprising fellow riders on crowded train.

    dkandpal Report

    12points
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    jamesuthmann avatar
    Khavrinen
    Khavrinen
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least he's not taking up any seats...

    2
    2points
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    #27

    This Is Ridiculous

    Large TV screen showing wrestling match placed on a train seat, blocking multiple seats during NYC commute.

    subwaycreatures Report

    12points
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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i want my ... i want my ... i want my playstation (read it with Money For Nothing in mind xD )

    4
    4points
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    #28

    This Pushchair Blocking The Carriage Door

    Crowded NYC train with a stroller blocking the aisle, showing unhinged and entitled passengers disrupting commutes.

    On a very empty train. A parent has decided to leave their pushchair (circled in red) unfolded in the middle of the doorway despite the baggage storage area right beside it being completely empty. As a result, there’s approximately 20cm to squeeze through for anyone who wants to visit the toilet, which must be very annoying for the person using the wheelchair space (circled in yellow).

    Thats-Doctor Report

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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    17 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    if you say something, it will be considered as an a*sàult

    4
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    #29

    Broken Bus Stop

    Bus stop with shattered glass and debris on sidewalk showing commute disruption by unhinged passengers in NYC simulation.

    reddit.com Report

    12points
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    emmasimmonds avatar
    baconbite
    baconbite
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why are they made of glass?

    1
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    #30

    People Who Hang Their Hair Over Your Lap On Long Bus Rides

    Long curly hair awkwardly hanging over the back of a seat, disrupting the NYC commute with unhinged passenger behavior.

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    12points
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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very gently tie it to those handles.

    6
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    #31

    Brushing His Teeth On The 6 From Uptown All The Way To Downtown

    Man in black jacket and hat sitting on a subway seat blocking the aisle, disrupting NYC simulation commute with entitled behavior.

    He was going to town in his front-teeth-wide-smile style when I got on the train uptown. Did that until Midtown. Then made a nice big old spit on the floor too. I saw it for a good 45 minutes.

    distelfink33 Report

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    #32

    This Boils My Blood

    Person with eye mask reclining on crowded NYC subway seat, disrupting commute of other passengers.

    subwaycreatures Report

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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    just on his legs ... oh sorry, didn't see you there

    8
    8points
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    #33

    Old Lady Reclined Her Seat Fully In A Bus. I Am 5ft Tall And The Seat Is Still Close To My Knees

    Tight legroom on a crowded NYC commute with unhinged and entitled passengers causing discomfort.

    Ok-Honeydew-6100 Report

    11points
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    tahadata avatar
    Lara Verne
    Lara Verne
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Old buses back in the 1990s and 2000s had reclining seats. You wouldn't believe how many rude people thought it was ok to do this if kid or teenager sat behind you. They wouldn't do that if adult sat behind them.

    1
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    #34

    Watching AI Videos On Full Blast On The Bus

    Man on a crowded bus in NYC holding a smartphone showing an animated video during his disrupted commute.

    TevisLA Report

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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Watching AI ped0-propaganda Videos On Full Blast On The Bus

    4
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    #35

    Nap Time

    Person lying on the floor of an empty NYC subway car, disrupting commute amid unhinged entitled passengers.

    jprbruce Report

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    #36

    Mans Got Big Office

    Man taking up entire subway aisle with a table and laptop, disrupting NYC commute and annoying other passengers.

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    #37

    I Really Hate This. Keep Your Pet At Home

    Man carrying large snake on NYC subway, highlighting unhinged and entitled passengers disrupting commutes.

    subwaycreatures Report

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    #38

    Ice Cream

    Woman on NYC subway placing multiple ice cream containers on the floor, disrupting other passengers' commute.

    TA_TO Report

    10points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Owned by nestle? No thanks.

    2
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    #39

    Is This How You Are Supposed To Use A Photo Box On The Subway Station?

    Person lying on the floor partially inside a photo booth, illustrating unhinged and entitled passengers disrupting NYC commutes.

    oSumAtrIX Report

    9points
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    donderklapf avatar
    Tobi Ornot
    Tobi Ornot
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That´s harmless. German stations look like asylums for zombies.

    0
    0points
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    #40

    Subway Creatures Version Of The Wizard Of Oz

    Person sprawled halfway out of a NYC subway door, blocking the platform and disrupting commuters in the city simulation.

    jrim001 Report

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    #41

    3hr Bus Ride And The Guy Next To Me With His Phone On Full Brightness And Volume. Most People Are Sleeping And Even With My Headphones On I Can Hear His Reels

    Person using a bright smartphone in a dark NYC subway setting, illustrating unhinged and entitled passengers during commutes.

    zaphira01 Report

    9points
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    honeybrown345 avatar
    Leah Brown
    Leah Brown
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That honestly looks like it could be my ex. That would 100% be something he would do too and not have ANY idea why other people found it offensive. He was a t**d.

    0
    0points
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    #42

    Sometimes You Just Need A Tarp

    Passenger wrapped in a blue tarp blocking seats on a NYC commute with entitled behavior disrupting others.

    JesseGladstone Report

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    #43

    Waiting For The 2 Train

    Subway platform in NYC with passengers waiting by the tracks during a disrupted commute caused by unhinged passengers.

    AliveBeautifuI Report

    8points
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    #44

    "Sir, I've Got A Fishing Rod. Can You Move?" Says The Guy With A Stick And A Hole In His Pants

    Passengers experiencing a disrupted NYC commute on crowded public transit with some wearing masks and backpacks inside a train car.

    Ta4li0n Report

    8points
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    #45

    I Will Never Understand Why People Can’t Pay A $2.90 Fare

    Woman in black dress bypassing NYC subway turnstile, causing disruption during a typical unhinged commuter scene.

    subwaycreatures Report

    7points
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    dork2 avatar
    Bartlet for world domination
    Bartlet for world domination
    Community Member
    Premium     4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey, if I could do that, I probably would. Besides, $2.90 is not nothing.

    0
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    #46

    People Who Do This On Public Transport

    Crumpled tissues scattered on the floor near a subway wheelchair accessible seat on an NYC commute.

    get-a-mac Report

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    #47

    I Don’t Want To See What They Are Doing

    Man on NYC subway blocking two seats with a large polka dot umbrella, disrupting commute for other passengers.

    vonkluver Report

    6points
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