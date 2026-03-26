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Society requires us to find a way to coexist with each other, and while most people manage the basics just fine, there’s always someone who forgets the world doesn’t revolve around them.

They might not seem that annoying in passing, but when you’re crammed together in a packed bus or train during rush hour, it’s a different story.

So as a reminder to be more considerate, we created a wall of shame for passengers treating public transport like a private VIP lounge. From gross hygiene habits to messy eating, and—of course—littering, it’s all here.