ADVERTISEMENT

When people think about charisma, they picture bold personalities or magnetic confidence. But psychologists suggest something much simpler.

Likability is rarely built on grand gestures. It’s shaped by small, almost invisible behaviors that quietly influence how others feel around you.

If you’ve ever wondered how to get people to like you, the answer may lie in subtle, science-backed habits that show people you’re present and considerate.

And the best part? These everyday actions can shift the tone of a conversation in seconds.