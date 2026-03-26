Sis Worried About Autistic Sibling After Golden Child Bro Sold His Beats To Christian Rock Label

ADVERTISEMENT

Entitled people can be difficult to deal with because they always seem to want stuff they don’t deserve and will do everything in their power to get those things. Unfortunately, this can inconvenience the folks around them and also cause a lot of resentment.

This is what one woman realized after her sly younger brother secretly copied his elder sibling’s music track and passed it off as his own in order to get signed with a Christian recording label. She couldn’t believe his entitlement, but felt helpless to stop him.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

If one person is always putting their needs before their siblings, it can start causing conflicts between them soon enough

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that her older brother, who has severe autism, was always excellent at mixing beats and managed to sell a few tracks to advertising companies

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Diana Mialik / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Unfortunately, one day the woman learned that her younger sibling had stolen their older brother’s favorite beats and passed them off as his own to a record label

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The cunning younger sibling had managed to get signed with a large Christian recording label, which hurt his elder brother, who really loved the track

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Mjsandersoncf

The poster felt protective of her elder sibling and wanted to help him, but her parents accused her of being jealous and told her not to ruin her younger brother’s career

As the woman mentioned, she always felt protective and extremely connected to her older, special needs brother. She would also end up becoming his legal guardian if anything happened to their parents, which she didn’t mind because she truly cared for her sibling a lot and wanted to be there for him.

In cases like this, where one child in a family is disabled, therapists explain that parents need to foster a sense of warmth and connection between them. This will ensure kids stick together even in tough times, and also help them understand their special needs sibling who might need greater care.

ADVERTISEMENT

The problem is that, as much as the OP cared for her autistic sibling, she equally disliked her younger brother, who was treated as the golden child of the family. She felt that her parents spoiled him a lot, which made her slowly lose any sisterly love she had for him over time.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to experts, when parents keep showing favoritism to one of their kids, it can make their other children feel hurt or resentful. It can also impact their self-worth, as they might always feel the need to work extra hard just to be noticed by their parents, as compared to their golden child sibling.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Apart from the annoyance that the poster felt toward her younger brother, she also got angry when she found out that he had profited from their elder sibling’s music track. The cunning teen had stolen his brother’s beats and made a new song with them, which helped him get signed by a Christian recording label.

ADVERTISEMENT

In situations like this, where someone has stolen another person’s music, professionals advise the victim to first get in touch with a lawyer who specializes in entertainment and intellectual property law. They can help build a case against the individual who stole the track and also gather evidence that can support the victim’s claim.

Unfortunately, the poster didn’t know how to protect her sibling from his brother, who stole his track, especially since her parents weren’t willing to lend their support in any way. They felt that she was jealous of her younger sibling’s career and that she wanted to ruin it all for him.

The OP knew that that was far from the truth, and that she only wanted to protect her older brother since he had really loved that track. He had also hoped to keep it for himself forever, but since it had been used in a commercial piece, he was heartbroken that it had been stolen without any credit.

What do you think the poster can do about this sticky situation? Do share your opinions down below, and let us know what you would have done if you were in her place.

ADVERTISEMENT

People urged the woman to get legal advice immediately and to take action against her entitled younger sibling

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT