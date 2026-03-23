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One of my close friends has a blind doggo named Ginger, and she’s the sweetest and most lovable canine that I have ever met. If there’s anything that I have learned from her, it’s how animals refuse to let anything pull them down, even a disability.

Looking at such joyful furballs, it just makes us wish that humans had as much determination as they do. If you are in awe of these animals, we have compiled the most heartwarming list for you. Scroll down at your own risk, as these fluffy creatures might steal your heart at first glance!