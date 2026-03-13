GF Frantic As Disabled Dog’s Funds Get Stolen, Heartbroken As The Thief Was None Other Than Her BF

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Have you ever had one of those moments where life feels like it’s finally calming down? Life is looking much brighter, your finances are slowly stabilizing, and the person you’re dating seems supportive, only for everything to derail in the most frustrating way imaginable?

Unfortunately, today’s Original Poster (OP) found herself in this position. After doing everything to ensure that her dog was recovering nicely and also saving for it, she was left deeply upset when her boyfriend stole the money. However, his response to it made her more upset.

More info: Reddit

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There are few things more crushing than discovering that the money you carefully saved for something deeply meaningful has vanished

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author’s 11-year-old German Shepherd was severely injured in a car accident, requiring long-term care, medication, and mobility aids

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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She carefully saved money over time to fund treatments and devices to improve the dog’s quality of life

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Image credits: standret / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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The boyfriend, aware of the savings, stole the cash and dismissed the dog’s needs, claiming the pet was half gone and not a priority

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The betrayal left her devastated, facing financial loss, broken trust, and difficult decisions about boundaries, legal action, and protecting the dog

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The OP shared that her 11-year-old German Shepherd was once hit by a car, triggering a long and emotionally draining recovery process. The accident left him with seizures and severe anxiety, especially around fast-moving objects. Yet despite those difficulties, with medication, the dog slowly began to heal, both physically and emotionally.

As the dog aged, the vet mentioned ways to improve the dog’s mobility through mobility aids designed specifically for dogs with physical challenges. It functions almost like a walking cane for pets, helping guide them safely through their environment. However, it wasn’t cheap, so the OP decided to save money gradually in cash. Now, earlier in the year, she met a guy while out walking the dog.

From the beginning, he knew about the dog’s medical needs and the extra care required. At first, the relationship seemed easygoing and supportive. Conversations about finances came up naturally, especially since both were students balancing limited budgets. During one of those discussions, she explained her plan to save money in a small fireproof chest to help pay for the dog’s future treatment.

One day, she visited her boyfriend’s place, and noticed he had a new setup. When she asked him where he got the money came from, it quickly turned into an argument but the truth came out eventually. Her boyfriend had stolen the money, and insisted that the dog was half gone anyway, and that it was time to let go. However, the OP was more upset because the vet had never mentioned the possibility of even losing the dog.

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Image credits: John Petalcurin / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Long-term care for pets with chronic conditions can be expensive, requiring consistent medication, specialized diets, and frequent vet visits. Spot and Tango notes that planning ahead with strategies like a dedicated pet savings fund, pet insurance with high lifetime coverage, or low-cost clinics and prescription discount programs can make ongoing care more manageable and less stressful financially.

This makes the story of stolen pet savings even more devastating. That money wasn’t just cash, it represented foresight, love, and security for a cherished animal whose needs never pause. Hope Redefined explains that this financial loss is can be compounded by the anxiety of interrupted care, the emotional blow of broken trust, and the feeling of failing to protect a dependent family member.

Recovering from this kind of betrayal requires setting firm boundaries, as therapist Cheryl Camarillo advises. Prioritizing both emotional safety and your pet’s well-being is key. Pausing contact temporarily, clearly communicating limits, and defining specific consequences if boundaries are crossed can protect your mental health while ensuring your pet continues to receive the care they need.

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Netizens expressed anger and disbelief at the betrayal, emphasizing that the theft was entirely about the OP, not the dog, and urged immediate action. What would you do if someone stole money saved for your pet’s care? Would you call the police or try to handle it privately? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens also strongly recommended ending the relationship and seeking legal recourse to protect both the author and her dog’s future

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