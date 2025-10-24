For some people, intuition can even save their lives. Don't believe me? Check out these answers Bored Panda found that people were sharing in the comments online. After a netizen prompted them by saying, "Tell me about a time you followed your gut instinct, and only realized later it protected you," folks came armed with the craziest stories. It seems that sometimes staying at home to bed rot can really save your life.

When it comes to decisions, how often do you go by your gut feeling, Pandas? If you're more likely to trust your instincts rather than your head, you're not alone. 70% of Brits say that they always trust their intuition , and 35% even experience a physical "gut feeling." People trust their sixth sense when it comes to their romantic partners, their health, and even problems manifesting through dreams.

#1 Not quite horror movie level...but I Was helping my 88yr old grandma with yard work and had my virtually mute dog with me. My back to the treeline. Was looking down pulling up weeds when my dog started growling real deeply. I look behind me and there's a 400 lbs black bear walking up on us looking right at me. It was less than 50ft away. I never heard it approach. It was silent. Didn't stop till I started yelling at it. If my dog wasn't there I don't know how close it would have gotten, or if it would have attacked me. Needless to say Carly Girl had my back. Shes been especially on guard since.

#2 Arc flash. Guy behind me basically evaporated and I came out unscathed.

#3 Got hit by a drunk driver on the freeway. Everyone in the drunk drivers car was airfted to the hospital. I walked out of my car with a scratch on my toe.

#4 I drove myself to the ER while having a "widow maker" heart attack. almost didn't go at all.

#5 Trailer hitch malfunctioned and we swung off the road flipping multiple times. My dads airbag didn’t deploy. He was driving. He didn't survive. My mom brother and I all walked away wo a scratch.

#6 something told me to teach my momma how to video call. we practiced and practiced and a week later, covid hit.

#7 I survived Hurricane Andrew. Imagine the movie scene in Poltergeist with everything being sucked into the TV but it’s multiple tornadoes ripping your house apart for hours.

#8 I was kidnapped and carjacked when I was 6 months pregnant. Managed to fight off my attacker AND I kept my car.

#9 went "ghost hunting" in an abandoned house at 16. turns out there were squatters living there and when they heard us inside, ran outside, barred the doors and lit the house on fire. broke a window on the second floor and jumped into some bushes.

#10 Not THAT crazy but I was bitten by a baby copperhead snake which is poisonous and since it was a baby it gave me all its venom and so I had to be hospitalized for two days

#11 I was swimming at a beach with no life guards in Maui. I went out too far (im an excellent swimmer) I treaded water for like 45 minutes trying to get back to shore I had to use everything I had to get back

#12 Fell of a boat at night in the pitch black. My friends were a good half mile away I could see them with their phone lights trying to find me and they couldn’t hear my screams. Suddenly something bumped into me it was a buoy I clinged onto till another boat spotted me hours later.

#13 I was seconds away from burning alive when someone left a soda bottle of gasoline next to a bonfire. I had the sudden feeling I should move away from the fire and insisted my friends come with me. Big explosion

#14 I left Utah working a seasonal job. I kept feeling the need to see a doctor URGENTLY. I got home & my iron was so low I needed an emergency blood transfusion. Life threatening low & I was pregnant btw.

#15 New Orleans during Katrina.

#16 Sailed across Lake Michigan after reading sailing for Dummies

#17 A man impersonating a police officer tried to get me in the back of his car

#18 I either had the worst episode of sleep paralysis or was abducted by aliens out of my bedroom when I was 13

#19 My Heart was beating Over 200 BPM. About 2 More heart beats faster, I wouldve be gone. I had to go to the ER to fix it. Btw, this All happened because school was stressing me out.

#20 Got lost on a mountain in Colorado snowmobiling in white out conditions with no cell reception

#21 Took birth control pills for 2 months. Couldn’t figure out why I was so winded, my lips kept turning blue and I could hardly move around. One week shy of getting on an airplane, I found out I had 4 blood clots in each lung.

#22 Currently dealing with a neurological disorder/auto immune disorder at 24 that’s eating away at my muscles, nerves, tendons, etc. still in the process of getting diagnosed but I’m a fighter.

#23 I was sitting at a red light and seen my car get hit by an 18 wheeler, when the light turned green I sat there for about 5 seconds and sure enough an 18 wheeler blew through the red light and would have hit me if I went.

#24 two men tried to abduct my sister and I - we ran thru parking garages and climbed fences in heels downtown til we found a cop who we ran to out of breath and disoriented -he said "I don't see anyone chasing you"

#25 Got hit by a car going 55+ while on a bicycle. Flew 250 through the air…somehow the surgeon saved my left leg.

#26 when i was 10/11 i went to nyc with my mom who was chronically ill. late at night she sent me to the mcdonald’s in times square to get food (about 2 blocks from our hotel) and i went alone bc she was sick and couldn’t move. omw back i passed a homeless man and felt sorry for him so i gave him my chicken nuggets. kept walking and a stranger man grabbed me and started to drag me off and i was shouting but it was so loud nobody heard me? after a second the homeless man started beating the guy and i ran back to the hotel safe. i always think about what might’ve happened

#27 I got caught in a whirlpool in a lake when my tube deflated while being pulled by a boat. It sucked me down so far I couldn’t see light and I didn’t know which way was up freaked out till I remembered my life jacket would float me to the top. Wear your protective gear people

#28 I got thrown out of a car in i95 going 35-40mph. I was overdosing (unconscious) and woke up in the hospital. The car behind me was an off duty cop who saved my life, I didn’t have a single broken bone or anything. Idk what saved me but I have 7 years clean now

#29 Had sleep paralysis a week after moving into a new apartment in a new state alone. Dreamt there was a man in my apartment but couldn’t wake up and kept saying in my sleep Siri call Josh (my bf at the time) woke up to my dog going insane, Siri talking to me, and a light on that I didn’t leave on. Still unsure if it was a nightmare or someone really was in my apartment.

#30 I was at a red light with my little brother who has an intellectual disability and is generally pretty quiet and reserved. Light turns green and I start to go. He grabs my arm looks at me and yells WOAH! Totally unusual for him. I stop and a car blows through the intersection. He wasn’t even looking that way. Idk how he knew.

#31 I woke from a deep sleep to find a man standing at the end of my bed. My dog was in the bed with me and was going crazy. The man had broken into ny townhouse, stolen my purse, rummaged through my downstairs and I had slept through it all. My dog woke me up and scared him away. I called the police but they couldn't find him. We found out later he had been hiding in the model home next door. He came out out later that night and attacked the lady across the street from me. They found my purse in her bedroom. I've never been without a dog since then.

#32 When I was very young living in Texas, I was sitting on the curb in front of my house. A van pulled up and there was a man driving and a woman in passenger and she rolled down the windows asked if I was okay. I said yes. Then the side door opened and there was a man in the back acting like he was talking on the phone. She kept saying “your brothers on the phone he wants to talk to you”. I said no only because I was a very shy child, not because I understood they were trying to kidnap me. I walked inside my house and they drove off. I told my dad what had happened. He got a restraining order against his ex wife. It was her.

#33 On a first date the guy drove me out to the Arizona desert instead of to the restaurant

#34 I went to the bathroom after dinner. Taking my time and just dilly dallying. Not in a rush. When we left, we just nearly passed a drunk driving car accident. If we had left even 1 min earlier they probably would have hit us.

#35 I had a gut instinct not to take a highway to my destination and to take the long way. I took the highway, got rear ended

#36 I was at a red light that turned green. My friend kept telling me its green and cars started honking at me, but something in my gut said to wait. About 5 seconds after the light turned green a semi came speeding through the intersection due to the brakes not working.

#37 had a gut feeling to book it into my house one night after feeling like I got followed while driving. I was right. they creeped along the front of house before hitting gas as soon as they passed neighbors house. cameras were installed after

#38 was setting off fireworks this pazt 4th of July. I'd set off several already and had ran back to the same spot to watch. something told me to go another direction this time. the firework I'd just lit was faulty. one of the projectiles hit right where I would've been standing

#39 Not me, but my mom. I was feeling lethargic, dizzy, and not eating. She took me to a day clinic and they told me, it was dehydration. They sent me home that afternoon. My mom’s “gut instinct” told her to take me to the emergency room and I was diagnosed with AML Leukemia that evening. I’m 3 years into remission thanks to my Mommy!

#40 Floated through a infestation nest of bayou gators in pitch black on innertubes with phones wit no battery, no 911 nothing but my god

#41 A bear chased me for like 35 seconds in Whistler, Canada.

#42 My mom had gotten me this bed that had an area underneath that I could fit into, normally for clothes but I made a little “hangout” under it, one night when I was 13 my mom had left to go grocery shopping and I decided to go under it and read a book, ended up falling asleep and I woke up to my mom opening it and dragging me out screaming and crying. Someone had broken in and robbed us. If they had known I was there I don’t even wanna think about what they would have done to me

#43 My car flipped 3 times with my baby in my belly , early in my pregnancy. she is 7 now.

#44 My entire car drove over a live wire on the ground. I felt the current go through the car and all the tires went pop pop pop pop

#45 I cleaned 4 houses a day while thinking I had the flu (my kidneys were failing) the doctors saw me walk in the hospital and didn’t understand how I was even walking, they told me I was on my last hours

#46 I was hit with my 2 week old baby by a lady driving 3x the legal limit. my baby was born 2 weeks early. if I was still pregnant it would have taken us both. baby slept thru the entire accident. the lady didnt survive

#47 my apartment complex had a 6 level fire down the hall from me. I ran in to get my cats. I ran past cops, up 5 flights, through ash floors, flooded hallways and my apartment full of smoke. I got my two babies. worth it but absolutely have some trauma from it.

#48 Decided on a whim to drive home from college at around midnight. Didn’t tell a soul. It’s a 5+ hour drive. It was the 90’s so no cell phones-no open gas stations. Ran out of gas around 4 AM in nowhere South Georgia. A car with FIVE men pulled up. I willingly got in the car. They were kind and took me to get gas and helped me. But this could easily have been my demise and NO ONE would’ve ever known what happened to me.

#49 One night I was home alone and suddenly choked on nachos I made. Instead of doing what was logical I started panicking. As I started to black out I fell to the ground & my dogs thought I was playing so they jumped on my back with a toy and the pressure of them jumping on me caused me to throw up the nachos. They saved me without even realizing it.

#50 I got kidnapped by a taxi driver in Jamaica. He drove around for 8 hours picking up cousins and friends showing them what he got and planning what to do with me. I tricked them - told them I was meeting 14 other girls at the resort and if they dropped me I would let me party with ALL of us instead of just 1. They agreed and dropped me at the front door of my resort. Ran in and told the front desk not to let them in.

#51 i was messing around with my parents riding the lawnmower when I hit a hole in the ground it launched me into our electric fence and the lawn mower kept driving over my legs. if my mother didn't take the blades off 2 days prior I would probably not be here.

#52 Postpartum depression. My brain in the middle of the night told me to suffocate my new baby. I immediately removed myself from our home. My brain telling me to delete myself over and over again. I drove white knuckled to the hospital to beg them to put me in a padded room. The entire way my brain told me to floor it into a tree and end it all (hospital said it was JUST PPD and sent me home). Most terrifying time of my life. PPD is no joke

#53 Had an ectopic pregnancy rupture(but didn’t know it yet. If you know you know, this is fatal. Waited until the next day in doubled over pain to see a doctor. They sent me on my way with antibiotics for what they thought was an infection. On the way out they said ‘hold on, our ultrasound tech JUST got here, go see her.’ She looked at my ultrasound horrified and I was having emergency surgery within the hour.

#54 Doctor mistreated an infection I had, and I went into septic shock. Was on life support for four days, and doctors advised my parents to have family come say goodbye. A doctor from another hospital who happened to know my dad was visiting a patient in the ICU with me, and asked my dad what he was doing there. My dad told him about me, and the doctor asked if he could see my chart. Told them to careflite me to the hospital he was out of, and had a team of doctors waiting for me when I got there. Woke up the next day, and spent about a month in a long term care facility.

#55 My family moved out of town the last week of school in the sixth grade. I was sad to miss the end of year party so my mom offered to drive me all the way back. But I got sick that day and couldn’t go. A small passenger plane crashed into the backyard party.

#56 I was 18 and in a nightclub I had no business being in. A man kept buying me shots. Said he wanted to dance so I went with him to the dance floor. But we never made it. He pushed me out of a side door and drug me to his car. Opened the door and pushed me in. He was leaving the parking lot and my friends came to find me and brought the bouncers. Bouncers stood in front of his car while my friends got me out. I’m 52 now and often wonder if I would have survived

#57 Me and my friend (both males) were walking my other friend (female) to her car after a night out through a poorly lit residential area and as we were walking I noticed someone was behind us so I told the to cross the street with me to see if he would follow and he did.. We then cross the street a second time to get to my friends car and all 3 of us stop and look at the guy he then stops and sees me and my other male friend arent leaving her alone so he turna and immediately walks down a dark alley way and hops a fence behind a house.. Im 100% certain he was waiting for her to be left alone by us

#58 My mom and her bf got in a fight one night, he chopped the phone cord on the wall with an axe when she tried to call for help. We ended up running away and hiding in a dark barn while he looked for us. I’ll never forget seeing the flashlight move on the barn wall in front of us while my mom held her hand over my mouth

#59 Quit my job on nye. There was an armed robbery my next scheduled shift.

#60 Started getting anxious while driving and “heard” a thought saying there was a car coming in the wrong lane. Slowed and got over. Sure enough a mile up the road… a car entered the rest stop ramp the wrong way

#61 Walking home from work, felt something seize my whole body keeping me frozen, not even a moment later a car crashed into the pole I was just about to walk in front of.

#62 When I was in 6th grade I made a new friend and I noticed he was really sad all the time. So he invited me to his house after school one day to play video games. So I thought it was just me and him at his house but then his dad walked out of a home office. He was like really excited to meet me and told me his son had told him I play guitar really well. This man came over and sat right next to me on the couch and immediately started giving me a back massage. I had never met him before. I didn’t even know his name. He said that I should go in his office with him and play guitar for him. In that moment I felt something I had never experienced before I felt like a voice inside me or something say “get up go home immediately and never come here again” I instantly jumped up and said I have to go I forgot something and ran home and never talked to that friend again. Now as an adult I completely understand but at the time was just following that feeling to run.

#63 two different times I was supposed to go to a party both times I ended up going home or somewhere else. those same nights that I was supposed to be at those parties they got raided I would have been arrested..

#64 my father was visiting his client (medical doctor) when he had a stroke. Maybe a lucky coincidence, maybe something more.

#65 Felt uneasy while walking up 3 flights of stairs to my car, decided to book it and lock my car doors immediately. Thirty seconds later, I see a man clearing the stairs in a full run. Got out of there and called the mall's security desk.

#66 We heard a strange sound in a parking garage, we got in the car and bailed. turns out the fire suppression system had failed and the garage flooded. could have caused huge problems automotively

#67 We stopped at the gas station for snacks, and coffee even though it was late and we just wanted to get home. If we had left 2 minutes easier we would’ve been involved in a 6 car, car accident

#68 when i was in 4th grade i had been begging my mom to let me stay home alone for the first time, she finally said i could while she left for like 30 minutes to go pick up my brother. right before she left i had a super bad gut feeling and decided to go with her and when we came back our house had been robbed

#69 When I worked at subway a guy came in every week and ordered the same thing, I never noticed it was every time I was working. One day im at the front temping the meat when I felt like I HAD to go to the back. He came in and my coworker went up and the guy asked if I was there.

#70 When I was a teenager, my parents were going to go to a party. I insisted on staying home but my mom kept asking me to go...I usually would stay home but I decided to go with them. When we returned home, our house was broken into, our whole home turned upside down. Gives me chills what could have happened had I stayed home.

#71 I was having fun driving a Mazda miata too fast on a very windy road and decided I needed to slow down, a very short way down the road there was a truck hauling a horse trailer blocking both sides of the road and if I had still been driving so fast I wouldnt have been able to stop in time.

#72 I was on the fast lane on the freeway, started to feel a little anxious bc traffic was going SO fast.. went w my gut and moved to the far right lane, seconds later there was a four car collision. My passenger said to me, how in the heel did u know tha was going to happen?!!!