We’re meant to appreciate the little things in life, but it gets very challenging to do so when they mostly consist of mildly infuriating daily inconveniences. You know, those like stubbing your toe, getting an eyelash stuck in your eye, or buying a dozen cracked eggs because you forgot to check them in the store. In the grand scheme of things, these trifles shouldn’t matter that much, but oh boy, can they get under the skin. 

People online have been sharing many such minor inconveniences that tested their patience, which our Bored Panda team compiled in the list below. It’s all just a scroll away—but be warned—you risk ruining your mood just by looking at them.

#1

Cops Asked If They Could Look Around Our Yard Last Night. I Was Wondering How They Got Into Our Neighbor's Yard So Quickly

Chain link fence with a bent post and sagging wire creating a mildly infuriating scene that tests patience outdoors.

They cut a massive hole through our chain link fencing and left.

Starlightriddlex Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

100% sure that the cops cut the hole and blamed whoever they were after. ICE has been doing that a lot. If it's a private residence that looks like it's full of people too poor to fight it out in court? Kick the door down.

    #2

    Brussels Airlines Did This, It Cost Us £300. They’re Offering Just £72 After A Ton Of Arguing

    Worn-out suitcase with torn fabric and visible damage, illustrating mildly infuriating things that tested patience.

    sushi_stalker Report

    #3

    When Visiting, My Family Decides To Use My Sharpened Knife Of 10+ Years As An Opener

    Close-up of a knife with a bent, damaged tip on a wooden surface, showing a mildly infuriating flaw testing patience.

    Just gonna take the opportunity to buy a new knife. My "clean" dishes are all dirty with fingerprints and smudges, too. The fridge front is smeared with greasy handprints. Just a few more days...

    whyyounogood Report

    #4

    I Clean A Few Houses On The Side. Found This Under A Rug

    Dollar bills partially stuck under the edge of a rug on a wooden floor, a mildly infuriating thing testing patience.

    Please don't tell me they're not pulling the "If they don't bring the money to you, they didn't clean under the rug. If the money is gone, they stole from you" test.

    reddit.com Report

    #5

    Despite Seeing Multiple Docs, My Eye Watered Excessively For 7 Years Until I Took This Picture

    Close-up of an irritated eye with red, inflamed skin and visible eyelashes, showing mildly infuriating discomfort.

    If people could see only my right eye, they would often think I'm crying.

    AAuser85 Report

    #6

    I'm Allergic To My New Face Cleanser... On Photo Day

    Young man with messy hair and glasses looking mildly infuriated, wearing earbuds and a beige sweatshirt indoors.

    mute-poet Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was talking to a friend about how I finally figured out years ago that my skin irritation was due to ubiquitous parabens in skin products and I was so happy that most don't use them anymore. Turns out the substitute for this preservative is something she's allergic to and she can't find products without it! 🙁

    #7

    This Jerk Behind Me In Line In The Drive-Thru Blasting Me With Their High Beams

    Bright headlights shining directly into a rearview mirror, a mildly infuriating thing testing drivers’ patience at night.

    TrippingFish76 Report

    #8

    Three “Trimmers” Came To “Shape” My 70-Year-Old Chinese Elm Tree

    Man in orange climbing a tall tree while another person walks below through branches in a messy yard outdoors

    I’m so heartbroken. I was so annoyed that I was holding back tears. They were only supposed to trim and shape the tree. They cut the branches off the whole thing.

    t666xin Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the tree is healthy it will come back with a vengeance.

    #9

    What Am I Even Looking At

    Pickup truck with windows completely filled with messy clutter, showing a mildly infuriating scene testing patience.

    Tank52086 Report

    #10

    Comically Bright Exit Sign In The Room We’re Staying In

    Bunk beds and a single bed in a dimly lit red room with an illuminated exit sign above the door, testing patience.

    parothed28 Report

    #11

    My New Wallet, From Abroad, Can’t Hold British £50 Notes

    Hand holding a black wallet with a £50 note sticking out, illustrating mildly infuriating things testing patience.

    PolicedriverStudios Report

    #12

    Ordered A Wrap At Starbucks Via Mobile And Requested A Pack Of Sriracha Sauce. Thought They Forgot It Until I Took A Bite Of My Wrap

    Partially eaten sandwich with packet stuck inside, illustrating mildly infuriating things that tested people's patience.

    Mediocre_Berry2306 Report

    #13

    I Made Most Of My Life Decisions Waiting At That Traffic Light. Alexandria, Egypt

    Traffic light showing an excessively long red countdown timer testing people’s patience at night in a city intersection.

    BedanyHatnfeger Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The craziest traffic I've ever encountered while traveling was in Cairo, Egypt. Traffic lights and lanes were merely suggestions. Most aggressive driver wins.

    #14

    Gender Reveal Cake Without The Reveal

    Partially eaten pink, white, and blue cake with bear toppers, showing a messy cut that mildly infuriates and tests patience.

    Ordered a gender reveal cake and the bakery forgot to dye the cake the gender color.

    m4tty33 Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ha! You can't just say, "We're having a boy/girl"? I haaate the idea of gender reveal parties.

    #15

    Booked 2 Hours Of Badminton And The Venue Is Unable To Move The Basketball Hoop Out Of The Way. Fully Booked

    Indoor basketball court with a misaligned basketball hoop blocking the badminton net, mildly infuriating scene testing patience.

    Included in membership. But to wait weeks for it due to full bookings... Slightly annoying.

    JoeyJoeC Report

    #16

    Italian Espresso Packed Under Pressure

    Footprints in spilled coffee grounds on floor tiles and a hand trying to close an opened coffee canister messy countertop.

    MrtonyEA Report

    #17

    One Of My Roommates Ruined The Wok My Mom Bought For Me

    Rusty and burnt frying pan with a wooden handle on a wooden surface, showing mildly infuriating wear and stains.

    Moved to a new place a year ago. When I settled, my parents visited me and since I had nothing mine yet, my mom went to the supermarket and bought me a wok. It’s not very expensive, but it was a gift.

    I came back two days ago after being away for a couple of months. Today, I wanted to cook something, and that is how I found my wok.
    Nobody told me anything, nor apologised. Nothing. How do you even ruin it that bad in just two months?

    And as a side note, they never clean after themself when they’re done cooking, there’s food on the bench. I’m tired.

    solowing168 Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Use that to beat the snot out of said roommate.

    #18

    I Said I Wanted A Half Inch On The Top And A High Skin Fade

    Close-up of a person's forehead with faint marks and blemishes, showing mildly infuriating imperfections testing patience.

    Guess which word the stylist claims she didn't hear.
    At least they made sure it was all even and didn't charge anything.
    It could be a lot worse, but it still...

    thecactusman17 Report

    #19

    This Question In My Student's Textbook

    Multiple choice question testing patience with confusing dinosaur ancestor options on a printed paper.

    Neoliberal_Nightmare Report

    #20

    I Just Wanted Some Tenders, Man

    Partially cooked fried chicken pieces in a takeout box showing raw, undercooked meat, mildly infuriating food fail.

    I usually get my Bojangles Supremes fully cooked, but I guess they're switching things up at my local restaurant. Unfortunately, I ate one that wasn't as bad as these. I went to have a second one, but decided to open it since I thought it felt dense because of a tendon or something. Nope.

    redvelvetmadi Report

    #21

    Forced To Learn Typing With 0 Mistakes

    Close-up of a keyboard showing a small power button with a blue light above the large backspace key, mildly infuriating detail.

    Why in the hell would they put these 3 buttons together?

    Delta9THICC Report

    #22

    This Is What Was Brought To Me At A Restaurant For My Birthday

    Green candle standing on a white plate with a shrimp and herb design, a mildly infuriating sight testing patience.

    Went out to dinner with family tonight for my birthday out of nowhere the restaurant speakers starts absolutely blasting with ye olde happy birthday song. Someone appears behind me with a plate with a candle, already mortified cause they're playing the song so absurdly loud they place the plate infront of me, and it's got literally nothing on it, just a candle, then the song ends and they went back to the kitchen or whatever, then 5 minutes later someone comes out and takes the plate and candle away and that was it.

    Lfren38 Report

    #23

    Jerk Parked So Close I Had To Crawl Over From The Passenger Side. Am I Crazy Or Was This Done On Purpose?

    Two vehicles parked extremely close between them, illustrating a mildly infuriating thing testing patience.

    InfamousCharacter333 Report

    #24

    Every. Single. Egg

    Two egg cartons filled with c*****d eggs showing mildly infuriating damage testing people's patience.

    Y’all already know I’m mad.

    HomeSatisfaction Report

    #25

    My Sister-In-Law Lives With Us And Uses Our Things. This Is How She Leaves My Peloton After Use Even After I’ve Mentioned It A Few Times

    Peloton exercise bike with sweat stains on the frame, showing mildly infuriating signs of intense use and testing patience.

    Am I wrong for being annoyed?? She’s not a child; she’s in her 30s, and conversations go in one ear and out the other.

    JBaNaNaS187 Report

    #26

    These Folks Walk Four Across Every Morning And Don’t Check Behind For Cars

    View from a car stopped behind pedestrians and dogs on a narrow forest road, mildly infuriating patience test moment.

    I never want to be the jerk who honks, but they don’t hear/notice me until I’m right up to them. Just trying to go to work.

    PrestigiousBee2719 Report

    #27

    My Mom Says We Don't Have Enough Money, But I Catch Her Giving Thousands Of Dollars Monthly To A Megachurch

    Screenshot of a donation receipt webpage with a couple posing beside contribution details mildly infuriating patience test.

    Scratchfangs Report

    vernon_bear avatar
    Gavin Johnson
    Gavin Johnson
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This makes me laugh more than it ought to. I know they prey on those who can’t afford it and I’m sure there are families who are suffering due to the church rinsing them but the phrase ‘a fool and their money are easily parted’ definitely applies here.

    #28

    Person Who Hacked My Credit Card Emailed Me Asking Why I Canceled His Flight

    Email text asking why a flight was cancelled, showing a mildly infuriating situation testing people's patience.

    My credit card was hacked. I think the guy did it by hacking my gmail account. Because he signed up for Priceline, with the login with gmail button.

    I called my bank and canceled it. I logged into Priceline to see if I could get any information about the person who booked the flight. I saw I could cancel it for no charge. So I did because it was going to be faster to get a refund from Priceline than my bank.

    Two days later I got this email. It had his photo and phone number. It matched the name on the flight too.

    AshesfallforAshton Report

    #29

    Roommate Always Pays Rent In $1 Bills

    Stack of one-dollar bills with a handwritten note on a guest check saying rent $200 cash, a mildly infuriating sight.

    My roommate works as a bartender, so he gets loads of $1 bills. He usually keeps the bigger bills, and pays rent with the 1s.
    I’ve told him various times to please change the bills before paying, but he takes it as a joke. At first it kinda was, but now it’s just annoying.
    He’s also late on his rent payment for January… only paid $200/500 because he has an upcoming birthday trip to Colombia.

    Derna_A_River Report

    #30

    Someone Tried To Enter My Hotel Room At Night And Now The Lock Is Broken

    Close-up of a door latch installed incorrectly with visible gaps, one of the mildly infuriating things testing patience.

    The front desk said they’d look into it. This was quite late at night, so I was asleep when this had happened, and it was like this when I woke up.

    Cool_Researcher4794 Report

    #31

    My "Steel" Toed Boots Are Actually A Hard Plastic

    Worn-out shoe with torn fabric revealing foam padding, one of the mildly infuriating things that tested patience.

    avces Report

    #32

    My First Bike Was Stolen From My Garage, My New 3.5k Bike Arrived Yesterday, The Seat Snapped Off Today

    Electric bike parked outside with a broken handlebar clamp and a snapped metal tube on carpeted floor.

    The-Lazy-Lemur Report

    #33

    It Didn’t Even Survive The Car Trip Home

    Newton's cradle with tangled metal balls and strings, a mildly infuriating thing that tests people's patience.

    My 3-year-old brother decided he wanted to play with my mini Newton's cradle that I won at an arcade, and by the time we got home, it was tangled.

    EmbarrassedEmotion36 Report

    #34

    Instead Of A Jungle Gym, McDonald's Play Place Is Just Two Screens

    Play place seating area with two chairs facing small game panels on a wooden wall, highlighting mildly infuriating design.

    Plane_Music3568 Report

    #35

    Never Met An E-Scooter Owner I’ve Liked

    Electric scooter blocking narrow hallway exit with handwritten note about fire code violation testing patience

    There isn't room for my granny cart.

    zor-zor Report

    #36

    “Virtual Reality Enables Students To Go On A Field Trip Without Leaving Their School”

    Two students wearing virtual reality headsets experiencing a field trip in a classroom setting, mildly infuriating.

    Manowaffle Report

    #37

    I Glued This Coin To The Ground When I Was A Kid. 10 Years Later I Tried To Pick It Up And Fooled Myself

    One coin stuck under a chair leg on old brown tiled floor, mildly infuriating patience tester.

    Potential_Kick540 Report

    #38

    Apparently Parking At Your Assigned Spot With The Tesla Charger Coming Out Of Your Garage Was Too Hard

    Black car blocking garage exit, causing mild infuriation and testing patience in a tight parking space.

    The owner's spot is right next to mine, but decided today to block me off and have me be late for work. Normally, I'd contact the management office first, but they don't open for a few hours, so here I am going on 1 hour of waiting for a tow.

    throwawaynormie666 Report

    #39

    We Had 6 Sliders Left Over From Dinner Last Night, And This Is How My Fiance Stored The Leftovers

    Two plastic containers on a counter, one with one slider sandwich, the other with four, showing mildly infuriating portioning.

    Why not put them all perfectly in the big container?

    meatbunpie Report

    #40

    Literally 1 Minute Before My Job Interview On Zoom

    Cat's paw stuck in a cardboard box while a laptop is precariously balanced on stacked boxes, a mildly infuriating patience test.

    I have only myself to blame.

    Truth is, it is a cat fort I built that I repurposed for a laptop mount 10 min before the meeting, hence why I can only be mad at myself.

    YouDontTellMe Report

    #41

    Just Checked In To My Hotel For The Night And It Looks Like Someone Left Their Sock

    White sock hanging from ceiling corner, a mildly infuriating thing testing people’s patience in a plain gray room.

    WestCoaster206 Report

    #42

    My Brother's TV Settings

    Television screen showing distorted colors with a blurred background, illustrating mildly infuriating things testing patience.

    NORTHBEE_HUN Report

    #43

    Bought These Candies For My Boyfriend Cause He Said They Were His Favourite, Opened Them Up And They All Look Like This

    Metal pellets tightly packed inside a round container, illustrating one of the mildly infuriating things that tested patience.

    I seriously thought they were silver pellets when I opened them originally.

    Zeldurly Report

    #44

    Our Employee Appreciation Gift

    Single red velvet cupcake with white frosting in a crumpled paper liner, showcasing mildly infuriating design flaw.

    NoobieGainsForYou Report

    #45

    I Didn't Want To Use The Sidewalk Anyways

    Red truck blocking narrow sidewalk between bushes and building, a mildly infuriating thing testing people's patience at night.

    Willis5687 Report

    catrionn avatar
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Peer pressure trucks belonging to people who live in the suburbs, work in offices, and never go anywhere except work and the supermarket.

    #46

    What My Girlfriend Received At Work Today For 11 Years Of Service

    Hand holding a torn candy wrapper with a thank you tag, a mildly infuriating thing that tests people’s patience.

    BigZee004 Report

    #47

    Our Dog Chewed My Wife’s Passport 12 Hours Before Our International Flight

    Worn and partially torn US passport held open, showing damage that tests people’s patience in travel documents.

    We were packing for our family trip to Jamaica, and I heard my wife scream upstairs. She just tells me, “I’m not going to Jamaica,” and shows me her passport. Only the main page shown is torn. Nothing else. (The image depicted is after she tried taping it back together.) She dropped it on the bed for a second, and the dog got to it. And she is normally not destructive like that, but despite how annoyed we were, we couldn’t blame her.

    After reality had sunk in, I hopped on a call with a passport department inquiring about an emergency passport. They apparently only give them out if there is a tragedy in the family, etc. They searched for appointments nearby, and the only one on the East Coast was in Buffalo, NY, at 8 am the following day. So we changed my wife’s flight and sent her tour to Buffalo, and got her a 10:45 am flight out from Buffalo to Orlando, then to Jamaica, hoping that it would work.

    They don’t guarantee that you will get it the same day, but the reviews for the location were surprisingly positive, so we were hopeful. She shows up an hour early, is first in line, and they tell her they can get it the same day, but won’t start printing passports till 10 am. The manager came out and told my wife she should probably change her flight because he can’t guarantee that she will get it in time for the 10:45 flight.

    She comes back around 10, sits right, and the woman at the front desk gives a friendly wink to my wife. At 10:15, the manager tells my wife’s passport is printing. Around 10:20-10:25, they hand it to her and she hits the find driver button on the uber app. She gets picked up and takes the 15-minute ride to the airport. The uber driver told her he’s driven MANY people who flew from out of state to Buffalo for a same day passport, and he believed she could make it. Well, she did. Boarding got delayed, but she made it with like 10 minutes to spare and arrived in Jamaica only 3 hours after we did.
    It was beyond exhausting!

    IDontFeel24YearsOld Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And now you have a story to tell! Glad it worked out. Sounds super stressful.

    #48

    Roblox Will Be Uninstalled

    C*****d TV screen with colorful lines and a PlayStation 5 console nearby, showing mildly infuriating patience test.

    My wife called while I was at work and said it was a little “scratch” on the monitor… After further investigation, I found out my 7-year-old got annoyed at Roblox and threw the controller at it. It really ticks me off how my wife always sugarcoats everything he does. Like I can't even discipline him without her getting in the middle of it or shielding him like I’m a total abusive monster... This is crazy because I don’t even spank my kids; all it takes is a stern voice, and they start crying.

    Dall3578 Report

    #49

    This How My Father Uses Computer Mouse

    Hand gripping a gaming mouse on a black speckled mousepad, illustrating mildly infuriating things testing patience.

    More infuriating is that he has been working behind the screen for almost 30 years.

    113talb Report

    #50

    Person Ordered 20 Sandwiches In Drive-Thru And Won't Move Ahead To Wait In The Parking Lot

    Multiple sandwiches unevenly placed with some spilled ingredients, illustrating mildly infuriating things testing patience in a kitchen.

    Infuriating, and on top of that, cars behind them started honking.

    bipolar-scorpio Report

    #51

    Paid Extra For Legroom Seats, But Spent 4 Hours With Kids Blocking The Emergency Exit Window

    Crowded airplane aisle with passengers standing and blocking space, illustrating mildly infuriating things that tested patience.

    I was flying with my sister and niece, and we paid €30 each for extra legroom seats. Seemed worth it for a 4-hour flight… until a dad and his two kids decided that the emergency door window right next to us was the most fascinating thing they’d ever seen.

    They stood there almost the entire flight, leaning over us, pointing, chatting loudly, and completely blocking the space we paid extra for. We had to call the flight attendant 3 times to get them to move, but they just kept coming back after a few minutes.

    The third time the FA came to tell them to sit down, she was already annoyed and warned them this would be the last time she told them to move. Sometimes I wish Europe were as strict as the US with the no fly lists.

    theycallmedumpling Report

    catrionn avatar
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In the U.S. they probably wouldn’t allow children to play around the emergency exit.

    #52

    I Live Alone And Have Been Trying To Twist Open This Stupid Gelato For A Week Now. Finally Just Cut The Bottom Off

    Hand holding a dessert cup with upside-down label, showing mildly infuriating design that tests patience.

    SweetFawn Report

    #53

    10-Year-Old Nephew Threw A Fit And Broke Four Of My CDs On Christmas

    Four different CD cases laid open on a white surface, showcasing album art and discs causing mild infuriation.

    For context, my (step)nephew is my (step)brother’s kid. My nephew and his mother don’t live here anymore, so they come over for a few hours on holidays and weekends.
    On Christmas Day, I had opened all of my presents and gotten two CDs (KISS and Weezer) and a nice glass CD storage rack that my mom says was approximately $30. I have 23 CDs, including my new ones, and was sitting in the living room with my mom while I put my CDs into the storage rack. My nephew came over to get gifts from his grandma (my step-mom / my mom’s girlfriend) and my mom, as she had gotten him a gift too. I still had all my presents out in the living room since I didn’t want to put them away yet.
    While he was over, he had gotten upset because I had gotten a lot more presents than him (he got a second Nintendo Switch [broke his first one and a $500 drone, so he genuinely had nothing to be jealous of). He started to throw a tantrum, and so his mom tried to explain that he had gotten a lot more gifts at home and a lot more expensive gifts than me. He didn’t seem to care because he ended up grabbing my CD rack and throwing it on the ground, shattering the CD rack and breaking four of my CDs, including one of my new ones.

    The two in the picture were the two that thankfully only had broken cases. Mom says the KISS CD was $25. The Linkin Park one was only about $8 because I got it from McKays (kinda like a thrift store for books and video games–they only have like 5 locations, so I don’t think many people would know what it is). The two others were $20 CDs that were snapped in half. There were 3 other ones that had small cracks in their cases, but they still work perfectly fine. I think in total he did ~$100 of damage. I know that’s not really a lot of money but I’m 15 and paid for a lot of my CDs myself with money I made from cleaning and walking dogs so in my mind that’s like 3 bedrooms cleanings and 2 dog walks.

    I obviously ended up crying because he broke my two favorite CDs, and my moms kicked him and his mom out. His mom says that I’m being dramatic and that he shouldn’t be getting in trouble for breaking some “cheap CDs”. She also tried to pull the “he’s only ten” card, which annoyed me so bad because no 10-year-old should still be throwing tantrums.

    NearbyGap3111 Report

    #54

    My 10-Year-Old Son Destroyed My Computer Screen

    Curved monitor with a c*****d screen displaying a serene lake view, illustrating mildly infuriating things testing patience.

    He was angry about having to stop playing Minecraft and go to bed. He seems genuinely remorseful, so I just need a minute to control my shock and frustration and have a heart-to-heart about responsibility and how to deal with anger.

    J0shua1985 Report

    #55

    People Like This

    Little Free Library box with a note about temporary closure after books were repeatedly removed, testing people’s patience.

    Second time at this one, and one a few blocks away got taken out because someone kept raiding the entire thing.

    Just_L-i-v-i-n_ Report

    #56

    How A Delivery Driver Left My Front Yard

    Muddy tire tracks left deep ruts across a grassy field, showcasing a mildly infuriating moment testing patience.

    Furbois19 Report

    #57

    Cleaner Broke My Guitar And Never Told Me

    Broken guitar with missing neck head causing frustration, a mildly infuriating thing testing people's patience at home.

    Thought about playing it after a week or so and was awestruck when i opened the cover and found the top broken and hanging off the guitar. Im 99% sure it was my house help who cleans the house occasionally. She probably dropped it and heard sth but never bothered to say anything. And she was gonna quit too which she did a few days ago so quite clever from her. I liked this guitar a lot and it was my first proper guitar. Im gonna try to buy the same one again probably.

    Former-Tea-818 Report

    #58

    I Was Scrolling TikTok And Saw This. Why Would They Do That

    Window installed at an odd angle in the wall, showing one of the mildly infuriating things that tested people’s patience.

    reddit.com Report

    #59

    The "I'll Only Have Soup, I Really Don't Want Fries" Hand

    Plate with fried fish showing uneven batter that tested people's patience, served with fries, coleslaw, hush puppies, and sauce.

    I'm pretty sure it was her ulterior motive long before I even ordered.

    forgottenmy Report

    #60

    It Was 50 Degrees And Raining When I Went To Bed

    Snow-covered driveway and cars in a neighborhood, illustrating mildly infuriating things that test patience in winter.

    reddit.com Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Be glad it snowed and it wasn't just freezing rain!

    #61

    My Dad Waited For Almost Two Years For His Pineapple To Grow. He Found This

    Man holding a pineapple with a bite taken out, showcasing a mildly infuriating thing that tested patience outdoors.

    I burst out laughing when I saw it.

    TheLexus_ Report

    #62

    My House Was Built On A Landfill

    A shallow hole dug in grass with broken glass and rusty bottles, illustrating mildly infuriating things testing patience.

    My house was built on a landfill...

    While trying to plant a cherry tree in my yard, I kept hitting hard things about 4 in below the surface. I was really hoping there'd be some large cool stones I could add to my landscaping, but nope. It was just bottles and bottles and bottles and tons more broken glass bottles. After all this digging through and separating pieces of broken glass from my lovely, rich soil and keeping my 3-year-old away because he wanted to help pick up the glass, I had fill it back in because I dug too close to the house.

    So my yoshina cherry tree is still not planted, and I have two apple trees and two peach trees to get in the ground as well. So after all of that, I will not be doing that today. It continuously becomes more and more evident that the previous homeowners who built our house were very trashy. Also, we have grubs and wild hogs that keep tearing up our yard to find them.

    nirvana_llama72 Report

    atkinsdan avatar
    Daniel Atkins
    Daniel Atkins
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Withe the age of those bottles it is possible that they dug where there used to be an outhouse (outdoor bathroom ) When outhouses used to be more common people often used them to disposed of bottles in outhouses.

    #63

    Missed My Bus Because Everyone Was Trying To Film A Fight In Front Of The Exit

    Crowded school cafeteria with students standing on tables, a mildly infuriating scene testing people’s patience.

    N0ct1ve Report

    #64

    Pi Day Not Being Celebrated On 3.14

    Assorted pies around a Pi Day 3.12.2025 baking contest announcement testing people’s patience.

    I actually went and asked why it was on the 12th. It was because many of the office workers are hybrid workers and work from home on Fridays, so they put it on Wednesday because that is when the most people would be in the office.

    ooooooooono Report

    #65

    Guy Blocks Me In A Parking Spot At Gym, So I Can't Leave

    Black cars parked too close to a white van, blocking the parking lines and testing people’s patience mildly infuriating.

    I go to a gym in a leased space right next to a medical service facility. After about an hour at the gym, I came out to find that this person blocked me from leaving.

    AdIll1168 Report

    #66

    I Bought What I Thought Was Silver Gift Wrap. I Am Stupid

    Rolls of clear plastic wrap on a wooden kitchen counter, illustrating mildly infuriating things that test patience.

    naumen_ Report

    #67

    Colleague Destroyed A Painting I Wanted To Buy

    Framed landscape painting with a large tear in the center, showcasing mildly infuriating things testing patience.

    I work at a thrift store and we had about 10 paintings coming in all really beautifully done, the frames where also very neat. I fell in love with this one in the photo but someone else had to price it before i could buy it so i ended up waiting until the end of the day to see if they got priced yet. My workday was almost over so i decided to walk to the back to see if the painting was priced yet and lo and behold, 10 painting in the trashcan. And not just in the trash can, my coworker stabbed them with a scissor. She smashed up the frames from the other paintings too and did the same to the art. I asked her why she did that and she just said "they never sell in store" while ive seen plenty of painting leaving the store for good prices and if we cant sell them we always end up using them for our own creative projects.

    I of course went to my supervisor and he said he would have a word with her but i was absolutely furious, i cant stop looking at the painting and how beautiful it was. I also feel bad for the person/artist that donated the paintings thinking they would get a loving new home.

    zhayona Report

    #68

    Guy Sitting Next To Me On The Plane Wants To Switch Seats (I Was In A Window Seat). When I Refused, He Reached Around My Shoulder And Shut The Window

    Airplane window with the shade partially open, showing a mildly infuriating thing that tested people's patience.

    When I went to open it again, he asked me to shut it because he "wanted to take a nap". I ignored him, so he asked a flight attendant to shut it for him. He did end up sleeping, but I'm still annoyed about it.

    liberty340 Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unless it's an amazingly spectacular view, yes, shut the window blind. People want to sleep or watch a video and the glare is annoying. Doesn't apply upon takeoff and landing when the view below clouds can be awesome.

    #69

    This Represents A Single Week Of Mugs And Glasses That My Wife Leaves In Our Bathroom. I Clean All Of These Every Week, And They Are Back The Next Day

    Several dirty coffee mugs and drinking glasses crowded on a bathroom sink, showing mildly infuriating messiness.

    newmyy Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If there were a "mildly annoying things your spouse does" thread the responses would be endless.

    #70

    9 Of 10 RSVP’d Children/Families “No Call No Showed” To My Daughter's 5th Birthday Party

    Cupcakes with pink frosting and number 5 decorations displayed on a stand, mildly infuriating design flaw visible.

    Parents and future parents, if you RSVP to a child’s party. Show up. If you cannot, communicate that you are unable to make it.
    Being asked for an hour straight, “When are my friends showing up?” “Oh, there’s a white car! Is my friend in there??”
    IT'S HEARTBREAKING.

    I have seen sad stories like this before, and I never thought it could happen to us. It did. It’s horrible. I just ask that anyone reading this will remember this thread, and be better!!
    Fortunately, our adult friends at least made an appearance, but none of her preschool classmates came that RSVP they would be.
    9 of the 10 parents didn’t even let us know they couldn’t make it!

    She was surrounded by adults who love her, and everyone was aware of what went wrong so she was smothered with love and affection to try and replace any memories of friends not showing up with that of the adults in her life appreciating and loving her!

    MinimumExperience102 Report

    #71

    Poor Employees Had 30 Minutes To Clean An Entire Room That Looked Like This

    Cinema seats covered with spilled popcorn and trash, showcasing mildly infuriating things that test people’s patience.

    This was basically how the entire theater was looking, the poor employees had 30 minutes to clean the entire thing before another Minecraft movie started in that same room. The popcorn was stamped into the carpet in some spots. I can’t imagine they get paid enough for this.

    SpirittDragonX Report

    #72

    This Made Me Feel A Small Fire Inside My Stomach

    Hand holding a key ring with multiple keys struggling to unlock a brass doorknob, showing mildly infuriating patience test.

    -yazeed Report

    #73

    Tesla Exploded In The Middle Of The Night. No Injuries. Fire Department Had To Drag It Into The Street And Let It Burn

    Burned garage and driveway with two people nearby, illustrating mildly infuriating things that tested patience.

    This is/was NOT my car or house; I was only awoken by the blast.
    The car was a model 3, owners said they had a new charger professionally installed recently, which may be a potential cause.

    Wicked_Bizcuit Report

    #74

    Nephews Broke My Limited Edition And Gifted To Me Bob Segar Vinyl

    Two broken vinyl records with large missing pieces shown on a quilted surface, illustrating mildly infuriating things.

    Besides the fact that they are broken I actually had to hunt down the pieces because they played with it I think and my aunt gave less than "Oh sorry"

    I have a little stero nook in the front room where I have a record shelf with my record player and I came home from work to the record in question looking like someone attempted to pry it out from behind the shelf and lo and behold. Broken.

    Limited edition, a gift and even still in the plastic. A few other records were messed up but not to this degree and this one hurt the most. But "they're just kids" and "Things happen" and "You shouldn't get this worked up"

    Marsupialmobster Report

    #75

    My Teacher Marked Me Wrong Because Africa Is Now A Country

    Scantron sheet with multiple-choice questions showing incorrectly marked answers, illustrating mildly infuriating test mistakes.

    Environmental Science, climate change unit. But we're in Alabama, so we do everything we can to avoid actually talking about it.

    CostNorth7708 Report

    #76

    My Grandma’s Lunch At Her New Senior Living Residence That’s $3k A Month

    Styrofoam container with a small portion of food and a single piece of moldy lettuce, showing mildly infuriating things testing patience.

    Residents can’t go to the dining room to eat because they don’t have enough staff, so it’s deliveries only. What is this?!

    The place is brand new, it was built in the last 2 years and we sold her house and moved her here about 6 months ago. We all bring her groceries and stuff and she makes whatever she wants but there are people her who don’t have that luxury, and it annoys me. $3K for rent and this is what they’re serving?

    DianWithoutTheE Report

    #77

    Truck Decided To Update While I Was Getting Fuel

    Car software update screen showing 36 percent complete warning of disabled backup camera and driving features.

    On a road trip and stopped for gas and Ram decided now’s the time to do some sort of update.

    -ClassicShooter- Report

    #78

    My Dad Is One Of "Those" Drivers

    Navigation app showing a car speeding at 144 km/h in a 100 km/h zone, mildly infuriating and testing patience.

    I had to pick my parents up from the airport today, my Dad insists on driving any time he can. It doesn't matter how many times I offer, he will be the one driving if we are going somewhere (especially if we are driving his SUV, which I was today for their luggage). He speeds, weaves, and curses at anyone in front of him. He also has started glancing at his phone from time to time which makes me want to scream. It gets me clenching the door handle and closing my eyes at times just to try and calm myself down. And all of this nonsense just to get home roughly 2-6 minutes faster than we would have.

    I have some genuine anxiety attached to driving, thanks to a rather traumatizing high school driver's Ed program put on at our local hospital. We got to learn all about the ways that reckless driving and speeding can destroy lives and futures. Thanks to that, I've always been a very defensive and cautious driver. To my family, I'm just the "anxious driver" so no one ever wants to be my passenger cause I "drive in slower lanes" and "don't try to pass others".

    Trying to mention that his driving makes me uncomfortable/unsafe or asking him to slow down never goes well. He also drives this way with his kids and/or wife in the car, so I'm sure he also does it when he drives his grandson. It's all so infuriating and I can't really do anything about it. Mentioning it is like "questioning his skills as a man" which is just so barf, I don't care that you feel emasculated.

    RusserBusser Report

    #79

    What The Hell Adobe

    Early cancellation fee warning showing ₹2,553.52 charge on subscription plan, illustrating mildly infuriating patience tests.

    So you’re telling me I needs to pay adobe 2.5k rupees for an “early cancellation fee” (even after the option for the monthly package) because I no longer want to use their services.

    Mysterious-Total9448 Report

    #80

    Went Out To My Car To Go Run An Errand, And Found One Of My Tires Gone

    Car missing wheel resting on a rock, a mildly infuriating thing testing people’s patience on a sunny day.

    Who steals a single tire? My car isn't even that nice. So much for having the day off, huh?

    Miserable_Degenerate Report

    #81

    Circle K Didnt Want To Sell The 99¢ Cans Anymore So Made Arizona Send Them Circle K Branded Cans Without The 99¢ So They Can Sell Them For $1.29

    Hand holding a can of green tea with receipt partially covering the label, showing a mildly infuriating packaging design.

    upex01 Report

    #82

    Second Time This Year I Find My Car Like This In The Morning. This Happened To My Previous Car Earlier This Year, And I Got This Car As Replacement

    Silver Honda sedan with severe rear and side damage, showing broken car parts on the ground, illustrating mildly infuriating patience tests.

    Mekelaxo Report

    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In the last neighborhood I lived in, there was a curve in the road, and the house in that curve always had guests park in the curve on the road. There were no street lights. I saw cars get repeatedly beat up there. At some point you'd think they'd tell people not to park there.

    #83

    Massive Leak From Me Hot Water Unit That's Flooded My Front Yard, Had To Turn Off The Mains So I Have No Water Until This Gets Fixed

    Roof with a white cylindrical tank and black pipes, showing a mildly infuriating misalignment on shingles and installation.

    The-Lazy-Lemur Report

    #84

    The Cables I Need To Charge Three Devices Made By The Same Company

    Charging cables placed on a wooden surface, illustrating mildly infuriating things that test people’s patience with tech accessories.

    dronepilot5 Report

    #85

    My Kitchen Drain, The Day After A €300 Professional Cleaning

    Kitchen sink and countertop covered in spilled black liquid stains, a pizza box nearby, showing mildly infuriating mess testing patience.

    The fact that I’ll be gone in a month gives me peace. Landlord can’t ignore me because he has new tenants wanting to see the apartment this week.

    AnomalyTFT Report

    #86

    I Had To Brute Force My Suitcase Lock Code, I Started At 000, It Was 980

    Close-up of zipper on red luggage where two slider pulls are locked together, showing a mildly infuriating design flaw testing patience.

    I somehow accidentally reset the lock on my suitcase while it was locked. I decided to start at 000 and count upwards. It ended up being 980... I tried to unlock my suitcase 980 times, but if I had started at 999, I would have only had to do it 20 times.

    Onytay- Report

    #87

    The Local Thrift Store Has Decided To Write The Price Of The Lens Using Permanent Marker On The Actual Lens

    Close-up of a camera lens with a dusty front glass, illustrating one of the mildly infuriating things that test patience.

    I didn’t buy it. It doesn’t fit my Pentax anyway. I just think that they could’ve placed a price sticker literally anywhere else on the camera.

    PaJoHo02 Report

    #88

    Give This Fork A Name

    Fork with a broken tine resting on a black plate, illustrating mildly infuriating things that tested people’s patience.

    Glittering-Ad523 Report

    #89

    Hotel Bath Won’t Turn Off

    Hand turning shower handle while water flows from bathtub faucet, showing a mildly infuriating plumbing setup.

    Drove 5 hours to get to a hotel at 1:30 AM. Tried to take a bath to unwind before going to sleep. The handle was immediately loose, and now the water won’t turn off. There’s only one person working the front desk who stated she doesn’t know what to do. She said she’ll try to page management, but as far as she knows, they do not have someone on call who can fix it.

    Travmander Report

    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And that one looks like one of the ones with those tiny fiddly little screws. If you have eye glasses screwdriver or computer screwdrivers you couldve fixed it.

    #90

    Owners Of Expensive SUV Asking For Free Drinks

    Black Mercedes SUV with "Just Married! Buy us a drink" written on the rear window, a mildly infuriating photo testing patience.

    thrftstorenailpolish Report

    #91

    My 4-Year-Old Measuring Cup vs. My Grandmother’s 30-Year-Old Measuring Cup

    Close-up of two Pyrex measuring cups showing confusing or misleading measurement markings, mildly infuriating design.

    Mine is half useless at this point, while Grandma's is still going strong.

    No-Lavishness-4384 Report

    #92

    Drained The Bath... It Came Out Of The Toilet

    Mildly infuriating dirty water spill on kitchen floor near door, testing people's patience with the mess to clean up.

    Pipes are blocked from my child's "biodegradable", "drain safe" slime.

    ChildhoodGold9396 Report

