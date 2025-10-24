People online have been sharing many such minor inconveniences that tested their patience, which our Bored Panda team compiled in the list below. It’s all just a scroll away—but be warned—you risk ruining your mood just by looking at them.

We’re meant to appreciate the little things in life, but it gets very challenging to do so when they mostly consist of mildly infuriating daily inconveniences . You know, those like stubbing your toe, getting an eyelash stuck in your eye, or buying a dozen cracked eggs because you forgot to check them in the store. In the grand scheme of things, these trifles shouldn’t matter that much, but oh boy, can they get under the skin.

#1 Cops Asked If They Could Look Around Our Yard Last Night. I Was Wondering How They Got Into Our Neighbor's Yard So Quickly Share icon They cut a massive hole through our chain link fencing and left.



#2 Brussels Airlines Did This, It Cost Us £300. They’re Offering Just £72 After A Ton Of Arguing Share icon

#3 When Visiting, My Family Decides To Use My Sharpened Knife Of 10+ Years As An Opener Share icon Just gonna take the opportunity to buy a new knife. My "clean" dishes are all dirty with fingerprints and smudges, too. The fridge front is smeared with greasy handprints. Just a few more days...



#4 I Clean A Few Houses On The Side. Found This Under A Rug Share icon Please don't tell me they're not pulling the "If they don't bring the money to you, they didn't clean under the rug. If the money is gone, they stole from you" test.



#5 Despite Seeing Multiple Docs, My Eye Watered Excessively For 7 Years Until I Took This Picture Share icon If people could see only my right eye, they would often think I'm crying.



#6 I'm Allergic To My New Face Cleanser... On Photo Day Share icon

#7 This Jerk Behind Me In Line In The Drive-Thru Blasting Me With Their High Beams Share icon

#8 Three “Trimmers” Came To “Shape” My 70-Year-Old Chinese Elm Tree Share icon I’m so heartbroken. I was so annoyed that I was holding back tears. They were only supposed to trim and shape the tree. They cut the branches off the whole thing.



#9 What Am I Even Looking At Share icon

#10 Comically Bright Exit Sign In The Room We’re Staying In Share icon

#11 My New Wallet, From Abroad, Can’t Hold British £50 Notes Share icon

#12 Ordered A Wrap At Starbucks Via Mobile And Requested A Pack Of Sriracha Sauce. Thought They Forgot It Until I Took A Bite Of My Wrap Share icon

#13 I Made Most Of My Life Decisions Waiting At That Traffic Light. Alexandria, Egypt Share icon

#14 Gender Reveal Cake Without The Reveal Share icon Ordered a gender reveal cake and the bakery forgot to dye the cake the gender color.



#15 Booked 2 Hours Of Badminton And The Venue Is Unable To Move The Basketball Hoop Out Of The Way. Fully Booked Share icon Included in membership. But to wait weeks for it due to full bookings... Slightly annoying.



#16 Italian Espresso Packed Under Pressure Share icon

#17 One Of My Roommates Ruined The Wok My Mom Bought For Me Share icon Moved to a new place a year ago. When I settled, my parents visited me and since I had nothing mine yet, my mom went to the supermarket and bought me a wok. It’s not very expensive, but it was a gift.



I came back two days ago after being away for a couple of months. Today, I wanted to cook something, and that is how I found my wok.

Nobody told me anything, nor apologised. Nothing. How do you even ruin it that bad in just two months?



And as a side note, they never clean after themself when they’re done cooking, there’s food on the bench. I’m tired.



#18 I Said I Wanted A Half Inch On The Top And A High Skin Fade Share icon Guess which word the stylist claims she didn't hear.

At least they made sure it was all even and didn't charge anything.

It could be a lot worse, but it still...



#19 This Question In My Student's Textbook Share icon

#20 I Just Wanted Some Tenders, Man Share icon I usually get my Bojangles Supremes fully cooked, but I guess they're switching things up at my local restaurant. Unfortunately, I ate one that wasn't as bad as these. I went to have a second one, but decided to open it since I thought it felt dense because of a tendon or something. Nope.



#21 Forced To Learn Typing With 0 Mistakes Share icon Why in the hell would they put these 3 buttons together?



#22 This Is What Was Brought To Me At A Restaurant For My Birthday Share icon Went out to dinner with family tonight for my birthday out of nowhere the restaurant speakers starts absolutely blasting with ye olde happy birthday song. Someone appears behind me with a plate with a candle, already mortified cause they're playing the song so absurdly loud they place the plate infront of me, and it's got literally nothing on it, just a candle, then the song ends and they went back to the kitchen or whatever, then 5 minutes later someone comes out and takes the plate and candle away and that was it.



#23 Jerk Parked So Close I Had To Crawl Over From The Passenger Side. Am I Crazy Or Was This Done On Purpose? Share icon

#24 Every. Single. Egg Share icon Y’all already know I’m mad.



#25 My Sister-In-Law Lives With Us And Uses Our Things. This Is How She Leaves My Peloton After Use Even After I’ve Mentioned It A Few Times Share icon Am I wrong for being annoyed?? She’s not a child; she’s in her 30s, and conversations go in one ear and out the other.



#26 These Folks Walk Four Across Every Morning And Don’t Check Behind For Cars Share icon I never want to be the jerk who honks, but they don’t hear/notice me until I’m right up to them. Just trying to go to work.



#27 My Mom Says We Don't Have Enough Money, But I Catch Her Giving Thousands Of Dollars Monthly To A Megachurch Share icon

#28 Person Who Hacked My Credit Card Emailed Me Asking Why I Canceled His Flight Share icon My credit card was hacked. I think the guy did it by hacking my gmail account. Because he signed up for Priceline, with the login with gmail button.



I called my bank and canceled it. I logged into Priceline to see if I could get any information about the person who booked the flight. I saw I could cancel it for no charge. So I did because it was going to be faster to get a refund from Priceline than my bank.



Two days later I got this email. It had his photo and phone number. It matched the name on the flight too.



#29 Roommate Always Pays Rent In $1 Bills Share icon My roommate works as a bartender, so he gets loads of $1 bills. He usually keeps the bigger bills, and pays rent with the 1s.

I’ve told him various times to please change the bills before paying, but he takes it as a joke. At first it kinda was, but now it’s just annoying.

He’s also late on his rent payment for January… only paid $200/500 because he has an upcoming birthday trip to Colombia.



#30 Someone Tried To Enter My Hotel Room At Night And Now The Lock Is Broken Share icon The front desk said they’d look into it. This was quite late at night, so I was asleep when this had happened, and it was like this when I woke up.



#31 My "Steel" Toed Boots Are Actually A Hard Plastic Share icon

#32 My First Bike Was Stolen From My Garage, My New 3.5k Bike Arrived Yesterday, The Seat Snapped Off Today Share icon

#33 It Didn’t Even Survive The Car Trip Home Share icon My 3-year-old brother decided he wanted to play with my mini Newton's cradle that I won at an arcade, and by the time we got home, it was tangled.



#34 Instead Of A Jungle Gym, McDonald's Play Place Is Just Two Screens Share icon

#35 Never Met An E-Scooter Owner I’ve Liked Share icon There isn't room for my granny cart.



#36 “Virtual Reality Enables Students To Go On A Field Trip Without Leaving Their School” Share icon

#37 I Glued This Coin To The Ground When I Was A Kid. 10 Years Later I Tried To Pick It Up And Fooled Myself Share icon

#38 Apparently Parking At Your Assigned Spot With The Tesla Charger Coming Out Of Your Garage Was Too Hard Share icon The owner's spot is right next to mine, but decided today to block me off and have me be late for work. Normally, I'd contact the management office first, but they don't open for a few hours, so here I am going on 1 hour of waiting for a tow.



#39 We Had 6 Sliders Left Over From Dinner Last Night, And This Is How My Fiance Stored The Leftovers Share icon Why not put them all perfectly in the big container?



#40 Literally 1 Minute Before My Job Interview On Zoom Share icon I have only myself to blame.



Truth is, it is a cat fort I built that I repurposed for a laptop mount 10 min before the meeting, hence why I can only be mad at myself.



#41 Just Checked In To My Hotel For The Night And It Looks Like Someone Left Their Sock Share icon

#42 My Brother's TV Settings Share icon

#43 Bought These Candies For My Boyfriend Cause He Said They Were His Favourite, Opened Them Up And They All Look Like This Share icon I seriously thought they were silver pellets when I opened them originally.



#44 Our Employee Appreciation Gift Share icon

#45 I Didn't Want To Use The Sidewalk Anyways Share icon

#46 What My Girlfriend Received At Work Today For 11 Years Of Service Share icon

#47 Our Dog Chewed My Wife’s Passport 12 Hours Before Our International Flight Share icon We were packing for our family trip to Jamaica, and I heard my wife scream upstairs. She just tells me, “I’m not going to Jamaica,” and shows me her passport. Only the main page shown is torn. Nothing else. (The image depicted is after she tried taping it back together.) She dropped it on the bed for a second, and the dog got to it. And she is normally not destructive like that, but despite how annoyed we were, we couldn’t blame her.



After reality had sunk in, I hopped on a call with a passport department inquiring about an emergency passport. They apparently only give them out if there is a tragedy in the family, etc. They searched for appointments nearby, and the only one on the East Coast was in Buffalo, NY, at 8 am the following day. So we changed my wife’s flight and sent her tour to Buffalo, and got her a 10:45 am flight out from Buffalo to Orlando, then to Jamaica, hoping that it would work.



They don’t guarantee that you will get it the same day, but the reviews for the location were surprisingly positive, so we were hopeful. She shows up an hour early, is first in line, and they tell her they can get it the same day, but won’t start printing passports till 10 am. The manager came out and told my wife she should probably change her flight because he can’t guarantee that she will get it in time for the 10:45 flight.



She comes back around 10, sits right, and the woman at the front desk gives a friendly wink to my wife. At 10:15, the manager tells my wife’s passport is printing. Around 10:20-10:25, they hand it to her and she hits the find driver button on the uber app. She gets picked up and takes the 15-minute ride to the airport. The uber driver told her he’s driven MANY people who flew from out of state to Buffalo for a same day passport, and he believed she could make it. Well, she did. Boarding got delayed, but she made it with like 10 minutes to spare and arrived in Jamaica only 3 hours after we did.

It was beyond exhausting!



#48 Roblox Will Be Uninstalled Share icon My wife called while I was at work and said it was a little “scratch” on the monitor… After further investigation, I found out my 7-year-old got annoyed at Roblox and threw the controller at it. It really ticks me off how my wife always sugarcoats everything he does. Like I can't even discipline him without her getting in the middle of it or shielding him like I’m a total abusive monster... This is crazy because I don’t even spank my kids; all it takes is a stern voice, and they start crying.



#49 This How My Father Uses Computer Mouse Share icon More infuriating is that he has been working behind the screen for almost 30 years.



#50 Person Ordered 20 Sandwiches In Drive-Thru And Won't Move Ahead To Wait In The Parking Lot Share icon Infuriating, and on top of that, cars behind them started honking.



#51 Paid Extra For Legroom Seats, But Spent 4 Hours With Kids Blocking The Emergency Exit Window Share icon I was flying with my sister and niece, and we paid €30 each for extra legroom seats. Seemed worth it for a 4-hour flight… until a dad and his two kids decided that the emergency door window right next to us was the most fascinating thing they’d ever seen.



They stood there almost the entire flight, leaning over us, pointing, chatting loudly, and completely blocking the space we paid extra for. We had to call the flight attendant 3 times to get them to move, but they just kept coming back after a few minutes.



The third time the FA came to tell them to sit down, she was already annoyed and warned them this would be the last time she told them to move. Sometimes I wish Europe were as strict as the US with the no fly lists.



#52 I Live Alone And Have Been Trying To Twist Open This Stupid Gelato For A Week Now. Finally Just Cut The Bottom Off Share icon

#53 10-Year-Old Nephew Threw A Fit And Broke Four Of My CDs On Christmas Share icon For context, my (step)nephew is my (step)brother’s kid. My nephew and his mother don’t live here anymore, so they come over for a few hours on holidays and weekends.

On Christmas Day, I had opened all of my presents and gotten two CDs (KISS and Weezer) and a nice glass CD storage rack that my mom says was approximately $30. I have 23 CDs, including my new ones, and was sitting in the living room with my mom while I put my CDs into the storage rack. My nephew came over to get gifts from his grandma (my step-mom / my mom’s girlfriend) and my mom, as she had gotten him a gift too. I still had all my presents out in the living room since I didn’t want to put them away yet.

While he was over, he had gotten upset because I had gotten a lot more presents than him (he got a second Nintendo Switch [broke his first one and a $500 drone, so he genuinely had nothing to be jealous of). He started to throw a tantrum, and so his mom tried to explain that he had gotten a lot more gifts at home and a lot more expensive gifts than me. He didn’t seem to care because he ended up grabbing my CD rack and throwing it on the ground, shattering the CD rack and breaking four of my CDs, including one of my new ones.



The two in the picture were the two that thankfully only had broken cases. Mom says the KISS CD was $25. The Linkin Park one was only about $8 because I got it from McKays (kinda like a thrift store for books and video games–they only have like 5 locations, so I don’t think many people would know what it is). The two others were $20 CDs that were snapped in half. There were 3 other ones that had small cracks in their cases, but they still work perfectly fine. I think in total he did ~$100 of damage. I know that’s not really a lot of money but I’m 15 and paid for a lot of my CDs myself with money I made from cleaning and walking dogs so in my mind that’s like 3 bedrooms cleanings and 2 dog walks.



I obviously ended up crying because he broke my two favorite CDs, and my moms kicked him and his mom out. His mom says that I’m being dramatic and that he shouldn’t be getting in trouble for breaking some “cheap CDs”. She also tried to pull the “he’s only ten” card, which annoyed me so bad because no 10-year-old should still be throwing tantrums.



#54 My 10-Year-Old Son Destroyed My Computer Screen Share icon He was angry about having to stop playing Minecraft and go to bed. He seems genuinely remorseful, so I just need a minute to control my shock and frustration and have a heart-to-heart about responsibility and how to deal with anger.



#55 People Like This Share icon Second time at this one, and one a few blocks away got taken out because someone kept raiding the entire thing.



#56 How A Delivery Driver Left My Front Yard Share icon

#57 Cleaner Broke My Guitar And Never Told Me Share icon Thought about playing it after a week or so and was awestruck when i opened the cover and found the top broken and hanging off the guitar. Im 99% sure it was my house help who cleans the house occasionally. She probably dropped it and heard sth but never bothered to say anything. And she was gonna quit too which she did a few days ago so quite clever from her. I liked this guitar a lot and it was my first proper guitar. Im gonna try to buy the same one again probably.



#58 I Was Scrolling TikTok And Saw This. Why Would They Do That Share icon

#59 The "I'll Only Have Soup, I Really Don't Want Fries" Hand Share icon I'm pretty sure it was her ulterior motive long before I even ordered.



#60 It Was 50 Degrees And Raining When I Went To Bed Share icon

#61 My Dad Waited For Almost Two Years For His Pineapple To Grow. He Found This Share icon I burst out laughing when I saw it.



#62 My House Was Built On A Landfill Share icon My house was built on a landfill...



While trying to plant a cherry tree in my yard, I kept hitting hard things about 4 in below the surface. I was really hoping there'd be some large cool stones I could add to my landscaping, but nope. It was just bottles and bottles and bottles and tons more broken glass bottles. After all this digging through and separating pieces of broken glass from my lovely, rich soil and keeping my 3-year-old away because he wanted to help pick up the glass, I had fill it back in because I dug too close to the house.



So my yoshina cherry tree is still not planted, and I have two apple trees and two peach trees to get in the ground as well. So after all of that, I will not be doing that today. It continuously becomes more and more evident that the previous homeowners who built our house were very trashy. Also, we have grubs and wild hogs that keep tearing up our yard to find them.



#63 Missed My Bus Because Everyone Was Trying To Film A Fight In Front Of The Exit Share icon

#64 Pi Day Not Being Celebrated On 3.14 Share icon I actually went and asked why it was on the 12th. It was because many of the office workers are hybrid workers and work from home on Fridays, so they put it on Wednesday because that is when the most people would be in the office.



#65 Guy Blocks Me In A Parking Spot At Gym, So I Can't Leave Share icon I go to a gym in a leased space right next to a medical service facility. After about an hour at the gym, I came out to find that this person blocked me from leaving.



#66 I Bought What I Thought Was Silver Gift Wrap. I Am Stupid Share icon

#67 Colleague Destroyed A Painting I Wanted To Buy Share icon I work at a thrift store and we had about 10 paintings coming in all really beautifully done, the frames where also very neat. I fell in love with this one in the photo but someone else had to price it before i could buy it so i ended up waiting until the end of the day to see if they got priced yet. My workday was almost over so i decided to walk to the back to see if the painting was priced yet and lo and behold, 10 painting in the trashcan. And not just in the trash can, my coworker stabbed them with a scissor. She smashed up the frames from the other paintings too and did the same to the art. I asked her why she did that and she just said "they never sell in store" while ive seen plenty of painting leaving the store for good prices and if we cant sell them we always end up using them for our own creative projects.



I of course went to my supervisor and he said he would have a word with her but i was absolutely furious, i cant stop looking at the painting and how beautiful it was. I also feel bad for the person/artist that donated the paintings thinking they would get a loving new home.



#68 Guy Sitting Next To Me On The Plane Wants To Switch Seats (I Was In A Window Seat). When I Refused, He Reached Around My Shoulder And Shut The Window Share icon When I went to open it again, he asked me to shut it because he "wanted to take a nap". I ignored him, so he asked a flight attendant to shut it for him. He did end up sleeping, but I'm still annoyed about it.



#69 This Represents A Single Week Of Mugs And Glasses That My Wife Leaves In Our Bathroom. I Clean All Of These Every Week, And They Are Back The Next Day Share icon

#70 9 Of 10 RSVP’d Children/Families “No Call No Showed” To My Daughter's 5th Birthday Party Share icon Parents and future parents, if you RSVP to a child’s party. Show up. If you cannot, communicate that you are unable to make it.

Being asked for an hour straight, “When are my friends showing up?” “Oh, there’s a white car! Is my friend in there??”

IT'S HEARTBREAKING.



I have seen sad stories like this before, and I never thought it could happen to us. It did. It’s horrible. I just ask that anyone reading this will remember this thread, and be better!!

Fortunately, our adult friends at least made an appearance, but none of her preschool classmates came that RSVP they would be.

9 of the 10 parents didn’t even let us know they couldn’t make it!



She was surrounded by adults who love her, and everyone was aware of what went wrong so she was smothered with love and affection to try and replace any memories of friends not showing up with that of the adults in her life appreciating and loving her!



#71 Poor Employees Had 30 Minutes To Clean An Entire Room That Looked Like This Share icon This was basically how the entire theater was looking, the poor employees had 30 minutes to clean the entire thing before another Minecraft movie started in that same room. The popcorn was stamped into the carpet in some spots. I can’t imagine they get paid enough for this.



#72 This Made Me Feel A Small Fire Inside My Stomach Share icon

#73 Tesla Exploded In The Middle Of The Night. No Injuries. Fire Department Had To Drag It Into The Street And Let It Burn Share icon This is/was NOT my car or house; I was only awoken by the blast.

The car was a model 3, owners said they had a new charger professionally installed recently, which may be a potential cause.



#74 Nephews Broke My Limited Edition And Gifted To Me Bob Segar Vinyl Share icon Besides the fact that they are broken I actually had to hunt down the pieces because they played with it I think and my aunt gave less than "Oh sorry"



I have a little stero nook in the front room where I have a record shelf with my record player and I came home from work to the record in question looking like someone attempted to pry it out from behind the shelf and lo and behold. Broken.



Limited edition, a gift and even still in the plastic. A few other records were messed up but not to this degree and this one hurt the most. But "they're just kids" and "Things happen" and "You shouldn't get this worked up"



#75 My Teacher Marked Me Wrong Because Africa Is Now A Country Share icon Environmental Science, climate change unit. But we're in Alabama, so we do everything we can to avoid actually talking about it.



#76 My Grandma’s Lunch At Her New Senior Living Residence That’s $3k A Month Share icon Residents can’t go to the dining room to eat because they don’t have enough staff, so it’s deliveries only. What is this?!



The place is brand new, it was built in the last 2 years and we sold her house and moved her here about 6 months ago. We all bring her groceries and stuff and she makes whatever she wants but there are people her who don’t have that luxury, and it annoys me. $3K for rent and this is what they’re serving?



#77 Truck Decided To Update While I Was Getting Fuel Share icon On a road trip and stopped for gas and Ram decided now’s the time to do some sort of update.



#78 My Dad Is One Of "Those" Drivers Share icon I had to pick my parents up from the airport today, my Dad insists on driving any time he can. It doesn't matter how many times I offer, he will be the one driving if we are going somewhere (especially if we are driving his SUV, which I was today for their luggage). He speeds, weaves, and curses at anyone in front of him. He also has started glancing at his phone from time to time which makes me want to scream. It gets me clenching the door handle and closing my eyes at times just to try and calm myself down. And all of this nonsense just to get home roughly 2-6 minutes faster than we would have.



I have some genuine anxiety attached to driving, thanks to a rather traumatizing high school driver's Ed program put on at our local hospital. We got to learn all about the ways that reckless driving and speeding can destroy lives and futures. Thanks to that, I've always been a very defensive and cautious driver. To my family, I'm just the "anxious driver" so no one ever wants to be my passenger cause I "drive in slower lanes" and "don't try to pass others".



Trying to mention that his driving makes me uncomfortable/unsafe or asking him to slow down never goes well. He also drives this way with his kids and/or wife in the car, so I'm sure he also does it when he drives his grandson. It's all so infuriating and I can't really do anything about it. Mentioning it is like "questioning his skills as a man" which is just so barf, I don't care that you feel emasculated.



#79 What The Hell Adobe Share icon So you’re telling me I needs to pay adobe 2.5k rupees for an “early cancellation fee” (even after the option for the monthly package) because I no longer want to use their services.



#80 Went Out To My Car To Go Run An Errand, And Found One Of My Tires Gone Share icon Who steals a single tire? My car isn't even that nice. So much for having the day off, huh?



#81 Circle K Didnt Want To Sell The 99¢ Cans Anymore So Made Arizona Send Them Circle K Branded Cans Without The 99¢ So They Can Sell Them For $1.29 Share icon

#82 Second Time This Year I Find My Car Like This In The Morning. This Happened To My Previous Car Earlier This Year, And I Got This Car As Replacement Share icon

#83 Massive Leak From Me Hot Water Unit That's Flooded My Front Yard, Had To Turn Off The Mains So I Have No Water Until This Gets Fixed Share icon

#84 The Cables I Need To Charge Three Devices Made By The Same Company Share icon

#85 My Kitchen Drain, The Day After A €300 Professional Cleaning Share icon The fact that I’ll be gone in a month gives me peace. Landlord can’t ignore me because he has new tenants wanting to see the apartment this week.



#86 I Had To Brute Force My Suitcase Lock Code, I Started At 000, It Was 980 Share icon I somehow accidentally reset the lock on my suitcase while it was locked. I decided to start at 000 and count upwards. It ended up being 980... I tried to unlock my suitcase 980 times, but if I had started at 999, I would have only had to do it 20 times.



#87 The Local Thrift Store Has Decided To Write The Price Of The Lens Using Permanent Marker On The Actual Lens Share icon I didn’t buy it. It doesn’t fit my Pentax anyway. I just think that they could’ve placed a price sticker literally anywhere else on the camera.



#88 Give This Fork A Name Share icon

#89 Hotel Bath Won’t Turn Off Share icon Drove 5 hours to get to a hotel at 1:30 AM. Tried to take a bath to unwind before going to sleep. The handle was immediately loose, and now the water won’t turn off. There’s only one person working the front desk who stated she doesn’t know what to do. She said she’ll try to page management, but as far as she knows, they do not have someone on call who can fix it.



#90 Owners Of Expensive SUV Asking For Free Drinks Share icon

#91 My 4-Year-Old Measuring Cup vs. My Grandmother’s 30-Year-Old Measuring Cup Share icon Mine is half useless at this point, while Grandma's is still going strong.



