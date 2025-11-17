Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic.
Hey Pandas, AITA For Not Wanting A Relationship With My Brother After 20 Years Apart?
Person holding a phone reading a message about not wanting a relationship with my brother after 20 years apart.
User submission
Family, Relationships

Hey Pandas, AITA For Not Wanting A Relationship With My Brother After 20 Years Apart?

User Submission
boredpandacommunity Anonymous User Community member
4

30

4

Moderator's note:

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

I grew up in a chaotic household. My parents divorced when I was 8, and my older brother “Mark” was 13. He took the divorce extremely personally and blamed our mom for everything. He became angry, resentful, and honestly scary to be around. He used to scream at her, punch walls, break things, and once he even shoved me during an argument they were having.

    When he turned 18, he moved in with our dad and completely cut ties with us. No birthday calls, no texts, nothing

    A group of children playing together, symbolizing relationships and connections after years apart.

    A group of children playing together, symbolizing relationships and connections after years apart.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    He never checked on me once, even though he knew things at home were rough. Mom was working two jobs, I basically raised myself, and the whole time he pretended I didn’t exist.

    Fast forward twenty years. I’m 30 now, married, stable, and genuinely happy. Out of nowhere, Mark reaches out on Facebook

    Person wearing a gray coat and beige sweater holding a smartphone, reflecting on a relationship with their brother after 20 years apart

    Person wearing a gray coat and beige sweater holding a smartphone, reflecting on a relationship with their brother after 20 years apart

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    His message was short: “Hey. We should reconnect. I want us to be family again.” That’s it. No apology, no acknowledgement of what happened, nothing.

    I didn’t respond right away. A week later, he messaged again saying our dad told him I’ve “grown cold” and that it’s “time to fix the family.” He made it sound like I’m the one who created the distance.

    I finally replied and said I wasn’t sure I was ready. That twenty years is a long time and a lot of hurt was never addressed

    Person holding a smartphone with one hand while using the other hand to navigate, illustrating relationship distance.

    Person holding a smartphone with one hand while using the other hand to navigate, illustrating relationship distance.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    He blew up. He said I was being dramatic, that we were just kids, that life is too short to hold grudges. He also said his mental health had been bad recently and that “family should step up.”

    I told him I was sorry he struggled, but it wasn’t fair for him to disappear for two decades and expect to walk back into my life without ever acknowledging what happened. He left me on read, then our father called me to say I’m “punishing” Mark and being heartless.

    Now my dad and brother are both guilt tripping me, and I feel awful, but also… he abandoned me when I needed him. I don’t know if I owe him anything.

    AITA for not wanting a relationship with my brother after he ignored me for 20 years?

    Moderator's note

    Please be aware that the images used in this article are illustrative only and do not depict the actual people or events described.

    If you've experienced something similar or have a story you'd like to share, we welcome submissions from our community, including anonymous ones.

    Anonymous User

    Anonymous User

    Author, Community member

    Anonymous User

    Anonymous User

    Author, Community member

    Diana Lopetaitė

    Diana Lopetaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Diana Lopetaitė

    Diana Lopetaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    What do you think ?
    jlkooiker avatar
    lenka
    lenka
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His response to your concerns is telling. He did not acknowledge your feelings. He did not offer to tread slowly. He did not express regret or dissapointment about your lack of relationship. He does not seem to have even enquired how you are? What he did do is deny there was a problem, reverse the blame, attack YOU for being 'cold' and make YOU responsible for fixing the family. Let me be very frank.... This is a.b.u.s.i.v.e behaviour. Interestingly, he mentions that his mental health has not been good and that you are supposed to "step up". What is it exactly he wants from you? Because I assure you - he wants something. Tread very very carefully.

    3
    3points
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tell him it will take time and do it slowly, on your terms, not his. My estranged BIL said he felt really good and positive after talking to my wife; it wasn't long before he went straight back to his old ways (drink and drvgs) and ended up unalive at 57.

    1
    1point
    reply
    katarzynadrozd avatar
    Katarzyna Drozd
    Katarzyna Drozd
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He act like an a.b.u.s.e.r and clearly do not respect your boundaries. He sounds toxic AF. nothing good will happen if you let him into your life. And most important - you have no obligation to keep contact with him. Especially if he is acting pushy and ignoring a fact he should say sorry for his behaviour in the past.

    0
    0points
    reply
    jlkooiker avatar
    lenka
    lenka
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His response to your concerns is telling. He did not acknowledge your feelings. He did not offer to tread slowly. He did not express regret or dissapointment about your lack of relationship. He does not seem to have even enquired how you are? What he did do is deny there was a problem, reverse the blame, attack YOU for being 'cold' and make YOU responsible for fixing the family. Let me be very frank.... This is a.b.u.s.i.v.e behaviour. Interestingly, he mentions that his mental health has not been good and that you are supposed to "step up". What is it exactly he wants from you? Because I assure you - he wants something. Tread very very carefully.

    3
    3points
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tell him it will take time and do it slowly, on your terms, not his. My estranged BIL said he felt really good and positive after talking to my wife; it wasn't long before he went straight back to his old ways (drink and drvgs) and ended up unalive at 57.

    1
    1point
    reply
    katarzynadrozd avatar
    Katarzyna Drozd
    Katarzyna Drozd
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He act like an a.b.u.s.e.r and clearly do not respect your boundaries. He sounds toxic AF. nothing good will happen if you let him into your life. And most important - you have no obligation to keep contact with him. Especially if he is acting pushy and ignoring a fact he should say sorry for his behaviour in the past.

    0
    0points
    reply
