Amanda Bynes Breaks Silence After “Disgusting” Claim Against Dan Schneider Goes Viral

Amanda Bynes has broken her silence after a disturbing viral video claimed Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider had not only taken advantage of her, but impregnated her when she was 13.

The allegation spread rapidly across social media, stating that it was Bynes herself who had confessed the story on her own account.

The video added fuel to the outrage caused by the 2024 Discovery series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, where former Nickelodeon actors and crew described experiences involving inappropriate behavior under Schneider’s leadership in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Schneider was implied to have been complicit in the actions of two individuals involved in crimes against minors.

The producer filed a defamation lawsuit against Warner Brothers in mid 2024.

This time, however, Bynes said the claims had little to do with her and everything to do with people trying to profit off her name.

Amanda Bynes addressed the controversial claim that producer Dan Schneider had gotten her pregnant when she was 13

The TikTok video resurfaced in a moment where public scrutiny of Schneider is at its highest.

Quiet on Set touched upon his unusually close relationship with Bynes during her teenage years, including a controversial hot-tub sketch on The Amanda Show that had her giving him massages, and his involvement in her legal emancipation.

At the time, Bynes was in the middle of a turbulent period in her life with an intense work schedule and troubles at home.

Reports from former colleagues and people close to the production recall Schneider stepping in during moments when she ran away or needed adult guidance, helping her connect with legal support.

Still, the actress declined to appear in the documentary because, in her words, she did not have a negative experience to share. She has never alleged any type of ab*se, much less getting pregnant.

The actress clarified that the video was fake, and reaffirmed that she had nothing bad to say against Schneider

Once the video became too big to ignore, Bynes addressed the situation herself.

On TikTok Stories, she stressed these were lies created by someone online:

“This account has been making ridiculous allegations and saying things that I would never say.”

Speaking with TMZ, she reiterated that the clips were edited by a person that, in her words, used her name for clickbait.

The truth is straightforward: Amanda Bynes has never accused Dan Schneider of impregnating her. She never posted such a video. She does not even have a TikTok account.

Fact-checkers examining the viral clip reached the same conclusion, finding no verified evidence she made such claims, and that the video originated from a fan page using old, unrelated footage.

Schneider, on the other hand, admitted to his wrongdoing in a March 2024 interview.

“Watching [the documentary] over the past two nights was very difficult, me facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret,” he said.

“I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology.”

Schneider filed a defamation lawsuit against the documentary’s producers, calling the entire situation a “hit job”

In May 2024, Schneider filed a defamation lawsuit against Warner Brothers, Maxine Productions, and Sony Pictures.

The document claims the docuseries falsely stated or implied that Scheneider had “s*xually ab*sed the children who worked on his television shows.”

“These statements are fabrications.”

For many netizens, Bynes’ physical appearance and history of illegal substance use, point to mental health problems. Many theorized it was specifically her experience as a child actress which drove her over the edge.

During a 2018 interview with Paper Magazine, the actress touched upon the issue.

“Those days of experimenting [with substances] are long over. I’m not sad about it and I don’t miss it because I really feel ashamed of how those substances made me act,” she said.

The suit went even further, calling Scheider’s portrayal as a “hit job” and saying that it tried to connect the producer to the crimes committed by actor coach Brian Peck, and production assistant Jason Michael Jandy.

Amanda Byrnes is Claiming Dan Schneider Raped and Impregnated Her at 13… pic.twitter.com/LPB8SxQvFP — 𝕰𝖒𝕲 (@Emilio2763) November 18, 2025

“It is likewise indisputable that Schneider had no knowledge of their ab*se, was not complicit in the ab*se, condemned the ab*se once it was discovered and, critically, was not a child ab*ser himself.”

In November 2024, a Californian judge ruled he can proceed with the lawsuit. He insists his focus was always Bynes’s safety and well-being, and has expressed regret over incidents he now views as inappropriate, including the massages.

Speaking to Variety, Schneider accused the producers of intentionally misleading viewers for attention:

“In their successful attempt to mislead viewers and increase ratings, they went beyond reporting the truth and falsely implied that I was involved in or facilitated horrific crimes.”

“Poor girl.” People were quick to believe the false claims spread by the TikTok clip

