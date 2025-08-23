Amanda Bynes Shows Off Dramatic Change After Controversial Kylie Jenner Style Procedure

ADVERTISEMENT

Former child actress Amanda Bynes, now 37, has taken to social media to show off a recent cosmetic procedure.

This revelation comes after an earlier admission about using the popular yet controversial pharmaceutical, Ozempic—which surfaces every time celebs make headway in the weight-loss department.

The star also admitted to having excess skin on her eyelids removed and declared that the procedure helped her self-confidence.

Highlights Amanda Bynes revealed on Instagram that she had blepharoplasty to smooth out wrinkles around her eyelids.

Fans online compared her new look to her child star days, sparking debate about trauma and the pressures of Hollywood.

After a conservatorship and mental health challenges, she shocked fans in 2025 by joining OF, though she later clarified it was to connect with fans.

RELATED:

Amanda Bynes claims a procedure to smooth out the skin around her eyelids “is the greatest thing” she could have done

Share icon

Image credits: Bryan Bedder/Getty

Bynes revealed in her Instagram stories on August 18, that she had joined ranks with Kylie Jenner and so many others and had a filler procedure while addressing various aspects of her appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

She told her fans that the procedure came shortly after her blepharoplasty, a surgery that saw the wrinkles on her eyelids smoothed out.

She explained the reason for speaking on this topic stemmed from comments about her changed looks.

“I saw a couple of stories online that say I have a new look. And I was never open about this before,” she said.

“I feel a lot better now about myself and I’m so glad I had the blepharoplasty surgery,” she elaborated before declaring, “It was one of the greatest things I could have ever done.”

A recent reel shows her without makeup and a heart tattoo on her face

Share icon

Image credits: BG025/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Bynes also offered anti-aging tips, telling her fans that her appearance was “not even old.”

According to her, the secret to this is the correct lighting. She advised netizens to avoid “harsh lighting” when taking photos, as it “casts dark shadows in different areas.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She was hinting at the scars on the side of her face, which she is able to hide with her crafty selfies.

Then, in her recent story, she posted a pic of herself without makeup while sitting in her car.

“Lips injections by @body.byem,” She wrote across the reel.

According to one netizen, Bynes is one of Hollywood’s many former teen stars…

Share icon

Image credits: amandapandapandapanda1

Outlets are shocked at what they see, many of whom have taken to posting images of Bynes as a child star when she featured on Nickelodeon–and even as recent as 2017–and comparing them to her most recent images.

ADVERTISEMENT

One such woman posted her findings on Facebook, drawing a slew of commentary.

“She has clearly gone through trauma and I’m wondering if changing her looks like this is a way of protecting herself, making her undesirable,” wrote one person.

“Oh my, and she was such a pretty woman!!” said another comment which was echoed by: “I don’t understand her current appearance.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: kyliejenner

But for some netizens, this is the price most Hollywood teen stars pay.

As a nod to this sentiment a netizen referred to “Justin Bieber, Jaden Smith, Orlando Brown, Aaron Carter, B2K, Marques Houston, Kris Kross, & Brittney Spears” as examples.

Bynes admitted previously that she was insecure with her appearance

The public’s pity is unlikely to go down well with the 37-year-old, given her self-professed insecurities.

Speaking to PAPER Magazine in 2018, she let on that she was prone to self-doubt and recalled how seeing herself as a boy in the movie She’s the Man in 2006 impacted her.

She described the effect on her as “a super strange and out-of-body experience.”

Share icon

Image credits: amandapandapandapanda1

ADVERTISEMENT

“It just really put me into a funk,” she said. Said “funk” was a four-month-long depression.

The feeling struck again five years later and made her quit acting

Then in 2011, Bynes was overcome by the same sensation at a screening of the film Hall Pass she acted in.

She explained herself as “having a different reaction than everyone else to the movie.”

Share icon

Image credits: amandapandapandapanda1

ADVERTISEMENT

“I literally couldn’t stand my appearance in that movie and I didn’t like my performance. I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it.”

“I was high on m***juana when I saw that but for some reason it really started to affect me. I don’t know if it was a d**g-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than it affects other people.

“It absolutely changed my perception of things,” she elaborated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perhaps the most shocking revelation was that she had joined OF

True to the sentiment, Bynes stepped away from her vocation around the same time (2011).

Three years later, she was involuntarily interned in a psychiatric hospital and then locked into a nine-year conservatorship overseen by her parents, which expired in 2022.

Share icon

Image credits: amandapandapandapanda1

Her psychological issues would come to a head again in 2023, and she checked herself into a mental health institution, per Daily Mail.

Then, in April 2025, she announced that she had joined the x-rated OF platform. She later clarified that it was not to model but merely to interact with her fans one-on-one.

Netizens cannot help comparing her with her old self

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT