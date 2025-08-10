Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Why Dan Reynolds Goes Shirtless Every Show And How It’s Related To Toxic Masculinity
Dan Reynolds shirtless on stage holding microphone, performing live with a red background, highlighting toxic masculinity theme.
Celebrities, Lifestyle

Why Dan Reynolds Goes Shirtless Every Show And How It’s Related To Toxic Masculinity

Las Vegas pop-rock band Imagine Dragons’ front man Dan Reynolds is known for performing shirtless, and he claims he does it to show off his imperfections.

A publication recently reported the 38-year-old getting together with fans for a heart-to-heart on topics like self-image and masculinity. There, he talked about how men were pressured into appearing “tough”, “flawless”, and “unbreakable.” 

Highlights
  • Reynolds says shirtless performances are about authenticity, not vanity.
  • Credits lifestyle changes for overcoming autoimmune disease.
  • Fans embrace his bare-chested look as part of his brand.

His remarks come in the wake of previous revelations about his health battles and a troubled childhood.

    The comment came nearly a decade after he transformed himself 

    Dan Reynolds performing on stage in a patterned suit, highlighting themes related to toxic masculinity in music.

    Image credits: Lester Cohen/Getty

    “Men are told we have to be strong, hide our feelings, hide our feelings, and never show weakness.

    “But I’ve struggled with uncertainty, scars, pain–just like everyone else,” Dnews reported him saying.

    “I want people to see the real me. Not some perfect image.”

    Dan Reynolds shirtless on stage singing into a microphone, wearing sunglasses, linking to toxic masculinity discussion.

    Image credits: imaginedragons

    This reported statement comes seven years after the Radioactive hitmaker documented himself transforming from slightly-built to a brawny hulk with a chiseled upper torso.

    He claimed to have rid himself of two diseases over a couple of months 

    “I’ve spent a decade fighting an autoimmune disease that inflamed my joints (AS). I now live pain-free, am in full remission & am the healthiest I’ve ever been. I owe it to Brad Feinberg,” Reynolds captioned the now-deleted X post.

    @iddragonwagon 😂😂😂 #imaginedragons#danreynolds#livemusic#concert♬ original sound – dragonwagon

    “Correct diet, vitamins & exercise. I’ll share it all w u soon. It’s been life changing for me.”

    He claimed that at the time of the post, in 2018, it took just a few months to bring about the change and supported his reason for the photo dump with: 

    “When you live in pain for a decade and someone fixes your body it’s nothing short of a miracle.”

    Dan Reynolds shirtless on stage holding microphone stand, performing with red background related to toxic masculinity.

    Image credits: Wagner Meier/Getty

    Notably, the update, per E! News, came just two months after he had announced his split from his wife of seven years, Anna Volkman.

    He made a documentary about Mormons mistreating their LGBTQ members in 2018

    The separation came shortly after Reynolds was cast as a central figure in the HBO documentary, Believer, where he delved into the Mormon faith and how it treated its LGBTQ members.

    Dan Reynolds shirtless on stage during a live performance, highlighting themes of toxic masculinity and self-expression.

    Image credits: andi.elloway/imaginedragons

    @itsme_ingrid_ The moment, so many people were waiting for… Dan Reynolds took his shirt off at the Imagine Dragons concert in Toronto. August 9, 2024 Credits to thekillersshows_ on IG #LOOM#imaginedragons#danreynolds#concert#shirtless♬ Originalton – itsme_ingrid_

    “Last year,” The Hollywood Reporter wrote in January 2018, “Reynolds decided to turn his focus to the dramatic spike in teen s***ides in Utah, an epidemic many have tied to the Mormon church’s harsh official positions on same-s*x relationships and the impact that has had on LGBTQ youth.”

    The outlet acknowledged his work but harshly criticized the angle the production took. 

    It claimed the production centered on a “straight, rich rock star saving the world” when it could have been “20 percent more” focused on “the stories he’s trying to amplify.”

    Dan Reynolds shirtless on stage, holding a microphone, highlighting issues around toxic masculinity in performance.

    Image credits: imaginedragons

    And even then, it surmised, “you’d still have come away thinking the documentary was about this great thing the Imagine Dragons guy decided to do.”

    He claims he was depressed and bullied in his teen years 

    Despite the criticisms, Reynolds, who claims to have been bullied as a child, has been postured as a role model for men.

    Australian Mentoring Men Aus posted a snippet of an interview with the man in December 2024, during which he discussed his depression as a scholar. 

    “I didn’t have a name for it in my teenage years, but I knew I was different from the kids around me,” he said.

    Dan Reynolds shirtless on stage, holding microphone stand with confetti and lights celebrating toxic masculinity topic.

    Image credits: imaginedragons

    “It’s not sad,” he asserted. “Anybody who’s been depressed knows it’s not [sadness].

    “I didn’t wanna go out, I felt numb. People would speak to me and it would go in one ear and out the other,” he recalled.

    Fans are in favor of his dressed-down look on stage

    “Dan’s story is a testament to the strength in vulnerability and the importance of prioritizing mental health. His words encourage us all to break the silence and seek the support we need,”  Mentoring Men Aus captioned the video.

    @maaykegiesen Dan without shirt 🫠😮‍💨🤍 @Imagine Dragons #imaginedragons#imaginedragonslive#imaginedragonsconcert#imaginedragonsloom#loomtour#followyou#imaginedragonsfollowyou#imaginedragonsamsterdam#danreynolds#danreynoldslive♬ Follow You – Imagine Dragons

    Social media, it appears, cannot see as far as Reynold’s motivations—in fact, they cannot see past the topless performances.

    “Don’t need a reason, no one’s complaining!” confirmed a netizen.

    For one fan, it is the reason they attend his concerts. “I’d want my money back if he didn’t,” they quipped. 

    “He does it because the world would be just a little sadder for all of us if he wouldn’t,” echoed another.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing toxic masculinity in relation to Dan Reynolds going shirtless every show.

    Comment from Warren Miller about Dan Reynolds going shirtless every show, discussing toxic masculinity online.

    A social media comment by Stephen Wallace stating his support related to Dan Reynolds going shirtless and toxic masculinity.

    Comment by Jan Cross about a show being more appealing, featuring emojis expressing happiness and gratitude for the discussion on toxic masculinity.

    Comment by Marilia T Hagen discussing breaking down barriers and showing true strength related to toxic masculinity and Dan Reynolds shirtless shows.

    Comment by Clyde Gaspard saying We don’t care why just keep doing it, related to Dan Reynolds shirtless shows and toxic masculinity.

    Comment by Emma Jenkinson saying she’s glad Dan Reynolds goes shirtless every show with fire and heart-eyes emojis, relating to toxic masculinity.

    Andreea Mihalcea shares a comment on Dan Reynolds going shirtless and its relation to toxic masculinity in a social media post.

    Comment by Eli Willey praising appearance, related to discussion of Dan Reynolds going shirtless and toxic masculinity.

    Comment by Danny Cartwright saying no reason needed and no complaints, related to Dan Reynolds going shirtless and toxic masculinity discussion.

    User comment by Samantha Bowker about Dan Reynolds going shirtless every show related to toxic masculinity.

    Comment from Jodi Thacker expressing enjoyment of the view and mentioning Dan Reynolds going shirtless.

    Comment by Cathy May Walker questioning why people wouldn't want to see Dan Reynolds shirtless, relating to toxic masculinity discussion.

    Comment by Paula Kirwan reacting humorously about Dan Reynolds going shirtless every show related to toxic masculinity.

    Comment by Marie Alben saying he goes shirtless every show because he’s fit, related to Dan Reynolds and toxic masculinity discussion.

    kalassaria avatar
    Della Greymane
    Della Greymane
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Totally failing to see toxicity here.

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Totally failing to see anything beyond a couple of meaningless headlines about some celebrity I've never heard of. I do wish BP would allow us to filter out certain categories. They let us specifically choose to look at these sorts of posts, but not specifically choose not to.

    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dan Reynolds is an American singer, songwriter, and musician, best known as the lead vocalist of the Grammy Award-winning rock band Imagine Dragons. Googled because I hadn't a clue who he is. As to why he goes shirtless, I'll leave that googling up to others. I have done my share, lol.

    maddy794 avatar
    MarnieReis
    MarnieReis
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    M𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 $𝟐𝟕𝐤 𝐚 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡 𝐝𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐫𝐲. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬. 𝐂𝐎𝐏𝐘 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐎𝐏𝐄𝐍-------- ➤➤➤➤ 𝔼𝕒𝕣𝕟𝔸𝕡𝕡𝟙.ℂ𝕠𝕞

    M𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 $𝟐𝟕𝐤 𝐚 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡 𝐝𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐫𝐲. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬. 𝐂𝐎𝐏𝐘 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐎𝐏𝐄𝐍-------- ➤➤➤➤ 𝔼𝕒𝕣𝕟𝔸𝕡𝕡𝟙.ℂ𝕠𝕞

