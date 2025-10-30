Amanda Bynes Hints At New Romance With Mystery Man After Debuting Unrecognizable Look

ADVERTISEMENT

Looks like actress Amanda Bynes has a new man in her life, as she’s recently been flaunting him on social media.

The 39-year-old star shared a photo on Instagram on Wednesday, October 29, featuring the mystery man, which immediately sparked a heated debate among netizens.

“She seems to have a type. Good grief, are these guys desperate or blind??” wrote one user online.

Highlights Amanda Bynes sparks dating rumors after sharing photos with a mystery man on Instagram.

The actress has previously been spotted multiple times with 40-year-old Zachary, fueling romance speculation.

Fans express concern over Amanda’s new relationship, questioning her rumored partner’s intentions.

RELATED:

Amanda Bynes’ new romance comes amid her surprising facial transformation

Share icon

Image credits: DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

For a little over a month now, the She’s the Man star has been rumored to be dating a 40-year-old business owner.

The man, identified as Zachary, owns an event and security business and was first spotted with Amanda on her Instagram Story in late September.

The actress teased fans by sharing a carousel of photos from a getaway with the man, whom she referred to as her “boyfriend.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Amanda Bynes showing unrecognizable look with heart face tattoo and bold eyebrows in casual hoodie indoors.

Share icon

Image credits: amandapandapandapanda1

“Special getaway with my boo,” she captioned the first image at the time.

In her latest Instagram Story, however, the man’s face isn’t visible, the snap shows his body from the neck down, with the focus on his right hand.

Dressed in all black, he held a bright blue rose, seemingly offering it to Amanda.

The man has reportedly been identified as 40-year-old Zachary

Person holding a blue rose, hinting at Amanda Bynes new romance and an unrecognizable look in a nighttime setting.

Share icon

Image credits: amandapandapandapanda1

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, the rose seems to have become a recurring pattern in most of Bynes’ recent Instagram posts since she hinted at her relationship with Zachary.

She has shared several photos of roses in different colors, from pink to blue to red, ranging from single stems to full bouquets.

And while neither of the two has officially confirmed their relationship, an insider close to Bynes told TMZ that the actress and Zachary are indeed casually dating.

Amanda Bynes with bright blonde hair, blue eyebrows, septum piercing, and heart tattoo on cheek in close-up selfie.

Share icon

Image credits: Amanda Bynes/Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

“They soon decided to take their friendship to the next level. They’re not rushing things, but they’re enjoying each other’s company. The vibe between them is low-key casual dates, quality time, and just getting to know one another.”

The source added, “Amanda is still focused on her passions of making art and developing her screenplay, but she’s letting herself embrace this budding romance.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The What a Girl Wants star recently shared a picture of a man holding a deep blue rose on Instagram

Amanda Bynes relaxing on a bed with a mystery man, showcasing a new unrecognizable look in a casual room setting.

Share icon

Image credits: amandapandapandapanda1

An eyewitness also told the publication that they had spotted Bynes and her new man on a casual outing, holding hands in Hollywood.

Before this, the former Nickelodeon star was in a public relationship with her on-again, off-again ex-fiancé, Paul Michael.

The two were together from 2019 to 2023 and got engaged around Valentine’s Day in 2020.

Man sitting at outdoor patio table during daytime hinting at new romance with mystery man after unrecognizable look debut

Image credits: amandapandapandapanda1

ADVERTISEMENT

Following their split, Paul alleged that the breakup stemmed from Amanda’s public mental health crisis, during which she was seen walking unclothed through the streets of Los Angeles.

This incident even led to her being placed on a psychiatric hold in early 2023.

Bynes had previously been under a conservatorship since 2013 due to multiple legal issues, which officially ended in 2022.

According to a source, things between Amanda and Zachary are “low-key casual”

Amanda Bynes with a new look posing closely with a mystery man in a casual indoor setting.

Share icon

Image credits: amandapandapandapanda1

ADVERTISEMENT

However, not all fans seem thrilled about her new romance. Several followers of the Sydney White star expressed concern and even mocked her budding relationship.

One critic said, “She definitely has a type. I can barely tell the difference between her old boyfriend and the current one.”

Another commented, “She’s attracting men who are simply there to use her and get the monetary benefit of dating her. Trips, money, etc.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bynes was previously engaged to Paul Michael, but the two called it quits in 2023 after four years together

Amanda Bynes with long blonde hair and large sunglasses, showing an unrecognizable look inside a car at night.

Share icon

Image credits: David Livingston/Getty Images

“We can only hope this man’s intentions are good,” a third user added.

In recent years, Amanda has also drawn attention for her striking transformation, looking almost unrecognizable from her early TV days.

The actress, who has several tattoos including a heart outline inked on her left cheek, recently showcased yet another cosmetic enhancement on Instagram.

Amanda Bynes with lips injections and septum piercing showcasing new unrecognizable look in a car selfie.

Share icon

Image credits: amandapandapandapanda1

ADVERTISEMENT

In the image, Bynes sported bold black eyebrows, platinum blonde hair, and noticeably fuller lips.

According to reports, she has undergone a few procedures, including lip injections and blepharoplasty.

Close-up of two hands wearing rings, hinting at Amanda Bynes new romance with mystery man after unrecognizable look.

Share icon

Image credits: amandapandapandapanda1

ADVERTISEMENT

One concerned fan commented, “Sweetheart you don’t need lip fillers. And whoever tattooed those horrendous eyebrows on her should be charged with a crime.”

“Hopefully he is good for her and he’s stable enough to deal with her issues,” one user expressed

Comment by Steve Yum discussing Amanda Bynes' past movies, mental health struggles, and hopes for her happiness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amanda Bynes with unrecognizable look hints at new romance with mystery man in candid outdoor setting.

Comment by Carlito Pearce expressing sympathy about walking a mile in her shoes and making difficult choices.

Comment from Todd Thompson expressing hope that Amanda Bynes is doing better after debuting new look and romance news.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Denny-Lee Frehley expressing support for Amanda Bynes as she hints at new romance with mystery man.

Comment from Kellyann Callahan expressing hope that a mystery man is a kind person amid Amanda Bynes new romance rumors.

Comment by Kyrah De Paxx discussing hopes for Amanda Bynes' new romance with a mystery man.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Dennis John Depew mentioning Amanda Bynes and her journey compared to Lindsay Lohan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Monee Gamble expressing hope that Amanda Bynes and her mystery man treat each other right in new romance.

Share icon

Comment by Vantrell Lewis saying she is happy with her new look, hinting at Amanda Bynes’ new romance with mystery man.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Ashley Filson doubting the identity, noting differences in eyes and freckles, about Amanda Bynes new look.

Comment from Chris Mullins discussing Amanda Bynes' unrecognizable look and rumored new romance with mystery man.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Chase Dale expressing support for Amanda Bynes hinting at new romance after unrecognizable look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amanda Bynes with a mystery man, hinting at new romance after debuting an unrecognizable new look.

Amanda Bynes with a new unrecognizable look hints at romance with a mystery man in an outdoor setting.