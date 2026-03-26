Cop Breaks Down As She Describes Losing “Everything In 15 Seconds” After Pulling Firearm On Fellow Officers

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Kelsey Fitzsimmons had a dramatic reaction when her colleague told the court about why he pulled the trigger on her.

Tensions were palpable in the courtroom when Massachusetts cop, Patrick Noonan, took the stand to address why he fired at Kelsey while serving her with a restraining order.

Kelsey also shared her own version of the story, saying she “wanted to take [her] own life” when Patrick deployed his weapon.

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Highlights Kelsey Fitzsimmons was shot in the chest by her coworker, Patrick Noonan, during a violent confrontation last year.

Both cops took the stand this week and told the court their version of events.

Kelsey said she “wanted to take [her] own life” when Patrick deployed his weapon.

Kelsey Fitzsimmons had a dramatic reaction when her colleague told the court about why he pulled the trigger on her

Image credits: NBC10 Boston

Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

Coworkers Kelsey Fitzsimmons and Patrick Noonan were involved in a violent confrontation that took place on June 30, 2025.

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Patrick and others had arrived at her home at the time to serve her with a restraining order from her then-fiancé, Justin Aylaian.

Image credits: NBC10 Boston

During her testimony, Kelsey said she was distressed over the officers’ arrival at her house to take her baby away.

Justin, who won custody of the couple’s 4-month-old son, had also arrived at the house with his sister to take the boy.

Kelsey said she was distressed over the officers’ arrival at her house to take her baby away.

Image credits: NBC10 Boston

“Justin just broke up with me via restraining order. We have a wedding in four months. Caden is not going to be with me for two weeks. That’s an eternity for a mom,” Kelsey testified this week.

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While packing items for her son, Kelsey claimed she tried to take her own life. And North Andover officer Patrick allegedly witnessed her mental breakdown.

Image credits: NBC10 Boston

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“I knew in that moment I was going to have to hand my 4-month-old to a police officer to be brought out of my house,” Kelsey said.

The off-duty cop said she was having a breakdown over the thought of losing her baby, her fiancé, her house, and even her dog, which was also mentioned in the restraining order.

She admitted lying to her coworkers about where her firearm was because she didn’t want them to take it away.

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The cop claimed she was trying to end her own life and didn’t want to harm anybody else in the house

Image credits: WCVB Channel 5 Boston

“I wanted to be alone with my firearm to take my life,” she claimed. “I made that decision as I realized I had just lost everything in a 15-second conversation with my coworker.”

Kelsey maintained that she was trying to pull the trigger on herself and nobody else in the house.

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“I put the g*n up to my head,” she said, noting that Patrick walked into the room at that very moment.

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“He said, ‘Kelsey, no. Kelsey, no.’ I pulled the trigger. I’m sorry. But I said ‘F***,’” she recalled.

The rookie cop, who had two years of experience on the job, said the firearm didn’t go off because there was no bullet in the chamber.

Patrick then fired at her and struck her in the chest.

Kelsey was shot by her coworker Patrick Noonan, who took the stand with his own version of events from the 2025 incident

Image credits: North Andover Fire Department

“I’m a f***ing idiot,” she said. “I tried to k*ll myself with an unloaded g*n.”

When Patrick took the stand, he shared a detail that seemingly caught Kelsey off guard.

Image credits: WCVB

“I think I was standing in her way for her to get downstairs and k*ll Justin,” he told the judge.

Kelsey was seen leaning over to her lawyers and whispering something in the courtroom when Patrick made the revelation.

The mother had a stunned reaction to Patrick’s reason for pulling the trigger on her

Image credits: NBC10 Boston

“You know it’s prohibited for someone to use de*dly force on someone who is only exhibiting harm to themselves?” Kelsey’s defense attorney Timothy Bradl asked Patrick, to which he replied, “Absolutely.”

The lawyer then asked the cop why he didn’t use a Taser on Kelsey to disarm her instead of his firearm.

“We meet de*dly force with de*dly force,” the officer said.

Image credits: North Andover Fire Department

Officers from the North Andover Police Department do not wear body cameras; hence, the incident was not captured on video.

Kelsey revealed she was experiencing severe postpartum depression last year but has since received help.

She was charged with ass**lt by means of a dangerous weapon over the incident.

Justin claimed he sought a restraining order because he “feared for his life and his son’s life”

Kelsey underwent five surgeries and spent about 53 days at Mass General Hospital recovering from the firearm wound.

Justin told the court on Monday that he sought a restraining order because he “feared for his life and his son’s life.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or s**c*dal ideation, help is available: International Hotlines

“The case is full of holes,” one commented online