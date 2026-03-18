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“Ladies, Listen To Your Gut”: Disturbing New Details Emerge In Case Of Nurse’s Violent Demise At Man’s Hands
Young woman smiling by waterfront patio, highlighting disturbing new details in nurse's violent demise case.
Crime, Society

“Ladies, Listen To Your Gut”: Disturbing New Details Emerge In Case Of Nurse’s Violent Demise At Man’s Hands

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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Chilling new details emerged in the case of married Florida nurse, Linda Campitelli, who met her secret lover for a birthday rendezvous and turned up lifeless near her husband’s car.

It took about a year and a half for cops to arrest the secret lover and charge him for allegedly carrying out the gruesome homicide.

“What kind of human does that? Animals don’t even do that,” the victim’s mother said after the case took a new turn.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • The case of Linda Campitelli’s homicide took a massive turn this month.
    • The married nurse was found lifeless near her husband’s vehicle in October, 2024.
    • Her coworker, whom she was believed to have had an affair with, was arrested and charged this on March 10.
    • “What kind of human does that? Animals don’t even do that,” the victim’s mother said.

    Chilling new details have emerged in the case of the slain Florida nurse

    Woman in floral red dress sitting at a restaurant table, representing disturbing new details in nurse's violent demise case.

    Image credits: Linda Campitelli

    Trigger warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some. 

    Rene Perez was arrested on Tuesday, March 10, on charges of first-degree m*rder with a de*dly weapon and tampering with physical evidence.

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    He was taken into custody in relation to the discovery of Linda Campitelli’s body in Miami on October 28, 2024.

    “I LOVE YOU SO MUCH,” was one of the last text messages Rene sent to Linda before her bludgeoned and bloodied body was found.

    Young woman outdoors near water, embodying the story of nurse’s violent demise and urging ladies to listen to their gut.

    Image credits: Linda Campitelli

    Linda was found unresponsive about 50 feet away from her husband Jon Campitelli’s car on her birthday night.

    The couple tied the knot in 2016 and shared two daughters, aged below 10 at the time of their mother’s passing.

    Linda’s mother, Edina Russo, said the couple had been having marital troubles for a while. But the husband “adored” their two daughters and was committed to going for marriage counseling to work on their relationship.

    Rene Perez was arrested and charged with first-degree m*rder with a de*dly weapon and tampering with physical evidence

    Man in a courtroom wearing a dark shirt, appearing serious during a case involving nurse's violent demise at a man's hands.

    Image credits: CBS 12 News

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    “My daughter was a difficult person to get along with, but her husband adored her,” Edina told the Daily Mail.

    The mother said she had no idea her daughter was having an affair at the time of her passing.

    “What she did was awful,” she added. “But my daughter didn’t k*ll anyone.”

    Couple posing in a restaurant with floral dress and dark shirt, linked to disturbing nurse violent demise case details.

    Image credits: Linda Campitelli

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    Comment from Michael Jones warning ladies to listen to their gut about dating married men and doing background checks for safety.

    A couple of Linda’s closest friends told investigators that she was possibly having an affair with Rene for about two years before her body was found.

    Linda and Rene both worked at the Wellington Regional Medical Center, and the arrested man was married to someone else when the affair began.

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    The two of them frequently expressed affection over texts, and Linda sometimes showed frustration over Rene having to divide his time between her and his wife.

    Their intimate chats included explicit photos as well.

    Linda’s closest friends said she was possibly having an affair with Rene for about two years

    Woman in black dress sitting on a white hammock outdoors with greenery in the background, relating to nurse's violent demise case.

    Image credits: Linda Campitelli

    Screenshot of a comment by George Bacon questioning the delay in arrest in nurse's violent demise case.

    The 35-year-old victim had messaged Rene on October 27, 2024, the day before her birthday, and said she was “nervous” about the celebration he had planned for her.

    “I LOVE YOU, I FEEL KINDA WEIRD. I DON’T KNOW WHAT TO EXPECT TOMORROW. YOU’VE NEVER DONE ANYTHING LIKE THIS FOR ME BEFORE, AND I FEEL A LITTLE NERVOUS,” she texted the suspect on the eve of her passing.

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    Rene responded, saying, “JUST TRYING TO SHOW U THAT I CAN BE ROMANTIC. IT PROBABLY WON’T BE AS GOOD AS WHAT YOU’VE DONE FOR ME.”

    Linda then replied to confirm that they were meeting at 7:30 p.m. the following day. She also asked him if he was “100% SURE THIS IS OK.”

    “YES, MA’AM. U GOT IT,” he replied. “I LOVE YOU SO MUCH.”

    Man in suit kissing woman in red dress outdoors, related to nurse's violent demise and disturbing new case details.

    Image credits: Linda Campitelli

    Comment by Kevin Frechou saying only victims here are the spouses and kids, highlighting nurse violent demise case discussion.

    As per Jon’s account, his wife told him she was meeting friends for dinner and left their home between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on October 28, 2024.

    He stayed at home in the meantime, as per his cell phone records.

    Later in the night, Linda’s bludgeoned body was found 50 feet away from Jon’s Chevy Tahoe SUV.

    Multiple 911 calls were made by passersby, reporting an “unknown white female” who was “completely unresponsive.”

    She was “bleeding profusely from the mouth” and “lying completely face down,” one caller said.

    “I FEEL A LITTLE NERVOUS,” the victim texted the suspect the day before the tragedy

    Mugshot of a man linked to disturbing new details in the nurse's violent demise case involving a male suspect.

    Image credits: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

    Comment by Felipe Lopez Ocampo mentioning talking to a man at the hospital before the nurse's violent demise.

    First responders arrived at the scene between 10:18 p.m. and 10:21 p.m., and by 10:26 p.m., the nurse was pronounced deceased.

    Edina claimed her slain daughter was “beat to de*th with a tire iron.”

    Investigators found blunt force trauma on her head and torso, in addition to four lacerations to her scalp and an accumulation of blood in her skull.

    Young woman in a floral dress taking a selfie outdoors, related to disturbing new details in nurse's violent demise case.

    Image credits: Linda Campitelli

    It is believed Rene had turned Jon’s Chevy Tahoe SUV into a love den for the birthday girl.

    A picture on Linda’s phone showed the back of the car with the seats down and a blanket or tablecloth that said, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY HOPE YOUR BIRTHDAY IS OUT OF THIS WORLD.”

    There were also Ultrasorbs Medical Sheets laid out on top of the cover, which were removed from the vehicle before first responders arrived at the scene.

    The same brand of medical sheets was found later at Rene’s home.

    Blood spatters in the car that were “indicative of a struggle or violent episode”

    Investigators confirmed that there were blood spatters in the car that were “indicative of a struggle or violent episode.”

    Additionally, they also found evidence of someone “being severely injured and transported” in the Chevy.

    Following his March 10 arrest, Rene was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail. He is scheduled to return to court on April 9.

    “Someone was going to tell a spouse about the affair,” one speculated online

    Comment questioning the nurse's relationship and mentioning a male nurse in a discussion about a violent demise case.

    Comment by Larry Burnette questioning how the violent demise of a nurse could have been avoided, highlighting disturbing details.

    Facebook comment by Orlando Allen saying Morale of the story Do Not Cheat discussing nurse's violent demise case.

    Comment warning ladies about risks of trusting men, urging them to listen to their gut for personal safety.

    Comment by Leo Ben Fultz about saving her husband time and money on a divorce, related to nurse's violent demise case.

    Comment by Brian Gorczyca discussing marriage and affair details in a case involving a nurse's violent demise at a man's hands.

    Facebook comment by user Lio Bx questioning the timing of the arrest in nurse's violent demise case.

    Comment by Janet Finkel discussing disturbing new details in nurse's violent demise case and warning ladies to trust their gut.

    Comment by Sean Comer discussing trustworthiness of nurses and teachers in a social media post about a violent case.

    Facebook comment by Brian Wenhold expressing regret about a nurse's violent demise in a disturbing case.

    Comment warning ladies to listen to their gut amid disturbing new details in nurse’s violent demise case at man’s hands.

    Comment from Teri Rucker expressing concern about someone nearly revealing information to a spouse in a social media post.

    Comment by Lisa Smith questioning how men become unhinged, highlighting public concern over nurse's violent demise case.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing nurses and outrage over a violent demise case involving a man.

    Comment revealing disturbing new details in nurse's violent demise case, urging ladies to listen to their gut instincts.

    Facebook comment expressing grief over nurse's violent demise and betrayal by her affair lover, highlighting disturbing case details.

    Facebook comment expressing sympathy for spouses and children dealing with grief and anger after betrayal in a disturbing violent case.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a nurse’s violent demise and cautioning ladies to trust their gut instincts.

    Alt text: Comment expressing sympathy about nurse's violent demise and urging kindness after tragic incident at man's hands.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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