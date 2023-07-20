This Photographer Captured How Fathers Around The World Spent Time With Their Children (33 Pics)
Today, we would like to share with you another project by Gabriele Galimberti, an Italian photographer and author of many meaningful photo series. This time, he captured fathers around the world in moments spent together with their children. Inspired by his own childhood experiences, Galimberti aimed to showcase the diverse ways parents build their relationships and bonds with their kids. Galimberti shared his memories: “The year is 1986. I am eight-and-a-half years old and I’m getting ready for bed. I’m very excited for the morning to arrive. That’s because, in just a few hours, something will happen that’s been happening almost every Sunday for the last year. I’ll feel my father’s hand on my shoulder, shaking me awake as his voice says, ‘Gabri, wake up! It’s six o’clock. We’re going fishing.’”
We recommend visiting Gabriele’s website to access more information about this project and to read the stories behind each photograph. Additionally, if you missed the previous Bored Panda articles about this photographer, we invite you to check them out. The series "Toy Stories" showcased children from over 50 countries and their favorite toys, while "In Her Kitchen" featured stunning portraits of grandmothers from all over the world with their signature dishes.
More info: Instagram | gabrielegalimberti.com
Berlin, Germany
Alessandro Kola (40) and Teresa (10)
Wadala Slum, Mumbai, India
Rizwan Shaikh (24), Zafinah (3) and Zeenath (3 months)
Portland, Oregon, USA
Galen Malcolm (24) and Leon (3)
Cahuita, Costa Rica
Michael Chamarro Suarez (32), Johan (7), Jamie (5), Sofia (5) and Giulia (1)
Florence, Italy
Paolo Woods (45), Enea (5), and Sara (2)
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Fouad Kuyali (35),Mazen (4) and Julie (2)
Barcelona, Spain
Jordi Luque (38) and Rai (4)
Hon Atsugi, Japan
Rea (6), Takayasu (39), Yushi (4), Ryota (9), Kota (6) and Masami (43)
Port-Au-Prince, Haiti
Ilio Gezmeil (40), Donalson (17) ,Wisline (11) and Mirma (2)
Kuldiga, Latvia
Eriks Oficier (43) and Renate (8)
Mexico City, Mexico
Sergio Colin (44) and 3 children
Tokyo, Japan
Takeshi Masuma (40), Luna (7), and Nene (3)
Woolsthorpe-By-Colsterworth, UK
Dean Colyer (49), Alisha (13), Harugy (10), Gracie-Lee (9) and Hilly (7)
Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
Esteban Israel (45), Niko (11) and Oliver (5)
Belgium (Photo Taken In The Red Sea, Egypt)
Jan Huygens (41) and Roos Eline (5)
Vevey, Switzerland
Jason Singer (39), Juliette (10), and Lenny (7)
San Francisco, California, USA
Francisco (51), Jonathan (48), and Tallulah (5)
Barcelona, Spain
Ignacio Martin (42), Dan (10) and Flavia (8)
Taichung, Taiwan
Chung Mang Che (40), Chung Jui Han (9),Chung Kai Eing (8) and Chung Jia Ying (6)
Xiamen, China
Gu Tao (36) and Gu Zi Auxan (5)
Austin, Texas, USA
Timothy Klatt (32), Ogden (6), Amity (4), and Lillian (5 months)
New Taipei City, Taiwan
Chang Lin Tsai (38) and Ming Shiang Tsai (4)
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Amel Sharief (45), Alma (11), Leena (9), Aya (4) and Mohamed (2)
Mumbai, India
Tirupati Pogla (32) and Yashika Pogla (5)
Bogotá, Colombia
Manuel Villa (39) ,Elias (2), and Lila (7 months)
Breda, The Netherlands
Raoul Oomen (43), Tijn (6) and Ole (4)
Florence , Italy
Davide Woods (42), Noah (8), and Ian (2)
Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
Vik Muniz (55), Francesco Bonelli (12) and Dora (4)
Male, Maldives
Hussain Riyaz (32) and Aishat Eshal (7)
San Francisco, California, USA
Jared Katz (37), Isadora (7) and Roscoe (4)
Maniche, Haiti
Jhonny Labossièrie (32) and Jiounelca (2)
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
James Wade (36), Dejah (15),Tyler (12) and Haden (8)
Xiamen, China
Lin Jia De (30) and Lin Chen Xin (4)