Today, we would like to share with you another project by Gabriele Galimberti, an Italian photographer and author of many meaningful photo series. This time, he captured fathers around the world in moments spent together with their children. Inspired by his own childhood experiences, Galimberti aimed to showcase the diverse ways parents build their relationships and bonds with their kids. Galimberti shared his memories: “The year is 1986. I am eight-and-a-half years old and I’m getting ready for bed. I’m very excited for the morning to arrive. That’s because, in just a few hours, something will happen that’s been happening almost every Sunday for the last year. I’ll feel my father’s hand on my shoulder, shaking me awake as his voice says, ‘Gabri, wake up! It’s six o’clock. We’re going fishing.’”

﻿We recommend visiting Gabriele’s website to access more information about this project and to read the stories behind each photograph. Additionally, if you missed the previous Bored Panda articles about this photographer, we invite you to check them out. The series "Toy Stories" showcased children from over 50 countries and their favorite toys, while "In Her Kitchen" featured stunning portraits of grandmothers from all over the world with their signature dishes.

More info: Instagram | gabrielegalimberti.com

Image credits: Gabriele Galimberti

#1

Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany

Alessandro Kola (40) and Teresa (10)

#2

Wadala Slum, Mumbai, India

Wadala Slum, Mumbai, India

Rizwan Shaikh (24), Zafinah (3) and Zeenath (3 months)

#3

Portland, Oregon, USA

Portland, Oregon, USA

Galen Malcolm (24) and Leon (3)

#4

Cahuita, Costa Rica

Cahuita, Costa Rica

Michael Chamarro Suarez (32), Johan (7), Jamie (5), Sofia (5) and Giulia (1)

#5

Florence, Italy

Florence, Italy

Paolo Woods (45), Enea (5), and Sara (2)

#6

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Fouad Kuyali (35),Mazen (4) and Julie (2)

#7

Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona, Spain

Jordi Luque (38) and Rai (4)

#8

Hon Atsugi, Japan

Hon Atsugi, Japan

Rea (6), Takayasu (39), Yushi (4), Ryota (9), Kota (6) and Masami (43)

#9

Port-Au-Prince, Haiti

Port-Au-Prince, Haiti

Ilio Gezmeil (40), Donalson (17) ,Wisline (11) and Mirma (2)

#10

Kuldiga, Latvia

Kuldiga, Latvia

Eriks Oficier (43) and Renate (8)

#11

Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico

Sergio Colin (44) and 3 children

#12

Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan

Takeshi Masuma (40), Luna (7), and Nene (3)

#13

Woolsthorpe-By-Colsterworth, UK

Woolsthorpe-By-Colsterworth, UK

Dean Colyer (49), Alisha (13), Harugy (10), Gracie-Lee (9) and Hilly (7)

#14

Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Esteban Israel (45), Niko (11) and Oliver (5)

#15

Belgium (Photo Taken In The Red Sea, Egypt)

Belgium (Photo Taken In The Red Sea, Egypt)

Jan Huygens (41) and Roos Eline (5)

#16

Vevey, Switzerland

Vevey, Switzerland

Jason Singer (39), Juliette (10), and Lenny (7)

#17

San Francisco, California, USA

San Francisco, California, USA

Francisco (51), Jonathan (48), and Tallulah (5)

#18

Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona, Spain

Ignacio Martin (42), Dan (10) and Flavia (8)

#19

Taichung, Taiwan

Taichung, Taiwan

Chung Mang Che (40), Chung Jui Han (9),Chung Kai Eing (8) and Chung Jia Ying (6)

#20

Xiamen, China

Xiamen, China

Gu Tao (36) and Gu Zi Auxan (5)

#21

Austin, Texas, USA

Austin, Texas, USA

Timothy Klatt (32), Ogden (6), Amity (4), and Lillian (5 months)

#22

New Taipei City, Taiwan

New Taipei City, Taiwan

Chang Lin Tsai (38) and Ming Shiang Tsai (4)

#23

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Amel Sharief (45), Alma (11), Leena (9), Aya (4) and Mohamed (2)

#24

Mumbai, India

Mumbai, India

Tirupati Pogla (32) and Yashika Pogla (5)

#25

Bogotá, Colombia

Bogotá, Colombia

Manuel Villa (39) ,Elias (2), and Lila (7 months)

#26

Breda, The Netherlands

Breda, The Netherlands

Raoul Oomen (43), Tijn (6) and Ole (4)

#27

Florence , Italy

Florence , Italy

Davide Woods (42), Noah (8), and Ian (2)

#28

Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Vik Muniz (55), Francesco Bonelli (12) and Dora (4)

#29

Male, Maldives

Male, Maldives

Hussain Riyaz (32) and Aishat Eshal (7)

#30

San Francisco, California, USA

San Francisco, California, USA

Jared Katz (37), Isadora (7) and Roscoe (4)

#31

Maniche, Haiti

Maniche, Haiti

Jhonny Labossièrie (32) and Jiounelca (2)

#32

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

James Wade (36), Dejah (15),Tyler (12) and Haden (8)

#33

Xiamen, China

Xiamen, China

Lin Jia De (30) and Lin Chen Xin (4)

