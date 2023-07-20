Today, we would like to share with you another project by Gabriele Galimberti, an Italian photographer and author of many meaningful photo series. This time, he captured fathers around the world in moments spent together with their children. Inspired by his own childhood experiences, Galimberti aimed to showcase the diverse ways parents build their relationships and bonds with their kids. Galimberti shared his memories: “The year is 1986. I am eight-and-a-half years old and I’m getting ready for bed. I’m very excited for the morning to arrive. That’s because, in just a few hours, something will happen that’s been happening almost every Sunday for the last year. I’ll feel my father’s hand on my shoulder, shaking me awake as his voice says, ‘Gabri, wake up! It’s six o’clock. We’re going fishing.’”

Additionally, if you missed the previous Bored Panda articles about this photographer, we invite you to check them out. The series "Toy Stories" showcased children from over 50 countries and their favorite toys, while "In Her Kitchen" featured stunning portraits of grandmothers from all over the world with their signature dishes.

Image credits: Gabriele Galimberti