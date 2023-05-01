Gabriele Galimberti, an Italian photographer, embarked on a trip around the world, but before he left, his Tuscan grandmother, Marisa, prepared his favorite ravioli with great care and love. This led Gabriele to seek out grandmothers and their signature dishes in the sixty countries he visited. He met about 100 grandmothers, cooked with them, learned their best recipes, and documented the experience through photography.

The resulting book, "In Her Kitchen," was published in 2014 and it features stunning portraits of women from all over the world with their signature dishes. The series pays homage to all grandmothers and their love for good cooking, illustrating the international language of food and family. An easy-to-follow recipe and an image of the final dish accompany each portrait in the book. “In Her Kitchen” showcases the care and pride that grandmothers put into their cooking, making it clear that good food is not just about taste, but also about the love and tradition behind it.

