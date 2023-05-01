This Photographer Captured Grandmothers Across The World And Their Signature Dishes (26 Pics) Interview With Artist
Gabriele Galimberti, an Italian photographer, embarked on a trip around the world, but before he left, his Tuscan grandmother, Marisa, prepared his favorite ravioli with great care and love. This led Gabriele to seek out grandmothers and their signature dishes in the sixty countries he visited. He met about 100 grandmothers, cooked with them, learned their best recipes, and documented the experience through photography.
The resulting book, "In Her Kitchen," was published in 2014 and it features stunning portraits of women from all over the world with their signature dishes. The series pays homage to all grandmothers and their love for good cooking, illustrating the international language of food and family. An easy-to-follow recipe and an image of the final dish accompany each portrait in the book. “In Her Kitchen” showcases the care and pride that grandmothers put into their cooking, making it clear that good food is not just about taste, but also about the love and tradition behind it.
If you would like to see more photography work by Gabriele Galimberti, you can click here, and see Bored Panda's post about his “Toy Stories” series.
More info: gabrielegalimberti.com | Instagram | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Bisrat, 60, Ethiopia: Enjera With Curry And Vegetables
Bored Panda has reached out to Gabriele Galimberti, the author of the series, to find out more about it. First, we asked if the photographer noticed any commonalities among the grandmothers he met, in terms of their cooking style or approach to food. He told us: “No common ground for the approach to food or the way of cooking, each grandmother has her own style and secrets. The one thing that really connects them all is the love they use to nourish their grandchildren. That may be the true common ingredient of all of these recipes.”
Regina, 53, Malawi: Finkubala (Caterpillar In Tomato Sauce)
Julia, 71, Bolivia: Queso Humacha (Vegetables And Fresh Cheese Soup)
We wanted to know if Gabriele had any preconceptions or stereotypes about certain cultures or cuisines before he started the project. Also, we asked if his experiences challenged or reinforced these assumptions. The photographer answered: “Honestly, when I went on my world tour (2010-2012), I admit that I knew nothing about most of the countries I was in. I had purposely chosen not to study a lot, not to inform myself, in order to have the possibility to study as much as possible in every place.”
Fifi, 62, Egypt: Kuoshry (Pasta, Rice And Legumes Pie)
Serette, 63, Haiti: Lambi In Creole Sauce
Asked about the role he sees food and cooking play in building bridges between different cultures and promoting understanding and empathy, Galimberti answered: “Food is a fundamental element for encouraging people and cultures. In almost every country and culture in the world, many of the social and bonding moments take place around a table set with food. And almost every person in the world, when traveling to new places, has among his priorities to taste new tastes, foods never tasted before, to approach people through those moments of sociality that develop around a dinner or lunch.”
Marisa, 80, Italy: Swiss Chard And Ricotta Ravioli With Meat Sauce
Normita, 65, Kenya: Mboga And Orgali (White Corn Polenta With Vegetables And Goat)
Next, we wanted to know if the photographer recalls any specific dish recipe that he found particularly challenging to prepare. Gabriele said: “For me, who was not a cooking expert at that time, every recipe was difficult to prepare... but for these grandmothers, everything seemed simple and natural. I do, however, remember a pair of recipes that were difficult to eat (simply because they were away from my tastes): iguana in the Cayman Islands, and bugs in Malawi.”
Wadad, 66, Lebanon: Mjadara (Rice And Lentils Cream)
Miraji, 56, Zanzibar: Wali, Mchuzina Mbogamboga (Rice, Fish And Vegetables In Green Mango Sauce)
Lastly, we asked about the most memorable encounter Galimberti had during his travels while working on the “In Her Kitchen” series. The photographer told us: “Coming home to my grandmother after two years of traveling with some strange foods and ingredients unknown to her and trying to convince her to try them. It was a little like pushing her to do a piece of my journey of the world but without moving from her kitchen.... it was a lot of fun and exciting.”
Flatar, 52, Zimbabwe: Sadza (White Maize Flour And Pumpkin Leaves Cooked In Peanut Butter)
Fascinating. What do I do, heat peanut butter and fry the shredded leaves in it?
Fatma, 58, Morocco: Bat Bot (Berber Bread Baked In A Pan)
Pan Guang, 62, China: Hui Guo Rou (Twice-Cooked Pork With Vegetables)
Natalie, 60, Georgia: Khinkali (Pork And Beef Dumplings)
Valgerður, 63, Iceland: Kjotsùpa (Lamb And Vegetables Soup)
Grace, 82, India: Chicken Vindaloo
Inara, 68, Latvia: Siļķe Krējumā (Herring With Potatoes And Cottage Cheese)
Boonlom, 69, Thailand: Kai Yat Sai (Stuffed Omelette)
Ayten, 76, Turkey: Karniyarik (Stuffed Aubergines With Meat And Vegetables)
Jenya, 58, Armenia: Tolma (Roll Of Beef And Rice Wrapped Into Grape Leaves)
Brigitta, 70, Sweden: Inkokt Lax (Poached Cold Salmon And Vegetables)
Maria, 53, Cayman Islands: Honduran Iguana With Rice And Beans
Umm...i'm not saying 'no', but...can we have another look at the menu, please?
Carmen, 70, Philippines: Kinunot (Shark In Coconut Soup)
Synnove, 77, Norway: Kjottsuppe (Icelandic Bull Meat And Vegetables Soup)
Isolina, 83, Argentina: Asado Criollo (Mixed Meats Barbecue)
Que grande la nona!!! Impecable el chinchulin trenzado! You go grandma! I love he looks of the braided chinchulin! Edit: the rush of seing my country represented here made me comment in Spanish without thinking, so added one in English too 🙂