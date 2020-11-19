9Kviews
I’ve Been Making Fantasy-Inspired Animal Sculptures For Over 14 Years, Here Are My 70 Best Works
I have been doing sculptures since 2006. I love fantastic animals, nature, and aliens. I admire life from all worlds, both real and fantastic.
I like to experiment with colors and images. I believe that the main thing in creative work is pleasure in the process and the result. If it doesn't bring joy and pride to the author, how will other people believe it?
When I started my career as a sculptor, I made very simple and not very perfect pieces. But there were people who loved it, and it gave me the strength to continue. Now I have a small studio and assistants. I make master models myself and develop painting schemes for sculptures. All sculptures in this collection are painted by me personally.
Winged Cat
Cute Ridiculous Fox
Fantasy Dragon
Night Spirit Fox
Bonsai Rabbit
Oak Dragons
Winged Red Fox
Eastern Dragon
Coral Dragon
Your work is amazing, these should all be tied at 1. Just beautiful.
Fluff Dragon
Great Phoenix
Occamy Fantastic Beast
Dark Butterfly Dragon
Ravens
Anubis
Little Howling Wolf
Sleeping Fox
Winged Ermine
Open Work Elephant
Cute Xenomorph With Jonsey Cat
Jumping Fox
Dialogues About Flight
Fire Owl
Tiny Winged Mouse
Hyena
Cat Mom With Kitten
Tiny Bird Dragon
Eastern Dragon Spirt
Thistle Dragon
Maple Dragon
Fantasy Dragon
Running Wolf With Raven
Humpback Whale
Bird Dragon
Cat Scratcher
Horror, familiar to everyone who has a cat and a sofa! A cheeky shameless cat will sharpen its claws even on a xenomorph cocoon.
Great Tit And Blue Tit Dragons
Sea Turtle
Plantelope
Illustration to the stories and fantasy worlds of my friend Lev Popov.
Composition With Alien And Cat "My Hearth."
Narwhal Unicorn Dolphin
Winged Whale
Steampunk Unicorn
Maned Snake Dragon
Swift
Raccoon Totem
Easter Dragon Egg
This is the work of my friend and co-author Lev Popov using my technology. We exchange some items in our stores!
Fairy Elephant
Skafa Sea Slug
Cute Angler Fish
Running Bunny
Cybercat
Tiny Bird
Octopus With Kitten
Solar Spirit
Grizzly Bear
Sassy Cat On The Xenomorph Egg
Cats will save the world! This time they will do it with their fluffy sleepy belly. The poor facehugger will not be able to get out while the sassy kitty is sleeping on a cocoon.
Tiny Bird
Cheetah
I Let You Fly
I let you fly, dove, fly to the skies up
For name of all ones who's no more remembered,
All ones knowing nothing but fury of battle,
For whom there's no shelter found in the whole world.
Fly high up, white bird, fly to the skies up
For name of all lives they had ever cut short,
For every guilty, for every innocent,
For all ones who burned in fire of battles.
Fly bird like a memory, a soul of the universe,
And here I am a witness:
You all lived.
YOU ALL EXISTED.
