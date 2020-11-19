I have been doing sculptures since 2006. I love fantastic animals, nature, and aliens. I admire life from all worlds, both real and fantastic.

I like to experiment with colors and images. I believe that the main thing in creative work is pleasure in the process and the result. If it doesn't bring joy and pride to the author, how will other people believe it?

When I started my career as a sculptor, I made very simple and not very perfect pieces. But there were people who loved it, and it gave me the strength to continue. Now I have a small studio and assistants. I make master models myself and develop painting schemes for sculptures. All sculptures in this collection are painted by me personally.

