I have been doing sculptures since 2006. I love fantastic animals, nature, and aliens. I admire life from all worlds, both real and fantastic.

I like to experiment with colors and images. I believe that the main thing in creative work is pleasure in the process and the result. If it doesn't bring joy and pride to the author, how will other people believe it?

When I started my career as a sculptor, I made very simple and not very perfect pieces. But there were people who loved it, and it gave me the strength to continue. Now I have a small studio and assistants. I make master models myself and develop painting schemes for sculptures. All sculptures in this collection are painted by me personally.

#1

Winged Cat

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

Cool. very nice

#2

Cute Ridiculous Fox

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

SO CUTE

#3

Fantasy Dragon

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

wow. so beautiful

#4

Night Spirit Fox

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

Cool

#5

Bonsai Rabbit

YONAH
1 year ago

it looks like the cool version of the jackalope

#6

Oak Dragons

Pink
1 year ago

good for a cake or something >^<

#7

Winged Red Fox

Pink
1 year ago

0o0 I NEED IT NOOOOOOOOOOOOOW

#8

Eastern Dragon

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

Wow so pretty, love the colours

#9

Coral Dragon

Angelique Badger
1 year ago

Your work is amazing, these should all be tied at 1. Just beautiful.

#10

Fluff Dragon

Pink
1 year ago

FlUfF tHe MaJiC dRaGoN

#11

Great Phoenix

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

Woah

#12

Occamy Fantastic Beast

TheSneakyNinja
1 year ago

I love the colors and how they are blended. Awesome.

#13

Dark Butterfly Dragon

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

Lovely

#14

Ravens

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

Wow. That's so cool.

#15

Anubis

ArhomR
1 year ago

Very regal.

#16

Little Howling Wolf

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

Wow. I love this. One of my favourites

#17

Sleeping Fox

Abri Correa
1 year ago

Aww! BuY BuY GoTtA Buy

#18

Winged Ermine

TheSneakyNinja
1 year ago

Perfection.

#19

Open Work Elephant

Pink
1 year ago

^w^ so cute

#20

Cute Xenomorph With Jonsey Cat

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

Awwwwwww

#21

Jumping Fox

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

So elegant and graceful

#22

Dialogues About Flight

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

Awwwwwwww

#23

Fire Owl

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

Wow. Very artistic.

#24

Tiny Winged Mouse

Abri Correa
1 year ago

Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww!!!

#25

Hyena

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

Nice. Very cool

#26

Cat Mom With Kitten

Bendy Rainbow
1 year ago

MY HEART IS MELTING

#27

Tiny Bird Dragon

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

This one is awesome and amazing.

#28

Eastern Dragon Spirt

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

Love it

#29

Thistle Dragon

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

pretty!

#30

Maple Dragon

ArhomR
1 year ago

A great addition to any family tree.

#31

Fantasy Dragon

TheSneakyNinja
1 year ago

It kinda reminds me of toothless. :) The way the tail fins and wings are.

#32

Running Wolf With Raven

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

Wow. This is so detailed and heart-warming

#33

Humpback Whale

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

Wow. It definitely looks like it's doing pushups

#34

Bird Dragon

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

wow

#35

Cat Scratcher

Horror, familiar to everyone who has a cat and a sofa! A cheeky shameless cat will sharpen its claws even on a xenomorph cocoon.

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

took me a second

#36

Great Tit And Blue Tit Dragons

Pink
1 year ago

.... Don't laugh, the name is fine. Don't laugh....

#37

#38

Sea Turtle

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

This one is amazing, I love how they used the blue

#39

Plantelope

Illustration to the stories and fantasy worlds of my friend Lev Popov.

ArhomR
1 year ago

This creature is closely related to the Home-elope.

#40

Composition With Alien And Cat "My Hearth."

chrissy
1 year ago

finding your own style

#41

Narwhal Unicorn Dolphin

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

cool

#42

Winged Whale

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

Wow. This is amazing.

#43

Steampunk Unicorn

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

Nice :)

#44

Maned Snake Dragon

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

Must have been really hard and long to make these figures

#45

Swift

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

Amazing

#46

Raccoon Totem

YONAH
1 year ago

idk bout yall but i love trash pandas they are my fav animal

#47

Easter Dragon Egg

This is the work of my friend and co-author Lev Popov using my technology. We exchange some items in our stores!

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

Nice

#48

Fairy Elephant

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

Cute!!!

#49

Skafa Sea Slug

ArhomR
1 year ago

Nicest sea slug going

#50

Cute Angler Fish

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

Wow. I love this one. Very pretty

#51

Running Bunny

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

Wow, I love this one

#52

Cybercat

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

nice

#53

Tiny Bird

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

So cute and tiny

#54

Octopus With Kitten

#55

Solar Spirit

#56

Grizzly Bear

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

This one is so adorable

#57

Sassy Cat On The Xenomorph Egg

Cats will save the world! This time they will do it with their fluffy sleepy belly. The poor facehugger will not be able to get out while the sassy kitty is sleeping on a cocoon.

ArhomR
1 year ago

Keeping it warm.

#58

Tiny Bird

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

Need to upvote all of these.

#59

Cheetah

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

So elegant

#60

I Let You Fly

***
I let you fly, dove, fly to the skies up
For name of all ones who's no more remembered,
All ones knowing nothing but fury of battle,
For whom there's no shelter found in the whole world.
Fly high up, white bird, fly to the skies up
For name of all lives they had ever cut short,
For every guilty, for every innocent,
For all ones who burned in fire of battles.
Fly bird like a memory, a soul of the universe,
And here I am a witness:
You all lived.
YOU ALL EXISTED.
***

Abri Correa
1 year ago

Oh. so heartwarming

#61

Wolf Totem

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

Very nice

#62

#63

Dragon Couple

#64

#65

Dragon Fox

BoredPanda is awesome
1 year ago

so beautiful and handsome

#66

Contact

Contact

DemiurgusDreams Report

1point
POST
d e p r e s s e d w e e b
d e p r e s s e d w e e b
Community Member
1 year ago

There so cute

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#67