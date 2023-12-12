ADVERTISEMENT

You might recognize this adorable little boy wearing his cute, round reading glasses, notable for his roles in some of our favorite 1990s and early 2000s movies.

Jonathan Lipnicki is now all grown up, and just made a public comeback, appearing in a rare interview on the Brotherly Love Podcast – featuring brothers Joey, Matt, and Andy Lawrence – looking barely recognizable.

Upon asking Jonathan what he had been up to all this time away from Hollywood, the now 33-year-old actor revealed that he was still working in the showbiz industry.

Jonathan Lipnicki, known for his role in Stuart Little, appeared in a rare interview on the Brotherly Love Podcast

Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Image credits: Magnetic Catacombs

As a result of technology and most auditions being self-taped, Jonathan moved from Los Angeles (where he lived his whole life) to Oklahoma City, as per Buzzfeed.

He explained: “I just hit a point where I realized I was self-taping everything. Everything I do is either Zoom or self-tape anyway. I wanted to see what it’s like to live somewhere else.”

According to the publication, Jonathan teaches acting classes, continues to audition, practices Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, and works with the production company Buffalo 8 (the production company behind Conversations with a Serial Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes), while living in the southern state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born in 1990, Jonathan rose to fame as a child actor, appearing in many popular films including Stuart Little (1999) and its 2002 sequel Stuart Little 2

Image credits: Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

Image credits: Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers

Throughout all the years, acting has remained Jonathan’s favorite activity. He admitted: “I didn’t know what the feeling was until I got older. It’s the same feeling as being in love. I love being there.”

He continued: “I want to do this forever through thick and thin. Sometimes things go your way; sometimes they do not for a long time. But it’s the greatest job in the world.”

Jonathan moved from Los Angeles (where he lived his whole life) to Oklahoma City

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Image credits: jonathanlipnicki

Born in 1990, Jonathan rose to fame as a child actor, appearing in many popular films including Stuart Little (1999) and its 2002 sequel Stuart Little 2, The Little Vampire (2000), and Like Mike (2002).

Some of his latest works include the 2023 TV movie Secrets at the Museum and the 2020 thriller Broil.

Jonathan teaches acting classes in Oklahoma

Image credits: jonathanlipnicki

Image credits: Brotherly Love Podcast

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Brotherly Love Podcast

You can watch Jonathan’s interview on the podcast below:

Millennials have been treated to some of their biggest childhood heroes making comebacks in the public eye, such as Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin, who was recently honored at the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a star.

Nickelodeon star and Y2K icon Amanda Bynes has also broken years of absence from the screens, announcing a surprising new career shift into the world of podcasts.

Fans rejoiced at Jonathan’s recent appearance

ADVERTISEMENT