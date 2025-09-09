Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Fans Praise Chase Infiniti’s Response To Reporter’s Creepy “Daddy” Question About Leonardo DiCaprio
Chase Infiniti responding to reporteru2019s creepy daddy question about Leonardo DiCaprio during a Variety interview event.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Fans Praise Chase Infiniti’s Response To Reporter’s Creepy “Daddy” Question About Leonardo DiCaprio

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
American actress Chase Infiniti may have landed her first-ever movie role opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another, but instead of celebrating her breakout at the Los Angeles premiere, the 25-year-old was blindsided by a question many viewers called “pervy.

While walking the red carpet on September 8, Infiniti was interviewed by Variety’s Senior Culture & Events Editor Marc Malkin.

Highlights
  • Chase Infiniti was asked a “creepy” question about Leonardo DiCaprio during her red carpet debut.
  • Variety deleted its original tweet after backlash and replaced it with a safer clip.
  • Fans slammed the reporter for unprofessionalism, saying Infiniti looked “visibly uncomfortable.”

Known for creating viral moments with celebrities, Malkin knew this was an opportunity he couldn’t pass, and snuck in a question that, according to netizens, made the actress visibly uncomfortable.

    Readers are irate after an interviewer asked Chase Infiniti what it felt to call DiCaprio “Daddy” in their latest movie

    Chase Infiniti answering a reporter’s question in an interview at a red carpet event, fans praising his response.

    Image credits: steventphoto

    “What’s it like calling Leonardo DiCaprio ‘Daddy?’” Malkin asked, hinting at Infiniti’s role in the movie, where she plays DiCaprio’s character’s daughter.

    Visibly caught off-guard, Chase hesitated, then gave a stiff smile and responded.

    “Well I, umm, did not think that it would be something I would do.”

    Close-up of Chase Infiniti looking serious outdoors, capturing fans praise for her response to reporter’s creepy question.

    Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

    Caught on camera and shared by Variety themselves on X, the moment quickly went viral. It just wasn’t the kind of attention they were hoping for.

    “The obvious disappointment and confusion in her face, then the snap back into the moment to answer the question like a professional,” one viewer wrote.

    Viewers condemned the question, and said it made the actress visibly uncomfortable

    Close-up of Leonardo DiCaprio with a serious expression, relating to fans praising Chase Infiniti's response to reporter.

    Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

    The backlash came swiftly and aggressively, where users condemned the interview and called the professionalism of Variety and Malkin into question.

    “My brother in Christ you’re f*cking Variety. There’s no reason for your journalist to be asking her these questions. This is Chase’s film debut and THIS is what you’re proud of asking?” a viral post read, amassing 350,000 views.

    “Seriously what the f*ck. That’s the most pervy clip I’ve seen this year,” another added.

    Leonardo DiCaprio in a dark hoodie running outdoors at night with an intense expression and steam in the background.

    Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

    Others were surprised by the outlet’s decision to post the clip as, according to them, the actress’ reaction was so obviously uncomfortable it made it clear it wouldn’t be well-received by their audience.

    “Insane to see how uncomfortable she is at this question and still post the clip anyway,” a reader said.

    Variety amended the original post, changing the caption and clip to focus on the actress’ career instead

    Chase Infiniti responding to reporter’s creepy daddy question about Leonardo DiCaprio during a red carpet interview.

    Image credits: steventphoto

    Screenshot of a social media reply questioning the trend of interviewers asking creepy questions about Leonardo DiCaprio.

    Image credits: oxoxoxoxsh

    Twitter comment criticizing inappropriate interview questions, highlighting lack of professionalism and fans praising Chase Infiniti’s response.

    Image credits: Louis17Lui

    Twitter reply screenshot from user David criticizing a Variety senior editor, related to Chase Infiniti’s response to a reporter’s question.

    Image credits: jadedmetsfan

    In response to the backlash, Variety quietly amended the original tweet featuring the “daddy” question, replacing it with a more standard one, highlighting Infiniti’s appreciation for working with DiCaprio.

    “Chase Infiniti says working with Leonardo DiCaprio ‘was a gift’ and that they joked around together on set,” the new post read.

    Chase Infiniti sitting at a table near a window, responding to a reporter's creepy question about Leonardo DiCaprio.

    Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

    The new caption focused on Infiniti’s career and her role as an actress, rather than hint at intimate tension between her and the actor.

    “Chase Infiniti on calling Leonardo DiCaprio ‘Daddy’ in ‘One Battle After Another,’” the original tweet read.

    Infiniti opened up about her struggles with anxiety, and her fears of stepping onto the red carpet for the first time

    Young woman in a martial arts uniform standing confidently indoors, fans praise Chase Infiniti response to reporter question.

    Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

    The moment was especially harsh for those who have followed Infiniti in recent months. Just last month, the actress opened up about the pressure of facing her first tour during an interview with Vanity Fair.

    In it, she explained that, as someone who struggles with anxiety, navigating her first major press tour had been an intimidating experience.

    “What if I say the wrong thing?” she said.

    Unfortunately, her fears turned out not to be unfounded. Her fans, however, are relieved that she handled the situation with grace and composure.

    “She handled that better than most veterans would. Chase is the real star here,” one commenter summed up.

    One Battle After Another is set to hit theaters on September 26, and has a reported budget of $175 million

    Chase Infiniti at event, wearing silver patterned dress, praised by fans for response to reporter’s creepy question.

    Image credits: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

    Despite the red carpet controversy, One Battle After Another is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

    Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, and loosely based on Thomas Pynchon’s Vineland, the action thriller sees Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob Ferguson, a disillusioned former revolutionary whose daughter, Willa (played by Infiniti), is abducted.

    The cast also includes Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, and Teyana Taylor, among others.

    The film is set to hit theaters on September 26, with early previews beginning two days earlier. It’s Anderson’s first IMAX release and his costliest production yet, with a final reported budget between $130 million and $175 million.

    “Desperate,” one viewer said, echoing the sentiment of many who condemned the interview

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply praising Chase Infiniti's response to a reporter’s creepy question about Leonardo DiCaprio.

    Image credits: copywritertay

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing a reporter’s creepy question about Leonardo DiCaprio, fans praise Chase Infiniti.

    Image credits: cineqrimes

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing journalism amid fans praising Chase Infiniti’s response to a reporter’s question.

    Image credits: ValerieComplex

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply praising Chase Infiniti’s response to a reporter’s creepy question about Leonardo DiCaprio.

    Image credits: noahs_corner

    Tweet criticizing an annoying interviewer as fans praise Chase Infiniti’s response to reporter’s creepy question about Leonardo DiCaprio.

    Image credits: Mandevil23

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Chase Infiniti’s response to a reporter’s awkward question about Leonardo DiCaprio.

    Image credits: MMAnomaly

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing a reporter’s creepy daddy question about Leonardo DiCaprio in fans praise of Chase Infiniti’s response.

    Image credits: Smythstory

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Chase Infiniti's response to a reporter’s creepy question about Leonardo DiCaprio.

    Image credits: oirameuqor

    Tweet from user Poeltoko replying to @TheCinesthetic saying "We gotta stop engaging with cringe" on X platform. Fans praise Chase Infiniti's response.

    Image credits: Poeltoko

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Chase Infiniti’s response to a reporter’s creepy daddy question about Leonardo DiCaprio.

    Image credits: joyveeofficial

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Chase Infiniti’s response to a reporter’s creepy daddy question about Leonardo DiCaprio.

    Image credits: WillTheLandMan

    Tweet screenshot showing user luca praising Chase Infiniti’s professional response to a reporter’s creepy daddy question about Leonardo DiCaprio.

    Image credits: LucaGuadagnegro

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing discomfort, highlighting fans praise for Chase Infiniti’s response to a reporter’s question.

    Image credits: ladidaix

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply praising Chase Infiniti’s response to a reporter’s creepy Daddy question about Leonardo DiCaprio.

    Image credits: ABUnofficial100

    Tweet from user MarloweShort reacting to a creepy reporter question, fans praise Chase Infiniti’s response.

    Image credits: MarloweShort

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply by user sara criticizing a reporter’s question, highlighting fans praising Chase Infiniti’s response.

    Image credits: sara57605750837

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Chase Infiniti’s awkward interview moment about Leonardo DiCaprio.

    Image credits: clitjockey

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing a commenter, highlighting fans praise for Chase Infiniti’s response to creepy questions.

    Image credits: somegammaguy

    Fan reaction to Chase Infiniti’s response addressing reporter’s creepy daddy question about Leonardo DiCaprio on social media.

    Image credits: NJBlitch

    Screenshot of a social media response criticizing the reporter’s unprofessional questions about Leonardo DiCaprio.

    Image credits: 1Liasonfan

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
