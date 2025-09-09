Fans Praise Chase Infiniti’s Response To Reporter’s Creepy “Daddy” Question About Leonardo DiCaprio

ADVERTISEMENT

American actress Chase Infiniti may have landed her first-ever movie role opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another, but instead of celebrating her breakout at the Los Angeles premiere, the 25-year-old was blindsided by a question many viewers called “pervy.”

While walking the red carpet on September 8, Infiniti was interviewed by Variety’s Senior Culture & Events Editor Marc Malkin.

Highlights Chase Infiniti was asked a “creepy” question about Leonardo DiCaprio during her red carpet debut.

Variety deleted its original tweet after backlash and replaced it with a safer clip.

Fans slammed the reporter for unprofessionalism, saying Infiniti looked “visibly uncomfortable.”

Known for creating viral moments with celebrities, Malkin knew this was an opportunity he couldn’t pass, and snuck in a question that, according to netizens, made the actress visibly uncomfortable.

Readers are irate after an interviewer asked Chase Infiniti what it felt to call DiCaprio “Daddy” in their latest movie

“What’s it like calling Leonardo DiCaprio ‘Daddy?’” Malkin asked, hinting at Infiniti’s role in the movie, where she plays DiCaprio’s character’s daughter.

Visibly caught off-guard, Chase hesitated, then gave a stiff smile and responded.

“Well I, umm, did not think that it would be something I would do.”

Caught on camera and shared by Variety themselves on X, the moment quickly went viral. It just wasn’t the kind of attention they were hoping for.

“The obvious disappointment and confusion in her face, then the snap back into the moment to answer the question like a professional,” one viewer wrote.

Viewers condemned the question, and said it made the actress visibly uncomfortable

The backlash came swiftly and aggressively, where users condemned the interview and called the professionalism of Variety and Malkin into question.

“My brother in Christ you’re f*cking Variety. There’s no reason for your journalist to be asking her these questions. This is Chase’s film debut and THIS is what you’re proud of asking?” a viral post read, amassing 350,000 views.

“Seriously what the f*ck. That’s the most pervy clip I’ve seen this year,” another added.

Others were surprised by the outlet’s decision to post the clip as, according to them, the actress’ reaction was so obviously uncomfortable it made it clear it wouldn’t be well-received by their audience.

“Insane to see how uncomfortable she is at this question and still post the clip anyway,” a reader said.

Variety amended the original post, changing the caption and clip to focus on the actress’ career instead

In response to the backlash, Variety quietly amended the original tweet featuring the “daddy” question, replacing it with a more standard one, highlighting Infiniti’s appreciation for working with DiCaprio.

“Chase Infiniti says working with Leonardo DiCaprio ‘was a gift’ and that they joked around together on set,” the new post read.

The new caption focused on Infiniti’s career and her role as an actress, rather than hint at intimate tension between her and the actor.

“Chase Infiniti on calling Leonardo DiCaprio ‘Daddy’ in ‘One Battle After Another,’” the original tweet read.

Infiniti opened up about her struggles with anxiety, and her fears of stepping onto the red carpet for the first time

The moment was especially harsh for those who have followed Infiniti in recent months. Just last month, the actress opened up about the pressure of facing her first tour during an interview with Vanity Fair.

In it, she explained that, as someone who struggles with anxiety, navigating her first major press tour had been an intimidating experience.

“What if I say the wrong thing?” she said.

Unfortunately, her fears turned out not to be unfounded. Her fans, however, are relieved that she handled the situation with grace and composure.

“She handled that better than most veterans would. Chase is the real star here,” one commenter summed up.

One Battle After Another is set to hit theaters on September 26, and has a reported budget of $175 million

Despite the red carpet controversy, One Battle After Another is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, and loosely based on Thomas Pynchon’s Vineland, the action thriller sees Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob Ferguson, a disillusioned former revolutionary whose daughter, Willa (played by Infiniti), is abducted.

Variety deleted this clip of the interviewing asking what it like to call Leo Daddy oh they saw Marc rightfully getting jumped again pic.twitter.com/a3eAhQB0qB — Steven (@steventphoto) September 9, 2025

The cast also includes Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, and Teyana Taylor, among others.

The film is set to hit theaters on September 26, with early previews beginning two days earlier. It’s Anderson’s first IMAX release and his costliest production yet, with a final reported budget between $130 million and $175 million.

“Desperate,” one viewer said, echoing the sentiment of many who condemned the interview

