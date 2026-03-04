ADVERTISEMENT

Telling how old someone is just by their appearance is a tricky game, as not only the years spent under the sun but lifestyle choices, including diet, drinking habits, and physical activity, influence how gracefully a person ages.

In Hollywood, moreover, aging is often manipulated with both invasive cosmetic procedures and non-invasive enhancements.

Stars who engage in such practices tend to defy time entirely, while those who choose to steer clear of them look like they have flipped more calendars than they actually have.

It’s no surprise, therefore, that fans are often shocked to discover two stars who look decades apart share the same birth year. Below are 40 such examples.