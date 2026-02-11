Dax Shepard Opens Up About Why He’s “Not A Fan” Of Kristen Bell
Comedian Dax Shepard has come forward with new comments about his marriage to actress Kristen Bell, revealing why he does not consider himself “a fan” of his wife.
The remarks were made on his podcast Armchair Expert during a conversation about attraction and long-term relationships.
Shepard’s comments came during a discussion with Justin Garcia, Executive Director of the Kinsey Institute, who explained that attraction in long-term relationships must be expressed directly.
While many assume being married to a Hollywood star comes with a level of awe or idolization, Shepard made it clear that is not how he sees his partner.
“I agree with you, you shouldn’t be a fan of your partner,” Shepard said.
“I get asked this all the time in interviews, like ‘You must be so blown away’, but no, I don’t look at my wife like you do, and I don’t think that would be healthy.”
The couple, who met at a mutual friend’s party in 2007, married in a low-key courthouse ceremony in October 2013, just months after welcoming their first child, Lincoln.
They now share two daughters and have been open for years about the work required to maintain their relationship.
“We tend to be attracted to people who are attracted to us,” Garcia explained.
“In long-term relationships, that’s why it’s really important to let your partner know what that attraction is. If it’s physical, tell them, ‘You look beautiful,’ ‘You look handsome,’ or ‘You’re so smart.’”
What resonated with Shepard, however, was the distinction the researcher made between admiration and adoration.
“I think that there’s a difference between ‘I’ve followed you, I’m a fan.’ I don’t know if we want fans in our relationships. Because did they hear you? Did they witness what you are saying?”
Garcia explained adoration creates imbalance. A fan watches from a distance, whereas a spouse shares responsibility.
“I do admire and respect her,” Shepard clarified.
While fans have congratulated the couple for their transparency, others have argued their dynamic is toxic
The couple’s dynamic has long been built on transparency. Bell, known for roles in The Good Place, and Shepard, who previously starred in Parenthood before pivoting into podcasting, have repeatedly described their relationship as imperfect.
Shepard once labeled their romance as “a disaster,” while Bell admitted in 2024 that they entered therapy within months of dating.
“We’re both really stubborn,” she said at the time.
Their willingness to publicly dissect arguments, parenting disagreements, intimacy rumors, and expose the less glamorous aspects of their lives as a couple, has earned them praise from fans who see them as relatable.
At the same time, they have been criticized from time to time for being a little bit “too open” about their conflicts, often to the detriment of those around them.
“They just have no problem letting it all hang out,” an insider told lifestyle magazine Closer.
“They don’t really hide their bickering and silly, relentless arguments from anybody. It’s on full display, all the time, and unless you’re prepared for it, it can be uncomfortable.”
The same source alleged that in recent months their sparring has “taken on a more loaded tone,” which has left friends uneasy.
A joke made by Bell on their 12th wedding anniversary led some fans to worry about her safety
As Bored Pandapreviously reported, their biggest controversy came last October when Bell marked their 12th wedding anniversary with a controversial joke posted online.
“Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: ‘I would never k**l you. A lot of men have k**led their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to k**l you, I never would.’”
The post was blasted by critics as “insensitive” and “tone deaf,” as they saw it as making light of the topic of domestic violence.
In that same light, some fans resurfaced old comments made by Shepard that had now taken on a much more concerning light after Bell’s joke.
For instance, in a 2012 interview while promoting the movie Hit and Run, Shepard joked that he was “very offended” by Bell’s critique of his car and then said, “And then I hit her several times.”
Bell played along by responding, “And then I got beat up, and guess what? I never opened my mouth again.”
