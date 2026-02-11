Dax Shepard Opens Up About Why He’s “Not A Fan” Of Kristen Bell

ADVERTISEMENT

Comedian Dax Shepard has come forward with new comments about his marriage to actress Kristen Bell, revealing why he does not consider himself “a fan” of his wife.

The remarks were made on his podcast Armchair Expert during a conversation about attraction and long-term relationships.

Shepard’s comments came during a discussion with Justin Garcia, Executive Director of the Kinsey Institute, who explained that attraction in long-term relationships must be expressed directly.

Sources said the couple’s openness about personal conflicts has divided fans and friends alike.

An anniversary joke by Bell drew criticism for appearing to make light of domestic violence.

While many assume being married to a Hollywood star comes with a level of awe or idolization, Shepard made it clear that is not how he sees his partner.

Comedian Dax Shepard explained why he is not “a fan” of his wife, Kristen Bell

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell posing together on the red carpet, dressed elegantly for an event.

Image credits: Savion Washington

“I agree with you, you shouldn’t be a fan of your partner,” Shepard said.

“I get asked this all the time in interviews, like ‘You must be so blown away’, but no, I don’t look at my wife like you do, and I don’t think that would be healthy.”

Dax Shepard speaking into a microphone during a podcast episode discussing why he’s not a fan of Kristen Bell.

Image credits: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

The couple, who met at a mutual friend’s party in 2007, married in a low-key courthouse ceremony in October 2013, just months after welcoming their first child, Lincoln.

They now share two daughters and have been open for years about the work required to maintain their relationship.

Kristen Bell wearing a black off-shoulder top, posing indoors against a wooden and beige wall background.

Image credits: kristenanniebell

“We tend to be attracted to people who are attracted to us,” Garcia explained.

“In long-term relationships, that’s why it’s really important to let your partner know what that attraction is. If it’s physical, tell them, ‘You look beautiful,’ ‘You look handsome,’ or ‘You’re so smart.’”

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell smiling at an outdoor event with Dax Shepard embracing Kristen Bell from behind.

Image credits: Getty/Kevin Mazur

What resonated with Shepard, however, was the distinction the researcher made between admiration and adoration.

“I think that there’s a difference between ‘I’ve followed you, I’m a fan.’ I don’t know if we want fans in our relationships. Because did they hear you? Did they witness what you are saying?”

Garcia explained adoration creates imbalance. A fan watches from a distance, whereas a spouse shares responsibility.

“I do admire and respect her,” Shepard clarified.

While fans have congratulated the couple for their transparency, others have argued their dynamic is toxic

Dax Shepard hugging a child, sharing a tender moment while expressing why he’s not a fan of Kristen Bell.

Image credits: kristenanniebell

The couple’s dynamic has long been built on transparency. Bell, known for roles in The Good Place, and Shepard, who previously starred in Parenthood before pivoting into podcasting, have repeatedly described their relationship as imperfect.

Shepard once labeled their romance as “a disaster,” while Bell admitted in 2024 that they entered therapy within months of dating.

“We’re both really stubborn,” she said at the time.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell smiling together at a formal event, dressed elegantly on the red carpet.

Image credits: Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer/GA

Their willingness to publicly dissect arguments, parenting disagreements, intimacy rumors, and expose the less glamorous aspects of their lives as a couple, has earned them praise from fans who see them as relatable.

At the same time, they have been criticized from time to time for being a little bit “too open” about their conflicts, often to the detriment of those around them.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell close-up selfie at an event, with Dax giving a kiss on Kristen's cheek.

Image credits: kristenanniebell

“They just have no problem letting it all hang out,” an insider told lifestyle magazine Closer.

“They don’t really hide their bickering and silly, relentless arguments from anybody. It’s on full display, all the time, and unless you’re prepared for it, it can be uncomfortable.”

The same source alleged that in recent months their sparring has “taken on a more loaded tone,” which has left friends uneasy.

A joke made by Bell on their 12th wedding anniversary led some fans to worry about her safety

Dax Shepard laughing and embracing Kristen Bell outdoors at night, sharing a candid moment under string lights and palm trees.

Image credits: kristenanniebell

As Bored Pandapreviously reported, their biggest controversy came last October when Bell marked their 12th wedding anniversary with a controversial joke posted online.

“Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: ‘I would never k**l you. A lot of men have k**led their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to k**l you, I never would.’”

The post was blasted by critics as “insensitive” and “tone deaf,” as they saw it as making light of the topic of domestic violence.

In that same light, some fans resurfaced old comments made by Shepard that had now taken on a much more concerning light after Bell’s joke.

For instance, in a 2012 interview while promoting the movie Hit and Run, Shepard joked that he was “very offended” by Bell’s critique of his car and then said, “And then I hit her several times.”

Bell played along by responding, “And then I got beat up, and guess what? I never opened my mouth again.”

“True narcissist.” Listeners took to social media to share their thoughts on Shepard’s comments

