Kristen Bell Snubs Fans After “Triggering” Anniversary Post Sparks Massive Backlash

Kristen Bell was forced to take measures on social media after facing immense heat for her anniversary tribute to Dax Shepard.

The 45-year-old actress shared a disturbing confession while celebrating her 12th wedding anniversary with her longtime husband.

Netizens slammed her post for being “insensitive” and “tone-deaf,” but the couple’s celebrity friends seemed unfazed by the controversy and flooded the post with congratulatory messages.

Kristen Bell smiling at an event, wearing a sleeveless olive green outfit with long blonde hair styled down.

Image credits: Araya Doheny/Variety

Kristen Bell appeared to intentionally shut out critics after her post sparked controversy over the weekend.

Her anniversary tribute to Dax Shepard featured a dark joke about him turning her into the subject of a true-crime episode.

The actress made a disturbing confession about her longtime husband that irked fans online

Man with beard speaking into a microphone, seated in a white chair, related to Kristen Bell snubs fans controversy.

Image credits: JB Lacroix/Getty Images

“Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: ‘I would never k*** you. A lot of men have k***ed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to k*** you, I never would,’” read the caption alongside a post of the couple tightly embracing each other.

Social media users quickly accused the couple of glamorizing violence.

Some even pointed out that October was earmarked as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Kristen Bell at an outdoor event, smiling and wearing a cap with "KB" bag during a busy race day scene.

Image credits: daxshepard

“Kristen there’s no way you posted this during domestic violence awareness month,” one said, while another wrote, “that’s a very odd thing to say.”

“Not funny at all. What kind of man says that to his wife? Oh wait, I know exactly what kind. Get out now, Kristen,” said another.

Kristen restricted comments on her post amid the backlash.

The couple’s Hollywood friends seemed oblivious to the backlash and gushed over the couple

Man in glasses hugging woman tightly in a cozy bedroom setting, illustrating Kristen Bell snubs fans amid triggering anniversary post backlash.

Image credits: kristenanniebell

Screenshot of Kristen Bell’s social media post on wedding anniversary that sparked massive backlash and fan snubbing.

Image credits: kristenanniebell

Meanwhile, the backlash didn’t seem to register among the Hollywood circle, as they chimed in with congratulatory messages and inside jokes.

“This is LOVE,” said Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews.

“He should write for Hallmark,” quipped longtime America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel.

Kristen Bell in a red sheer blouse, looking to the side with a neutral expression against a cream curtain backdrop.

Image credits: kristenanniebell

Dateline NBC Instagram comment with verified badge, showing text “Screenshoted” and 29.5K likes.

Screenshot of Instagram comment warning about domestic violence, related to Kristen Bell snubs fans after triggering anniversary post backlash.

User comment expressing backlash after Kristen Bell snubs fans following a triggering anniversary post causing major controversy.

Actress Mae Margaret Whitman said, “Only because we’d never let him get away with it.”

“You guys are the best,” gushed fellow actress Zoey Deutch.

“Oh I love this picture,” said comedian Sarah Silverman.

Dateline, the investigative journalism show that covers true-crime stories, also left a cheeky comment on the post: “Screenshotted.”

The Nobody Wants This star had to be reminded by a reporter that her wedding anniversary was coming up

Kristen Bell posing for a selfie with a man kissing her cheek at a formal event, sparking fan reactions.

Image credits: kristenanniebell

Ahead of her anniversary, Kristen appeared to have completely forgotten that her anniversary was coming up.

When asked by an Entertainment Tonight reporter if she remembered what was special about October 17, The Good Place actress said, “The beginning of the weekend? The Wrexham Charity Gala?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

“Oh my god! It’s my anniversary!” she shouted when it finally struck her.

“You know, I don’t remember that … I’m so glad you told me,” she added before noting that Dax probably forgot about it, too.

They nevertheless had a date planned for the day, despite forgetting it was their anniversary.

While sharing marriage advice, Kristen said it was important for couples to be “sitting in discomfort”

Kristen Bell and a man posing outdoors among leafless trees, highlighting Kristen Bell snubbing fans after triggering backlash.

Image credits: daxshepard

The couple first connected in 2007 before getting engaged in 2009. After tying the knot at a Beverly Hills courthouse in 2013, they welcomed daughters Delta, 11, and Lincoln, 12, over the years.

During the season two premiere of her Netflix show Nobody Wants This last week, Kristen offered some marriage advice and said “sitting in discomfort” was extremely important for couples.

“Because vulnerability is uncomfortable,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Couple sharing a romantic kiss outdoors by the water, capturing a moment linked to Kristen Bell snubs fans anniversary post backlash.

Image credits: daxshepard

“It’s hard to say what your needs are,” she went on to say. “It’s hard to say, ‘You hurt my feelings, and here’s why.’ It’s also even harder to say, ‘I hurt your feelings, and here’s why.’”

“So sitting in the uncomfortable feelings and realizing that just like anything, cooking a great meal, going to the gym and getting a six-pack, whatever it is, those things take hard work, and relationships are no different,” she added.

“I don’t even remember my anniversary. I maybe am not the person to come to if you’re single,” joked the mother-of-two

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

The actress joked about having nothing to say when asked about the best dating advice for single people.

“Oh, I would have no idea,” she plainly said. “I don’t even remember my anniversary. I maybe am not the person to come to if you’re single.”

Some defended Kristen’s humor and said it was a joke, while others said it was in poor taste

Tweet by Dr. Nut, PhD questioning changes in anniversary greetings after Kristen Bell snubs fans following backlash.

Image credits: maybethisiscat

Tweet from user Xmen reacting strongly to a comment about Kristen Bell snubbing fans after triggering anniversary post backlash.

Image credits: justcareaway

Screenshot of a tweet expressing distress amid Kristen Bell snubs fans and backlash over triggering anniversary post.

Image credits: lostmockingjcy

Screenshot of a tweet replying to a controversial post, highlighting backlash related to Kristen Bell snubbing fans.

Image credits: boomboomclang

Tweet screenshot showing a user criticizing Kristen Bell after a triggering anniversary post sparks backlash on social media.

Image credits: VioletLilack

Twitter reaction to Kristen Bell snubbing fans after triggering anniversary post causing backlash.

Image credits: cruelechoes

Tweet criticizing fan reactions after Kristen Bell's triggering anniversary post amid massive backlash on social media.

Image credits: oppositesabs

Kristen Bell facing backlash after triggering anniversary post, leading to snubbing fans on social media platform.

Image credits: ladidaix

User comment on social media reacting to Kristen Bell snubbing fans after triggering anniversary post backlash.

Image credits: ctrlalfonso

Tweet criticizing a triggering anniversary post, highlighting backlash and fans’ negative reactions toward Kristen Bell.

Image credits: corensai

Tweet by user victor commenting on Kristen Bell's post, referencing fan reactions and high comment count after triggering anniversary post.

Image credits: victory09199

Alt text: Social media post reacting to Kristen Bell snubbing fans after triggering anniversary post backlash.

Image credits: courtneyofnine

Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Kristen Bell's controversial triggering anniversary post that sparked backlash.

Image credits: ruthyvbz

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Kristen Bell for a triggering anniversary post, sparking massive backlash from fans.

Image credits: brienightwood

Tweet from Thug Yoda commenting on Kristen Bell’s humor in relation to triggering anniversary post backlash.

Image credits: thejoycechuks

Tweet from user IAmHere! replying to @ruthyvbz, discussing reactions to Kristen Bell snubbing fans after triggering anniversary post.

Image credits: Cryptic28446588

Screenshot of a tweet defending a joke amid backlash involving Kristen Bell snubbing fans after a triggering anniversary post.

Image credits: andrealdavis

Tweet by K-Med discussing Kristen Bell snubbing fans amid backlash, shown with profile photo and Twitter interface.

Image credits: K__Med

Kristen Bell appearing serious in a casual outfit, amid backlash from a triggering anniversary post and fan snubbing online.

Image credits: 24vips

Screenshot of a social media reply defending Kristen Bell amid backlash over a triggering anniversary post.

Image credits: gv49ers