Kristen Bell Snubs Fans After “Triggering” Anniversary Post Sparks Massive Backlash
Kristen Bell was forced to take measures on social media after facing immense heat for her anniversary tribute to Dax Shepard.
The 45-year-old actress shared a disturbing confession while celebrating her 12th wedding anniversary with her longtime husband.
Netizens slammed her post for being “insensitive” and “tone-deaf,” but the couple’s celebrity friends seemed unfazed by the controversy and flooded the post with congratulatory messages.
Kristen Bell appeared to intentionally shut out critics after her post sparked controversy over the weekend.
Her anniversary tribute to Dax Shepard featured a dark joke about him turning her into the subject of a true-crime episode.
The actress made a disturbing confession about her longtime husband that irked fans online
“Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: ‘I would never k*** you. A lot of men have k***ed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to k*** you, I never would,’” read the caption alongside a post of the couple tightly embracing each other.
Social media users quickly accused the couple of glamorizing violence.
Some even pointed out that October was earmarked as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
“Kristen there’s no way you posted this during domestic violence awareness month,” one said, while another wrote, “that’s a very odd thing to say.”
“Not funny at all. What kind of man says that to his wife? Oh wait, I know exactly what kind. Get out now, Kristen,” said another.
Kristen restricted comments on her post amid the backlash.
The couple’s Hollywood friends seemed oblivious to the backlash and gushed over the couple
Meanwhile, the backlash didn’t seem to register among the Hollywood circle, as they chimed in with congratulatory messages and inside jokes.
“This is LOVE,” said Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews.
“He should write for Hallmark,” quipped longtime America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel.
Actress Mae Margaret Whitman said, “Only because we’d never let him get away with it.”
“You guys are the best,” gushed fellow actress Zoey Deutch.
“Oh I love this picture,” said comedian Sarah Silverman.
Dateline, the investigative journalism show that covers true-crime stories, also left a cheeky comment on the post: “Screenshotted.”
The Nobody Wants This star had to be reminded by a reporter that her wedding anniversary was coming up
Ahead of her anniversary, Kristen appeared to have completely forgotten that her anniversary was coming up.
When asked by an Entertainment Tonight reporter if she remembered what was special about October 17, The Good Place actress said, “The beginning of the weekend? The Wrexham Charity Gala?”
“Oh my god! It’s my anniversary!” she shouted when it finally struck her.
“You know, I don’t remember that … I’m so glad you told me,” she added before noting that Dax probably forgot about it, too.
They nevertheless had a date planned for the day, despite forgetting it was their anniversary.
While sharing marriage advice, Kristen said it was important for couples to be “sitting in discomfort”
The couple first connected in 2007 before getting engaged in 2009. After tying the knot at a Beverly Hills courthouse in 2013, they welcomed daughters Delta, 11, and Lincoln, 12, over the years.
During the season two premiere of her Netflix show Nobody Wants This last week, Kristen offered some marriage advice and said “sitting in discomfort” was extremely important for couples.
“Because vulnerability is uncomfortable,” she told Entertainment Tonight.
“It’s hard to say what your needs are,” she went on to say. “It’s hard to say, ‘You hurt my feelings, and here’s why.’ It’s also even harder to say, ‘I hurt your feelings, and here’s why.’”
“So sitting in the uncomfortable feelings and realizing that just like anything, cooking a great meal, going to the gym and getting a six-pack, whatever it is, those things take hard work, and relationships are no different,” she added.
“I don’t even remember my anniversary. I maybe am not the person to come to if you’re single,” joked the mother-of-two
The actress joked about having nothing to say when asked about the best dating advice for single people.
“Oh, I would have no idea,” she plainly said. “I don’t even remember my anniversary. I maybe am not the person to come to if you’re single.”
Some defended Kristen’s humor and said it was a joke, while others said it was in poor taste
