While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show in March 2024, the Bad Moms alum revealed that her daughters sometimes enjoy drinking non-alcoholic beer.



Though she admitted that little kids sipping the beverage “sounds insane,” she explained that the girls associate the taste of zero-alcohol beer with their dad.



“He’s a recovering a**ict. But he likes non-alcoholic beer, so he’d pop one open… As a baby, she was pawing at it, and sometimes she’d suck on the rim of it. So, I think it feels to her like something special, something daddy, something family.”



However, the wave of backlash it ignited was intense. Users brutally slammed the stars for their controversial parenting of their daughters.



One person commented, “Beer is an acquired taste, why would they want their young children acquiring it? The f**k? I didn’t get a taste for beer until I was beyond 21…”



“There have been so many stupid stories about their kids, it seems like they say s**t just for attention."



However, the couple pushed back against the backlash in an episode of Armchair Expert.



Bell said, “It’s not your kid, you can think whatever you want… I’m not going to change based on what anybody else says because this is our family and not your business.”

