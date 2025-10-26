Kristen Bell Says She Won’t Apologize For ‘Tone-Deaf’ Anniversary Post About Dax Shepard
Kristen Bell is adamant; she will not be removing her inflammatory anniversary post to her husband, Dax Sheppard.
The statement was conveyed to an outlet via a spokesperson and comes after the 5’1” Frozen voiceover artist sat out her sit-down on the Today Show.
While she did appear on the Jimmy Fallon Show on October 23, the two skirted the topic in its entirety.
- Kristen Bell refuses to delete her controversial anniversary post to Dax Shepard.
- Bell’s team says she won’t be “bullied” into removing it.
- Even her friends have reportedly turned against her over the controversy.
Sheppard has since weighed in on the furore, stating that he was in full support of his wife.
Kristen Bell’s response came after a slew of backlash over her Instagram anniversary tribute
The post in question went live on October 18 and accompanied a shot of the actress being held by her husband.
Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me:
“I would never [take your life] you. A lot of men have [unalived] their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to [unalive] you, I never would.”
The reactions were sour.
A netizen marveled at Bell’s post, observing that it came “during Domestic Violence Awareness month”
“Screenshotted,” came the first reply, menacingly, to the applause of close to 200 netizens.
“Is this… supposed to be funny?” asked another.
One woman observed: “What a wild thing to post during Domestic Violence Awareness month.”
But not everyone was offended by Bell’s post.
A self-proclaimed DV survivor has since come to Bell’s defense
One person who claims to have experienced domestic violence suggested that the actress’s detractors were unnecessarily sensitive.
“I am a survivor of Domestic Violence from a man who genuinely tried to unalive me,” they wrote.
“This post in no way is offensive!!! It’s adorable and a display of a goofy and loving relationship.”
“Our triggers are not their problem to tiptoe around. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO THE REALEST AND CUTEST COUPLE IN HOLLYWOOD!”
The inflammatory post is still up
Bell’s camp has since released its first reaction to the internet’s dissent.
Speaking to the Daily Mail on October 26, an insider explained that the actress “doesn’t want to be told how to live her life or be bullied into doing something she doesn’t want to do.”
“Many would have liked her to apologize or to have taken down the post, but she hasn’t, and the post is still there.”
According to the source, Bell feels that if “people aren’t going to laugh about it,” then it is their problem.
According to an insider, even her friends have turned on her
“She feels that there are bigger issues in the world than what she said,” the person who is reportedly close to Bell said. “Given the chance to do it all over again, she would.”
Bell’s stance on the post, however, appears to be becoming increasingly isolated.
According to the Daily Mail, her “friends” are happy that she is getting flak, their reason: “She often never sees how her words, whether she thinks she says them in jest or not, can actually hurt people.”
The insider alleged that Bellis is inclined to “rub people the wrong way.”
Dax Sheppard says he is in full support of his wife
Sheppard, on the other hand, sees nothing wrong with the anniversary post and even found it funny.
He reportedly indicated that he was in full support of his wife, in fact so much so that he was “in full support [of her] on everything she chooses to do from this moment forward.”
Sheppard is regularly seen pulling a comical face while his wife smiles from ear to ear in photos at public events.
Bell has since lauded her relationship with her husband, saying, “it’s us against the world”
Bell was interviewed on Sirius XM on October 12, where she conveyed nothing but adoration for Sheppard.
“I am glad I chose my husband because he has a commitment to growth at all times. I don’t like the idea that you’re looking for your perfect puzzle piece, because you also have to become a puzzle piece that fits with someone else.
“We’re not going to have checks and balances because we are going to realize, ‘It’s not me against you, it’s us against the world,” she told her host Andy Cohen on October 23.
Some netizens say Bell is not woke, just weird
Sometimes inside jokes should stay inside? But I admire Kristen for not bowing down to the commenters who have no say in what she and Dax find funny. Reason #1265 why I'm glad I'm not famous.
