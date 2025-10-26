Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Kristen Bell Says She Won’t Apologize For ‘Tone-Deaf’ Anniversary Post About Dax Shepard
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard smiling together at a casual indoor setting, close-up of their faces.
Celebrities, Relationships

Kristen Bell Says She Won’t Apologize For ‘Tone-Deaf’ Anniversary Post About Dax Shepard

Dave Malyon Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
Kristen Bell is adamant; she will not be removing her inflammatory anniversary post to her husband, Dax Sheppard.

The statement was conveyed to an outlet via a spokesperson and comes after the 5’1” Frozen voiceover artist sat out her sit-down on the Today Show.

While she did appear on the Jimmy Fallon Show on October 23, the two skirted the topic in its entirety.

Highlights
  • Kristen Bell refuses to delete her controversial anniversary post to Dax Shepard.
  • Bell’s team says she won’t be “bullied” into removing it.
  • Even her friends have reportedly turned against her over the controversy.

Sheppard has since weighed in on the furore, stating that he was in full support of his wife.

    Kristen Bell’s response came after a slew of backlash over her Instagram anniversary tribute 

    Kristen Bell with a ponytail wearing a black striped blouse and black pants standing with hands in pockets.

    Kristen Bell with a ponytail wearing a black striped blouse and black pants standing with hands in pockets.

    Image credits: kristenanniebell

    The post in question went live on October 18 and accompanied a shot of the actress being held by her husband.

    Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me:

    “I would never [take your life] you. A lot of men have [unalived] their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to [unalive] you, I never would.”

    The reactions were sour.

    A netizen marveled at Bell’s post, observing that it came “during Domestic Violence Awareness month”

    Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard taking a close-up selfie together while seated in a public venue.

    Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard taking a close-up selfie together while seated in a public venue.

    Image credits: kristenanniebell

    “Screenshotted,” came the first reply, menacingly, to the applause of close to 200 netizens.

    “Is this… supposed to be funny?” asked another.

    One woman observed: “What a wild thing to post during Domestic Violence Awareness month.”

    But not everyone was offended by Bell’s post.

    A self-proclaimed DV survivor has since come to Bell’s defense

    Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard sharing a close moment at a casual dining setting with drinks and plates visible.

    Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard sharing a close moment at a casual dining setting with drinks and plates visible.

    Image credits: kristenanniebell

    One person who claims to have experienced domestic violence suggested that the actress’s detractors were unnecessarily sensitive.

    “I am a survivor of Domestic Violence from a man who genuinely tried to unalive me,” they wrote.

    “This post in no way is offensive!!! It’s adorable and a display of a goofy and loving relationship.”

    “Our triggers are not their problem to tiptoe around. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO THE REALEST AND CUTEST COUPLE IN HOLLYWOOD!”

    The inflammatory post is still up

    Kristen Bell wearing a pink sweater speaking outdoors about a tone-deaf anniversary post involving Dax Shepard.

    Kristen Bell wearing a pink sweater speaking outdoors about a tone-deaf anniversary post involving Dax Shepard.

    Image credits: kristenanniebell

    Bell’s camp has since released its first reaction to the internet’s dissent.

    Speaking to the Daily Mail on October 26, an insider explained that the actress “doesn’t want to be told how to live her life or be bullied into doing something she doesn’t want to do.”

    “Many would have liked her to apologize or to have taken down the post, but she hasn’t, and the post is still there.”

    According to the source, Bell feels that if “people aren’t going to laugh about it,” then it is their problem.

    According to an insider, even her friends have turned on her

    Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard smiling together in a cozy setting amid discussions of tone-deaf anniversary post controversy.

    Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard smiling together in a cozy setting amid discussions of tone-deaf anniversary post controversy.

    Image credits: kristenanniebell

    “She feels that there are bigger issues in the world than what she said,” the person who is reportedly close to Bell said. “Given the chance to do it all over again, she would.”

    Bell’s stance on the post, however, appears to be becoming increasingly isolated.

    According to the Daily Mail, her “friends” are happy that she is getting flak, their reason: “She often never sees how her words, whether she thinks she says them in jest or not, can actually hurt people.”

    The insider alleged that Bellis is inclined to “rub people the wrong way.”

    Dax Sheppard says he is in full support of his wife

    Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard sitting outdoors drinking from cans, enjoying a casual night out together.

    Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard sitting outdoors drinking from cans, enjoying a casual night out together.

    Image credits: kristenanniebell

    Sheppard, on the other hand, sees nothing wrong with the anniversary post and even found it funny.

    He reportedly indicated that he was in full support of his wife, in fact so much so that he was “in full support [of her] on everything she chooses to do from this moment forward.” 

    Sheppard is regularly seen pulling a comical face while his wife smiles from ear to ear in photos at public events.

    Bell has since lauded her relationship with her husband, saying, “it’s us against the world”

    Kristen Bell wearing glasses and a brown coat while getting out of a car, linked to tone-deaf anniversary post controversy.

    Kristen Bell wearing glasses and a brown coat while getting out of a car, linked to tone-deaf anniversary post controversy.

    Image credits: kristenanniebell

    Bell was interviewed on Sirius XM on October 12, where she conveyed nothing but adoration for Sheppard.

    “I am glad I chose my husband because he has a commitment to growth at all times. I don’t like the idea that you’re looking for your perfect puzzle piece, because you also have to become a puzzle piece that fits with someone else.

    “We’re not going to have checks and balances because we are going to realize, ‘It’s not me against you, it’s us against the world,” she told her host Andy Cohen on October 23.

    Some netizens say Bell is not woke, just weird

    Twitter user replying about Kristen Bell’s tone-deaf anniversary post, sparking debate over the controversy.

    Twitter user replying about Kristen Bell’s tone-deaf anniversary post, sparking debate over the controversy.

    Image credits: bottegaprincess

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Kristen Bell's refusal to apologize for a tone-deaf anniversary post about Dax Shepard.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Kristen Bell's refusal to apologize for a tone-deaf anniversary post about Dax Shepard.

    Image credits: AdaJusic

    Tweet from user Fauxlosopher questioning the meaning of a tone-deaf anniversary post about Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.

    Tweet from user Fauxlosopher questioning the meaning of a tone-deaf anniversary post about Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.

    Image credits: fauxfilosopher

    Tweet from user Sam Presti Fan discussing dark humor in response to Kristen Bell’s tone-deaf anniversary post about Dax Shepard.

    Tweet from user Sam Presti Fan discussing dark humor in response to Kristen Bell’s tone-deaf anniversary post about Dax Shepard.

    Image credits: SamPrestiGM

    Tweet from Janea reacting to a tone-deaf anniversary post by Kristen Bell about Dax Shepard, expressing fear and confusion.

    Tweet from Janea reacting to a tone-deaf anniversary post by Kristen Bell about Dax Shepard, expressing fear and confusion.

    Image credits: heyyitsjanea

    Tweet from RobinSparkles76 discussing Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s anniversary post controversy on social media platform.

    Tweet from RobinSparkles76 discussing Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s anniversary post controversy on social media platform.

    Image credits: RobinSparkles76

    Twitter user responding to PopBase about Kristen Bell’s tone-deaf anniversary post involving Dax Shepard.

    Twitter user responding to PopBase about Kristen Bell’s tone-deaf anniversary post involving Dax Shepard.

    Image credits: arianatorswildt

    Screenshot of a tweet with the text the way she didn’t have to post that at all about Kristen Bell anniversary post.

    Screenshot of a tweet with the text the way she didn’t have to post that at all about Kristen Bell anniversary post.

    Image credits: buffys

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to PopBase about a tone-deaf anniversary post involving Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to PopBase about a tone-deaf anniversary post involving Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.

    Image credits: witheringtides

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply questioning the meaning of Kristen Bell’s tone-deaf anniversary post about Dax Shepard.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply questioning the meaning of Kristen Bell’s tone-deaf anniversary post about Dax Shepard.

    Image credits: iihandsiikey

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply by Elán reacting to a PopBase tweet with a casual, humorous tone.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply by Elán reacting to a PopBase tweet with a casual, humorous tone.

    Image credits: _elan_

    Screenshot of a tweet replying about Kristen Bell’s tone-deaf anniversary post involving Dax Shepard.

    Screenshot of a tweet replying about Kristen Bell’s tone-deaf anniversary post involving Dax Shepard.

    Image credits: ArabianCrave

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Kristen Bell’s anniversary post about Dax Shepard as tone-deaf.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Kristen Bell’s anniversary post about Dax Shepard as tone-deaf.

    Image credits: autumnsecretsxx

    Tweet by Alex Hutchinson replying to @PopBase with the comment about Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard anniversary post controversy.

    Tweet by Alex Hutchinson replying to @PopBase with the comment about Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard anniversary post controversy.

    Image credits: BangBangClick

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
