Kristen Bell Says She Won’t Apologize For ‘Tone-Deaf’ Anniversary Post About Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell is adamant; she will not be removing her inflammatory anniversary post to her husband, Dax Sheppard.

The statement was conveyed to an outlet via a spokesperson and comes after the 5’1” Frozen voiceover artist sat out her sit-down on the Today Show.

While she did appear on the Jimmy Fallon Show on October 23, the two skirted the topic in its entirety.

Sheppard has since weighed in on the furore, stating that he was in full support of his wife.

Kristen Bell’s response came after a slew of backlash over her Instagram anniversary tribute

Kristen Bell with a ponytail wearing a black striped blouse and black pants standing with hands in pockets.

The post in question went live on October 18 and accompanied a shot of the actress being held by her husband.

Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me:

“I would never [take your life] you. A lot of men have [unalived] their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to [unalive] you, I never would.”

The reactions were sour.

A netizen marveled at Bell’s post, observing that it came “during Domestic Violence Awareness month”

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard taking a close-up selfie together while seated in a public venue.

“Screenshotted,” came the first reply, menacingly, to the applause of close to 200 netizens.

“Is this… supposed to be funny?” asked another.

One woman observed: “What a wild thing to post during Domestic Violence Awareness month.”

But not everyone was offended by Bell’s post.

A self-proclaimed DV survivor has since come to Bell’s defense

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard sharing a close moment at a casual dining setting with drinks and plates visible.

One person who claims to have experienced domestic violence suggested that the actress’s detractors were unnecessarily sensitive.

“I am a survivor of Domestic Violence from a man who genuinely tried to unalive me,” they wrote.

“This post in no way is offensive!!! It’s adorable and a display of a goofy and loving relationship.”

“Our triggers are not their problem to tiptoe around. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO THE REALEST AND CUTEST COUPLE IN HOLLYWOOD!”

The inflammatory post is still up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell)

Kristen Bell wearing a pink sweater speaking outdoors about a tone-deaf anniversary post involving Dax Shepard.

Bell’s camp has since released its first reaction to the internet’s dissent.

Speaking to the Daily Mail on October 26, an insider explained that the actress “doesn’t want to be told how to live her life or be bullied into doing something she doesn’t want to do.”

“Many would have liked her to apologize or to have taken down the post, but she hasn’t, and the post is still there.”

According to the source, Bell feels that if “people aren’t going to laugh about it,” then it is their problem.

According to an insider, even her friends have turned on her

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard smiling together in a cozy setting amid discussions of tone-deaf anniversary post controversy.

“She feels that there are bigger issues in the world than what she said,” the person who is reportedly close to Bell said. “Given the chance to do it all over again, she would.”

Bell’s stance on the post, however, appears to be becoming increasingly isolated.

According to the Daily Mail, her “friends” are happy that she is getting flak, their reason: “She often never sees how her words, whether she thinks she says them in jest or not, can actually hurt people.”

The insider alleged that Bellis is inclined to “rub people the wrong way.”

Dax Sheppard says he is in full support of his wife

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard sitting outdoors drinking from cans, enjoying a casual night out together.

Sheppard, on the other hand, sees nothing wrong with the anniversary post and even found it funny.

He reportedly indicated that he was in full support of his wife, in fact so much so that he was “in full support [of her] on everything she chooses to do from this moment forward.”

Sheppard is regularly seen pulling a comical face while his wife smiles from ear to ear in photos at public events.

Bell has since lauded her relationship with her husband, saying, “it’s us against the world”

Kristen Bell wearing glasses and a brown coat while getting out of a car, linked to tone-deaf anniversary post controversy.

Bell was interviewed on Sirius XM on October 12, where she conveyed nothing but adoration for Sheppard.



“I am glad I chose my husband because he has a commitment to growth at all times. I don’t like the idea that you’re looking for your perfect puzzle piece, because you also have to become a puzzle piece that fits with someone else.

“We’re not going to have checks and balances because we are going to realize, ‘It’s not me against you, it’s us against the world,” she told her host Andy Cohen on October 23.

Some netizens say Bell is not woke, just weird

Twitter user replying about Kristen Bell’s tone-deaf anniversary post, sparking debate over the controversy.

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Kristen Bell's refusal to apologize for a tone-deaf anniversary post about Dax Shepard.

Tweet from user Fauxlosopher questioning the meaning of a tone-deaf anniversary post about Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.

Tweet from user Sam Presti Fan discussing dark humor in response to Kristen Bell’s tone-deaf anniversary post about Dax Shepard.

Tweet from Janea reacting to a tone-deaf anniversary post by Kristen Bell about Dax Shepard, expressing fear and confusion.

Tweet from RobinSparkles76 discussing Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s anniversary post controversy on social media platform.

Twitter user responding to PopBase about Kristen Bell’s tone-deaf anniversary post involving Dax Shepard.

Screenshot of a tweet with the text the way she didn’t have to post that at all about Kristen Bell anniversary post.

Screenshot of a tweet replying to PopBase about a tone-deaf anniversary post involving Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.

Screenshot of a Twitter reply questioning the meaning of Kristen Bell’s tone-deaf anniversary post about Dax Shepard.

Screenshot of a Twitter reply by Elán reacting to a PopBase tweet with a casual, humorous tone.

Screenshot of a tweet replying about Kristen Bell’s tone-deaf anniversary post involving Dax Shepard.

Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Kristen Bell’s anniversary post about Dax Shepard as tone-deaf.

Tweet by Alex Hutchinson replying to @PopBase with the comment about Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard anniversary post controversy.

