Woman Goes Viral After She Removes Nose Ring Because Men Tell Her She Looks “Like A Democrat”

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman on TikTok has removed her nose ring after “men” said it made her look like a “Democrat.”

The video maker filmed herself extricating the septum accessory in a bid to be more appealing to the opposite gender—and went viral for the result.

She has since also changed her hair, triggering a tide of approval on TikTok.

Highlights TikTok creator Wishywashy removed her nose ring after users said it made her look “like a Democrat.”

The decision sparked viral reactions, with many praising her new look while others called it conformist.

Critics argued she sacrificed individuality for public approval.

But dissent seems to be creeping in, with netizens calling her out for sacrificing her “marks of individuality” for the sake of what others think.

RELATED:

The woman, posting under the handle WishyWashy, opted to listen to what followers in her feed said instead of her mother

Young woman with a removed nose ring posing, going viral after men say she looks like a Democrat without it.

Image credits: TikTok/wishywashy257

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman, posting under the handle WishyWashy, believes that men do not like her.

In an October 22 post, she recounted a conversation she’d had with her mother during which she spoke of these concerns.

She claimed that her mother had told her that she was indeed pretty and that it was not that men found her repulsive, but that they were intimidated by her.

But Wishywashy was not convinced.

She opted instead to listen to the comments in her feed.

The conversation in the thread quickly turned political

Woman with short brown hair and removed nose ring, discussing how men perceive her and political views.

Share icon

Image credits: TikTok/wishywashy257

“You’re not a bit ugly. Guys who don’t like the bull ring don’t want to argue and guys who do like it are “too busy” protesting or playing video games.”

Said protesting demographic was seen as a reference to the seven million protesters who took to the streets on October 18 to vent their dissent at the current (Republican) administration and thus was broadly accepted as a Democratic movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comment sprouted a thread of its own with 23 responses, many of which devolved into political sparring.

The general sentiment in the comment section was that nose rings were synonymous with Democratic women

Comment on social media post referencing a nose ring in relation to woman going viral after removing it due to men's opinions.

Young woman with and without nose ring, sharing her story about removing it after men said she looks like a Democrat.

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: TikTok/wishywashy257

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel like you’re already irritated by me, and we haven’t met,” wrote one netizen in response to the woman’s complaints.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Because the nose ring makes her look like a Democrat and Democrats are annoying,” wrote another in response.

“Judging by these comments,” wrote another, “you ended up on the conservative side of TikTok.”

Taking a cue from the sentiment in the thread, a netizen observed that WishyWashy had landed on conservative TikTok

Comment on social media post about woman going viral after removing nose ring amid men saying she looks like a Democrat.

Comment on social media displaying the phrase nose ring, related to woman going viral after she removes nose ring.

Young woman removing nose ring in close-up, going viral after men say she looks like a Democrat without it.

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: TikTok/wishywashy257

“Your piercing is fine,” the commenter empathized, “and you’re not ugly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The same commenter pointed to another aspect of WishyWashy’s life as a reason for her struggles in finding a life partner.

“It’s just going to be rough finding someone as a single mom.”

WishyWashy decided to ignore this, too.

Someone told her that the nose ring made her “look like a Democrat”

Young woman with short hair reacting in video after removing nose ring due to comments about looking like a Democrat.

Share icon

Image credits: TikTok/wishywashy257

In another video posted on the same day, the TikToker homed in on the “look like a Democrat” comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So I am taking it out,” she said of the septum ring, claiming at that point the decision was purely experimental.

“I just wanna see,” she said into the camera, and removed the accessory, noting, “ I have a feeling I will not be able to put it back in.”

“Oh […] I like it,” she exclaimed of the end result.

WishyWashy was up at six the next morning to see how the internet felt about her new look

Young woman goes viral after removing nose ring due to comments about her looking like a Democrat, posing thoughtfully.

Share icon

Image credits: TikTok/wishywashy257

It turns out that her followers were just as pleased with what they saw.

“The second you took it out I could actually pay attention to how pretty your nose is and how it really fits your face so nicely,” came a comment, bearing the general sentiment.

“The septum piercing really distracts from how pretty you actually are.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yes. It’s absolutely better without. You are gorgeous,” echoed another.

WishyWashy was up at six the next morning to check on the internet’s opinion and found that yes, the public approved.

Critics, on the other hand, have called out WishyWashy for letting the public dictate to her

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment by FogToSunshine saying instantly better with 27,277 likes, related to woman removing nose ring viral story.

Share icon

Young woman taking a mirror selfie after removing her nose ring, trending online for political appearance comments.

Share icon

Image credits: TikTok/wishywashy257

But the anti nose ring support was not without criticism.



“Don’t take out your piercing. You probably got it for yourself and shouldn’t let people that couldn’t care less make you change what you like,” came a response in the same thread.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Letting others influence your own personal opinion of yourself is insane. I love myself and couldn’t anyone change my mind about it. I LOVE MYSELF TOO MUCH,” wrote one person, along with a picture of her pierced face.

With the nose ring out of the way, netizens took issue with the tattoo on her chest

Screenshot of a social media comment saying wow the immediate glow up on a post about a woman removing nose ring.

Comment from Ken Nicky expressing support and hope for a positive outcome in a viral story about a woman removing her nose ring.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

A user found another fault on WishyWashy’s body: “The nose ring is nothing compared to the chest tattoo,” they wrote . The stamp they were referring to was an imposing floral piece splayed out across the Tiktoker ’s chest. Some bold entities, like conservative writer George Behizy have boldly judged nose rings and tattoos as “the worst things” a woman could have

Woman before and after removing nose ring in two side-by-side photos, highlighting change and reaction to political comments.

Share icon

Image credits: TikTok/wishywashy257

A person who reposted the video on X opted for a catch-all judgement when they wrote:

“Nose rings and tattoos are some of the worst things women ever got into.”

“Let’s hope she stops tattooing her beautiful skin,” remarked another in response to a repost.

One netizens thinks removing the nose ring has changed WishyWashy’s demeanor

Comment on social media post humorously discussing a woman who goes viral after removing her nose ring due to men saying she looks like a Democrat.

Screenshot of a social media comment stating 100% nose ring theory confirmation with over 6300 likes.

Comment on social media reading nose ring theory undefeated, related to woman going viral after removing nose ring.

Comment on a social media post saying the glow up is real, expressing approval and admiration for a woman's transformation after removing her nose ring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media post reading WWAAAAAYYYYYY BETTER with a sad face emoji and 865 likes shown.

Comment by Hollister Rhodes expressing love for septum rings on girls while noting men strongly dislike them.

Comment about a woman going viral after removing her nose ring due to men saying she looks like a Democrat.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing nose ring theory related to woman going viral after removing nose ring.

Comment from Megan Ashton discussing how removing a nose ring changed her perception of someone's appearance online.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a woman removing her nose ring after men say she looks like a Democrat.

Woman smiling in a casual setting after removing nose ring following comments about looking like a Democrat.

Comment praising woman’s confidence boost and cute haircut after she removes nose ring, related to viral story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media comment praising woman for rocking a clean girl aesthetic after she removes nose ring and goes viral.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT