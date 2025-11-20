“Wants To Self-Cancel”: Kristen Bell Sparks Outrage After Joining Fox Faith Project

ADVERTISEMENT

Emmy Award winner Kristen Bell is under fire after Fox News announced she would be joining its expanding Christian content initiative, a decision that seemingly fractured part of her longtime fanbase.

The announcement came as a surprise for her followers, especially since she previously described herself as non-religious and said she identifies as a humanist.

Moreover, Bell has a history of supporting liberal-leaning causes, including campaigning for Barack Obama in 2008, backing the Writers Guild during the 2007 strike, and advocating for veganism.

“Kristen Bell working for Fox News?” a fan asked on X. “Well, I guess everyone whose work I have loved since childhood, just wants to self-cancel this year, huh.”

Kristen Bell wearing a black off-shoulder top, looking at the camera with a neutral expression, joining Fox Faith Project.

The project at the center of the outrage is The Life of Jesus Podcast, a 52-episode production that Fox News Media is positioning as a cornerstone of its growing “Fox Faith” initiative.

Bell was revealed as the voice of Mary Magdalene, acting alongside Sean Astin, Neal McDonough, Brian Cox, Malcolm McDowell, John Rhys-Davies, and Julia Ormond.

To say the decision divided her fanbase would be an understatement.

Couple sitting on outdoor steps with Kristen Bell, highlighting outrage after joining Fox Faith Project in media news.

The loudest group argued that Bell should never collaborate with Fox in any capacity, regardless of the project. These fans believe the network stands in direct opposition to Bell’s publicly stated values.

“She has a net worth of 60M and a hit Netflix show,” a fan argued, questioning Bell’s decision to accept the job. “She needs neither money nor a job.”

Kristen Bell smiling and seated during a talk show interview discussing Fox Faith Project and related controversy.

Others defended the actress, dismissing the outrage entirely. They argued that an actor has the right to accept any role without being forced into an ideological battle. Moreover, they questioned why a depiction of Jesus should be treated as a political endorsement.

“Since when are we canceling people for talking about the life of Jesus?” another asked.

Tweet on a social media platform expressing outrage over Kristen Bell joining Fox Faith project.

Kristen Bell in a red dress with fur trim, sparking outrage after joining Fox Faith Project, shown with two men in separate frames.

For Fox News Media, the decision is all about satisfying their viewers.

The network believes religious programming is a high-growth area for its audience and its streaming service, Fox Nation.

Kristen Bell speaking on Fox Faith Project, sparking outrage amid self-cancel discussions in a studio setting.

According to Jason Klarman, chief digital and marketing officer at Fox News Media, the network is trying to address what he called an “insatiable appetite” for this type of content from “a very passionate audience that is underserved.”

Twitter post criticizing Kristen Bell's decision, mentioning self-cancel and Fox Faith project controversy.

He explained that Fox is simply following the data. Shows such as Ainsley’s Bible Study consistently spike during holiday seasons, and books from Fox News personalities who write about biblical themes perform strongly.

Klarman said faith-based content delivers the best engagement and acquisition among Fox Nation’s offerings.

Kristen Bell with long hair and brown top making a pouting face, sparking outrage over Fox Faith Project involvement

“I just am excited that more people are open to talking about faith,” said Ainsley Earhardt, who introduces each episode of the Jesus podcast.

She explained that, in today’s stressful media environment, she believes this type of content can help parents and believers find guidance.

Kristen Bell speaking with eyes closed and hand raised, sparking outrage over Fox Faith Project involvement.

The backlash against Bell continues to grow because fans view this as more than a single project. To them, it signals alignment with a political and cultural ecosystem they believe goes against her beliefs.

Bell supported and campaigned for Barack Obama during the 2008 United States presidential election. Along with actress Rashida Jones, she visited college campuses in Missouri to encourage voter registration.

Kristen Bell smiling with a man in a casual setting, sparking outrage after joining Fox Faith Project.

She has also been clear about her spiritual beliefs. Bell has said she is non-religious and identified herself as a humanist.

So far, Bell has not addressed the controversy.

Kristen Bell smiling in a black dress with layered necklaces and bracelets, standing against a beige curtain backdrop.

For Fox News, Bell’s participation is a calculated move. The company is betting that adding a recognizable mainstream actress will strengthen Fox Nation’s performance within its growing faith-focused audience.

“If you are this upset over someone doing a podcast about faith, which they don’t control the distribution of, you should probably re-evaluate some things,” a user argued.

“Major stars know what they sign for,” another replied.

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Kristen Bell sparking outrage after joining Fox Faith Project.

Tweet from Salad Days expressing disappointment about money, relating to Kristen Bell and Fox Faith Project controversy online.

Tweet discussing controversy over Fox Faith Project and people's reactions to Kristen Bell joining the Fox Faith Project.

Tweet discussing Kristen Bell sparking outrage after joining Fox Faith Project, highlighting self-cancel controversies.

Tweet discussing voice actors in a podcast and their connection to Fox Faith Project and related controversy.

User Phantom replying to a tweet mentioning Fox Faith, discussing awareness of its intended audience.

Tweet from user B-MAC with text You’ll watch, showing a reaction to Kristen Bell joining Fox Faith project controversy.

Tweet by user lauren expressing disbelief over Kristen Bell’s involvement in a faith project, sparking outrage over self-cancel.

Tweet by Logan Fletcher questioning cancel culture related to discussing the life of Jesus amid Kristen Bell controversy.

Tweet from Channeling Emma Goldman discussing a smaller production company bought by Fox News related to Fox Faith project controversy.

Tweet discussing Kristen Bell’s role and future direction after joining Fox Faith Project, sparking mixed reactions online.

Screenshot of a social media reply commenting on Kristen Bell joining Fox Faith Project amid self-cancel controversy.

Twitter user kenny responding to Variety, denying association with Sean Astin in a social media comment thread.

Tweet from user dizzy expressing shock about Kristen Bell and Sean Astin joining a Fox News project, sparking outrage.

Twitter user ManFred87 replying to a Variety post, expressing disapproval of Kristen Bell's recent actions.

