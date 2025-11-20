Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Wants To Self-Cancel”: Kristen Bell Sparks Outrage After Joining Fox Faith Project
Kristen Bell smiling and seated indoors, wearing a green top, sparking outrage over Fox Faith Project involvement.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Wants To Self-Cancel”: Kristen Bell Sparks Outrage After Joining Fox Faith Project

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Emmy Award winner Kristen Bell is under fire after Fox News announced she would be joining its expanding Christian content initiative, a decision that seemingly fractured part of her longtime fanbase.

The announcement came as a surprise for her followers, especially since she previously described herself as non-religious and said she identifies as a humanist. 

Highlights
  • Some fans blasted Kristen Bell for joining a Fox Christian project despite describing herself as non religious.
  • Supporters argued she has the right to work on any production without being attacked for it.
  • Others accused the post of turning a Jesus podcast into a political fight it never needed to be.

Moreover, Bell has a history of supporting liberal-leaning causes, including campaigning for Barack Obama in 2008, backing the Writers Guild during the 2007 strike, and advocating for veganism. 

“Kristen Bell working for Fox News?” a fan asked on X. “Well, I guess everyone whose work I have loved since childhood, just wants to self-cancel this year, huh.”

    Fans accused Kristen Bell of betraying her beliefs after it was announced that she had been hired for a Fox News Christian production

    Kristen Bell wearing a black off-shoulder top, looking at the camera with a neutral expression, joining Fox Faith Project.

    Kristen Bell wearing a black off-shoulder top, looking at the camera with a neutral expression, joining Fox Faith Project.

    Image credits: Instagram/kristenanniebell

    The project at the center of the outrage is The Life of Jesus Podcast, a 52-episode production that Fox News Media is positioning as a cornerstone of its growing “Fox Faith” initiative. 

    Bell was revealed as the voice of Mary Magdalene, acting alongside Sean Astin, Neal McDonough, Brian Cox, Malcolm McDowell, John Rhys-Davies, and Julia Ormond.

    To say the decision divided her fanbase would be an understatement.

    Couple sitting on outdoor steps with Kristen Bell, highlighting outrage after joining Fox Faith Project in media news.

    Couple sitting on outdoor steps with Kristen Bell, highlighting outrage after joining Fox Faith Project in media news.

    Image credits: Netflix

    The loudest group argued that Bell should never collaborate with Fox in any capacity, regardless of the project. These fans believe the network stands in direct opposition to Bell’s publicly stated values.

    “She has a net worth of 60M and a hit Netflix show,” a fan argued, questioning Bell’s decision to accept the job. “She needs neither money nor a job.”

    Kristen Bell smiling and seated during a talk show interview discussing Fox Faith Project and related controversy.

    Kristen Bell smiling and seated during a talk show interview discussing Fox Faith Project and related controversy.

    Image credits: Getty/NBC

    Others defended the actress, dismissing the outrage entirely. They argued that an actor has the right to accept any role without being forced into an ideological battle. Moreover, they questioned why a depiction of Jesus should be treated as a political endorsement.

    “Since when are we canceling people for talking about the life of Jesus?” another asked.

    According to executives, religious content is among the most sought-after categories on their streaming service, Fox Nation

    Tweet on a social media platform expressing outrage over Kristen Bell joining Fox Faith project.

    Tweet on a social media platform expressing outrage over Kristen Bell joining Fox Faith project.

    Image credits: TVTweets2026

    Kristen Bell in a red dress with fur trim, sparking outrage after joining Fox Faith Project, shown with two men in separate frames.

    Kristen Bell in a red dress with fur trim, sparking outrage after joining Fox Faith Project, shown with two men in separate frames.

    Image credits: Instagram

    For Fox News Media, the decision is all about satisfying their viewers.

    The network believes religious programming is a high-growth area for its audience and its streaming service, Fox Nation.

    Kristen Bell speaking on Fox Faith Project, sparking outrage amid self-cancel discussions in a studio setting.

    Kristen Bell speaking on Fox Faith Project, sparking outrage amid self-cancel discussions in a studio setting.

    Image credits: Getty/John Lamparski

    According to Jason Klarman, chief digital and marketing officer at Fox News Media, the network is trying to address what he called an “insatiable appetite” for this type of content from “a very passionate audience that is underserved.”

    Twitter post criticizing Kristen Bell's decision, mentioning self-cancel and Fox Faith project controversy.

    Twitter post criticizing Kristen Bell's decision, mentioning self-cancel and Fox Faith project controversy.

    Image credits: X/effoff1988

    He explained that Fox is simply following the data. Shows such as Ainsley’s Bible Study consistently spike during holiday seasons, and books from Fox News personalities who write about biblical themes perform strongly.

    Klarman said faith-based content delivers the best engagement and acquisition among Fox Nation’s offerings.

    Kristen Bell with long hair and brown top making a pouting face, sparking outrage over Fox Faith Project involvement

    Kristen Bell with long hair and brown top making a pouting face, sparking outrage over Fox Faith Project involvement

    Image credits: Instagram/kristenanniebell

    “I just am excited that more people are open to talking about faith,” said Ainsley Earhardt, who introduces each episode of the Jesus podcast. 

    She explained that, in today’s stressful media environment, she believes this type of content can help parents and believers find guidance.

    For some fans, the issue had more to do with her political beliefs than her spiritual ones

    Kristen Bell speaking with eyes closed and hand raised, sparking outrage over Fox Faith Project involvement.

    Kristen Bell speaking with eyes closed and hand raised, sparking outrage over Fox Faith Project involvement.

    Image credits: Instagram/kristenanniebell

    The backlash against Bell continues to grow because fans view this as more than a single project. To them, it signals alignment with a political and cultural ecosystem they believe goes against her beliefs.

    Bell supported and campaigned for Barack Obama during the 2008 United States presidential election. Along with actress Rashida Jones, she visited college campuses in Missouri to encourage voter registration.

    Kristen Bell smiling with a man in a casual setting, sparking outrage after joining Fox Faith Project.

    Kristen Bell smiling with a man in a casual setting, sparking outrage after joining Fox Faith Project.

    Image credits: Instagram/kristenanniebell

    She has also been clear about her spiritual beliefs. Bell has said she is non-religious and identified herself as a humanist.

    So far, Bell has not addressed the controversy.

    Kristen Bell smiling in a black dress with layered necklaces and bracelets, standing against a beige curtain backdrop.

    Kristen Bell smiling in a black dress with layered necklaces and bracelets, standing against a beige curtain backdrop.

    Image credits: Instagram/kristenanniebell

    For Fox News, Bell’s participation is a calculated move. The company is betting that adding a recognizable mainstream actress will strengthen Fox Nation’s performance within its growing faith-focused audience.

    “If you are this upset over someone doing a podcast about faith, which they don’t control the distribution of, you should probably re-evaluate some things,” a user argued.

    “Major stars know what they sign for,” another replied.

    “Problematic.” Some netizens argued the move could negatively impact Bell’s career

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Kristen Bell sparking outrage after joining Fox Faith Project.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Kristen Bell sparking outrage after joining Fox Faith Project.

    Image credits: SaladDaysStore

    Tweet from Salad Days expressing disappointment about money, relating to Kristen Bell and Fox Faith Project controversy online.

    Tweet from Salad Days expressing disappointment about money, relating to Kristen Bell and Fox Faith Project controversy online.

    Image credits: SaladDaysStore

    Tweet discussing controversy over Fox Faith Project and people's reactions to Kristen Bell joining the Fox Faith Project.

    Tweet discussing controversy over Fox Faith Project and people's reactions to Kristen Bell joining the Fox Faith Project.

    Image credits: EliottKosanke

    Tweet discussing Kristen Bell sparking outrage after joining Fox Faith Project, highlighting self-cancel controversies.

    Tweet discussing Kristen Bell sparking outrage after joining Fox Faith Project, highlighting self-cancel controversies.

    Image credits: effoff1988

    Tweet discussing voice actors in a podcast and their connection to Fox Faith Project and related controversy.

    Tweet discussing voice actors in a podcast and their connection to Fox Faith Project and related controversy.

    Image credits: gothaggis

    User Phantom replying to a tweet mentioning Fox Faith, discussing awareness of its intended audience.

    User Phantom replying to a tweet mentioning Fox Faith, discussing awareness of its intended audience.

    Image credits: effoff1988

    Tweet from user B-MAC with text You’ll watch, showing a reaction to Kristen Bell joining Fox Faith project controversy.

    Tweet from user B-MAC with text You’ll watch, showing a reaction to Kristen Bell joining Fox Faith project controversy.

    Image credits: VivaLaSnowman

    Tweet by user lauren expressing disbelief over Kristen Bell’s involvement in a faith project, sparking outrage over self-cancel.

    Tweet by user lauren expressing disbelief over Kristen Bell’s involvement in a faith project, sparking outrage over self-cancel.

    Image credits: burnacctL

    Tweet by Logan Fletcher questioning cancel culture related to discussing the life of Jesus amid Kristen Bell controversy.

    Tweet by Logan Fletcher questioning cancel culture related to discussing the life of Jesus amid Kristen Bell controversy.

    Image credits: loganf2119

    Tweet from Channeling Emma Goldman discussing a smaller production company bought by Fox News related to Fox Faith project controversy.

    Tweet from Channeling Emma Goldman discussing a smaller production company bought by Fox News related to Fox Faith project controversy.

    Image credits: HurricaneMomo

    Tweet discussing Kristen Bell’s role and future direction after joining Fox Faith Project, sparking mixed reactions online.

    Tweet discussing Kristen Bell’s role and future direction after joining Fox Faith Project, sparking mixed reactions online.

    Image credits: criftter

    Screenshot of a social media reply commenting on Kristen Bell joining Fox Faith Project amid self-cancel controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media reply commenting on Kristen Bell joining Fox Faith Project amid self-cancel controversy.

    Image credits: rickydbryan

    Twitter user kenny responding to Variety, denying association with Sean Astin in a social media comment thread.

    Twitter user kenny responding to Variety, denying association with Sean Astin in a social media comment thread.

    Image credits: relientkenny

    Tweet from user dizzy expressing shock about Kristen Bell and Sean Astin joining a Fox News project, sparking outrage.

    Tweet from user dizzy expressing shock about Kristen Bell and Sean Astin joining a Fox News project, sparking outrage.

    Image credits: the_dizzy

    Twitter user ManFred87 replying to a Variety post, expressing disapproval of Kristen Bell's recent actions.

    Twitter user ManFred87 replying to a Variety post, expressing disapproval of Kristen Bell's recent actions.

    Image credits: ManFredd87

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

