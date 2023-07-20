Fox Host Jesse Watters’ Mom Called In During His First Primetime Show With Some Savage Advice
It’s not every day that your mom calls you on national television during your first live segment. As it happened last night, Fox News host Jesse Watters got a quick yet adorable call from his mother on the very first night of his show on the network after replacing Tucker Carlson in a primetime slot.
“Congratulations, honeybun. We are so proud of you and your accomplishments… Now, let’s aim to have you keep your job. And to that end, I do have some suggestions,” millions of TV viewers heard the mother saying. “Do not tumble into any conspiracy rabbit holes. We do not want to lose you and we want no lawsuits, OK?”
Earlier this year, Fox News terminated Carlson, one of the most famous American conservative political commentators, who had been their regular 8pm host, following the network’s agreement to pay a legal settlement of $787.5 million to Dominion Voting Systems. The lawsuit filed against the company claimed that the host, along with other Fox News personalities and guests, had propagated false statements and conspiracy theories concerning the 2020 presidential run, particularly the usage of voting machines which Donald Trump wanted to secretly seize in order to overturn the election.
Last night, Fox News host Jesse Watters got a call from his mother on live TV asking him not to go down the same path his predecessor Tucker Carlson took
“Do not tumble into any conspiracy rabbit holes. We do not want to lose you and we want no lawsuits, OK?” Watters’ mom said
You can watch the brief yet adorably embarrassing interaction below
Our first 8pm show is in the books, so how did we do? My mom calls in with some advice. pic.twitter.com/w8psRW1Whm
— Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) July 18, 2023
Jesse Watters became the new host of the Fox News primetime slot after its previous host Tucker Carlson, an American conservative pundit, was fired for bogus claims on the 2020 presidential election
In contrast to Carlson, Watters has been a loyal part of the Fox company, moving up in the ranks for more than 20 years
No surprise, then, that people online adored the unexpected call from Watters’ mom more than the show itself
When did BP start pretending to be the daily mail?
I think it was two days ago when that random article about a celebrity divorce showed up.
Ok this is cute and all but it doesn't feel bored panda-ry
Tucker & Jesse are the same cloth. Even went to the same college. Fox learned nothing from the lawsuit.
