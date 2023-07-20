Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Fox Host Jesse Watters’ Mom Called In During His First Primetime Show With Some Savage Advice
30points
Entertainment, Funny

Fox Host Jesse Watters’ Mom Called In During His First Primetime Show With Some Savage Advice

Ignas Vieversys and
Justinas Keturka

It’s not every day that your mom calls you on national television during your first live segment. As it happened last night, Fox News host Jesse Watters got a quick yet adorable call from his mother on the very first night of his show on the network after replacing Tucker Carlson in a primetime slot.

“Congratulations, honeybun. We are so proud of you and your accomplishments… Now, let’s aim to have you keep your job. And to that end, I do have some suggestions,” millions of TV viewers heard the mother saying. “Do not tumble into any conspiracy rabbit holes. We do not want to lose you and we want no lawsuits, OK?”

Earlier this year, Fox News terminated Carlson, one of the most famous American conservative political commentators, who had been their regular 8pm host, following the network’s agreement to pay a legal settlement of $787.5 million to Dominion Voting Systems. The lawsuit filed against the company claimed that the host, along with other Fox News personalities and guests, had propagated false statements and conspiracy theories concerning the 2020 presidential run, particularly the usage of voting machines which Donald Trump wanted to secretly seize in order to overturn the election.

Last night, Fox News host Jesse Watters got a call from his mother on live TV asking him not to go down the same path his predecessor Tucker Carlson took

Fox Host Jesse Watters' Mom Called In During His First Primetime Show With Some Savage Advice

Image credits: wikimedia.commons

Image credits: JesseBWatters

Fox Host Jesse Watters' Mom Called In During His First Primetime Show With Some Savage Advice

Image credits: JesseBWatters

“Do not tumble into any conspiracy rabbit holes. We do not want to lose you and we want no lawsuits, OK?” Watters’ mom said

Fox Host Jesse Watters' Mom Called In During His First Primetime Show With Some Savage Advice

Image credits: JesseBWatters

Fox Host Jesse Watters' Mom Called In During His First Primetime Show With Some Savage Advice

Image credits: JesseBWatters

Fox Host Jesse Watters' Mom Called In During His First Primetime Show With Some Savage Advice

Image credits: JesseBWatters

You can watch the brief yet adorably embarrassing interaction below

Jesse Watters became the new host of the Fox News primetime slot after its previous host Tucker Carlson, an American conservative pundit, was fired for bogus claims on the 2020 presidential election

Fox Host Jesse Watters' Mom Called In During His First Primetime Show With Some Savage Advice

Image credits: jessewatters

Fox Host Jesse Watters' Mom Called In During His First Primetime Show With Some Savage Advice

Image credits: jessewatters

In contrast to Carlson, Watters has been a loyal part of the Fox company, moving up in the ranks for more than 20 years

Fox Host Jesse Watters' Mom Called In During His First Primetime Show With Some Savage Advice

Image credits: jessewatters

No surprise, then, that people online adored the unexpected call from Watters’ mom more than the show itself

Fox Host Jesse Watters' Mom Called In During His First Primetime Show With Some Savage Advice

Image credits: abughazalehkat

Fox Host Jesse Watters' Mom Called In During His First Primetime Show With Some Savage Advice

Image credits: atrupar

Fox Host Jesse Watters' Mom Called In During His First Primetime Show With Some Savage Advice

Image credits: RussOnPolitics

Fox Host Jesse Watters' Mom Called In During His First Primetime Show With Some Savage Advice

Image credits: FlindyD

Fox Host Jesse Watters' Mom Called In During His First Primetime Show With Some Savage Advice

Image credits: _Miggles

Fox Host Jesse Watters' Mom Called In During His First Primetime Show With Some Savage Advice

Image credits: mixingandcats

Fox Host Jesse Watters' Mom Called In During His First Primetime Show With Some Savage Advice

Image credits: saraballinger

Fox Host Jesse Watters' Mom Called In During His First Primetime Show With Some Savage Advice

Image credits: SledgeJohns

Fox Host Jesse Watters' Mom Called In During His First Primetime Show With Some Savage Advice

Image credits: CentsOfSpence

Fox Host Jesse Watters' Mom Called In During His First Primetime Show With Some Savage Advice

Image credits: sebastian_ABt3

Fox Host Jesse Watters' Mom Called In During His First Primetime Show With Some Savage Advice

Image credits: DarkSchuey

Fox Host Jesse Watters' Mom Called In During His First Primetime Show With Some Savage Advice

Image credits: Heathfeath45

Fox Host Jesse Watters' Mom Called In During His First Primetime Show With Some Savage Advice

Image credits: runsondietcoke

Fox Host Jesse Watters' Mom Called In During His First Primetime Show With Some Savage Advice

Image credits: DLaVa84

Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Rostit .
Rostit .
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When did BP start pretending to be the daily mail?

4
4points
reply
Monday
Monday
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think it was two days ago when that random article about a celebrity divorce showed up.

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok this is cute and all but it doesn't feel bored panda-ry

1
1point
reply
Mouse
Mouse
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tucker & Jesse are the same cloth. Even went to the same college. Fox learned nothing from the lawsuit.

0
0points
reply
Rostit .
Rostit .
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When did BP start pretending to be the daily mail?

4
4points
reply
Monday
Monday
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think it was two days ago when that random article about a celebrity divorce showed up.

1
1point
reply
Load More Replies...
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok this is cute and all but it doesn't feel bored panda-ry

1
1point
reply
Mouse
Mouse
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tucker & Jesse are the same cloth. Even went to the same college. Fox learned nothing from the lawsuit.

0
0points
reply
