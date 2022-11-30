This Instagram Account Collects The Most Hilarious And Savage Text Messages From Family Members, Here Are 50 Of The Best
With smartphones becoming a thing within the last 10-15 years, we can safely assure you that a whole new realm of humiliation has emerged with the advancement of technology and communication, especially with the rise of social media platforms. As much as we try to avoid it, sometimes when typing a text, we tend to misspell something or even misunderstand the message we received from the person on the other end.
However, sometimes small mistakes, misunderstandings, and a sprinkle of some family drama make up for some of the most entertaining conversations. An Instagram account by the name of "yourshi*tyfamily" collects funny texts between family members and is a perfect example of that.
From dad jokes to moms sending their children some outdated memes, this page is a gold mine for cringe and hilarious content.
Neeeeear, faaaaar, whereeeeever you areeeee 🎶 And the chicken sinks like the Titanic
"Hiya kids. Here is an important message from your Uncle Bill. Don't buy drugs. Become a pop star, and they give you them for free!"
What I tell myself everyday lol. Good advice to live by I think
I also wear two different shoes, way too hard to fit into one anymore
When I got my first tattoo my mum didn't speak to me for 8 weeks... it was very peaceful
Great list!!! Thanks for posting!!!
