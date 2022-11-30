With smartphones becoming a thing within the last 10-15 years, we can safely assure you that a whole new realm of humiliation has emerged with the advancement of technology and communication, especially with the rise of social media platforms. As much as we try to avoid it, sometimes when typing a text, we tend to misspell something or even misunderstand the message we received from the person on the other end.

However, sometimes small mistakes, misunderstandings, and a sprinkle of some family drama make up for some of the most entertaining conversations. An Instagram account by the name of "yourshi*tyfamily" collects funny texts between family members and is a perfect example of that.

From dad jokes to moms sending their children some outdated memes, this page is a gold mine for cringe and hilarious content.

#1

#2

1 hour ago

shame he must be at least 80 to not know it.

#3

#4

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
58 minutes ago (edited)

Neeeeear, faaaaar, whereeeeever you areeeee 🎶 And the chicken sinks like the Titanic

#5

Delta Dawn
Delta Dawn
Community Member
32 minutes ago

from what I can see of it, burn it at the stake

#6

#7

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
52 minutes ago

"Hiya kids. Here is an important message from your Uncle Bill. Don't buy drugs. Become a pop star, and they give you them for free!"

#8

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago

Too much effort for too little return.

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

Hotdogking
Hotdogking
Community Member
30 minutes ago

What I tell myself everyday lol. Good advice to live by I think

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ew, inappropriate use of meme.

#20

Monday
Monday
Community Member
47 minutes ago

Well Jesus turned water into wine right? So clearly he's okay with the drinking thing!

#21

Monday
Monday
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Why have you forsaken me?

#22

#23

#24

Melanie Schmidt
Melanie Schmidt
Community Member
1 hour ago

I also wear two different shoes, way too hard to fit into one anymore

#25

#26

#27

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago

That backhanded compliment felt more like being backhanded.

#28

Monday
Monday
Community Member
44 minutes ago

"Mothership"....I love contact names like that.

#29

#30

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago

**Removes foot from mouth** "Hi, grandma." 😧

#31

Mimi
Mimi
Community Member
1 hour ago

How sad!! It's one of the best things in childhood. And so much fun and bonding. Do you want me to read to you to catch up?

#32

Richard Coy
Richard Coy
Community Member
1 hour ago

When I got my first tattoo my mum didn't speak to me for 8 weeks... it was very peaceful

#33

T5n
T5n
Community Member
56 minutes ago

Oddly wholesome, and now I want tacos

#34

#35

indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
1 hour ago

How could you joke about this matter?

#36

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
1 hour ago

I tend to say bugger when things go wrong and I think I said it a little too often when, years ago my 5yo niece was staying with me for a week. Thank God my brother has a sense of humour LOL

#37

#38

#39

Piper Panda
Piper Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago

Word. I’m always down for a free meal!

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

Hotdogking
Hotdogking
Community Member
22 minutes ago

I love the passive-aggressiveness

#47

#48

#49

#50

Monday
Monday
Community Member
41 minutes ago

I too would like a rich husband....or a rich wife, I'm not picky. I'll clean the house every day and cook every meal if it means I don't have to work anymore!

