Many people nowadays are choosing to have fewer children than our parents or grandparents once did. Some are even opting for a child-free life. Raising kids isn't cheap, nor is it easy. In fact, the annual cost of raising one child in 2025 is estimated to be over $29,000 - up a whopping 35.7% since two years ago.

Now imagine raising 22 kids... That's been the reality for one 'giant' family with children who are now between the ages of 19 and 47 years old. One of the siblings recently invited netizens to ask him anything and they didn't hold back. People fired a fascinating range of questions at the 30-year-old, who revealed his family is Mormon and fortunately, fairly well-off.

From whether his parents spent time with each child individually, to how old his mom was for each of the pregnancies and how they all manage family gatherings with 22 adult children, 84 grandchildren and another 3 on the way, Bored Panda has put together a list of the best questions and answers. We also take a look at why Mormon families tend to have more children than the U.S. national average. You'll find that info between the images.