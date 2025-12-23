ADVERTISEMENT

Many people nowadays are choosing to have fewer children than our parents or grandparents once did. Some are even opting for a child-free life. Raising kids isn't cheap, nor is it easy. In fact, the annual cost of raising one child in 2025 is estimated to be over $29,000 - up a whopping 35.7% since two years ago.

Now imagine raising 22 kids... That's been the reality for one 'giant' family with children who are now between the ages of 19 and 47 years old. One of the siblings recently invited netizens to ask him anything and they didn't hold back. People fired a fascinating range of questions at the 30-year-old, who revealed his family is Mormon and fortunately, fairly well-off.

From whether his parents spent time with each child individually, to how old his mom was for each of the pregnancies and how they all manage family gatherings with 22 adult children, 84 grandchildren and another 3 on the way, Bored Panda has put together a list of the best questions and answers. We also take a look at why Mormon families tend to have more children than the U.S. national average. You'll find that info between the images.

#1

Screenshot of a Reddit Q&A where a man with 21 siblings describes living in a large house with shared bedrooms and industrial laundry.

Cold_Win3720 Report

4points
POST

It's no secret that many Mormons tend to have quite big families. While the average American family has 1-2 kids, it's not unusual for some Mormons to have 5 or more children. In case you're unaware, Mormonism is a religious belief system that originates from the Latter-Day Saint movement. It's also known as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Mormons place huge emphasis on family. Jim Harmer, who was born a Mormon, writes that he and others "believe God’s commandment to multiply and replenish the earth," and that "having children is an important purpose in life."
    #2

    Reddit conversation showing a man who has 21 siblings answering questions about his life and family experiences.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    4points
    POST
    #3

    Man who has 21 siblings shares insights answering 40 personal questions about his unique family life.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    3points
    POST
    According to the website mormonrules.com, the church’s official statement on birth control states the following:

    “Children are one of the greatest blessings in life, and their birth into loving and nurturing families is central to God’s purposes for humanity. When husband and wife are physically able, they have the privilege and responsibility to bring children into the world and to nurture them. The decision of how many children to have and when to have them is a private matter for the husband and wife.”
    #4

    Reddit user with 21 siblings answers questions about growing up in a large family and parents' support.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    3points
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like the Radcliffe’s here in uk ,lol in 22 kids and counting , ! not even religious people either just loads of kids and like shite loads of money self made

    0
    0points
    reply
    #5

    Reddit conversation about a man with 21 siblings explaining his large family and holiday celebrations.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    3points
    POST
    #6

    Screenshot of an online conversation about a man with 21 siblings discussing family and grandkid names.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    3points
    POST
    The site notes that many Mormons pray about how many children to have and trust God’s judgment. Having a giant family is not considered a negative thing, but rather a blessing.

    "They are building for eternity and so, not having as much discretionary income here, or having less time or a less prestigious career so they can spend more time with family seems to be less of a sacrifice," explains the Mormon Rules site. "This life is a brief span in a three-part eternal life. What they do here prepares the pattern of life for the rest of eternity. The children they have will be theirs forever."
    #7

    Reddit user answers questions about having 21 siblings, discussing family size and life experiences with many siblings.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    3points
    POST
    #8

    Screenshot of a Reddit thread where a man with 21 siblings explains managing family birthdays on a spreadsheet.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    3points
    POST
    #9

    Screenshot of an online Q&A where a man with 21 siblings explains competing to remember all their names quickly.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    3points
    POST

    Harmer backs this up by writing that Mormon families believe their family units will stay together even when they're in heaven. He describes a typical Mormon family day as waking up each morning and reading scriptures together for 15 minutes or so...

    "Then we all kneel down as a family and pray to God to give us strength, faith, and wisdom to become better people that day. We pray for each other in our personal prayers," he continues. "On Monday nights we hold a little short church service in our homes with our families that we call family night (my kids think of it more as treat night since we always have a dessert afterward). On Sunday we go and attend church seated together."

    Harmer argues that since Mormon life is so focused on families, it's no surprise that adding more kids to the family comes naturally.
    #10

    Reddit user with 21 siblings explains how they used multiple vans to travel together with friends.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    3points
    POST
    #11

    Reddit user with 21 siblings answers questions about family support and acceptance in a candid discussion thread.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    3points
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a question to ask lol

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #12

    Screenshot of social media comments discussing the life of a man with 21 siblings answering questions.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    3points
    POST
    lianbeijers avatar
    LB
    LB
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, me too

    0
    0points
    reply
    Both Harmer and the Mormon Rules site stress that it is entirely up to each couple how many children they choose to have. The Church's policy on birth control states: “Husband and wife are encouraged to pray and counsel together as they plan their families. Issues to consider include the physical and mental health of the mother and father and their capacity to provide the basic necessities of life for their children."

    It adds that decisions about birth control and the consequences of those decisions rest solely with each married couple.
    #13

    Reddit user with 21 siblings discusses unique family size and school experiences related to having many siblings.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    3points
    POST
    #14

    Reddit conversation showing a man who has 21 siblings discussing large family gatherings and holiday plans.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    3points
    POST
    #15

    Reddit user with 21 siblings answers questions about his mother’s pregnancies and family life in an online discussion.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    2points
    POST
    #16

    Man who has 21 siblings explains family travel logistics and why they never stayed in hotels on vacation.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    2points
    POST
    #17

    Reddit user with 21 siblings discusses large families, sharing about his 6 kids and siblings with up to 17 children each.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    2points
    POST
    #18

    Reddit user answers questions about life with 21 siblings, discussing family health, finances, and cultural marriage practices.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    2points
    POST
    #19

    Reddit user with 21 siblings answers questions about childbirth experiences and family life in a discussion thread.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    2points
    POST
    #20

    Reddit user with 21 siblings discusses family life, sports, meal routines, and managing a large household logistics.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    2points
    POST
    #21

    Reddit user sharing unforgettable moments growing up with 21 siblings, answering questions about his unique life experience.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    2points
    POST
    #22

    Reddit user answers 40 questions about his life as a man who has 21 siblings in a humorous online thread.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    2points
    POST
    #23

    Reddit user with 21 siblings discusses family dynamics, chores, and involvement in the LDS Church in a Q&A format.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    2points
    POST
    #24

    A man with 21 siblings answers questions about family dynamics and age differences among nieces and nephews.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    2points
    POST
    #25

    Reddit user with 21 siblings discusses managing gifts and family finances in a large sibling household.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    2points
    POST
    #26

    Reddit thread where a man with 21 siblings discusses college attendance and scholarships for many siblings.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    2points
    POST
    #27

    Screenshot of Reddit Q&A where a man with 21 siblings answers questions about his family life and pregnancies duration.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    2points
    POST
    #28

    Reddit user with 21 siblings shares how his mother managed multiple pregnancies, including miscarriages and triplets.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    1point
    POST
    #29

    Reddit user with 21 siblings responds to comments, discussing family names and answering questions about his life.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    1point
    POST
    #30

    Man with 21 siblings discusses managing grocery prices and bulk buying to support large family finances.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    1point
    POST
    #31

    Reddit user discussing family details about a man who has 21 siblings, including the age of the oldest grandchild.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    1point
    POST
    #32

    Screenshot of a man with 21 siblings answering questions about his life and sibling relationships in an online discussion.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    1point
    POST
    #33

    Reddit user with 21 siblings answers questions about his life and confirms all siblings are alive and thriving.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    1point
    POST
    #34

    Online exchange showing a man who has 21 siblings answering questions about remembering family members' names.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    1point
    POST
    #35

    Reddit user with 21 siblings answers questions about his life, including where they were raised and parents' age.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    1point
    POST
    #36

    Screenshot of a conversation where a man who has 21 siblings describes their close, tight-knit relationships.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    1point
    POST
    #37

    Reddit user answers questions about life with 21 siblings, explaining family views on contraception and large family size.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    1point
    POST
    #38

    Reddit user with 21 siblings answers questions about his life and family in an online discussion thread.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    1point
    POST
    #39

    Reddit user with 21 siblings answers question about his parents' age when they married in online discussion thread.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    1point
    POST
    #40

    Reddit user with 21 siblings shares challenges of bathroom lines and limited hot water in large family life.

    Cold_Win3720 Report

    1point
    POST
    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!