Mormonism traces back to the 1800s, when Joseph Smith claimed to restore Christ’s church on Earth. Today, followers believe it’s led by living prophets and apostles.

But along with faith comes a strict set of rules—no alcohol, no smoking, not even tea or coffee. Even swearing is off-limits. Some say the level of control feels uncomfortably close to a cult.

And when you’re not part of it, it’s only natural to wonder what really goes on behind closed doors. That’s why two former members, u/foundinthemists_ and u/CupOfExmo, took to Reddit to answer people’s biggest questions, from the pressure they felt inside the church to how it felt walking away.

Here’s what they shared.