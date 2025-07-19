Mormonism traces back to the 1800s, when Joseph Smith claimed to restore Christ’s church on Earth. Today, followers believe it’s led by living prophets and apostles.

But along with faith comes a strict set of rules—no alcohol, no smoking, not even tea or coffee. Even swearing is off-limits. Some say the level of control feels uncomfortably close to a cult.

And when you’re not part of it, it’s only natural to wonder what really goes on behind closed doors. That’s why two former members, u/foundinthemists_ and u/CupOfExmo, took to Reddit to answer people’s biggest questions, from the pressure they felt inside the church to how it felt walking away.

Here’s what they shared.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Reddit conversation of people raised Mormon discussing how they found out Mormonism is a cult and their experiences after leaving.

norrainnorsun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Reddit conversation from people raised Mormon discussing experiences and insights on how they found out it is a cult.

    flyingdonutz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Reddit user shares personal experience revealing Mormonism as a cult, highlighting thought control and misleading church history.

    Markie199711 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Screenshot of an online discussion where a person raised Mormon explains their experience and views on the Mormon cult.

    EcstaticEscape Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Reddit conversation of people raised Mormon sharing experiences and doubts about the Mormon community and church as a cult.

    KnowsNotOfWhatISpeak Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jlstotts avatar
    Dr Jimmy 03
    Dr Jimmy 03
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mmm, yes. The LDS church officially acknowledging the existence of, and allowing membership to, African Americans happened during my lifetime. (I was a teenager at the time.) "Shameful" is not a strong enough pejorative for this.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #6

    Reddit conversation discussing experiences of people raised Mormon and their views on the Mormon cult and family influence.

    IrvBasset Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Reddit conversation showing a personal story from someone raised Mormon about leaving the church and realizing it's a cult.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Commenter shares personal experience raised Mormon, reflecting on strict rules and realizing it feels like a cult during upbringing.

    Upset_Bookkeeper_146 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Reddit conversation discussing similarities in manipulation and thought control between Mormon and Jehovah’s Witness cult experiences.

    comatose615 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Reddit conversation showing a person raised Mormon describing their struggle with toxicity and cult experiences.

    https://www.reddit.com/r/AMA/comments/1ewmar1/i_was_raised_mormon_pregnant_at_15_married_by_18/lizroef/ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Reddit conversation from people raised Mormon discussing emotional shunning and challenges after leaving the Mormon cult.

    g8932 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Screenshot of a Reddit thread discussing experiences of people raised Mormon and views on Mormonism as a cult.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Reddit conversation with people raised Mormon discussing their experiences and recognizing Mormonism as a cult.

    JG1954 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Reddit conversation discussing experiences of people raised Mormon and views on Mormonism being a cult and its impact.

    tomcam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Reddit users discussing experiences and dangers of Mormonism in a conversation about Mormon cult beliefs.

    Hummingduster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Text conversation discussing experiences of people who were raised Mormon and their views on Mormonism as a cult, identity, and trauma.

    sgr28 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Reddit user discusses culty aspects of Mormonism and how it shaped their skepticism and view on authority.

    Duckmandu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Reddit conversation about Mormon upbringing, adoption pressure, and personal experiences revealing Mormon cult dynamics.

    lazzzzarus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing experiences raised Mormon and views on Mormonism as a cult and belief in a higher power.

    crevassse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Reddit conversation discussing friendships between Mormons and non-Mormons and experiences raised Mormon about church beliefs.

    TheCheck77 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Reddit users discuss mandatory tithing and pressures within the Mormon church in a conversation about cult experiences.

    Michath5403 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Reddit discussion on how people raised Mormon view indoctrination and recognize Mormonism as a cult.

    Copterwaffle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Reddit discussion about people raised Mormon sharing how they found out Mormonism is a cult and left the church.

    cupcake Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Reddit conversation discussing experiences of people raised Mormon involving coercion and emotional manipulation.

    Anon_Matt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Screenshot of an online conversation discussing Mormon beliefs and experiences from people raised Mormon.

    jumbie29 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Reddit conversation with a user raised Mormon discussing beliefs and views on religion and cults.

    silver900 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Reddit conversation where a former Mormon explains why external criticisms of Mormonism are valid.

    No-Clerk-5600 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Reddit conversation discussing personal experiences with Mormon culture and perceptions of it as a cult.

    roobiasso Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Reddit conversation showing people who were raised Mormon discussing escaping and realizing it’s a cult before brainwashing their kids.

    Desperate-Pear-860 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Screenshot of an online conversation discussing family roles with people who were raised Mormon answering questions.

    Wise_Friendship2565 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Reddit user discussing how to handle persistent Mormon visitors and sharing criticism of Mormon beliefs online.

    foolishintj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Reddit conversation about Mormons displaying arrogance and feeling superior with claims to exclusive authority and truth.

    BikeRich957 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Reddit conversation about Mormon history and religious persecution from people raised Mormon discussing cult beliefs.

    No_Radio5740 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Reddit conversation discussing archaeological evidence and faith by people raised Mormon questioning cult beliefs.

    thecitybeautifulgame Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Reddit conversation about when the violent history of the Mormon church started to bother someone raised Mormon.

    BeefSupremeeeeee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Reddit thread showing a discussion about the BITE model and cult awareness from people raised Mormon.

    Potential_Paper_1234 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Online discussion about Mormon beliefs, highlighting opinions from people raised Mormon and cult-related questions.

    Substantial_Judge931 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Online discussion about Mormon traits mentioning white membership and polygamist origins in people raised Mormon answers.

    Emotinonal_jiggolo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Reddit conversation with people raised Mormon discussing experiences and views on the church as a cult.

    the_dark_viper Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!