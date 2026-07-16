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Family Notices One Bizarre Detail In Framed Photo Inside Airbnb That Sent Them ‘Spiralling’
A surprised woman stands next to a framed photo of a beach scene, revealing a bizarre detail in the Airbnb.
Creepy World, Curiosities

Family Notices One Bizarre Detail In Framed Photo Inside Airbnb That Sent Them ‘Spiralling’

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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A family’s beach vacation quickly turned into something they couldn’t explain when they noticed a bizarre detail in a framed photo hanging inside the rental Airbnb.

While looking around the home, they realised the people in the beach picture on the wall were actually the members of their own family.

The strange detail left millions of TikTok viewers just as shocked, with one person writing, “Literally sounds like the start of a horror movie.”

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • A family vacation took an unexpected turn when they recognized themselves in a framed beach photo hanging inside their Airbnb.
    • The viral TikTok sparked eerie coincidence theories among online viewers.
    • The unusual discovery fueled online fascination with unexpected appearances in strangers’ photographs over the years.

    A TikTok video went viral after a family shared a bizarre detail in a framed photo inside Airbnb

    A screenshot of the Airbnb website, highlighting the framed photo detail that sent a family spiralling.

    Image credits: Oberon Copeland/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    TikTok creator Aubrey Birrell shared the unusual moment after her family arrived at an Airbnb in San Diego, California.

    While walking through the rental, they noticed a large beach canvas hanging in the hallway. At first, it looked like an ordinary decorative photo. Then Aubrey’s father looked closer.

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    “We’re looking at this picture, and my dad is like, ‘This looks like me,'” Aubrey recalled.

    She initially brushed it off before realising he was right.

    Various old framed photos on a white cloth, revealing the bizarre detail inside the Airbnb.

    Image credits: Debby Hudson/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    “No, this is my dad. That’s my sister, Libby, from 10 years ago, and that’s Brady, my brother, 10 years ago.”

    The family couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

    “They’re literally in the Airbnb.”

    Her sister Libby was just as surprised.

    “We have those swimsuits. We are literally in this picture. We are on our Airbnb wall.”

    Aubrey described the discovery as “the craziest thing” and admitted it left the family “spiralling.”

    They had no connection to the Airbnb or its owners, making the coincidence even harder to explain.

    The video quickly left online viewers stunned as they tried to make sense of the bizarre discovery

    Two women looking at the camera, discussing the bizarre detail in the framed photo at the Airbnb.

    Image credits: aubsbirrell

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    A comment about the bizarre detail in a framed photo in an Airbnb, saying it sounds like a horror movie.

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    A comment questioning the odds of noticing the bizarre detail in the Airbnb framed photo.

    @aubsbirrell We can’t make this up….. this is the craziest thing 😭 @libby_birrell #fyp#sandiego#creepy#tf♬ Blue Danube Waltz – The London Symphony Orchestra

    “Proof we live in a simulation,” one person commented, while another joked, “Literally sounds like the start of a horror movie.”

    Others were amazed that the family had even spotted themselves in such a large photograph.

    “What are the odds of you looking that closely at the picture?”

    While some people looked at it differently.

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    A cropped image showing a family in an Airbnb framed photo, highlighting a bizarre detail in the water.

    Image credits: aubsbirrell

    “Everyone’s scared, but I’d take it as a sign that you were meant to be there. I think that’s so cool.”

    The video also prompted many viewers to think about how often they might have unknowingly appeared in strangers‘ photographs over the years.

    “I’ve always wondered how many pictures I’m in that I’ve never seen and don’t know about,” one commenter wrote.

    Aubrey’s TikTok story also encouraged several viewers to reveal similar experiences that had stayed with them for years

    An Airbnb framed photo featuring a beach scene with multiple people swimming and standing in the ocean.

    Image credits: aubsbirrell

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    A comment on social media from Sage Advice- Plant Care Co. about a bizarre detail in an Airbnb framed photo.

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    One person recalled how their uncle once bought a postcard from Mackinac Island, only to discover their grandfather sitting in the background eating an ice cream cone. The grandfather had already passed away by then, making the find especially emotional.

    Another shared that they checked into a beach hotel during a thunderstorm and picked up a newspaper to shield themselves from the rain.

    A woman stands next to a large Airbnb framed photo of a beach, reacting to a bizarre detail.

    Image credits: aubsbirrell

    A social media comment from Keri about the prominent size of an Airbnb framed photo with a bizarre detail.

    Screenshot of Tiskel Esterhouse comment: Airbnb owners do a deep dive on your family and print out family portraits you have posted online, to make the house feel homey and welcoming. This is a bizarre detail in a framed photo inside Airbnb.

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    “I once checked into a hotel at the beach, in the middle of a thunderstorm. I grabbed a newspaper to hold over my head. When I got to the room, I looked at the paper and saw a pic of my mom and me on the front page. It was from a festival in the beach town, 3 years before!”

    One viewer even remembered buying a picture frame as a wedding gift for their brother.

    “While I was waiting at the register to pay for it, I glanced at the picture that came with the frame. To my shock, the model in the picture was actually my brother’s ex-wife who was, in fact, a model. I quickly went back and found a different frame.”

    Several other Airbnb stories made headlines for very different reasons

    Woman in blue top smiling at sunset on beach, related to bizarre detail in framed photo inside Airbnb.

    Image credits: aubreybirrell

    While Aubrey’s story ended with nothing more than a remarkable coincidence, other Airbnb stays have attracted attention for far more serious reasons.

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    As reported by Bored Panda earlier this year, police in Celina, Texas, responded to reports of gunfire after a rental home that was booked for a small gathering turned into a massive party attended by hundreds of people.

    Officers said they received calls about armed individuals making threats, while the property’s owner later reported extensive damage to the home.

    The incident prompted local officials to discuss tighter rules for short-term rentals.

    Woman in black hat and leopard print skirt posing in a field of green, related to bizarre detail in framed photo inside Airbnb.

    Image credits: aubreybirrell

    In another case, a Florida woman was arrested after authorities accused her of deliberately damaging two Airbnb properties while filming videos for an adult fetish website.

    According to police, thousands of dollars worth of furniture and household items had to be replaced, and Airbnb later confirmed that the guest had been removed from the platform.

    Other travellers have also reported complaints over rising cleaning fees, strict house rules, and concerns about consistency between listings.

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    At the same time, many hosts have reported declining bookings and rising competition, indicating that both guests and property owners continue to face challenges on the platform.

    “Proof we live in a simulation,” wrote one user

    Screenshot of StaceyJoy comment: Similar crazy story: my uncle got a postcard from Mackinac Island, and my grandfather was randomly in the photo eating an ice cream cone. He had passed away years earlier. This is a bizarre detail in a framed photo inside Airbnb.

    Screenshot of LaVar Jay comment: I've always wondered how many pictures I'm in that I've never seen and don't know about. This is a bizarre detail in a framed photo inside Airbnb.

    A comment about a family's bizarre detail in a framed photo found in an Airbnb, recounting a chance meeting.

    A comment about a family noticing a bizarre detail in a framed photo inside an Airbnb, highlighting a surprising discovery.

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    A comment about a family's bizarre detail in a framed photo inside an Airbnb, pondering a simulation.

    A comment about a family noticing a bizarre detail in a framed photo inside an Airbnb, involving magazine sales.

    A comment about a family's bizarre detail in a framed photo inside an Airbnb, suggesting it was a sign.

    A comment about a framed photo in an Airbnb, noting, That means you're on a lot more walls than you realize.

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    A comment detailing a bizarre detail in a framed photo, finding a picture of her mom and her in a newspaper.

    A comment stating, that's not a picture that's a list, in reference to a bizarre detail in a framed photo.

    A user comment relating to a bizarre detail in a framed photo, finding their family photo in a shop window.

    A comment stating, Thats the menu..., referring to a bizarre detail found in a framed photo.

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    A comment on social media from Jaydee stating Glitch in the matrix! in response to a bizarre detail in a framed photo.

    A comment on social media from Misty Yvonne asking So we are all living in the Truman Show? Life is so freaking weird! about a bizarre detail in a framed photo.

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Curious use of the phrase "you can't make this up" when clearly, they did. They took their own picture and hung it there. Attention-seeking sad people. Move on.

    1
    1point
    reply
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Man, you are not ready to learn about the mathematics of random chance!

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    User avatar
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Curious use of the phrase "you can't make this up" when clearly, they did. They took their own picture and hung it there. Attention-seeking sad people. Move on.

    1
    1point
    reply
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Man, you are not ready to learn about the mathematics of random chance!

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    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
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