There are plenty of things that can be considered scary . Along with the classics like heights, clowns, snakes, and spiders, there are plenty of seemingly harmless things that people might fear as well. Some are terrified of the color yellow ( xanthophobia ), and others can’t stand looking at clusters of small holes ( trypophobia ). Sometimes there’s no rhyme or reason why something gives us the heebie-jeebies. And this article might be the perfect example of that. Bored Panda has compiled a list of oddly terrifying images that you might find inexplicably unsettling. So good luck scrolling through these pics that might keep you up at night, and be sure to upvote the ones that sent chills down your spine!

#1 Statue Of Neptune, Spain

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#2 The Dark Forest, Northern Ireland

#3 The Angle Of These Trees In Amsterdam

There are many different types of scary. Not everything that’s considered frightening would actually give you nightmares or send you running out of the room screaming. Some things will simply give you an unsettling, ominous feeling. And others might make your mind start to spin, as you wonder if it’s safe to turn the corner or walk home alone at night. The photos on this list may not be jump scares, but there’s something oddly terrifying about all of them. The longer you look, the more unsettled you might begin to feel. And as far as why we feel fear in general, psychologist Dr. Warren Mansell told the BBC that it’s “biological and essentially, it’s about survival.” ADVERTISEMENT

#4 These Are The Feet Of An Ostrich Just In Case Anyone Was Wondering Where The Dinosaurs Went

#5 Seaweeds In Waves

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#6 I Ordered Delivery And The Driver's Name Makes This Sound Ominous As Hell

"Our bodies need a way of getting ourselves prepared to either escape or defend ourselves against some kind of threat,” Dr. Mansell explains. It would be a problem if we had no way of detecting that we were in danger. It’s just that sometimes, our bodies and brains aren’t exactly on the same page about whatever threat (or lack thereof) we’re facing. ADVERTISEMENT “Being able to recognize and respond to a threat quickly and to get away is essential," sociologist Dr. Margee Kerr, who specializes in the study of fear, told the BBC. "It's definitely kept us humans alive."

#7 Police In Brazil Use Water Buffalo To Keep Up With Criminals Trying To Escape In Rivers And Swamps

#8 Cathulhu The Destroyer

#9 Tasselled Wobbegong Carpet Shark

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When it comes to what exactly scares humans, there are plenty of fears to choose from. There are some intangible fears that many people struggle with, such as the fear of being alone, the fear of the unknown, the fear of failure, and the fear of disappointing someone. Then there are ones that might be triggered in a specific environment, such as the fear of heights or the fear of the dark. And of course, there are phobias, which are specific, intense, and often irrational fears. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 “Let’s Go Play In The Forest Hole”

#11 Stygian Owl Known For Red Reflection Of Their Eyes That Are Often Associated With The Devil

#12 Back To The Earth From Whence You Came! Or Something

According to the Archives of General Psychiatry, about 12.5% of the population will experience a specific phobia at some point in their lifetime. But there are some that are much more common than others. Verywell Mind reports that some of the most prevalent phobias include arachnophobia (fear of spiders), ophidiophobia (fear of snakes), acrophobia (fear of heights), and cynophobia (fear of dogs). ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Chinese Panda Keepers Wear Panda Costumes To Prevent Human Attachment

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#14 “New Delhi — Then (Lockdown) vs. Now”

#15 Grave Of Actor And Musician Fernand Arbelot (1880-1942) He Wished To Be Depicted Gazing Upon His Wife's Face For All Eternity

While being scared might be something you do everything in your power to avoid, some people actually seek out situations where they become terrified. Horror films, haunted houses, telling scary stories around a campfire… So why do people enjoy these things? According to the American Brain Foundation, there are several reasons. But one is that overcoming a terrifying situation can provide people with a satisfying sense of accomplishment. Once you get off that rollercoaster, you’ll feel proud of yourself. And you might want to get right back on again. ADVERTISEMENT

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#16 This Dog With A Pinecone

#17 This Halloween Decoration

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#18 A Bigfin Squid, Found At Over 10,000 Meters Underwater

Another reason why many people seem to seek out fear is that fear is also a socially acceptable way to express extreme emotions. In most situations, people would be concerned if they heard you scream. But while visiting a haunted house or watching a bone-chilling film, you can get away with that. And the catharsis that comes after might feel incredible. Plus, having that experience with a friend or loved one is a great way to bond. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 We've All Have That One Photo Where We Blinked At The Exact Wrong Moment

#20 This Statue In Ireland

#21 Someone’s Wisdom Tooth

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Now, there are limits when it comes to experiencing fear in a healthy way. If you’re in a controlled environment where you know you’re safe, it’s probably not going to be an issue. However, if you are a person who struggles with anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, or other psychological conditions, you might not enjoy the thrill of being scared. It might trigger you and negatively impact your mental state. In which case, you might want to skip the rest of this list too. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Truckload Of Tied Up Figure 01 Humanoid Robots Being Moved To A Work Site

#23 This Is What Running Birds Look Like

#24 Odd Visual Effect

Are you enjoying these seemingly harmless yet oddly terrifying photos, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly disturbing, and let us know in the comments below what you consider to be way scarier than it should be. Then, if you’d like to check out another article from Bored Panda featuring photos of things that are surprisingly unsettling, we recommend reading this one next! ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Perfect Forest

#26 This Couple On My Flight The Other Day

#27 Body Riddled With Parasites As A Result Of Eating Raw Pork For 10 Years

#28 🔥 Picture Of A Mountain Gorilla Right Before He Punched The Photographer

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#29 Astronaut Bruce Mccandless II Floats Untethered Away From The Safety Of The Space Shuttle, With Nothing But His Manned Maneuvering Unit Keeping Him Alive. The First Person In History To Do So

#30 A Bicycle Covered In Spider Webs

#31 When A Building Is So Evil It Can Walk Away From The Scene Of It's Own Crime. -An Old Home In Norway

#32 The Canada Goose

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#33 There Is A Genetic Mutation (Macromutation) That Makes Frog Eyes Grow Inside Of Their Mouths, Possible Causes Could Be A Parasitic Nematode Infestation Changing The Frogs Regulatory And Structural Genes!

#34 Behind The Scenes Of Thomas The Tank Engine

#35 Shadow Of The Moon Seen From Iss During Total Solar Eclipse In 2024

#36 2010 Sinkhole In Guatemala City

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#37 🔥 A Pacific Stargazer Fish Buried In The Indo-Pacific Seabed, Lying In Wait With Only Its Eyes And Mouth Exposed To Ambush Prey

#38 A Pork Tapeworm Under 200x Magnification

#39 Mostly

#40 The Size Of This Croc Jumping Out Of The Water

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#41 Opening In Pavement

#42 What A Pilot Sees At Night

#43 One Of My Friend Shared This That They're Being Held Hostage By Millions And Millions Of Tent Moth Caterpillars. (Bc, Canada)

#44 Lion's Mane Jellyfish Off The Coast Of Ireland

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#45 Vintage Photo Of A Dog Climbing A Fence

#46 Pet Cat Recorded On On Pet Camera At Night

#47 Found A Stain On The Wall That Looks Like A Face

#48 Concrete Wave Break Structures

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#49 The First (1896) And Last (1972) Self-Portrait Of Pablo Picasso

#50 Scientist Holding A Basketball Covered With Vantablack, The World's Blackest Substance

#51 A Face Appearing In The Clouds

#52 This Is Pearl, The Mascot For The Halifax Oyster Festival

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#53 Danish Frogman Corps, Also Known As Children Of Cthulhu

#54 One Of My Kindergarten Students Drew This

#55 These Roaches Living In Our Oven Clock

#56 This Could Just Be Coincidence, But There Could Be Something Else At Play Here. Which Cryptids Could Be Responsible?

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#57 A Siberian Bear-Hunting Armor From The 1800s

#58 Hole In Living Room

#59 The Giant Water Bug My Sister Found Near Virginia Beach

#60 Ominous Mammatus Storm Clouds In Monument, Colorado

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#61 A Wolf Eel Onboard A Fishing Ship. The Ocean Can Be Terrifying

#62 Deer With A Messed Up Genetic Illness Where They Grow Hairy Eyeballs

#63 Arthropleura Lived In North America And Europe Around 315 To 299 Million Years Ago, And It Was The Largest Known Land Invertebrate Of All Time With A Length Of 8 Feet (2.4m)

#64 Just Some Regular Rubber Gloves Washing Accidentally Opened The Gate Of Hell

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#65 This Veiny Brown Egg From My Grocery Store

#66 This Coffee Mug I Found In The Cabinet When I Moved In To My Apartment

#67 Terrifying Boot Dog

#68 This Product Image For A Bar Of Soap

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#69 Just A Happy Family, 1800s

#70 This Happy Chap Watching The World Go By

#71 1966. A Chemical Lab Picture Taken By Elliot Erwit

#72 🔥 Aussie Fisherman Caught Strange Looking Shark At A Depth Of 2,133 Feet Underwater

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#73 Pitbull X Dachshund

#74 These Hotel Pools

#75 A Few Years Ago, At My Grands-Parents' House

#76 Shoes With Humans Faces On Them

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