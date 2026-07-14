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There are plenty of things that can be considered scary. Along with the classics like heights, clowns, snakes, and spiders, there are plenty of seemingly harmless things that people might fear as well. Some are terrified of the color yellow (xanthophobia), and others can’t stand looking at clusters of small holes (trypophobia). Sometimes there’s no rhyme or reason why something gives us the heebie-jeebies. And this article might be the perfect example of that. Bored Panda has compiled a list of oddly terrifying images that you might find inexplicably unsettling. So good luck scrolling through these pics that might keep you up at night, and be sure to upvote the ones that sent chills down your spine!

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#1

Statue Of Neptune, Spain

A figure with a trident emerges from a massive wave, creating a creepy image that could be nightmare fuel.

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sarah_a_tate avatar
Upstaged75
Upstaged75
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one is cool. As long as you don't accidentally surf into it.

3
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    #2

    The Dark Forest, Northern Ireland

    A dark, eerie road lined with twisted, bare trees forms an archway, a creepy image for nightmare fuel.

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    #3

    The Angle Of These Trees In Amsterdam

    A creepy image of a foggy street lined with intertwined trees forming an eerie tunnel, cars parked on either side.

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    There are many different types of scary. Not everything that’s considered frightening would actually give you nightmares or send you running out of the room screaming. Some things will simply give you an unsettling, ominous feeling. And others might make your mind start to spin, as you wonder if it’s safe to turn the corner or walk home alone at night. 

    The photos on this list may not be jump scares, but there’s something oddly terrifying about all of them. The longer you look, the more unsettled you might begin to feel. And as far as why we feel fear in general, psychologist Dr. Warren Mansell told the BBC that it’s “biological and essentially, it’s about survival.” 

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    #4

    These Are The Feet Of An Ostrich Just In Case Anyone Was Wondering Where The Dinosaurs Went

    Close-up of scaly, dinosaur-like bird feet, which can be creepy images and nightmare fuel for some.

    TheOddityCollector Report

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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Huh. Only one claw I mean talon?

    0
    0points
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    #5

    Seaweeds In Waves

    Surfers in the ocean, a massive wave behind them filled with dark, creepy seaweed resembling a monster.

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    7points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When my niece was 4 she swam into a patch of seaweed at the beach. I've never seen her that terrified before. You could tell she thought a sea monster had ahold of her. 😂 Poor kid!

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    #6

    I Ordered Delivery And The Driver's Name Makes This Sound Ominous As Hell

    A mobile notification displaying a creepy message: Karma has entered your neighborhood & will arrive shortly.

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    "Our bodies need a way of getting ourselves prepared to either escape or defend ourselves against some kind of threat,” Dr. Mansell explains. It would be a problem if we had no way of detecting that we were in danger. It’s just that sometimes, our bodies and brains aren’t exactly on the same page about whatever threat (or lack thereof) we’re facing.  

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    “Being able to recognize and respond to a threat quickly and to get away is essential," sociologist Dr. Margee Kerr, who specializes in the study of fear, told the BBC. "It's definitely kept us humans alive."
    #7

    Police In Brazil Use Water Buffalo To Keep Up With Criminals Trying To Escape In Rivers And Swamps

    Two men in military uniforms riding water buffaloes down a street, a creepy image of a unique patrol.

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    #8

    Cathulhu The Destroyer

    A reflection of a fluffy ginger cat makes it look like a creepy spider-cat creature, a real nightmare fuel.

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    #9

    Tasselled Wobbegong Carpet Shark

    A creepy image of a camouflaged anglerfish on the seabed, its wide mouth open, an example of nightmare fuel.

    [deleted] Report

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It looks like a Muppet! 😁

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    When it comes to what exactly scares humans, there are plenty of fears to choose from. There are some intangible fears that many people struggle with, such as the fear of being alone, the fear of the unknown, the fear of failure, and the fear of disappointing someone. Then there are ones that might be triggered in a specific environment, such as the fear of heights or the fear of the dark. And of course, there are phobias, which are specific, intense, and often irrational fears.  

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    #10

    “Let’s Go Play In The Forest Hole”

    A creepy image of a circular dark opening in a dense forest, suggesting a mysterious or nightmarish entrance.

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    #11

    Stygian Owl Known For Red Reflection Of Their Eyes That Are Often Associated With The Devil

    A dark owl with glowing red eyes staring intensely from a tree branch, creating a creepy image and nightmare fuel.

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    #12

    Back To The Earth From Whence You Came! Or Something

    A human hand next to a tree root resembling a mossy, gnarled hand, one of many creepy images that are nightmare fuel.

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    According to the Archives of General Psychiatry, about 12.5% of the population will experience a specific phobia at some point in their lifetime. But there are some that are much more common than others. Verywell Mind reports that some of the most prevalent phobias include arachnophobia (fear of spiders), ophidiophobia (fear of snakes), acrophobia (fear of heights), and cynophobia (fear of dogs).

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    #13

    Chinese Panda Keepers Wear Panda Costumes To Prevent Human Attachment

    A creepy image of two people in panda costumes tending to a baby panda, a strange sight that could be nightmare fuel.

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're not fooling the little panda there. 😂

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    #14

    “New Delhi — Then (Lockdown) vs. Now”

    A split creepy image showing a city skyline with clear blue skies on one side and a heavily polluted, nightmare fuel sky on the other.

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    #15

    Grave Of Actor And Musician Fernand Arbelot (1880-1942) He Wished To Be Depicted Gazing Upon His Wife's Face For All Eternity

    A spooky grave statue depicting a person with their head in their hands, creating a creepy image and nightmare fuel.

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    astheshadowsfall avatar
    astheshadowsfall
    astheshadowsfall
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Would not call this sweet, though I suppose some might. Just compost me since I won't be gazing at anything.

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    While being scared might be something you do everything in your power to avoid, some people actually seek out situations where they become terrified. Horror films, haunted houses, telling scary stories around a campfire… So why do people enjoy these things? According to the American Brain Foundation, there are several reasons. But one is that overcoming a terrifying situation can provide people with a satisfying sense of accomplishment. Once you get off that rollercoaster, you’ll feel proud of yourself. And you might want to get right back on again.  

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    #16

    This Dog With A Pinecone

    A creepy image of a Shiba Inu with a pinecone in its mouth, making it look like it has nightmare fuel teeth.

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    rgrstone13 avatar
    Roni Stone
    Roni Stone
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who's a good he.ll hound?

    0
    0points
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    #17

    This Halloween Decoration

    A creepy Halloween decoration of a monster with a grinning face hanging from a porch ceiling, perfect for nightmare fuel.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    5points
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    chrisfischer avatar
    Maudelin
    Maudelin
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd leave it up year round to keep people away.

    1
    1point
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    #18

    A Bigfin Squid, Found At Over 10,000 Meters Underwater

    Two creepy images of a Magnapinna squid, a creature that is nightmare fuel, one in green and one in black.

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    astheshadowsfall avatar
    astheshadowsfall
    astheshadowsfall
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    10000 meters, I find it hard to grasp this depth. The mountains where I live are 11000 FEET. Our oceans are DEEP.

    3
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    Another reason why many people seem to seek out fear is that fear is also a socially acceptable way to express extreme emotions. In most situations, people would be concerned if they heard you scream. But while visiting a haunted house or watching a bone-chilling film, you can get away with that. And the catharsis that comes after might feel incredible. Plus, having that experience with a friend or loved one is a great way to bond.     

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    #19

    We've All Have That One Photo Where We Blinked At The Exact Wrong Moment

    A creepy image of a woman with glowing white eyes and a wide smile standing next to another woman.

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    #20

    This Statue In Ireland

    An old, creepy statue submerged in a pond covered with green algae, part of a collection of nightmare fuel images.

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    #21

    Someone’s Wisdom Tooth

    A strange, creepy image of a tooth with multiple roots resembling fingers, pure nightmare fuel.

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    Now, there are limits when it comes to experiencing fear in a healthy way. If you’re in a controlled environment where you know you’re safe, it’s probably not going to be an issue. However, if you are a person who struggles with anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, or other psychological conditions, you might not enjoy the thrill of being scared. It might trigger you and negatively impact your mental state. In which case, you might want to skip the rest of this list too.   

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    #22

    Truckload Of Tied Up Figure 01 Humanoid Robots Being Moved To A Work Site

    A truck full of unsettling humanoid robots, a creepy image that is nightmare fuel.

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    rgrstone13 avatar
    Roni Stone
    Roni Stone
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And this will all be used as evidence against the humans someday.

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    #23

    This Is What Running Birds Look Like

    A collage of four birds appearing to have human-like arms and legs, creating a creepy image.

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    #24

    Odd Visual Effect

    A distorted reflection of a person with multiple eyes in an iron, forming a creepy image.

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    Are you enjoying these seemingly harmless yet oddly terrifying photos, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly disturbing, and let us know in the comments below what you consider to be way scarier than it should be. Then, if you’d like to check out another article from Bored Panda featuring photos of things that are surprisingly unsettling, we recommend reading this one next! 

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    #25

    Perfect Forest

    A small white house nestled among tall, thin trees, creating a slightly creepy image.

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    chaos-lunardragon avatar
    Caffeinated Ape
    Caffeinated Ape
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one gives me chills for some reason...

    0
    0points
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    #26

    This Couple On My Flight The Other Day

    Two figures in white full-body protective suits and headphones sit in a dark airplane cabin, illuminated by blue light, a creepy image for nightmare fuel.

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hopefully this was from during the pandemic! 😂

    1
    1point
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    #27

    Body Riddled With Parasites As A Result Of Eating Raw Pork For 10 Years

    Four MRI scans show a body riddled with parasites, a truly creepy image and nightmare fuel.

    OffendedDishwasher Report

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    dray_wolf avatar
    Sparky4
    Sparky4
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are these the parasites from the other post? Pork tapeworms

    0
    0points
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    #28

    🔥 Picture Of A Mountain Gorilla Right Before He Punched The Photographer

    A silverback gorilla looks directly into the camera, a creepy and intense image from the jungle.

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    jacobrasmussen avatar
    Knucklehead
    Knucklehead
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And there's more of that if you you still want to take a banana without permission.

    1
    1point
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    #29

    Astronaut Bruce Mccandless II Floats Untethered Away From The Safety Of The Space Shuttle, With Nothing But His Manned Maneuvering Unit Keeping Him Alive. The First Person In History To Do So

    An astronaut floating above Earths snowy mountains, creating a creepy and lonely image.

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    #30

    A Bicycle Covered In Spider Webs

    A bicycle completely covered in spider webs, making it a creepy image and nightmare fuel.

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    #31

    When A Building Is So Evil It Can Walk Away From The Scene Of It's Own Crime. -An Old Home In Norway

    A dark, rustic wooden hut elevated on tree stumps in a barren landscape, a potentially creepy image that feels like nightmare fuel.

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    #32

    The Canada Goose

    A page from a field guide describing the Canada Goose, with a creepy image of a goose on the right.

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're not in here, but I can't look outside without seeing at least several. 😁I live on a lake and there are lots of them out there. In fact they just squashed some of my hosta plants trying to get leftover birdseed beneath the bird feeder. I had to stop putting out food for the birds because of it - much to the disappointment of my cats. And probably the birds too!

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    #33

    There Is A Genetic Mutation (Macromutation) That Makes Frog Eyes Grow Inside Of Their Mouths, Possible Causes Could Be A Parasitic Nematode Infestation Changing The Frogs Regulatory And Structural Genes!

    A creepy image of a frog with its mouth wide open, revealing what looks like two eyes inside, a true nightmare fuel.

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    #34

    Behind The Scenes Of Thomas The Tank Engine

    Thomas the Tank Engine next to a collection of his detached, creepy faces, providing nightmare fuel.

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    #35

    Shadow Of The Moon Seen From Iss During Total Solar Eclipse In 2024

    A wide shot of Earth from space showing a large, dark shadow, a creepy image that is nightmare fuel.

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    #36

    2010 Sinkhole In Guatemala City

    An aerial view of a massive, dark sinkhole in the middle of a city street, truly creepy images.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    4points
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    astheshadowsfall avatar
    astheshadowsfall
    astheshadowsfall
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From what I understand, all these sink holes in the Americas are a result of the KT impactor.

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    #37

    🔥 A Pacific Stargazer Fish Buried In The Indo-Pacific Seabed, Lying In Wait With Only Its Eyes And Mouth Exposed To Ambush Prey

    A frightening fish with wide eyes and a large mouth full of teeth, buried in sand, a creepy image.

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    #38

    A Pork Tapeworm Under 200x Magnification

    Close-up of a creepy parasitic worm's head with glowing orange eyes and mouth, nightmare fuel.

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    4points
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    alleykatt84 avatar
    Ali Sherlock
    Ali Sherlock
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    soooo billions of these guys in that person who ate raw pork for 10yrs O.o

    1
    1point
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    #39

    Mostly

    A creepy image of a sign on a door stating The spider infestation problem is mostly resolved, hinting at nightmare fuel.

    Artistic_Sun563 Report

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    #40

    The Size Of This Croc Jumping Out Of The Water

    A creepy image of a giant crocodile lunging out of the water towards a boat, creating nightmare fuel for onlookers.

    In-Jail-Out-Soon Report

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's famous in Australia. There's a story that he lost the leg to a shark. His name is Brutus. 😊

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    #41

    Opening In Pavement

    A creepy image of a large sinkhole filled with glowing green liquid on a street, warning of danger and nightmare fuel.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The green stuff is dye - they were tracing where the water went.

    5
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    #42

    What A Pilot Sees At Night

    A dark airplane cockpit with glowing controls and screens, a potentially creepy image of advanced tech.

    Mint_Perspective Report

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    #43

    One Of My Friend Shared This That They're Being Held Hostage By Millions And Millions Of Tent Moth Caterpillars. (Bc, Canada)

    A disturbing image of hundreds of creepy caterpillars crawling on a surface, true nightmare fuel.

    father_of_twitch Report

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    😫😫 Ug, I hate those things!

    1
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    #44

    Lion's Mane Jellyfish Off The Coast Of Ireland

    A person's foot next to a large, creepy image of a jellyfish on the sand, resembling a monster.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

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    #45

    Vintage Photo Of A Dog Climbing A Fence

    A black and white photo of a dog perched on a barbed wire fence, a creepy image.

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    #46

    Pet Cat Recorded On On Pet Camera At Night

    A black and white cat with wide, staring eyes looks directly at the camera in a dark setting, a creepy image for nightmare fuel.

    Gewissensbisse Report

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    #47

    Found A Stain On The Wall That Looks Like A Face

    A ghostly face, formed by discoloration on a concrete wall, emerges from behind green foliage. This creepy image provides nightmare fuel.

    Open_Web_9234 Report

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does it look like Marie Curie? 😂 Or maybe that's just my impression of it?

    1
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    #48

    Concrete Wave Break Structures

    Creepy images show underwater structures with a diver and a paddleboarder, alongside a submerged swing.

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    #49

    The First (1896) And Last (1972) Self-Portrait Of Pablo Picasso

    A split image of a painted portrait and a creepy, distorted pencil sketch. These images are truly nightmare fuel.

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    #50

    Scientist Holding A Basketball Covered With Vantablack, The World's Blackest Substance

    A man in a cleanroom suit holding a perfectly black circle, a creepy image for some, but also fascinating.

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    #51

    A Face Appearing In The Clouds

    A creepy image of a swirling dark cloud formation with fiery red streaks, creating a nightmare fuel sky.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I believe this happened in The Mummy.

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    #52

    This Is Pearl, The Mascot For The Halifax Oyster Festival

    A person in a large, bizarre oyster costume with many eyes and red lips, a creepy image at an event.

    rockhavenrick Report

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    #53

    Danish Frogman Corps, Also Known As Children Of Cthulhu

    Four figures in dark camouflage with mesh hoods stand by a boat, looking like creepy images.

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    #54

    One Of My Kindergarten Students Drew This

    A creepy image of a child's face drawing with a decaying eye and mouth, evoking nightmare fuel.

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    #55

    These Roaches Living In Our Oven Clock

    A close-up of a digital clock displaying 10:09 with a creepy image of an insect inside the display, nightmare fuel.

    christmasskids Report

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    #56

    This Could Just Be Coincidence, But There Could Be Something Else At Play Here. Which Cryptids Could Be Responsible?

    Two maps displaying creepy images: the top map shows cases of people vanishing, the bottom map shows cave systems.

    PyroClashes Report

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    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or hear me out - maybe people just got lost in the caves? 🤷‍♀️ Nah, must be Bigfoot! 🙄

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    #57

    A Siberian Bear-Hunting Armor From The 1800s

    A full-body view of a person wearing a suit made entirely of sharp spikes, a truly creepy image.

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    #58

    Hole In Living Room

    A large sinkhole has opened in the middle of a living room floor, revealing a deep, dark abyss. This creepy image is truly nightmare fuel.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

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    #59

    The Giant Water Bug My Sister Found Near Virginia Beach

    Creepy images of a large insect covered in eggs, held within a clear container on a wooden surface.

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    #60

    Ominous Mammatus Storm Clouds In Monument, Colorado

    Creepy images featuring unusual, bulbous clouds against a dark sky, with silhouetted treetops below.

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    #61

    A Wolf Eel Onboard A Fishing Ship. The Ocean Can Be Terrifying

    A fisherman in an orange suit holding a massive, creepy-looking eel with a wide-open mouth, nightmare fuel for some.

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    #62

    Deer With A Messed Up Genetic Illness Where They Grow Hairy Eyeballs

    A close-up of a deer's eye with an abnormal growth, one of many creepy images that are nightmare fuel.

    nikkobe Report

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    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    😮😮😫 It's called corneal dermoids, and thankfully is quite rare.

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    #63

    Arthropleura Lived In North America And Europe Around 315 To 299 Million Years Ago, And It Was The Largest Known Land Invertebrate Of All Time With A Length Of 8 Feet (2.4m)

    A massive, creepy image of an ancient millipede model on a table, next to a human for scale, and fossil images.

    midas617 Report

    2points
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    #64

    Just Some Regular Rubber Gloves Washing Accidentally Opened The Gate Of Hell

    A washing machine full of creepy images of rubber gloves resembling dismembered hands, nightmare fuel for viewers.

    jfrchen1207 Report

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    #65

    This Veiny Brown Egg From My Grocery Store

    Two brown eggs in a carton, one perfectly smooth and the other shriveled and wrinkled. A creepy image, truly nightmare fuel.

    Turnt5naco Report

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    #66

    This Coffee Mug I Found In The Cabinet When I Moved In To My Apartment

    A ceramic mug shaped like a face with a blue mustache, googly eyes, and a wide, red-lipped grin. This creepy image is nightmare fuel.

    Kooky-Swing178 Report

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    #67

    Terrifying Boot Dog

    A dog sculpture made from several green rubber boots, standing on a sidewalk, a creepy image for nightmare fuel.

    19821017 Report

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    #68

    This Product Image For A Bar Of Soap

    A pair of hands in white gloves covered in a sticky, web-like substance holding a white object, a creepy image for nightmare fuel.

    carlitospig Report

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    #69

    Just A Happy Family, 1800s

    A creepy, sepia-toned vintage photo of a stern-faced family with a young child. A truly unsettling image, nightmare fuel.

    sed2017 Report

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    #70

    This Happy Chap Watching The World Go By

    A creepy, gnarled goblin-like figure with white hair peeking through a dirty window, truly nightmare fuel.

    Whoislikebob Report

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    #71

    1966. A Chemical Lab Picture Taken By Elliot Erwit

    A long hallway with numerous doctors in lab coats standing in doorways, a creepy image that evokes nightmare fuel.

    is_it_worth_itt Report

    1point
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    #72

    🔥 Aussie Fisherman Caught Strange Looking Shark At A Depth Of 2,133 Feet Underwater

    A deep-sea shark with large, black eyes and sharp teeth, a truly creepy image of marine life.

    poeticyak Report

    1point
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    #73

    Pitbull X Dachshund

    Creepy images of a strange, long-bodied dog resembling a dachshund-pitbull mix on a leash on muddy ground.

    BreakRules939 Report

    0points
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    #74

    These Hotel Pools

    Creepy images of an eerie, empty indoor swimming pool with a deflated clown float in a smaller pool.

    DELAIZ Report

    0points
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    #75

    A Few Years Ago, At My Grands-Parents' House

    A long, dark hallway with vintage orange floral wallpaper, creating a creepy and unsettling scene, nightmare fuel.

    LumberjackAndOkay Report

    0points
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    #76

    Shoes With Humans Faces On Them

    Two brown and white shoes with human-like faces, including eyes and mouths, staring forward, a creepy image for nightmare fuel.

    Necessary-Win-8730 Report

    -1point
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    #77

    This High-Rise Tower In China Isn’t A Housing Block Or A Prison — It’s A Pig Farm

    A massive, imposing building with hundreds of identical windows, an unsettling and creepy image.

    bllshrfv Report

    -1point
    POST
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