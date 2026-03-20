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Maybe true crime documentaries have you clutching your partner’s hand when you make that nightly trip to the loo. Or maybe it’s weird internet facts and mysteries that make you spiral for hours on end.

Whatever you’re into — basically whatever gives you the chills or makes your skin crawl — this list has something for everyone.

Even just putting it together from ‘The Scary Fact’ Instagram account had us fully spooked and side-eyeing dark corners. Proceed at your own risk… and maybe keep a light on.