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Florida Woman’s Mugshot Goes Viral After She’s Arrested For Filming Disturbing Acts In Airbnbs
Florida woman smiling inside a car, linked to viral mugshot after arrest for filming disturbing acts in Airbnbs.
Entitled People, Society

Florida Woman’s Mugshot Goes Viral After She’s Arrested For Filming Disturbing Acts In Airbnbs

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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A Florida woman flashed a wide smirk in her mugshot, seemingly giving off a sorry-not-sorry vibe.

While visiting a couple of Airbnbs in Pensacola, Nicolette Keough and her bladder had their own evil agenda that ultimately got her arrested.

“She is not sorry,” one netizen commented online after the bizarre crime came to light.

RELATED:

    A Florida woman gave off sorry-not-sorry vibes as she smirked in her mugshot

    Laptop screen showing Airbnb listings for desert cabins and homes, related to Florida woman's mugshot in Airbnb case.

    Highlights
    • Nicolette Keough posed for her mugshot with a devilish grin on her face.
    • She allegedly filmed videos for an adult content website and ruined several items inside two Airbnb rentals.
    • But what irked netizens the most was how she ruined the furniture and electronics.

    Image credits: Oberon Copeland / Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Nicolette Keough was arrested for damaging items worth thousands of dollars in two separate Airbnb rentals.

    The 31-year-old allegedly filmed herself urinating on and destroying items worth more than $5,000 in the rentals. She then uploaded the footage to an adult content website.

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    Florida woman smiling inside a car, wearing a burgundy satin blouse with a bow tie detail on the collar.

    Image credits: nicolettek11

    The owner found videos of the woman urinating on several items and reported noticing a strong, foul stench upon visiting the property after Keough had left.

    The guest had also urinated in another Airbnb rental owned by the same person on the same street

    Keough caused about $3,980 in damage to items in one property, and an additional $1,374 in the second.

    The guest was arrested for filming videos for an adult fetish website

    Young woman filming herself in kitchen with camera on tripod, related to Florida woman's viral mugshot arrest story.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    The pee-for-cash videos allegedly captured the Airbnb guest urinating on several items, including an antique Crown Royal chair, bed, rug, TV, toaster, typewriter, four dining room chairs, coffee maker, record player, and electric fireplace.

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    The owner was reportedly tipped off through the Airbnb app and found the videos shared on the fetish website.

    “There was a young lady inside making money in a very unusual way that damaged somebody else’s property,” Pensacola police officer Mike Wood said, noting there was a “list of items” she ruined.

    Smiling Florida woman in navy blue jail uniform mugshot after arrest for filming disturbing acts in Airbnbs.

    Image credits: CBS 12

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    Mugshot of Florida woman arrested for filming disturbing acts in Airbnbs, photo going viral on social media platforms.

    Keough was arrested on March 15 after the owner filed a complaint against her.

    She flashed a massive grin in her mugshot while facing criminal mischief charges.

    “We’ve seen damages to Airbnbs and hotel rooms before but nothing like this,” Officer Mike said.

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    Keough was busted and charged for urinating on a whole “list of items” in the rentals 

    Police officer discussing Florida woman arrested for filming disturbing acts in Airbnbs in her mugshot photo.

    Image credits: WEAR TV

    Florida woman’s mugshot after arrest for filming disturbing acts inside Airbnbs, with text comment about urgency.

    All the soiled items in the properties had to be replaced, the owner told authorities.

    Airbnb released a statement following the incident, saying such behavior from guests had “no place” in their rentals.

    They said Keough had been removed as a guest from their platform and are continuing to assist the host with their reimbursement request.

    “Property damage incidents during Airbnb stays are rare, and our hosts are backed by our 24/7 global Community Support and AirCover, which are included with every reservation,” their statement added.

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    Florida woman posing indoors wearing a black dress with cutouts, featured amid a viral mugshot amid Airbnb filming arrest.

    Image credits: nicolettek11

    Comment by Tim Bates with profile picture, joking about marking territory, showing reactions on a social media platform.

    Insurance experts recommend that owners of short-term vacation rentals have extra coverage in case of an emergency.

    Kristi Summers, personal account manager for Higginbottom Insurance, told WEAR News it’s best to have “some sort of liability coverage in place” if nothing else.

    “[If] somebody gets hurt on your property, they come after you to sue you…” she said.

    Airbnb said they removed the arrested woman as a guest from their platform

    Modern Airbnb interior with dining table and pink chairs, highlighting Airbnb stays linked to Florida woman's viral mugshot.

    Image credits: Andrea Davis / Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

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    Mugshot of Florida woman after arrest for filming disturbing acts in Airbnbs, image goes viral online.

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    “Say they left the water running and it was left running for days and nobody knew,” she continued. “You know, mean, that can get very, very expensive.”

    Summers also advised owners to document everything and take plenty of pictures, which can be submitted to platforms like Airbnb when filing claims.

    “They want to make sure that you have proof… or it was not previously damaged,” she added.

    Young woman in colorful bikini posing by a pool, related to Florida woman's mugshot viral after filming Airbnbs incident

    Image credits: nicolettek11

    The internet didn’t hold back from sharing its unfiltered thoughts following Keough’s arrest.

    “She was just marking her territory,” one joked.

    “I knew that toaster smelled ‘fishy,’” another quipped.

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    “Was it an AirPnP?” one commenter wrote online

    “I pee a lot, didn’t know I could get paid to pee on a TV. How do I sign up?” read another comment. “Not gonna do that at an Airbnb tho, that’s awkward.”

    “A typewriter?????” one asked. “Who the hell has a typewriter sitting around. (That’s what I walked away with on this story).”

    Another said, “She’s getting famous from this. Shes never going to have to work another day.”

    “If the hashtag SorryNotSorry was a mug shot,” one netizen commented online 

    Facebook comment from Holly Glaze questioning if the owner noticed someone filming on his couch in an OnlyFans video.

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    Comment by Bob Sherry questioning investigation into a Florida woman arrested for disturbing acts in Airbnbs.

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    Facebook comment by Matthew Santefort joking about people willing to buy used couches, related to viral Florida woman mugshot.

    Facebook comment by James A. Cassidy reacting to felony peeing charge with a smiling emoji on a light blue background.

    Comment by Justin Morabito questioning how the Airbnb owner found the videos related to Florida woman's arrest.

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    Comment on social media saying Black light everything, related to Florida woman’s viral mugshot after filming disturbing acts in Airbnbs.

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    Screenshot of a Facebook comment questioning if the location was an Airbnb, related to Florida woman’s viral mugshot.

    Comment by Scott Jett discussing Airbnb video profits and court fines alongside a mention of a Florida woman’s arrest.

    Comment from Nick Lapointe discussing hidden cameras and videos related to disturbing acts in Airbnbs by Florida woman.

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    Comment by Ellie Corella saying Its Florida Man in a light blue speech bubble against a white background related to Florida woman mugshot viral arrest Airbnb acts

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    Comment by Mprv Mike asking if the situation would be considered streaming on a social media or forum platform.

    Comment from Ashlie Harris discussing support for Florida woman whose mugshot went viral after Airbnb incident.

    Comment on social media post saying Florida woman’s mugshot goes viral after filming disturbing acts in Airbnbs, with a laughing emoji.

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    Comment on social media referencing Florida woman’s mugshot going viral after disturbing Airbnb acts filming arrest.

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    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a Florida woman’s viral mugshot after arrest for filming disturbing acts in Airbnbs.

    Comment from Kenny Caughey, top fan, asking if the couches are for sale, on a light blue social media message bubble.

    Comment on social media by Ricky Williams saying Get her some depends, with a small profile picture and blue speech bubble background.

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    Comment about Florida woman’s viral mugshot, mentioning her filming disturbing acts in Airbnbs with a laughing emoji.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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