Florida Woman’s Mugshot Goes Viral After She’s Arrested For Filming Disturbing Acts In Airbnbs

ADVERTISEMENT

A Florida woman flashed a wide smirk in her mugshot, seemingly giving off a sorry-not-sorry vibe.

While visiting a couple of Airbnbs in Pensacola, Nicolette Keough and her bladder had their own evil agenda that ultimately got her arrested.

“She is not sorry,” one netizen commented online after the bizarre crime came to light.

RELATED:

A Florida woman gave off sorry-not-sorry vibes as she smirked in her mugshot

Highlights Nicolette Keough posed for her mugshot with a devilish grin on her face.

She allegedly filmed videos for an adult content website and ruined several items inside two Airbnb rentals.

But what irked netizens the most was how she ruined the furniture and electronics.

Image credits: Oberon Copeland / Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Nicolette Keough was arrested for damaging items worth thousands of dollars in two separate Airbnb rentals.

The 31-year-old allegedly filmed herself urinating on and destroying items worth more than $5,000 in the rentals. She then uploaded the footage to an adult content website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: nicolettek11

The owner found videos of the woman urinating on several items and reported noticing a strong, foul stench upon visiting the property after Keough had left.

The guest had also urinated in another Airbnb rental owned by the same person on the same street

Keough caused about $3,980 in damage to items in one property, and an additional $1,374 in the second.

The guest was arrested for filming videos for an adult fetish website

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

The pee-for-cash videos allegedly captured the Airbnb guest urinating on several items, including an antique Crown Royal chair, bed, rug, TV, toaster, typewriter, four dining room chairs, coffee maker, record player, and electric fireplace.

ADVERTISEMENT

The owner was reportedly tipped off through the Airbnb app and found the videos shared on the fetish website.

“There was a young lady inside making money in a very unusual way that damaged somebody else’s property,” Pensacola police officer Mike Wood said, noting there was a “list of items” she ruined.

Image credits: CBS 12

ADVERTISEMENT

Keough was arrested on March 15 after the owner filed a complaint against her.

She flashed a massive grin in her mugshot while facing criminal mischief charges.

“We’ve seen damages to Airbnbs and hotel rooms before but nothing like this,” Officer Mike said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keough was busted and charged for urinating on a whole “list of items” in the rentals

Image credits: WEAR TV

All the soiled items in the properties had to be replaced, the owner told authorities.

Airbnb released a statement following the incident, saying such behavior from guests had “no place” in their rentals.

They said Keough had been removed as a guest from their platform and are continuing to assist the host with their reimbursement request.

“Property damage incidents during Airbnb stays are rare, and our hosts are backed by our 24/7 global Community Support and AirCover, which are included with every reservation,” their statement added.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: nicolettek11

Insurance experts recommend that owners of short-term vacation rentals have extra coverage in case of an emergency.

Kristi Summers, personal account manager for Higginbottom Insurance, told WEAR News it’s best to have “some sort of liability coverage in place” if nothing else.

“[If] somebody gets hurt on your property, they come after you to sue you…” she said.

Airbnb said they removed the arrested woman as a guest from their platform

Image credits: Andrea Davis / Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“Say they left the water running and it was left running for days and nobody knew,” she continued. “You know, mean, that can get very, very expensive.”

Summers also advised owners to document everything and take plenty of pictures, which can be submitted to platforms like Airbnb when filing claims.

“They want to make sure that you have proof… or it was not previously damaged,” she added.

Image credits: nicolettek11

The internet didn’t hold back from sharing its unfiltered thoughts following Keough’s arrest.

“She was just marking her territory,” one joked.

“I knew that toaster smelled ‘fishy,’” another quipped.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Was it an AirPnP?” one commenter wrote online

“I pee a lot, didn’t know I could get paid to pee on a TV. How do I sign up?” read another comment. “Not gonna do that at an Airbnb tho, that’s awkward.”

“A typewriter?????” one asked. “Who the hell has a typewriter sitting around. (That’s what I walked away with on this story).”

Another said, “She’s getting famous from this. Shes never going to have to work another day.”

“If the hashtag SorryNotSorry was a mug shot,” one netizen commented online

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT