There’s this saying that essentially says there is no bad weather—only bad choices in clothing. Obviously, people who say that have never lived through extreme weather conditions. I doubt putting an extra jacket on will help with wading through the flood, Tim.

And even though extreme weather is normal in the sense that it happens because that’s just how nature works to bring balance to the cosmos, what is not normal, however, is what humanity is doing to tip the scale of the natural order of things, making extremes a more common occurrence. In other words, look at it as a wake-up call to do something about it before Waterworld happens.

Tree Struck By Lightning Burning From Inside Out

Tree Struck By Lightning Burning From Inside Out

Hailstorm Today In Johannesburg, South Africa. The First Wave Was Golf Balls, And The Second Wave Was Frozen Covid

Hailstorm Today In Johannesburg, South Africa. The First Wave Was Golf Balls, And The Second Wave Was Frozen Covid

Severe Storms In My City Now. A Local Guy Just Posted How Happy He Was He Hit Snooze This Morning

Severe Storms In My City Now. A Local Guy Just Posted How Happy He Was He Hit Snooze This Morning

No doubt there is ample awareness of the stuff that awaits us should we not consider climate change a real threat. The ever-increasing global temperature is just one of many factors resulting from human life on Earth.

In 140 years, the global temperature has increased by around 3 degrees with nearly each year in the last few decades being record-breaking in terms of oh god, why is it so hot outside?
Blizzard Blew Open The Main Door Of My Garage Yesterday

Blizzard Blew Open The Main Door Of My Garage Yesterday

Get Some Winter Sun They Said, Go To Spain They Said

Get Some Winter Sun They Said, Go To Spain They Said

Hail In Salado

Hail In Salado

23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lemons are not bananas, hands are not bananas. We demand bananas.

But before (and hopefully, not at all) humanity burns alive if nothing effective is done, we will experience an ever-increasing number and multitude of extreme weather conditions. What’s that? In formal terms, weather is extreme if it’s on the extreme end of what’s been seen in weather patterns historically. This also includes unexpected, unusual, severe and unseasonal behaviors in the climate.

This Is How Cold It Is. Keep Your Heater On If You Can

This Is How Cold It Is. Keep Your Heater On If You Can

My Nephew Is Part Of The Town Road Crew. Trying To Get To Work To Plow

My Nephew Is Part Of The Town Road Crew. Trying To Get To Work To Plow

26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Might have been smarter to take the plow home with him the night before.

Not The Beautiful Florida View Anyone Imagined! Courtesy Of Hurricane Ian

Not The Beautiful Florida View Anyone Imagined! Courtesy Of Hurricane Ian

So, things like heat waves, cold waves, heavy rain and storms, tornadoes, droughts and floods (among many other things) fit the bill of extremes.

And while you might not necessarily be affected by some of these, it doesn’t mean you can’t be affected at all. A tornado, flood or a drought coming through an area where a lot of the world’s food comes from might mean a shortage for countries that rely on it. And you can’t ever know when supply is restored because that 7-minute tornado won’t take 7 minutes to fix. It’s just impossible.
A Tornado In Thomaston, Georgia, Ripped A Home Off Its Foundation And Put It In The Road

A Tornado In Thomaston, Georgia, Ripped A Home Off Its Foundation And Put It In The Road

I Have Just Finished Repairs From Another Tree Falling 2 Weeks Ago

I Have Just Finished Repairs From Another Tree Falling 2 Weeks Ago

The Storm Clouds In Egypt Are So Thick To The Point That Light From The Sun Can't Penetrate

The Storm Clouds In Egypt Are So Thick To The Point That Light From The Sun Can't Penetrate

The only source of light is light pollution reflecting off the clouds making the whole sky seem orange.

This is besides the economic costs that natural disasters can incur on infrastructure and natural landscapes, prompting first responders and emergency services to arrive at the scene—all of this costs a lot of money. And it gets way worse if there are human casualties. Economically speaking, though, hurricanes Katrina, Sandy, Harvey and Irma together were responsible for $427 billion of damage several years ago.

In other words, it can be a chain reaction that can reach you in the end.
We Had Some Snow In Buffalo

We Had Some Snow In Buffalo

The Power Of A Tornado

The Power Of A Tornado

42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can imagine this making the sound, kneeeeeeeaoowww- Pha-THUNK

This Boat After Hurricane Ian

This Boat After Hurricane Ian

All of this is caused by pollution. Pollutants, like greenhouse gas, being thrown out into the air has an effect on the climate, forcing it to warm up to a degree where it starts affecting everything else on earth. Soon, one animal population starts to dwindle, affecting other animal populations, which can affect plant life and that’s how you get a domino effect. And imagine that you’re at the end of the chain, being squashed by the last oversized domino. Or getting a tornado-propelled corn cob square in the noggin.
A Machine Came Through My Local John Deere For Repairs From The Tornado In Kentucky

A Machine Came Through My Local John Deere For Repairs From The Tornado In Kentucky

42 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey, I live there! (It does rain corn, and horses)

The Tree That’s Changing Colors Along The Split Of Its Storm-Damaged Trunk

The Tree That’s Changing Colors Along The Split Of Its Storm-Damaged Trunk

When These Are The Inside Doors, You Know We Are Polar Vortexing

When These Are The Inside Doors, You Know We Are Polar Vortexing

Speaking of pollution, it’s not the regular Joes who are the biggest polluters, but entire business industries. But regular Joes can be blamed for supporting the said industries with their money in exchange for convenience and other very addictive commodities.

But to give you a clear idea of who’s the most responsible, in the first place we have the fossil fuels sector with a whopping 40.5 gigatons of CO2 emissions. Next up, it’s the agriculture industry with 9.3 gigatons of CO2 or 11%, followed by all things fashion with 10% of all global emissions. These three industries alone amount to more than half of the total emissions worldwide.
The Heatwave In Britain Made These Cans Explode Inside The Vending Machine

The Heatwave In Britain Made These Cans Explode Inside The Vending Machine

4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd have been so pissed if I bought one of those hot a*s drinks

Somebody Put A Tortilla On My Car's Hood. It Baked On There Due To High Heat. Now I Will Have To Clean It Off After I Get Off Work

Somebody Put A Tortilla On My Car's Hood. It Baked On There Due To High Heat. Now I Will Have To Clean It Off After I Get Off Work

34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's what you get for not having a well-seasoned cast iron car.

A Massive Sandstorm (Elsen Shuurga) In Mongolia. Just Another Day On The Steppes

A Massive Sandstorm (Elsen Shuurga) In Mongolia. Just Another Day On The Steppes

It goes without saying that one man armies can amount to something if they work together. Even if it is in small ways: buy second hand, giving companies no incentive to produce more; buy loose tea because screw microplastics and added manufacturing materials; reduce meat intake to also reduce the industry’s necessity for various resources to produce it. Prompting for anything that is reusable is the first and foremost thing to do.

A McLaren Underwater Due To Hurricane Ian In Miami

A McLaren Underwater Due To Hurricane Ian In Miami

It's Raining A Lot In Germany, And Well, That Doesn't Look Good

It's Raining A Lot In Germany, And Well, That Doesn't Look Good

Police Cars After A Flood In Cesena, Italy

Police Cars After A Flood In Cesena, Italy

But if you’re already using reusable stuff—tea balls, rechargeable batteries, reusable bags, etc.—using less of something is the next step. Wash clothes in colder water, lower your monitor brightness (added bonus of not being blinded on the regular), set up automatic power-downs on your devices, and, one of the more surprising ones—download music instead of streaming it. All of this uses less resources to deliver and hence less electricity consumption. And hey, you save some bucks in the end!
A Tornado Took My Roof Yesterday

A Tornado Took My Roof Yesterday

Our Big Tree Broke In Half In A 15-Minute Storm

Our Big Tree Broke In Half In A 15-Minute Storm

It Has Been Snowing Like Crazy Here In Northern Norway

It Has Been Snowing Like Crazy Here In Northern Norway

It’s not all bad, though. Humanity has been moving towards eco-friendly alternatives for a while now—just not as fast as we’d hope for—but there is movement. Green architecture is pushing forward to meet new climate and energy generation requirements, recycling is expanding with plastics finding new (re)applications, electric vehicle propulsion is key in managing renewable energy. The list goes on and on. It’s not all sad, folks.

Quad Bike Hanging From The Power Lines After Record-Breaking Floods In Eastern Australia

Quad Bike Hanging From The Power Lines After Record-Breaking Floods In Eastern Australia

The Way This Tree Uprooted After A Storm That Came Through My Area In Ohio Yesterday

The Way This Tree Uprooted After A Storm That Came Through My Area In Ohio Yesterday

My Father In Their Home During Ian

My Father In Their Home During Ian

So, what are your thoughts on any of this? What do you do to make sure the planet doesn’t cleanse itself of us in violent ways? Share your thoughts and hacks in the comment section below.
Before And After Hurricane Ian (Fort Myers Florida)

Before And After Hurricane Ian (Fort Myers Florida)

A Church Steeple Blew Off During A Storm Last Night

A Church Steeple Blew Off During A Storm Last Night

My 20-Year-Old Tree Got Uprooted In A Wind Storm Back Home Last Night

My 20-Year-Old Tree Got Uprooted In A Wind Storm Back Home Last Night

We Had Heavy Winds Last Night. We Don’t Own A Trampoline

We Had Heavy Winds Last Night. We Don’t Own A Trampoline

An Englewood, Florida Home After Hurricane Ian (October, 2022)

An Englewood, Florida Home After Hurricane Ian (October, 2022)

Hurricane Ivan Blew The Roof Off My House And Destroyed Almost Everything I Own

Hurricane Ivan Blew The Roof Off My House And Destroyed Almost Everything I Own

Golf-Ball-Sized Hail Today

Golf-Ball-Sized Hail Today

Parked On The Main Road Before A Snowstorm

Parked On The Main Road Before A Snowstorm

Catastrophic Floods In Brisbane, Australia

Catastrophic Floods In Brisbane, Australia

My Ceiling Collapsed Today Due To Frozen Water Cracks Freezing From The Texas Snow

My Ceiling Collapsed Today Due To Frozen Water Cracks Freezing From The Texas Snow

My Neighbor's Tree Smashed Into My Parent's Bedroom During The Bad Weather

My Neighbor's Tree Smashed Into My Parent's Bedroom During The Bad Weather

Montreal Ice Storm, 2023

Montreal Ice Storm, 2023

Flooding Outside A NYC Apartment

Flooding Outside A NYC Apartment

40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do you know what serious when the electrical outlet starts leaking water

A Hailstorm Destroyed Our Roof And Insurance Doesn't Pay Because The Hail Was A Bigger Diameter Than What's Covered

A Hailstorm Destroyed Our Roof And Insurance Doesn't Pay Because The Hail Was A Bigger Diameter Than What's Covered

6 Ft Of Snow And A 100 Ft Driveway

6 Ft Of Snow And A 100 Ft Driveway

Crazy Storm Uprooted Our Tree In The Front Yard, Banana For Scale

Crazy Storm Uprooted Our Tree In The Front Yard, Banana For Scale

Heavy Wind Uprooted A Tree On My Front Lawn

Heavy Wind Uprooted A Tree On My Front Lawn

Hail Sucks

Hail Sucks

45 Minute Storm Dropped A Tree On My House

45 Minute Storm Dropped A Tree On My House

Today It Was Windy In Los Angeles

Today It Was Windy In Los Angeles

The Wind Blew This Full Plant Pot So Hard That It Impaled My Grandmother's Tree

The Wind Blew This Full Plant Pot So Hard That It Impaled My Grandmother's Tree

Someone Is Going To Hate Windy Weather But I Saw A Cat

Someone Is Going To Hate Windy Weather But I Saw A Cat

The Weight Of The Snow Destroyed My Neighbor's Patio Roof While They Are On Vacation

The Weight Of The Snow Destroyed My Neighbor's Patio Roof While They Are On Vacation

My Neighbor Parked Under The Tree To Shield His Car From The Snow

My Neighbor Parked Under The Tree To Shield His Car From The Snow

My GF’s Greenhouse Was Blown Over Last Night During 28°F Weather

My GF’s Greenhouse Was Blown Over Last Night During 28°F Weather

Came Back To Check The House After The Neighborhood Flooded From The Hurricane. Wasn’t Expecting My Car To Look Like This

Came Back To Check The House After The Neighborhood Flooded From The Hurricane. Wasn’t Expecting My Car To Look Like This

It Rained In Freezing Weather Last Night Before My Night Shift

It Rained In Freezing Weather Last Night Before My Night Shift

This Powerline Pole Was Suspended Mid-Air Near My House This Week

This Powerline Pole Was Suspended Mid-Air Near My House This Week

I Came Across An Earthquake And Landslide Damage In Japan That Has Not Yet Been Repaired

I Came Across An Earthquake And Landslide Damage In Japan That Has Not Yet Been Repaired

This Moring, I Walked Down To The Flooded Road In My Village To Warn People About The Flood. I Told The BMW Driver He Wouldn't Get Through, But He Didn't listen

This Moring, I Walked Down To The Flooded Road In My Village To Warn People About The Flood. I Told The BMW Driver He Wouldn't Get Through, But He Didn't listen

Due To A Storm We Had Here In South Texas, The Vine On My Neighbor's House Peeled Off

Due To A Storm We Had Here In South Texas, The Vine On My Neighbor's House Peeled Off

Drowning Bicycles

Drowning Bicycles

Forgotten For 6 Hours In The Storm

Forgotten For 6 Hours In The Storm

We Are Putting Our House On The Market Tomorrow, With A Prospective Buyers Lined Up Already. Mother Nature Decided To Throw Down Some Huge Hail And A Tornado

We Are Putting Our House On The Market Tomorrow, With A Prospective Buyers Lined Up Already. Mother Nature Decided To Throw Down Some Huge Hail And A Tornado

Thankful we were spared from worse.

My House Got Hit By A Tornado Yesterday, It's Heavily Damaged But Still Standing, And Nobody Is Injured

My House Got Hit By A Tornado Yesterday, It's Heavily Damaged But Still Standing, And Nobody Is Injured

I have no idea how to get the grill out of my pool's deep end though.

April In Finland. It Was Sunny And I Was Getting Ready To Go Cycling, Good Thing I Looked Outside Before Leaving

April In Finland. It Was Sunny And I Was Getting Ready To Go Cycling, Good Thing I Looked Outside Before Leaving

35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't worry. You wouldn't have gone very far before you noticed

We Had A Hail Storm In Billings Yesterday

We Had A Hail Storm In Billings Yesterday

A Sign Blown Down By The Wind

A Sign Blown Down By The Wind

The Weather Near Seattle

The Weather Near Seattle

Damage In My Neighborhood From 90 Miles Per Hour Wind Storm In Rochester, NY

Damage In My Neighborhood From 90 Miles Per Hour Wind Storm In Rochester, NY

The Winds Caught The Empty Pool. It No Longer Holds Water, I Tried

The Winds Caught The Empty Pool. It No Longer Holds Water, I Tried

We Had Our First Snow Last Night. Apparently, The Tree Decided To Drop All Its Leaves On My Car

We Had Our First Snow Last Night. Apparently, The Tree Decided To Drop All Its Leaves On My Car

POST
#73

Heavy Rain + Old City Sewer Systems = A Major Mess

Heavy Rain + Old City Sewer Systems = A Major Mess

xcbrendan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

My Car After A 24" (61 Cm) Snowstorm In Denver

My Car After A 24" (61 Cm) Snowstorm In Denver

kellphi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Parts Of Pakistan Are Still Underwater. The Effects Are Devastating (Flood 2022 December)

Parts Of Pakistan Are Still Underwater. The Effects Are Devastating (Flood 2022 December)

TheBarmyArmy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Somebody Forgot To Close The Door Of Their Truck Last Night

Somebody Forgot To Close The Door Of Their Truck Last Night

Jimmyboon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

My Car Played An April Fool's Joke On Me By Rolling All Four Of My Windows Down While It Snowed Overnight

My Car Played An April Fool's Joke On Me By Rolling All Four Of My Windows Down While It Snowed Overnight

yourfavoriteweeb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Are We Doing Awesome Views Ruined By Nature? Here's The Lookout On Top Of Table Mountain In South Africa, One Day We Go Up

Are We Doing Awesome Views Ruined By Nature? Here's The Lookout On Top Of Table Mountain In South Africa, One Day We Go Up

4x4taco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Had A Little Wind Last Night. The Trampoline Decided To Take A Leisurely Walk Into A Dense Field Of Thorn Bushes

Had A Little Wind Last Night. The Trampoline Decided To Take A Leisurely Walk Into A Dense Field Of Thorn Bushes

It's only 85°F (29°C) so the weather will make this nice and easy.

Chacmaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

This Is An Intense Dust Storm Usually Carried By A Weather Front. The One That Hit Near My Hometown A Few Days Ago

This Is An Intense Dust Storm Usually Carried By A Weather Front. The One That Hit Near My Hometown A Few Days Ago

faloofay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!