And even though extreme weather is normal in the sense that it happens because that’s just how nature works to bring balance to the cosmos, what is not normal, however, is what humanity is doing to tip the scale of the natural order of things, making extremes a more common occurrence. In other words, look at it as a wake-up call to do something about it before Waterworld happens.

There’s this saying that essentially says there is no bad weather—only bad choices in clothing. Obviously, people who say that have never lived through extreme weather conditions. I doubt putting an extra jacket on will help with wading through the flood, Tim.

#1 Tree Struck By Lightning Burning From Inside Out Share

#2 Hailstorm Today In Johannesburg, South Africa. The First Wave Was Golf Balls, And The Second Wave Was Frozen Covid Share

#3 Severe Storms In My City Now. A Local Guy Just Posted How Happy He Was He Hit Snooze This Morning Share

No doubt there is ample awareness of the stuff that awaits us should we not consider climate change a real threat. The ever-increasing global temperature is just one of many factors resulting from human life on Earth. In 140 years, the global temperature has increased by around 3 degrees with nearly each year in the last few decades being record-breaking in terms of oh god, why is it so hot outside?

#4 Blizzard Blew Open The Main Door Of My Garage Yesterday Share

#5 Get Some Winter Sun They Said, Go To Spain They Said Share

#6 Hail In Salado Share

But before (and hopefully, not at all) humanity burns alive if nothing effective is done, we will experience an ever-increasing number and multitude of extreme weather conditions. What’s that? In formal terms, weather is extreme if it’s on the extreme end of what’s been seen in weather patterns historically. This also includes unexpected, unusual, severe and unseasonal behaviors in the climate. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 This Is How Cold It Is. Keep Your Heater On If You Can Share

#8 My Nephew Is Part Of The Town Road Crew. Trying To Get To Work To Plow Share

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Not The Beautiful Florida View Anyone Imagined! Courtesy Of Hurricane Ian Share

So, things like heat waves, cold waves, heavy rain and storms, tornadoes, droughts and floods (among many other things) fit the bill of extremes. And while you might not necessarily be affected by some of these, it doesn’t mean you can’t be affected at all. A tornado, flood or a drought coming through an area where a lot of the world’s food comes from might mean a shortage for countries that rely on it. And you can’t ever know when supply is restored because that 7-minute tornado won’t take 7 minutes to fix. It’s just impossible.

#10 A Tornado In Thomaston, Georgia, Ripped A Home Off Its Foundation And Put It In The Road Share

#11 I Have Just Finished Repairs From Another Tree Falling 2 Weeks Ago Share

#12 The Storm Clouds In Egypt Are So Thick To The Point That Light From The Sun Can't Penetrate Share The only source of light is light pollution reflecting off the clouds making the whole sky seem orange.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is besides the economic costs that natural disasters can incur on infrastructure and natural landscapes, prompting first responders and emergency services to arrive at the scene—all of this costs a lot of money. And it gets way worse if there are human casualties. Economically speaking, though, hurricanes Katrina, Sandy, Harvey and Irma together were responsible for $427 billion of damage several years ago. In other words, it can be a chain reaction that can reach you in the end.

#13 We Had Some Snow In Buffalo Share

#14 The Power Of A Tornado Share

#15 This Boat After Hurricane Ian Share

All of this is caused by pollution. Pollutants, like greenhouse gas, being thrown out into the air has an effect on the climate, forcing it to warm up to a degree where it starts affecting everything else on earth. Soon, one animal population starts to dwindle, affecting other animal populations, which can affect plant life and that’s how you get a domino effect. And imagine that you’re at the end of the chain, being squashed by the last oversized domino. Or getting a tornado-propelled corn cob square in the noggin.

#16 A Machine Came Through My Local John Deere For Repairs From The Tornado In Kentucky Share

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 The Tree That’s Changing Colors Along The Split Of Its Storm-Damaged Trunk Share

#18 When These Are The Inside Doors, You Know We Are Polar Vortexing Share

Speaking of pollution, it’s not the regular Joes who are the biggest polluters, but entire business industries. But regular Joes can be blamed for supporting the said industries with their money in exchange for convenience and other very addictive commodities. But to give you a clear idea of who’s the most responsible, in the first place we have the fossil fuels sector with a whopping 40.5 gigatons of CO2 emissions. Next up, it’s the agriculture industry with 9.3 gigatons of CO2 or 11%, followed by all things fashion with 10% of all global emissions. These three industries alone amount to more than half of the total emissions worldwide.

#19 The Heatwave In Britain Made These Cans Explode Inside The Vending Machine Share

#20 Somebody Put A Tortilla On My Car's Hood. It Baked On There Due To High Heat. Now I Will Have To Clean It Off After I Get Off Work Share

#21 A Massive Sandstorm (Elsen Shuurga) In Mongolia. Just Another Day On The Steppes Share

It goes without saying that one man armies can amount to something if they work together. Even if it is in small ways: buy second hand, giving companies no incentive to produce more; buy loose tea because screw microplastics and added manufacturing materials; reduce meat intake to also reduce the industry’s necessity for various resources to produce it. Prompting for anything that is reusable is the first and foremost thing to do. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 A McLaren Underwater Due To Hurricane Ian In Miami Share

#23 It's Raining A Lot In Germany, And Well, That Doesn't Look Good Share

#24 Police Cars After A Flood In Cesena, Italy Share

But if you’re already using reusable stuff—tea balls, rechargeable batteries, reusable bags, etc.—using less of something is the next step. Wash clothes in colder water, lower your monitor brightness (added bonus of not being blinded on the regular), set up automatic power-downs on your devices, and, one of the more surprising ones—download music instead of streaming it. All of this uses less resources to deliver and hence less electricity consumption. And hey, you save some bucks in the end!

#25 A Tornado Took My Roof Yesterday Share

#26 Our Big Tree Broke In Half In A 15-Minute Storm Share

#27 It Has Been Snowing Like Crazy Here In Northern Norway Share

It’s not all bad, though. Humanity has been moving towards eco-friendly alternatives for a while now—just not as fast as we’d hope for—but there is movement. Green architecture is pushing forward to meet new climate and energy generation requirements, recycling is expanding with plastics finding new (re)applications, electric vehicle propulsion is key in managing renewable energy. The list goes on and on. It’s not all sad, folks. ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Quad Bike Hanging From The Power Lines After Record-Breaking Floods In Eastern Australia Share

#29 The Way This Tree Uprooted After A Storm That Came Through My Area In Ohio Yesterday Share

#30 My Father In Their Home During Ian Share

So, what are your thoughts on any of this? What do you do to make sure the planet doesn’t cleanse itself of us in violent ways? Share your thoughts and hacks in the comment section below.

#31 Before And After Hurricane Ian (Fort Myers Florida) Share

#32 A Church Steeple Blew Off During A Storm Last Night Share

#33 My 20-Year-Old Tree Got Uprooted In A Wind Storm Back Home Last Night Share

#34 We Had Heavy Winds Last Night. We Don’t Own A Trampoline Share

#35 An Englewood, Florida Home After Hurricane Ian (October, 2022) Share

#36 Hurricane Ivan Blew The Roof Off My House And Destroyed Almost Everything I Own Share

#37 Golf-Ball-Sized Hail Today Share

#38 Parked On The Main Road Before A Snowstorm Share

#39 Catastrophic Floods In Brisbane, Australia Share

#40 My Ceiling Collapsed Today Due To Frozen Water Cracks Freezing From The Texas Snow Share

#41 My Neighbor's Tree Smashed Into My Parent's Bedroom During The Bad Weather Share

#42 Montreal Ice Storm, 2023 Share

#43 Flooding Outside A NYC Apartment Share

#44 A Hailstorm Destroyed Our Roof And Insurance Doesn't Pay Because The Hail Was A Bigger Diameter Than What's Covered Share

#45 6 Ft Of Snow And A 100 Ft Driveway Share

#46 Crazy Storm Uprooted Our Tree In The Front Yard, Banana For Scale Share

#47 Heavy Wind Uprooted A Tree On My Front Lawn Share

#48 Hail Sucks Share

#49 45 Minute Storm Dropped A Tree On My House Share

#50 Today It Was Windy In Los Angeles Share

#51 The Wind Blew This Full Plant Pot So Hard That It Impaled My Grandmother's Tree Share

#52 Someone Is Going To Hate Windy Weather But I Saw A Cat Share

#53 The Weight Of The Snow Destroyed My Neighbor's Patio Roof While They Are On Vacation Share

#54 My Neighbor Parked Under The Tree To Shield His Car From The Snow Share

#55 My GF’s Greenhouse Was Blown Over Last Night During 28°F Weather Share

#56 Came Back To Check The House After The Neighborhood Flooded From The Hurricane. Wasn’t Expecting My Car To Look Like This Share

#57 It Rained In Freezing Weather Last Night Before My Night Shift Share

#58 This Powerline Pole Was Suspended Mid-Air Near My House This Week Share

#59 I Came Across An Earthquake And Landslide Damage In Japan That Has Not Yet Been Repaired Share

#60 This Moring, I Walked Down To The Flooded Road In My Village To Warn People About The Flood. I Told The BMW Driver He Wouldn't Get Through, But He Didn't listen Share

#61 Due To A Storm We Had Here In South Texas, The Vine On My Neighbor's House Peeled Off Share

#62 Drowning Bicycles Share

#63 Forgotten For 6 Hours In The Storm Share

#64 We Are Putting Our House On The Market Tomorrow, With A Prospective Buyers Lined Up Already. Mother Nature Decided To Throw Down Some Huge Hail And A Tornado Share Thankful we were spared from worse.



#65 My House Got Hit By A Tornado Yesterday, It's Heavily Damaged But Still Standing, And Nobody Is Injured Share I have no idea how to get the grill out of my pool's deep end though.



#66 April In Finland. It Was Sunny And I Was Getting Ready To Go Cycling, Good Thing I Looked Outside Before Leaving Share

#67 We Had A Hail Storm In Billings Yesterday Share

#68 A Sign Blown Down By The Wind Share

#69 The Weather Near Seattle Share

#70 Damage In My Neighborhood From 90 Miles Per Hour Wind Storm In Rochester, NY Share

#71 The Winds Caught The Empty Pool. It No Longer Holds Water, I Tried Share

#72 We Had Our First Snow Last Night. Apparently, The Tree Decided To Drop All Its Leaves On My Car Share

#73 Heavy Rain + Old City Sewer Systems = A Major Mess Share

#74 My Car After A 24" (61 Cm) Snowstorm In Denver Share

#75 Parts Of Pakistan Are Still Underwater. The Effects Are Devastating (Flood 2022 December) Share

#76 Somebody Forgot To Close The Door Of Their Truck Last Night Share

#77 My Car Played An April Fool's Joke On Me By Rolling All Four Of My Windows Down While It Snowed Overnight Share

#78 Are We Doing Awesome Views Ruined By Nature? Here's The Lookout On Top Of Table Mountain In South Africa, One Day We Go Up Share

#79 Had A Little Wind Last Night. The Trampoline Decided To Take A Leisurely Walk Into A Dense Field Of Thorn Bushes Share It's only 85°F (29°C) so the weather will make this nice and easy.

