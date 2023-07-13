Some things are simply worth spending money on; a pillow that doesn’t break your neck every night, for instance, or comfortable hiking shoes that make hiking… well, bearable. And while splurging might not be the right way to go about everything, most of us likely have things we consider worthy of a higher investment.

The ‘Ask Reddit’ community discussed what things they wouldn’t go cheap on, and their answers go far beyond pillows and shoes. While some appreciate the longevity—they say ‘buy cheap, buy twice’ for a reason—others simply enjoy the feeling such items entail, be it the softness of quality toilet paper or the satisfaction of using a good set of headphones. Scroll down to find the redditors’ answers and see if you’d spend your hard-earned money on any of the same things.

People Discuss What Things In Life Are Worth Splurging On (69 Answers) Good shoes

See 'The Sam Vimes "Boots" theory of socioeconomic unfairness'.

People Discuss What Things In Life Are Worth Splurging On (69 Answers) I knit as a hobby, and I always buy the best materials I can afford. I have a budget for the year, and I try to choose projects that will last a while. It's just no fun to knit with crappy materials, and a hobby is supposed to be fun. I also want to be proud of the finished object.

I use coupons all the time to buy the best!

People Discuss What Things In Life Are Worth Splurging On (69 Answers) Pillows. My neck thanks me every morning.

I use those buck wheat pillows cause I'm weird.

People Discuss What Things In Life Are Worth Splurging On (69 Answers) For example, mine is a bed. I’ll never buy a cheap bed again.

I totally agree with having a great bed. I buy mine at Sleep Country Canada (why buy your mattress anywhere else?).

People Discuss What Things In Life Are Worth Splurging On (69 Answers) My wife ,she deserves the best after putting up with me for 30 years .

'My wife has good taste in everything except men'

People Discuss What Things In Life Are Worth Splurging On (69 Answers) Supportive bras.

Getcha some Cloud 9 by Warner. Not particularly expensive but sooo comfortable! https://www.amazon.com/Warners-Womens-Cloud-Wire-Free-Contour/dp/B08Y6NYW76

People Discuss What Things In Life Are Worth Splurging On (69 Answers) Boots. I have my work boots, my hunting boots, my deck boots I wear when on my boat fishing, even a pair I call my “town boots” which are just a square toe I wear out of the house to run errands or go out. It saves your feet, back, and knees so much over a cheap Walmart pair.

Ugg has spoiled me forevah. Now it's just Birks (summer), Uggs (winter) and Skechers for running.

People Discuss What Things In Life Are Worth Splurging On (69 Answers) Toilet Paper (Cottonelle Ultra); Hiking Boots (Columbia or other good brand); Boxers (Poly Satin); Car Maintenance (Spend the money on the "extra" thing your trusted mechanic suggesting getting done when you bring it in. Get the good oil.); Home repairs (Same as the car. Get it done right so your f*****g wall doesn't cave in.); Wife (Get her what she wants and you will be happy.); Ancient weapons of warfare (Just kidding. I'm not sure if anyone will actually read this.)

Sounds like you having it going on. Live long and continue to prosper..

People Discuss What Things In Life Are Worth Splurging On (69 Answers) Ice Cream.

GTFO of here with that Blue Bunny Chemical Cream polymer or that Nicotine yellow Walmart Vanilla.

We're not big ice cream eaters, but when the mood strikes, I've got the ice cream attachment for my kitchen aid. Not to most conventional way to get ice cream, but it works for an infrequent snack, and we can control the ingredients & make up our own flavors 😋

People Discuss What Things In Life Are Worth Splurging On (69 Answers) Cheese. You don't know bliss until you have tasted parmigiano reggiano. It is worth every extra penny + it is so satisfying to grate it yourself.

I am italian and I think not only the cheese. Quality ingredients are the most important thing in the world.

People Discuss What Things In Life Are Worth Splurging On (69 Answers) A good pen goes a long way.

Not if you've got my handwriting! I should have been a doctor!

People Discuss What Things In Life Are Worth Splurging On (69 Answers) Knives.

I stayed with my brother and sister-in-law briefly between apartments. I brought my set of Wusthofs. She has a congenital birth defect that affects her fingers. She was worried about having sharp knives in the kitchen because she didn't want to slice off what was left of her fingers. She had always bought cheap knives for that reason. But she found using good knives, she cut herself much less because, shocker, the knives cut better so they were easier to control.

Plus, these knives will last forever. It's one of those things that you can buy crappy knives every few years, or spend a little more and never have to buy them again.

I think everyone should buy a decent chefs knife. Unless you are super rich, the one thing you will do on a daily basis is prepare food. Your don't have to buy a 300 dollar hand forged Japanese knife, just a good quality one from a known brand. And also, get some sharpening stones. Every knife eventually gets dull and being able to sharpen them every couple of months keeps them at peak performance. My personal favorite knife brand is Robert Herder. The only western knife company that grinds their knife very thinly, just like expensive Japanese knives. They can get crazy sharp, are easy to sharpen and cut very nicely because of their thinness.

People Discuss What Things In Life Are Worth Splurging On (69 Answers) Maple syrup

Got some lower-quality maple syrup? It's okay, I'll take it off your hands.

Socks! Athletic socks (I like Balega Silver) in particular. There's no going back. But there's also no blisters.

I used to walk like 10 miles a day. Would always get blisters no matter the shoe. Got good socks and solved my problems

People Discuss What Things In Life Are Worth Splurging On (69 Answers) Toilet paper.

I finally settle on the best one when the grocery stores ran out during the lockdown and they only had one or two kinds. That's after being married 32+ years. LOL. If it's on sale, I'll buy some for my adult children too.

People Discuss What Things In Life Are Worth Splurging On (69 Answers) Tattoos

Depends on the country. In some countries (ex: Portugal, I'm sure there are others) you can get great work - truly artistic - at a fraction of what you might pay elsewhere.

Headphones

I use them at least 5 days a week. Bought a nice pair that lasted me quite a few years. Just keep replacing the ear pads

Winter clothing, when you are going to be outside for a while, trust me, it is a life saver.

We have -40°C many weeks a year so the money spent is worth it. Ontario, Canada.

People Discuss What Things In Life Are Worth Splurging On (69 Answers) Food, my father always told me we can cut this or that but never cut on the food

Fine if you can afford it..I cannot. I have to look for cheap

People Discuss What Things In Life Are Worth Splurging On (69 Answers) Pay to not see ads. My quality of life has significantly increased not being exposed to them

ublock origin is the extension i use on my laptop, i don't get any adds but some sites don't work with the addblocker so there's that

People Discuss What Things In Life Are Worth Splurging On (69 Answers) Laptops. Never buy a cheap one. Those €500 things tend to age like milk. Double the budget and you'll still enjoy it after 6 years like you bought it yesterday.

SCUBA gear. It's life support equipment and I'm taking it into caves. Cheap is suicidal.

You do you, but spelunking kinda freaks me out. I'd like to see some pictures. Though.

Steak. A bad cut of steak can always be made good with proper preparation and seasoning (within reason), but a good cut of steak is something else entirely with or without seasoning.

People Discuss What Things In Life Are Worth Splurging On (69 Answers) ALCOHOL. I refuse to die with cheap booze in my bloodstream

I hope you don't die with expensive booze in your bloodstream.

Mayo. I went cheap a lot before I realised it just wasn't worth it. It may be white and say Mayo on the jar. But most cheap stuff is just nasty as f**k

LOL. I just had that convo with my husband the other day. He was looking for mayo. Gave him my bottle. It was avocado oil and something. Still looking for his mayo. Told him I hadn't bought any in the last 4-5 years. He made sure I put Hellman's on my next grocery list.

Sushi, high quality jackets/coats, mattresses, and shoes.

Quite a list here but I agree.

Shampoo/conditioner/hair products

I buy cheap bottles and my hair looks great. Everyone tells me.

a bicycle. there's a monumental difference between the $150 Wally World special and a $600 trek from a bike shop or online.

$600??? Try adding an extra zero . . .

People Discuss What Things In Life Are Worth Splurging On (69 Answers) Suits, can’t show up to court looking like an ambulance chaser

At school we were taught that if we ever go to court we should show respect by wearing a suit, or at least decent shirt & shoes etc. So in my early adult years I had to go to court over a driving offence (driving with no road tax). So I turned up in my best white shirt. Best, well only, shoes and trousers. Worst mistake I ever made. Everyone else there looked scruffy, either in ripped jeans or nasty stained tatty tracksuits. And when it came to them paying fines they were offering to pay something silly like £5 a week which the court accepted every time. So when it was my turn I Stood up and offered to pay everything I could afford (£80 a week until £400 was paid off) but they turned it down and said I HAD to pay all of it there and then. This is despite me showing my wages and proof of outgoings which all showed I had £80 spare a week. They saw me in a decent outfit so thought I had money when I really did not. So next time... Dirty clothes full of holes it will be.

Kerrygold Irish Butter

I would love to try it but it's like $15 a pound here.

Someone told me once you spend most of your life on your feet or on your back. Always buy good shoes and good bed.

Condoms...

People Discuss What Things In Life Are Worth Splurging On (69 Answers) My cats. Whatever they need they got

My dog, she's on special dog food because she has a bowel condition, it's expensive but she is worth every penny!

Coffee, if possible. If there is a micro next to a timmies or dunkin I will go for the good stuff.

Pick up some real Kona coffee. You won't regret it.

Bed sheets. A nice set of cotton percale sheets will help you sleep better.

400 thread count Egyptian cotton is the best, but even 100 is good. (the thread count is how many threads per unit area, so much finer threads, much smoother finished surface).

Good food.

Ketchup. Nothing but Heinz, even if it’s regular price.

My youngest son didn't like tomatoes but loved ketchup. When he came to do groceries with us, he always chose the one with no tomatoes in the front. Because obviously, Heinz was made out of tomatoes, but not the others. LOL.

The tip portion of a transaction, preferably cash. There is no better way to put your money directly in the hands of a working person than to literally put your money directly in the hands of a working person

Regardless of tipping culture difference, the gratuity is not in itself a part of the transaction, or at least it should not be.

Lodging.

I used to stay in cheap motels until a friend I was traveling with booked a night at a "W" hotel. I splurge now whenever I travel and stay in nicer places.

If I'm in town or where my family lives, I don't mind going lower, like 3-4 stars, but if I go overseas, it's definitely 5 stars. Also less dangerous.

Cars. I always buy used cars, but we spend way too much time in life driving so the ride might as well be fun and comfortable

A good pair of practical shoes. As a barber, I live in my doc martens and don’t skimp on insoles.

Tampons has to be top brand

Legos. They are pricy, but the quality is worth it.

A house. Better than paying rent month after month

You'll still be forking out a lot of money for maintenance though. Granted, less than rent but still a lot more than I thought!

Tools

Paint

There’s a common wisdom that says you should never cheap out on anything that goes between you and the ground for long periods of time.

Shoes, tires, mattress, and desk chair if you sit for hours a day. There’s probably some others as well.

Jaffa Cakes

Oooh I love a good Jaffa cake!

Diapers.

Frosted Flakes lol it's Tony the Tiger or nothing in my house!

Crayons. It's Crayola or it's trash.

Dental floss. Generic floss breaks and frays mid-floss, splurge on the Oral-B

Chocolate

Coffee machine.

wine, lifes too short

Divorce, priceless

House Cleaners to come every two weeks. We pay $115 and it means we rarely have to mop a floor, vacuum, clean a toilet, or a bathtub.

Flight tickets.

The mental wonders you get from going on a trip, whether closeby or far, cannot be understated. Especially as a young person.

A good quality instrument with all the bells and whistles.

When you first start you might not know exactly what you want. Been playing the guitar for a while and I have a few I really love. Nylon string Taylor with a narrow nut size so I can use my thumb on the e string. A little parlor steel string Martin that's easy to play. A nylon string Cordoba that sounds beautiful with great projection. None of them cheap but I use them all several times a week.

As someone who, for years, suffered through cheap phones, I implore you all, whenever possible, get the best damn phone you can get.

Not the most affordable, not the flashiest, the best.

To the point where I'd say this: if you have a budget of $350 and you have a choice between a midrange phone that came out this year for $200, or last year's flagship for $350, and both are brand new, in box, get that flagship.

It'll last longer, perform better, and if its from a bigger, reliable brand like samsung, apple, oneplus, etc, will continue to get updates longer and more consistently than the midrange phone.

My most expensive phone cost me £110 2 years ago and it's coming to the end of its update life. I'm pretty sure spending £1100 wouldn't have got me 20 years of updates. I don't need much from my phone so cheap and cheerful suits me fine.

Q-tips

Windshield wipers

Gamecube controllers, I like a good controller, and those cheap knockoffs are GARBAGE, I never wanna do that again

what I feed my animals and comfortable shoes.

Skateboard parts. Decks, bearings, trucks, SHOES. Been doing it for 20+ years and I learned early you can't be buying clearance shtuff. I guess this would apply to most sports equipment.

Bandaids

Oreos

Electric toothbrush

A vasectomy

