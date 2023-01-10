A post on Reddit by the user LetsGetJigglyWiggly asked everyone to share these gems, and many people agreed to reveal what makes them dive deeper into their wallets and why. It also highlights what buyers are looking for in different products, and that what might be considered costly for some, might not be for others.

When it comes to making purchases, we often go with the cheaper option. After all, do we really taste the difference in that two times more expensive lettuce? However, some items and services are actually worth spending more money on, even if they might be considered expensive. The added value is just too much to miss out on.

#1 Quality tools.



As Adam Savage once quoted: "first buy the cheapest tool you can find, and when you break it it means you used it a lot buy the best one you can afford"

#2 Dog food.



Feed your pets well! Makes a huge difference.

#3 A tattoo. You pay for quality.



#4 A good bra

#5 Kitchen knives. Get a nice chef knife, keep it sharp and your cooking will be a thousand times more pleasant. Plus the quality knives last a lifetime.

#6 Better computer chair

#7 Extra-length phone charger. No more hunching over the side of your bed toward the outlet to send those last couple of texts because the cord is too short

#8 Mattress is amazing. You're spending 30% of your life on it can't cheap out.

#9 3 ply toilet paper and brand name garbage bags

#10 LEGO over all the knock off brands. Sure it's more expensive, but at least you can be sure that every brick will stick together, and will continue to do so for another 25+ years.

#11 Quality Headphones

#12 Work Shoes. I'm a chef and on my feet all day. I buy a new 150-200 dollar pair of clogs every year. I bought cheap shoes when I was green and could barely walk at the end of my shift.

#13 Good shampoo and conditioner, the sulfate and parabin free stuff. I used to use cheap c**p for most of my life and my hair got really thin and brittle. Then I learned how bad that s**t is for your hair and started buying better quality hair products. Now I have thick beautiful shiny hair and I'll never go back

#14 Car suspension parts, brakes, wheels and tires

#15 Pans... Cast iron, ceramic and stainless (preferably with removable handles), and one very large wok... plain a*s metal, not non-stick. Once your pans are properly seasoned and if you are using proper amounts of cooking fats and proper heat, you don't need non-stick teflon junk that flakes off in your food over time.

#16 Gynecomastia(Man boobs) surgery. It changed my life. It made me want to workout. It made me want to improve how I look. It stopped my depression it was worth the 7k.

#17 Sheets/Pillows. You don't need 600 threadcount. But somewhere around 400 threadcount is perfect. And buy two sets. Wash them once a week, rotate them out so they last a long time. A good mattress cover is a good idea as well.



But don't cheap out on the pillow either. Make sure you buy something for the style of sleep you do, side sleeping, on your tummy, or on your back.



Someone has already mentioned mattresses. Also worth the money.



Edit: Bed Bath and Beyond is your friend. Personally one of my favorite stores (at least after Linen and Things went bankrupt.) They'll have all the assortment of pillows and bedding you could ever even think of. I don't recommend them for mattresses though (they might be good, I just don't have any personal experience.)

#18 Anything I buy for my siblings. My parents kinda... just let them loose and don't buy them much in the way of new clothes or shoes, or help them with the layout of their rooms. One room has four teenagers in it, and it got bedbugs. So after the bedbugs were removed (took months) I spent $300 and built them a quadruple bunk bed that kept them off the ground in the case of more bugs. I just bought them a desk for that room too. I guess this isn't really a product but just a point that often spending money for other people feels a lot more justified than spending it on yourself.

#19 My dog!

Little bastard managed to get f****n scabies the same month his heartworm s**t expired, 300 unexpected dollars.



But I had a bad PTSD episode coming out of a nightmare and his 70lb a*s crawled on top of me and snuffled my face until I could be present. Best $80 I ever spent, shelter bro for life.

Edit:

uhh, did not expect anyone to see this, haha. Thank you to whoever gilded me. Here is his handsomeness, as requested

http://imgur.com/a/nidIZ



#20 Sponges dude. Those cheap a*s sponges don't scrub jack s**t. You always need those yellow and green ones

#21 Dress clothes that are tailored to your body

#22 A nice pc with a great monitor. You can spend more hours on that thing than anything else in your house.

#23 Tires.



Literally where the rubber meets the road. If you think good tires are too expensive then stop kidding yourself, you and your loved ones are worth more than that.

#24 Socks and underwear. If your feet and balls are uncomfortable, there is no way anything else can get done.



Good shoes/boots are a definite number 2 on this list as well.

#25 Roomba. Imagine literally never vacuuming again. I haven't in two years. I'd pay the $400 again if it broke tomorrow.

#26 Not a product, but having a housecleaner come once in a while has saved my sanity.

#27 Good quality charcoal. It sounds odd since you're just burning it up, but good quality lump charcoal gives more heat, and better flavor. It also doesn't leave half the charcoal unburnt. The heat lasts twice as long too.

#28 Fountain pen. Hear me out: they write without any pressure on the paper, so if you're talking a lot of notes by hand, your hand won't get tired from writing a lot. They also don't need to be that expensive. You can get a Pilot Metropolitan for $15, a Pilot Petit1 or a Varsity or a Platinum Preppy for around $4.

#29 Shoes, please buy quality shoes and replace often.

#30 Running shoes. Pay from 60 to 100 and you're guaranteed a decent shoe with decent arch support.

#31 A bicycle. It doesn't really matter what kind you get, but pay the money for one with quality parts and that is comfortable so that you will actually ride it.



I usually consider bike costs on a per hour of enjoyment basis rather than the up front cost. If you get one that is uncomfortable, breaks down all the time, or that you don't ride because it's not fun, a cheap bike will be very expensive. But an expensive bike that you ride all the time will be cheap.

#32 I do programming, heres my trifecta - mechanical keyboard, second monitor, espresso machine.

#33 Parmesan cheese. REAL Parmesan.

#34 My apartment. Basically, I should still probably be living with a roommate to save a couple hundred bucks a month. But f**k it, i love having my own goddamn space.

#35 An humidifying air purifier



My toddler son was always coughing. The pediatrician said he had an "irritable" respiratory system, and it could lead to asthma.



I went online and read that a humidifier and an air purifier could help. We already own an air purifier so we only needed a humidifier.



The thing with the cheap ones ($50-100) is that the design is often prone to mold and bacteria which can make matters worse. So I went all out and got the best one on market ($600) that is both a humidifier and an air purifier. It has a bunch of weird beads and filters in the water tank to suppress the growth of mold and bacteria.



He sleeps much better now!

#36 San Marzano tomatoes. A little bit more expensive than normal tomato sauce, but god damn if it's not the best base for tomato sauce I've ever had.

#37 Computer power supplies. Don't cheap out on them because you think they're not as important, but they're the real heart of your computer. Basically what I'm saying is, never buy from a brand called "DiabloTek".

#38 Not expensive overall, but good quality socks. Spend $15-20 pretty pair some quality socks and your life will be better every time you put them on. Swiftwick, Balega, Injinji, something like that.

#39 Honestly if you're into it, a nice DSLR camera. $500-$700 cameras can be an amazing investment if you travel often.

#40 Sushi

#41 Bounty paper towels. Most other brands really don't work as well; I wouldn't be surprised if they weren't actually cheaper because I need to use so many more to do the same job. Same with dawn dish soap. It's so much better than other kinds.



#42 A light laptop with a good battery. I'm a law student, so having a laptop is kinda mandatory. And even though my laptop can't run any games (which sucks a little, because I am a gamer) I'm super happy with it. It's light and I can work on it for most of the day without having to recharge it. A classmate of mine has this great big gaming laptop and Idk how his back doesn't run screaming.

#43 Bare Minerals makeup. My acne breaks out like nobody's business when I use anything, even Este Lauder or Lancome. I hardly even use makeup, but I like to doll myself up now and again. The last straw was when I put on foundation, and about an hour later, my whole chin and forehead were completely broken out. I remembered my coworker was aways raving about Bare Minerals, so I tried it out. Best. Makeup. EVER. Yeah, it's a bit pricey, but I don't have breakouts when I want to be girly for the day. It goes on so smooth and even, and you don't feel the weight like liquid foundation. Such amazing products.

#44 Expensive flashlight

#45 Kerrygold butter.

#46 Taking good care of your car. Regular service from a good mechanic. My first car was nice and I treated it horribly and it was in bad shape within 5 years. My new car is 4 years old and I take it to a great mechanic and it's going to last me a very long time. Paying $300 for a full service oil change, tune up, brake job, etc. is worth it in the long run.

#47 Good coffee

#48 Face moisturizer and SPF. I live in Buffalo and our winters can get so cold and for so long. Sometimes my hands crack and bleed because it's so cold. Healthy skin is so important.

#49 Last may. I spent about $350 dollars on tickets to see Roger Waters live in Tulsa. And I have one of the tickets to my dad as a birthday present. Not only was it the best concert I've ever been to. It was also the happiest I'd ever seen my dad, and he is usually a really upbeat guy.

#50 A $300-400 good quality motorcycle jacket

#51 my fancy Japanese fuzzy logic rice pot. it wasn't much more than $100, but i got a good deal on it.

#52 Litter Robot. Best 400$ we ever spent. Dont have to scoop litter at all anymore. The machine slowly turns on the inside making the cat poop fall into a hole at the bottom which is normally closed unless its turning. It has a motion sensor too. So if its tripped by the cat going in while its spinning it stops and resumes awhile after its not detected movement. The cat litter is dumped into the bottom thats lined with a bag. We just take out the bag and replace it with a new one about once a week.

#53 Harmonicas. The quality difference between a $3 piece of s**t toy and a $40+ professional instrument is night and day.

#54 A good watch will last not only your lifetime, but generations if you make sure it gets serviced when needed.

#55 A decent wetsuit. I bought one about 10 years ago when I was bodyboarding through winter. The guy told me I should invest in a decent one and look after it and it'll last me many seasons. It's been quite a few years since I've worn it, but then I busted it out this weekend just gone and whatdoyaknow, it still fits and it's still warm as f**k. Best $250 I ever spent on a hobby.

#56 I don't usually eat plain vanilla ice cream, but when I do, it is Costco's Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream.

#57 Nutella. I pay like $20 per jar, and it's so worth it.