When it comes to making purchases, we often go with the cheaper option. After all, do we really taste the difference in that two times more expensive lettuce? However, some items and services are actually worth spending more money on, even if they might be considered expensive. The added value is just too much to miss out on.

A post on Reddit by the user LetsGetJigglyWiggly asked everyone to share these gems, and many people agreed to reveal what makes them dive deeper into their wallets and why. It also highlights what buyers are looking for in different products, and that what might be considered costly for some, might not be for others.

#1

People Share 58 Expensive Things That Are Worth The Asking Price Quality tools.

As Adam Savage once quoted: "first buy the cheapest tool you can find, and when you break it it means you used it a lot buy the best one you can afford"

frozensand , Anete Lusina Report

Mason Kronol
Mason Kronol
This is so true. If you are having a house warming party or getting married register for good tools! Insist on craftsman or similar. It will save you money in the long run. My husband was impressed with my tool box (tee hee) when he moved in. When my mom bought a house we had enough tools combined to give her a good start.

#2

People Share 58 Expensive Things That Are Worth The Asking Price Dog food.

Feed your pets well! Makes a huge difference.

surrounded_by_ghosts , MART PRODUCTION Report

Jing Yi Xu
Jing Yi Xu
Note: expensive doesn't necessarily mean better. Look up pet food reviews to see how much filler they have. A lot of the protein may not be absorbed by your cat or dog due to it being certain types of plant protein, but it may look impressive to see for example 17% protein om the bag

#3

People Share 58 Expensive Things That Are Worth The Asking Price A tattoo. You pay for quality.

AliceRat , Lucas Lenzi Report

waddles
waddles
you don’t want to end up on one of bored panda’s terrible tattoos lists

#4

People Share 58 Expensive Things That Are Worth The Asking Price A good bra

RoseHumbarger , Karolina Grabowska Report

Kirsten Kerkhof
Kirsten Kerkhof
Yes! A good bra is a garment you do not want to take off ASAP because it supports well. Bras aren't cheap, but you don't need to pay $$$$$$. Just go to a specialist shop and get measured properly (and that includes a young teen who needs her first bra).

#5

People Share 58 Expensive Things That Are Worth The Asking Price Kitchen knives. Get a nice chef knife, keep it sharp and your cooking will be a thousand times more pleasant. Plus the quality knives last a lifetime.

kihary , Danilo Rios Report

OmBoyGanesh
OmBoyGanesh
Avoid overpaying for sets of the cheaper versions of name brand knives. Go to a restaurant supply store and get the specific tools you’ll need & use.

#6

People Share 58 Expensive Things That Are Worth The Asking Price Better computer chair

Barack-YoMama , Michael Soledad Report

OmBoyGanesh
OmBoyGanesh
A fully ergonomic set-up, for that matter. I’m wondering if there’s yet data about injuries occurring from work-from-home offices during lockdown. Repetitive stress injuries are no joke. Our business & wc insurancs gives us a discount because we have each desk/chair adjusted by an outside ergonomic physical therapist. I imagine not many people were having this done in their home offices.

#7

People Share 58 Expensive Things That Are Worth The Asking Price Extra-length phone charger. No more hunching over the side of your bed toward the outlet to send those last couple of texts because the cord is too short

Yaybabyanimals , SCREEN POST Report

waddles
waddles
OH MY GOD YES long past are the days of inventing new extreme yoga poses while trying to get comfortable while charging

#8

People Share 58 Expensive Things That Are Worth The Asking Price Mattress is amazing. You're spending 30% of your life on it can't cheap out.

sketchio , Max Vakhtbovych Report

RockSteady
RockSteady
Expensive does not mean quality. I bought a $4K mattress many years ago. It sagged within 6 months and caused horrible back pain for me and my partner. We replaced it after 3 years to a $300 bed in a bag and it has held up beautifully and we have no back pain from sleeping. It has been almost 4 years

#9

People Share 58 Expensive Things That Are Worth The Asking Price 3 ply toilet paper and brand name garbage bags

anon , Clay Banks Report

Gourdeous
Gourdeous
Costco all the way for bin bags. They are recycled, well priced and never tear

#10

People Share 58 Expensive Things That Are Worth The Asking Price LEGO over all the knock off brands. Sure it's more expensive, but at least you can be sure that every brick will stick together, and will continue to do so for another 25+ years.

anon , Phil Hearing Report

Sunshine Lady
Sunshine Lady
If you buy ot from ebay you can save tons of money. We have a lot of Lego classic and Lego Duplo at home for the kiddos.

#11

People Share 58 Expensive Things That Are Worth The Asking Price Quality Headphones

archetech , Andrew M Report

Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Also depends on audio suppression quality. Is it a .mp3 or .flac file? I use my Shure 535s and it feels like I am listening to a song for the first time

#12

People Share 58 Expensive Things That Are Worth The Asking Price Work Shoes. I'm a chef and on my feet all day. I buy a new 150-200 dollar pair of clogs every year. I bought cheap shoes when I was green and could barely walk at the end of my shift.

the_noise_we_made , Alexey Demidov Report

Jing Yi Xu
Jing Yi Xu
For nurses too. A lot of them recommend the hoka hoka brand

#13

Good shampoo and conditioner, the sulfate and parabin free stuff. I used to use cheap c**p for most of my life and my hair got really thin and brittle. Then I learned how bad that s**t is for your hair and started buying better quality hair products. Now I have thick beautiful shiny hair and I'll never go back

vomirrhea Report

RafCo (he/him)
RafCo (he/him)
Sadly, i am bald. My bar of Irish Spring works fine

#14

People Share 58 Expensive Things That Are Worth The Asking Price Car suspension parts, brakes, wheels and tires

Pluckt007 , José Pinto Report

Jing Yi Xu
Jing Yi Xu
I've noticed a trend: shoes, mattresses, tyres. Basically anything that separates you from the ground, invest in.

#15

People Share 58 Expensive Things That Are Worth The Asking Price Pans... Cast iron, ceramic and stainless (preferably with removable handles), and one very large wok... plain a*s metal, not non-stick. Once your pans are properly seasoned and if you are using proper amounts of cooking fats and proper heat, you don't need non-stick teflon junk that flakes off in your food over time.

slasherflick2243 , Janko Ferlic Report

RafCo (he/him)
RafCo (he/him)
I love cooking with ceramic. Way better than non stick, and healthier

#16

Gynecomastia(Man boobs) surgery. It changed my life. It made me want to workout. It made me want to improve how I look. It stopped my depression it was worth the 7k.

Ani10 Report

Jay Son
Jay Son
If it helped, then great. But for me, having to spend 7K on my "moobs", could actually make me depressed :S

#17

People Share 58 Expensive Things That Are Worth The Asking Price Sheets/Pillows. You don't need 600 threadcount. But somewhere around 400 threadcount is perfect. And buy two sets. Wash them once a week, rotate them out so they last a long time. A good mattress cover is a good idea as well.

But don't cheap out on the pillow either. Make sure you buy something for the style of sleep you do, side sleeping, on your tummy, or on your back.

Someone has already mentioned mattresses. Also worth the money.

Edit: Bed Bath and Beyond is your friend. Personally one of my favorite stores (at least after Linen and Things went bankrupt.) They'll have all the assortment of pillows and bedding you could ever even think of. I don't recommend them for mattresses though (they might be good, I just don't have any personal experience.)

anon , Deconovo Report

Gourdeous
Gourdeous
Higher thread count are lovely to sleep on, but will pill quicker. 100% cotton can also be a nightmare to iron. Consider a high count but polycotton blend, especially for kids

#18

People Share 58 Expensive Things That Are Worth The Asking Price Anything I buy for my siblings. My parents kinda... just let them loose and don't buy them much in the way of new clothes or shoes, or help them with the layout of their rooms. One room has four teenagers in it, and it got bedbugs. So after the bedbugs were removed (took months) I spent $300 and built them a quadruple bunk bed that kept them off the ground in the case of more bugs. I just bought them a desk for that room too. I guess this isn't really a product but just a point that often spending money for other people feels a lot more justified than spending it on yourself.

questionswehadwrong , Max Vakhtbovych Report

PRJ
PRJ
What a beautiful thing to do for your siblings. X

#19

My dog!
Little bastard managed to get f****n scabies the same month his heartworm s**t expired, 300 unexpected dollars.

But I had a bad PTSD episode coming out of a nightmare and his 70lb a*s crawled on top of me and snuffled my face until I could be present. Best $80 I ever spent, shelter bro for life.
Edit:
uhh, did not expect anyone to see this, haha. Thank you to whoever gilded me. Here is his handsomeness, as requested
http://imgur.com/a/nidIZ

deathlovesdream Report

#20

People Share 58 Expensive Things That Are Worth The Asking Price Sponges dude. Those cheap a*s sponges don't scrub jack s**t. You always need those yellow and green ones

Aschentei , Karolina Grabowska Report

#21

People Share 58 Expensive Things That Are Worth The Asking Price Dress clothes that are tailored to your body

therealestyeti , cottonbro studio Report

7773989
7773989
I’m a big woman, and if I want to get something that fits, with a reasonable price, I have to either make them myself from scratch, customize or buy extra large men’s clothes. Upcycling has been my way of life for decades.

#22

People Share 58 Expensive Things That Are Worth The Asking Price A nice pc with a great monitor. You can spend more hours on that thing than anything else in your house.

HammerHeadKitty , Daniel Korpai Report

Jing Yi Xu
Jing Yi Xu
It's a double edged sword...don't forget to live in real life as well

#23

People Share 58 Expensive Things That Are Worth The Asking Price Tires.

Literally where the rubber meets the road. If you think good tires are too expensive then stop kidding yourself, you and your loved ones are worth more than that.

MrDoEverything , Mike B Report

Zephyr343
Zephyr343
I live in the Midwest so I cannot agree more

#24

People Share 58 Expensive Things That Are Worth The Asking Price Socks and underwear. If your feet and balls are uncomfortable, there is no way anything else can get done.

Good shoes/boots are a definite number 2 on this list as well.

anon , Vitalina Report

Jesse
Jesse
what about the chest balls? /jk

#25

People Share 58 Expensive Things That Are Worth The Asking Price Roomba. Imagine literally never vacuuming again. I haven't in two years. I'd pay the $400 again if it broke tomorrow.

bperron , Onur Binay Report

Sunshine Lady
Sunshine Lady
Not useful in our home. I prefer cordless vacuum cleaner.

#26

Not a product, but having a housecleaner come once in a while has saved my sanity.

roux_smalls Report

Jay Son
Jay Son
We've been thinking about hiring one. Both me and my wife hate cleaning :(

#27

People Share 58 Expensive Things That Are Worth The Asking Price Good quality charcoal. It sounds odd since you're just burning it up, but good quality lump charcoal gives more heat, and better flavor. It also doesn't leave half the charcoal unburnt. The heat lasts twice as long too.

Poe414141 , ᴀɴᴅʏ ᴏɴᴇ Report

#28

People Share 58 Expensive Things That Are Worth The Asking Price Fountain pen. Hear me out: they write without any pressure on the paper, so if you're talking a lot of notes by hand, your hand won't get tired from writing a lot. They also don't need to be that expensive. You can get a Pilot Metropolitan for $15, a Pilot Petit1 or a Varsity or a Platinum Preppy for around $4.

anon , Fimb Report

spoookyy
spoookyy
YES, a fellow nib connoisseur!

#29

People Share 58 Expensive Things That Are Worth The Asking Price Shoes, please buy quality shoes and replace often.

SmootherPebble , Terje Sollie Report

Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Buy quality shoes but "replace often." Isn't the point of quality to NOT have to replace it often?

#30

Running shoes. Pay from 60 to 100 and you're guaranteed a decent shoe with decent arch support.

Senth99 Report

Jay Son
Jay Son
Asics quantum 360 for me. A bit pricier than 60-100 but they're pretty darn awesome.

#31

People Share 58 Expensive Things That Are Worth The Asking Price A bicycle. It doesn't really matter what kind you get, but pay the money for one with quality parts and that is comfortable so that you will actually ride it.

I usually consider bike costs on a per hour of enjoyment basis rather than the up front cost. If you get one that is uncomfortable, breaks down all the time, or that you don't ride because it's not fun, a cheap bike will be very expensive. But an expensive bike that you ride all the time will be cheap.

Seeking_Strategies , Zoltan Tasi Report

RafCo (he/him)
RafCo (he/him)
I bought a $150 mountain bike that i used for commuting for ten years. About 16 miles each way. I finally replaced it with a $700 hybrid. Really nice bike, but a few weeks later, the pandemic shut everything down. I don't have a commute anymore. I also then moved to a very bike hostile place. It's scary riding my bike now. I feel bad that this great bike is sitting in my basement, and I've gained 30lbs.

#32

I do programming, heres my trifecta - mechanical keyboard, second monitor, espresso machine.

Gorthok_EU Report

Beautys solace
Beautys solace
two monitors is a game changer, you can never go back to one, turn the resolution down a little to make the text bigger, save them eyes.

#33

Parmesan cheese. REAL Parmesan.

xina08 Report

EP
EP
Right? I tried to switch my kids but they had the fresh grated parm and just want their shaker of it. Ugh

#34

My apartment. Basically, I should still probably be living with a roommate to save a couple hundred bucks a month. But f**k it, i love having my own goddamn space.

pcp_or_splenda Report

Zephyr343
Zephyr343
I am the best roommate I have ever lived with. I don't play well with others.

#35

An humidifying air purifier

My toddler son was always coughing. The pediatrician said he had an "irritable" respiratory system, and it could lead to asthma.

I went online and read that a humidifier and an air purifier could help. We already own an air purifier so we only needed a humidifier.

The thing with the cheap ones ($50-100) is that the design is often prone to mold and bacteria which can make matters worse. So I went all out and got the best one on market ($600) that is both a humidifier and an air purifier. It has a bunch of weird beads and filters in the water tank to suppress the growth of mold and bacteria.

He sleeps much better now!

mugnantsugar Report

#36

San Marzano tomatoes. A little bit more expensive than normal tomato sauce, but god damn if it's not the best base for tomato sauce I've ever had.

Evengrey Report

#37

People Share 58 Expensive Things That Are Worth The Asking Price Computer power supplies. Don't cheap out on them because you think they're not as important, but they're the real heart of your computer. Basically what I'm saying is, never buy from a brand called "DiabloTek".

Neilas , Karen Report

Elita One
Elita One
And better yet, a battery for your computer. Plug it into a socket, plug all the computer cords into it, when your power goes out it'll keep your computer on for whatever amount of time it can and you can save your work/games so you don't lose your progress if you haven't saved in a while. They are very expensive but very worth it.

#38

People Share 58 Expensive Things That Are Worth The Asking Price Not expensive overall, but good quality socks. Spend $15-20 pretty pair some quality socks and your life will be better every time you put them on. Swiftwick, Balega, Injinji, something like that.

Grindfather901 , Erwans Socks Report

#39

Honestly if you're into it, a nice DSLR camera. $500-$700 cameras can be an amazing investment if you travel often.

dsullivan148 Report

James016
James016
Invest in the lenses. That would make a huge difference as well. It means my 2007 DSLR still takes great pics and I dont need to buy a new camera

#40

Sushi

Ask_My_Btc_Address Report

Zephyr343
Zephyr343
I love sushi. But my benchmark is how good their Maki rolls are.

#41

Bounty paper towels. Most other brands really don't work as well; I wouldn't be surprised if they weren't actually cheaper because I need to use so many more to do the same job. Same with dawn dish soap. It's so much better than other kinds.

Edit: I get it, you guys like Viva.

halfadash6 Report

CT
CT
Mop, towels and others, in fabrics and no need for paper towels

#42

A light laptop with a good battery. I'm a law student, so having a laptop is kinda mandatory. And even though my laptop can't run any games (which sucks a little, because I am a gamer) I'm super happy with it. It's light and I can work on it for most of the day without having to recharge it. A classmate of mine has this great big gaming laptop and Idk how his back doesn't run screaming.

Karpattata Report

RafCo (he/him)
RafCo (he/him)
I have two laptops. One is my company issued MacBook, very light weight, but otherwise meh. Then i have my gaming laptop. Super heavy, but I'm not carrying it around

#43

People Share 58 Expensive Things That Are Worth The Asking Price Bare Minerals makeup. My acne breaks out like nobody's business when I use anything, even Este Lauder or Lancome. I hardly even use makeup, but I like to doll myself up now and again. The last straw was when I put on foundation, and about an hour later, my whole chin and forehead were completely broken out. I remembered my coworker was aways raving about Bare Minerals, so I tried it out. Best. Makeup. EVER. Yeah, it's a bit pricey, but I don't have breakouts when I want to be girly for the day. It goes on so smooth and even, and you don't feel the weight like liquid foundation. Such amazing products.

steviemd , RachelC.Photography Report

#44

People Share 58 Expensive Things That Are Worth The Asking Price Expensive flashlight

vodka_twinkie , Francesco Paggiaro Report

EP
EP
Yes i need this. My neighbor is a police officer and he took out his flashlight to help me find my cat outside in the dark, who snuck out. His light lit up the universe! I need that.

#45

Kerrygold butter.

RUKnight31 Report

#46

Taking good care of your car. Regular service from a good mechanic. My first car was nice and I treated it horribly and it was in bad shape within 5 years. My new car is 4 years old and I take it to a great mechanic and it's going to last me a very long time. Paying $300 for a full service oil change, tune up, brake job, etc. is worth it in the long run.

adognamedgoose Report

RafCo (he/him)
RafCo (he/him)
I tend to get about 200,000 miles out of my cars. My best was my 1988 Toyota Tercel, I got that car last 300,000 miles. I really just do the regular maintenance. I'm not getting tune ups or anything like that.

#47

Good coffee

anon Report

Zephyr343
Zephyr343
I don't drink coffee for the taste. It is merely a vessel to supply caffeine to my blood stream.

#48

Face moisturizer and SPF. I live in Buffalo and our winters can get so cold and for so long. Sometimes my hands crack and bleed because it's so cold. Healthy skin is so important.

only_bc_4chan_isdown Report

#49

Last may. I spent about $350 dollars on tickets to see Roger Waters live in Tulsa. And I have one of the tickets to my dad as a birthday present. Not only was it the best concert I've ever been to. It was also the happiest I'd ever seen my dad, and he is usually a really upbeat guy.

anon Report

#50

A $300-400 good quality motorcycle jacket

anon Report

Falcon dimi
Falcon dimi
Just full motorcycle gear. Could be difference between sh#t my bike is damedged from the fall and he/she was a good person

#51

my fancy Japanese fuzzy logic rice pot. it wasn't much more than $100, but i got a good deal on it.

aburgerkingbathroom Report

#52

Litter Robot. Best 400$ we ever spent. Dont have to scoop litter at all anymore. The machine slowly turns on the inside making the cat poop fall into a hole at the bottom which is normally closed unless its turning. It has a motion sensor too. So if its tripped by the cat going in while its spinning it stops and resumes awhile after its not detected movement. The cat litter is dumped into the bottom thats lined with a bag. We just take out the bag and replace it with a new one about once a week.

Firecrotch2014 Report

Elita One
Elita One
Be warned about the ones that come with an automatic odor spray, one brand in particular (don't remember name) has had a few cats dying from the spray despite it being 'cat safe'.

#53

Harmonicas. The quality difference between a $3 piece of s**t toy and a $40+ professional instrument is night and day.

TmickyD Report

waddles
waddles
i don’t know they sound equally as bad when i play them 🤔

#54

A good watch will last not only your lifetime, but generations if you make sure it gets serviced when needed.

skyflyer8 Report

#55

A decent wetsuit. I bought one about 10 years ago when I was bodyboarding through winter. The guy told me I should invest in a decent one and look after it and it'll last me many seasons. It's been quite a few years since I've worn it, but then I busted it out this weekend just gone and whatdoyaknow, it still fits and it's still warm as f**k. Best $250 I ever spent on a hobby.

cfb_rolley Report

#56

I don't usually eat plain vanilla ice cream, but when I do, it is Costco's Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream.

ggfergu Report

#57

Nutella. I pay like $20 per jar, and it's so worth it. Btw I've got like 20 tons of it, if someone wanna buy from me.

Muqqey Report

Elita One
Elita One
Absolutely not that s**t is full of palm oil, you know that stuff rainforests are destroyed for to farm it? Find an alternative.

#58

Tarte/UrbanDecay makeup. Seems to stay better and last longer.

OhioMegi Report

