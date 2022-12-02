We Need Everyday Superheroes In Our Lives, So Here Are 23 Of Them That I Generated With An AI
Can't reach that itch in the middle of your back? Can't get that jar of pickles open? And you ran out of kitty litter again?
Never fear, as I have created everyday superheroes that fight real everyday problems, such as when you realize that you don't have change for the parking meter. No worries, Change-For-The-Parking-Meter Man is on the job!
Coffee Woman always shows up at 3 pm. Fabric Softener Man fights to keep Static Electricity Man at bay, although he's usually easy to spot as he has a pesky balloon or two always stuck to him.
I'm a photojournalist by trade, so it's nice to create something fantastical and fictional after a hard day's work capturing the real world around me.
Visit my previous post here on Bored Panda, where I used AI to see Dog Puns coming to life.
More info: Instagram | kevinlamb.ca | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Jar Opener Man
Always popular with the ladies.
Mri Woman
She is a hero because that cancer won't find itself.
Pollinator Man
A hero of Earth, and is sadly allergic to pollen.
Coffee Woman
Sleeping-In Man
He'll save you tomorrow.
Cat Litter Man
Who is like Sandman, but with litter.
Dishwasher Man
Fitted Sheet Woman
Says "give me that, useless man".
Buttered Toast Man
Because who doesn't love toast?
Fabric Softener Man
Static Electricity Man's nemesis.
Teacher Woman
Will straighten out those little monsters.
I’m sorry, but the kids faces in the background!
Change-For-The-Parking-Meter Man
Has the coins you need.
Contact Lens Woman
Finds them on the ground for you.
Back Scratcher Man
Has all the tools.
Pun Man
His alter ego is...well...me.
Plunger Man
Static Electricity Man
An easy villain to spot with balloons stuck on him.
Mr. Kayakhead
Son of a famous Canadian, Mr. Canoehead.
Comfortable Shoes Man
Babysitter Man
Are they too much even for him?
Happy Man
Always annoying. His alter ego's name is Ray O'Sunshine, of course.
I-Don't-Know-What-Do-You-Want-To-Eat Woman
Is a formidable opponent.
GO BUTTERED TOAST MAN!!!!
GO BUTTERED TOAST MAN!!!!