Can't reach that itch in the middle of your back? Can't get that jar of pickles open? And you ran out of kitty litter again?

Never fear, as I have created everyday superheroes that fight real everyday problems, such as when you realize that you don't have change for the parking meter. No worries, Change-For-The-Parking-Meter Man is on the job!

Coffee Woman always shows up at 3 pm. Fabric Softener Man fights to keep Static Electricity Man at bay, although he's usually easy to spot as he has a pesky balloon or two always stuck to him.

I'm a photojournalist by trade, so it's nice to create something fantastical and fictional after a hard day's work capturing the real world around me.

Visit my previous post here on Bored Panda, where I used AI to see Dog Puns coming to life.

More info: Instagram | kevinlamb.ca | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Jar Opener Man

Jar Opener Man

Always popular with the ladies.

Report

10points
Kevin Lamb
POST
DP
DP
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The opener of jars

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#2

Mri Woman

Mri Woman

She is a hero because that cancer won't find itself.

Report

10points
Kevin Lamb
POST
#3

Pollinator Man

Pollinator Man

A hero of Earth, and is sadly allergic to pollen.

Report

8points
Kevin Lamb
POST
DP
DP
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like that one he looks cool

1
1point
reply
#4

Coffee Woman

Coffee Woman

Report

7points
Kevin Lamb
POST
#5

Sleeping-In Man

Sleeping-In Man

He'll save you tomorrow.

Report

7points
Kevin Lamb
POST
#6

Cat Litter Man

Cat Litter Man

Who is like Sandman, but with litter.

Report

7points
Kevin Lamb
POST
DP
DP
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

EW…lol that’s awesome

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#7

Dishwasher Man

Dishwasher Man

Report

7points
Kevin Lamb
POST
DP
DP
Community Member
58 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The washer of dishes…hey I got some at home I need washed…can you..you know…?

1
1point
reply
#8

Fitted Sheet Woman

Fitted Sheet Woman

Says "give me that, useless man".

Report

6points
Kevin Lamb
POST
#9

Buttered Toast Man

Buttered Toast Man

Because who doesn't love toast?

Report

6points
Kevin Lamb
POST
DP
DP
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks more like a villain

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Fabric Softener Man

Fabric Softener Man

Static Electricity Man's nemesis.

Report

5points
Kevin Lamb
POST
#11

Teacher Woman

Teacher Woman

Will straighten out those little monsters.

Report

5points
Kevin Lamb
POST
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m sorry, but the kids faces in the background!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

Change-For-The-Parking-Meter Man

Change-For-The-Parking-Meter Man

Has the coins you need.

Report

4points
Kevin Lamb
POST
#13

Contact Lens Woman

Contact Lens Woman

Finds them on the ground for you.

Report

4points
Kevin Lamb
POST
#14

Back Scratcher Man

Back Scratcher Man

Has all the tools.

Report

4points
Kevin Lamb
POST
#15

Pun Man

Pun Man

His alter ego is...well...me.

Report

4points
Kevin Lamb
POST
#16

Plunger Man

Plunger Man

Report

4points
Kevin Lamb
POST
DP
DP
Community Member
57 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey bro can you unclog my toilet I had chimichangas and well you know…TACO BELL!

0
0points
reply
#17

Toad Man

Toad Man

Every gardener's hero.

Report

4points
Kevin Lamb
POST
DP
DP
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ribbit and RIP IT!

0
0points
reply
#18

Static Electricity Man

Static Electricity Man

An easy villain to spot with balloons stuck on him.

Report

3points
Kevin Lamb
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#19

Mr. Kayakhead

Mr. Kayakhead

Son of a famous Canadian, Mr. Canoehead.

Report

3points
Kevin Lamb
POST
DP
DP
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hahaha I like that this guy

1
1point
reply
#20

Comfortable Shoes Man

Comfortable Shoes Man

Report

3points
Kevin Lamb
POST
#21

Babysitter Man

Babysitter Man

Are they too much even for him?

Report

3points
Kevin Lamb
POST
#22

Happy Man

Happy Man

Always annoying. His alter ego's name is Ray O'Sunshine, of course.

Report

2points
Kevin Lamb
POST
#23

I-Don't-Know-What-Do-You-Want-To-Eat Woman

I-Don't-Know-What-Do-You-Want-To-Eat Woman

Is a formidable opponent.

Report

0points
Kevin Lamb
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!