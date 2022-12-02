Can't reach that itch in the middle of your back? Can't get that jar of pickles open? And you ran out of kitty litter again?

Never fear, as I have created everyday superheroes that fight real everyday problems, such as when you realize that you don't have change for the parking meter. No worries, Change-For-The-Parking-Meter Man is on the job!

Coffee Woman always shows up at 3 pm. Fabric Softener Man fights to keep Static Electricity Man at bay, although he's usually easy to spot as he has a pesky balloon or two always stuck to him.

I'm a photojournalist by trade, so it's nice to create something fantastical and fictional after a hard day's work capturing the real world around me.

Visit my previous post here on Bored Panda, where I used AI to see Dog Puns coming to life.

