I wanted to figure out how to make outlandish images using artificial intelligence, and I decided the best way to entertain myself and not get bored with it was to create visual puns, my favorite form of punnery.

The results were often unexpected, like a hotdog sailing on the sea. Most of the time you have no idea what you are going to get, and that's half the fun.

I'm a photojournalist by trade, so it's nice to create something fantastical and fictional after a hard day's work capturing the real world around me.

More info: Instagram | kevinlamb.ca | Facebook