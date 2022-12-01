I Made Visual Dog Puns With An AI Art Generator (27 Pics)
I wanted to figure out how to make outlandish images using artificial intelligence, and I decided the best way to entertain myself and not get bored with it was to create visual puns, my favorite form of punnery.
The results were often unexpected, like a hotdog sailing on the sea. Most of the time you have no idea what you are going to get, and that's half the fun.
I'm a photojournalist by trade, so it's nice to create something fantastical and fictional after a hard day's work capturing the real world around me.
Snoop Dog
Hot Dog
West Highland Terrier
Shiitzutake Mushroom
Bird Dog
Sheep Dogs
Irish Terrier
Border Collie
Siberian Husky
Oktoberfest German Shepherd
Steampug
A Bad (Or Good?) Case Of Bedpugs
Labracadabra
And now for my next illusion, I will make these treats disappear!
No offense to you and I honestly mean that but I think using ai is cheating and takes from artists who put hours into the work they do.
I agree. Pretty pictures they are, but art it ain't
I think ai art can be cool as long as it's labeled as such. It's kind of fascinating imo.
Would like to see a pomegraneranian
