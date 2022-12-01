I wanted to figure out how to make outlandish images using artificial intelligence, and I decided the best way to entertain myself and not get bored with it was to create visual puns, my favorite form of punnery.

The results were often unexpected, like a hotdog sailing on the sea. Most of the time you have no idea what you are going to get, and that's half the fun.

I'm a photojournalist by trade, so it's nice to create something fantastical and fictional after a hard day's work capturing the real world around me.

More info: Instagram | kevinlamb.ca | Facebook

#1

Snoop Dog

#2

Hot Dog

#3

West Highland Terrier

#4

Shiitzutake Mushroom

#5

Bird Dog

#6

Sheep Dogs

indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wolf in sheep's clothing

#7

Irish Terrier

#8

Border Collie

#9

Siberian Husky

#10

Oktoberfest German Shepherd

#11

Steampug

#12

A Bad (Or Good?) Case Of Bedpugs

Ray Arani
Ray Arani
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is horrifying. Why?

#13

Labracadabra

indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And now for my next illusion, I will make these treats disappear!

#14

Bulldog

#15

Siberian Husky

#16

Shiitzutake Mushroom

#17

German Shepherd

#18

Greyhound

#19

Irish Setter

#20

Water Dog

#21

Bedpugs, But A Little Too Real

#22

Whippet... Whippet Good!

#23

Hot Dog... Sailing The Sea?

#24

Red Foxxhound

#25

Sheep Dogs

#26

This One Is All Too Obvious

#27

Irish Setter

