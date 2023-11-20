ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Gab Bois, a Montreal-based artist who has conquered the internet with her surreal fashion and household items. She uses random everyday things to make unique pieces that might not be very practical but are guaranteed to catch your eye.

“I was always into fashion, especially DIY fashion, even as a kid. I would help my mom remove the leaves from the corn cobs and then we would use them to make doll dresses. I’d also make flower necklaces for the neighborhood cats during my free time, little things like that. Being an only child and playing by myself, I was put into a position where I had to find ways to keep myself occupied, and I developed a huge interest in doing little crafts, so I can say a part of the work I do now still comes from that childhood interest and curiosity,” the artist told Bored Panda in a previous interview.

Scroll down to check out Bois' artistic creations in the list below. Don't forget to upvote your favorite designs and share your thoughts in the comments!

More info: Instagram | gabbois.com