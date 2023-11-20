ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Gab Bois, a Montreal-based artist who has conquered the internet with her surreal fashion and household items. She uses random everyday things to make unique pieces that might not be very practical but are guaranteed to catch your eye.

“I was always into fashion, especially DIY fashion, even as a kid. I would help my mom remove the leaves from the corn cobs and then we would use them to make doll dresses. I’d also make flower necklaces for the neighborhood cats during my free time, little things like that. Being an only child and playing by myself, I was put into a position where I had to find ways to keep myself occupied, and I developed a huge interest in doing little crafts, so I can say a part of the work I do now still comes from that childhood interest and curiosity,” the artist told Bored Panda in a previous interview

Scroll down to check out Bois' artistic creations in the list below. Don't forget to upvote your favorite designs and share your thoughts in the comments!

More info: Instagram | gabbois.com

#1

A Box For Fries Sauce

#2

Face Mask Dress

#3

Sock Shoes

#4

Pencil Skirt

#5

Sofa Out Of Grass

#6

Banana Slippers

#7

Headphone Cord Bikini

#8

Lettuce Top

#9

Celery Skirt

#10

Champagne Glass Shoe

#11

Uggs On High-Heels

#12

Ravioli Top

#13

Outfit Made Out Of Big Plasters

#14

Shoes Out Of Sand

#15

Pop Corn Jacket

#16

Sea Shell Makeup Up Kit

#17

Shrimp Necklace

#18

Unique Shoes

#19

Unique Chair With Seat Belts

#20

Ravioli Sofa

#21

Doughnut Hair Band

#22

Christmas Tree Made Out Of Nails

#23

Scrabble Dress And Handbag

#24

Phone Shoe

#25

Cracker West

#26

Shot High Heels

#27

Lettuce Green Cake

#28

Autumn Top

#29

Candles Placed In Binoculars

#30

Halloween Pumpkin Lamp

