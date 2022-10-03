In 1826, Joseph Nicéphore Niépce took the first photograph to have survived to the present day, capturing the view from the window of his studio in Le Gras, France. Just a few years passed and photography had firmly entered people's lives, and history lovers received a new, truly invaluable source of information.

Almost two centuries have passed since then, literally every outstanding person during this time managed to end up on photographic paper, and we know exactly how almost all famous historical events took place. And, of course, there are many not-so-outstanding ones - after all, every person wants to leave a memory of themselves in history, even if it is just a faded piece of cardboard measuring ten by fifteen inches.

Historical photos are of particular interest - it's always great to see how people lived, for example, a hundred years ago. By the way, there is an extremely popular community on Reddit called "100 Years Ago" with over 686K participants. Initially, it was conceived in August 2013 as an attempt by enthusiasts to historically document World War I in photographs, day by day.

But as time went on, it was November 12, 2018 - and community members already enjoyed posting photos taken exactly a century before the current date so much that they continued to do so. As a result, we can now, for example, look at photographs shot in October 1922.

Perhaps, if everything in our world goes well, our descendants will look with interest in this community for some pictures from 2022, but for now, Bored Panda has compiled for you this selection of the most popular and most intriguing community historical photos. So fasten your seat belts, our time machine is going back in time!

More info: Reddit