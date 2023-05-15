We still can’t get over how fantastic of a show this year’s Eurovision was! And we’re not just saying that—the competition’s top songs have been replaying in our heads, nonstop, since the start of the first semifinal. Cha Cha Cha is still vying with Poe Poe Poe and a dozen other earworms even after the finale.

And after the winner is crowned—this year it was Swedish legend Loreen—the icing on the cake is what it’s always been: looking at what the rest of the world had to say about all the songs, elaborate performances, and gaffes.

Our music-loving team here at Bored Panda has collected the top memes and reactions about Eurovision 2023 that are bound to make you laugh (and maybe even roll on the floor, like many of the performers).