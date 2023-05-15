We still can’t get over how fantastic of a show this year’s Eurovision was! And we’re not just saying that—the competition’s top songs have been replaying in our heads, nonstop, since the start of the first semifinal. Cha Cha Cha is still vying with Poe Poe Poe and a dozen other earworms even after the finale.

And after the winner is crowned—this year it was Swedish legend Loreen—the icing on the cake is what it’s always been: looking at what the rest of the world had to say about all the songs, elaborate performances, and gaffes.

Our music-loving team here at Bored Panda has collected the top memes and reactions about Eurovision 2023 that are bound to make you laugh (and maybe even roll on the floor, like many of the performers). Scroll down, upvote your fave pics, and keep the party going!

#1

Eurovision-Memes-2023

AnjaWritingsx

#2

Eurovision-Memes-2023

thewritertype

Sue User
Sue User
Community Member
1 hour ago

Such an accurate dedcription.

#3

Eurovision-Memes-2023

TechnicallyRon

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago

all i know is Portugal ended up in #23 and i'm sad

Eurovision Week is a fabulous way to bring a ton of fun into your life. It’s an excuse to get together with your friends, have a good old time, and judge each other’s favorite songs with a cheeky grin and a sharp wit. The commentary and reactions are just as—if not more—interesting than the actual performances themselves.

And we are here for all the memes and tweets, 100%. It’s a weird but satisfying feeling when you realize that your personal opinion about someone’s singing skills, costumes, and stagecraft is being repeated by thousands upon thousands of people around the globe.
#4

Eurovision-Memes-2023

CountBinface

Adam Chang
Adam Chang
Community Member
59 minutes ago

Never gonna give never gonna give...give you up.

#5

Eurovision-Memes-2023

TechnicallyRon

#6

Eurovision-Memes-2023

euromemesion

This year’s contest was held in Liverpool. Last year’s runners-up, the United Kingdom graciously hosted the contest on behalf of the 2022 winners Ukraine who are fighting back against the unprovoked Russian invasion.

Kalush Orchestra’s song ‘Stefania,’ which was pre-taped in Kyiv, was shown, culminating in the arrival of the band on the stage in Liverpool Arena. Stars like Joss Stone, Sam Ryder, and Andrew Lloyd Webber added their musical prowess to the performance, as did Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, with a surprise piano cameo. The message was very clear: Britain fully supports Ukraine, to the hilt.
#7

Eurovision-Memes-2023

euromemesion

Mani
Mani
Community Member
1 hour ago

Hahaha. We suck so bad at Eurovision

#8

Eurovision-Memes-2023

andreww1967

James016
James016
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Adama Taylor and Apollo the Hippy

#9

Eurovision-Memes-2023

JustineStafford

October
October
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Her manic grin really completes the comment

This year’s winner is Swedish powerhouse Loreen, who wowed the world with her hit song ‘Tattoo.’ The stagecraft was one of the most intriguing parts of the entire contest. (And that’s saying something, as other performers also had cars, trampolines, and giant wooden boxes on the stage for their three minutes of glory.)

This is the performer’s second victory. Loreen had previously won Eurovision back in 2012 with her song ‘Euphoria.’ And we swear, every single time we hear that title, we can hear her voice singing in our heads, and we take a small trip back in time when life seemed simpler.
#10

Eurovision-Memes-2023

jack_murley

#11

Eurovision-Memes-2023

MattHighton

#12

Eurovision-Memes-2023

xevelxne

There was a bit of light drama surrounding this year’s top spot. If you watched the finale, you probably heard the entire arena chanting Cha Cha Cha at the top of their voices time and again, and know what we’re about to say. Finland’s representative Käärijä had won over the public’s hearts with his bizarrely viral song and neon costumes. Many people on the internet thought that Käärijä should have won.
#13

Eurovision-Memes-2023

TechnicallyRon

Remi (He/Him)
Remi (He/Him)
Community Member
1 hour ago

My sincere apologies to our neighbors who had to hear us laughing like hyenas in the middle of night. You can blame the Iceland's announcer for that

#14

Eurovision-Memes-2023

AndryPresh

#15

Eurovision-Memes-2023

wittyusrname6

Finland’s Käärijä took second place with 526 points, nearly outcompeting Sweden’s Loreen who got 583 points. Loreen was the jury’s favorite, however, Finland got top marks in the public vote. So there was a bit of a disconnect between what the judges of the contest valued the most versus who the rest of the world wanted to crown in 2023.
#16

Eurovision-Memes-2023

msstardustt

Arik
Arik
Community Member
1 hour ago

German Nazi Party having a crazy night out...

#17

Eurovision-Memes-2023

youwouldknow

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Ιt's a nice song, don't get me wrong, but to me Tattoo is like Euphoria's ugly little sister :(

#18

Eurovision-Memes-2023

scottygb

Israel took third place with 362 points with ‘Unicorn.’ Meanwhile, Italy came in fourth with 350 points for Marco Mengoni’s ‘Due Vite’ while Norway took 268 points and fifth place home with Alessandra’s ‘Queen of Kings’ (which may or may not have been playing in yours truly’s head, on repeat, all morning). Ukraine’s representatives, the electronic duo Tvorchi, took sixth place with 243 points with their powerful hit ‘Heart of Steel.’ Russian missiles hit the duo’s hometown of Ternopil minutes before they went on stage.
#19

Eurovision-Memes-2023

Ryanair

Arik
Arik
Community Member
1 hour ago

Back in the day, MC Hammer wore that on his a**e... Duuduududumdududu can't touch this!

#20

Eurovision-Memes-2023

TiernanDouieb

Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
23 minutes ago

My houseplant when it realizes that it belongs to me.

#21

Eurovision-Memes-2023

ellenfromnowon

In last place was Germany’s Lord of the Lost with ‘Blood & Glitter’ while the hosts, the UK, were second-last with Mae Muller’s ‘I Wrote a Song.’ Some of our other personal favorites also included Belgium’s ‘Because of You’ by Gustaph; Slovenia’s ‘Carpe Diem’ by Joker Out which always makes us want to dance; and Australia’s ‘Promise’ by Voyager which was a total banger and reminded us why the Aussies are a part of this contest even half a world away.
#22

Eurovision-Memes-2023

nonecosimale

#23

Eurovision-Memes-2023

eurovisionmemesofficial

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
31 minutes ago

And this is beautiful! ^.^

#24

Eurovision-Memes-2023

TobyonTV

James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago

The wellness retreat being the one Nicole Kidman ran in Nine Perfect Strangers

Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham, Julia Sanina, and Graham Norton were an utter joy to watch as presenters. Meanwhile, many of us were left wondering why so many performers enjoyed rolling around on the floor.

In broad strokes, the jury tends to focus on vocal skills, technical prowess, and creativity, whereas the public usually asks itself two simple questions: is the song fun and do I instinctively like it? Funky parodies that think outside the box might do well with music lovers around the globe but might not impress the jury. You can't win with virality alone.
#25

Eurovision-Memes-2023

TheSonicScrew

#26

Eurovision-Memes-2023

hownottodraw

Colin
Colin
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Bohemian Rhapsody, the remix

#27

Eurovision-Memes-2023

bechillcomedian

Sue User
Sue User
Community Member
1 hour ago

Omg, all the contestants have to compete on love island.

Meanwhile, vocally powerful ballads might strike a chord with the judges but might leave the audience snoozing or taking a break to brew a cup of tea. So anyone aiming for next year’s crown has to remember to find a balance between radical creativity and more ‘traditional’ Eurovision performances. 
#28

Eurovision-Memes-2023

simonemalec

#29

Eurovision-Memes-2023

its_spela

#30

Eurovision-Memes-2023

onetrainops

How did you enjoy this year's Eurovision, dear Pandas? Which performances stood out the most to you? Did you like Sweden's or Finland's songs better? Who do you personally think deserved the crown in 2023? Are you already looking forward to Eurovision 2024 like we are? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments!

Meanwhile, for memes about Eurovision 2022, check out Bored Panda's post right here.
#31

Eurovision-Memes-2023

Luiseach

#32

Eurovision-Memes-2023

eurovisionmemesofficial

#33

Eurovision-Memes-2023

eurovisionmeme

#34

Eurovision-Memes-2023

GermanEmbassy

FreeToFall
FreeToFall
Community Member
19 minutes ago

They're sooooo funny! And I love the way they laugh of this disaster! But I really love you!

#35

Eurovision-Memes-2023

TiernanDouieb

#36

Eurovision-Memes-2023

ElliXiaQ

#37

Eurovision-Memes-2023

paddypower

#38

Eurovision-Memes-2023

LewesTom

Eratis
Eratis
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Oh come on, Gustaph is amazing!

#39

Eurovision-Memes-2023

scattermoon

#40

Eurovision-Memes-2023

euromemesion

#41

Eurovision-Memes-2023

insoniascarvao

#42

Eurovision-Memes-2023

DunelmUK

Arik
Arik
Community Member
1 hour ago

What the actual f**k is going on there?

#43

Eurovision-Memes-2023

RachaelvsWorld

James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago

The French act was 20 kids under a dress

#44

Eurovision-Memes-2023

TechnicallyRon

#45

Eurovision-Memes-2023

yourenotbangtan

#46

Eurovision-Memes-2023

superm

#47

Eurovision-Memes-2023

euromemesion Report

#48

Eurovision-Memes-2023

Ariadne_Reviews Report

#49

Eurovision-Memes-2023

jonoread Report

#50

Eurovision-Memes-2023

TechnicallyRon Report

#51

Eurovision-Memes-2023

brivi_di Report

#52

Eurovision-Memes-2023

euromemesion Report

#53

Eurovision-Memes-2023

MattHighton Report

#54

Eurovision-Memes-2023

katbrown Report

#55

Eurovision-Memes-2023

drpsquared Report

#56

Eurovision-Memes-2023

euromemesion Report

LvH
LvH
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He just gets a lot of money for that 3 minutes on stage every year!

2
#57

Eurovision-Memes-2023

eurovisionmemesofficial Report

#58

Eurovision-Memes-2023

esc_florin Report

#59

Eurovision-Memes-2023

getbentsaggy Report

#60

Eurovision-Memes-2023

mrnickharvey Report

#61

Eurovision-Memes-2023

euromemesion Report

#62

Eurovision-Memes-2023

a_toots Report

#63

Eurovision-Memes-2023

QueenBumble_B Report

Colin
Colin
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who remembers when Morocco took part?

#64

Eurovision-Memes-2023