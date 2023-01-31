Man Cheats On His Wife With Their Friend, Gets Upset When Their Son Kicks Him Out Of Her Funeral 10 Months Later

It just so happens that relationships don’t always work out the way we want them to. We love blindly, we trust blindly – and we hold a mental image of one person, but then, days, weeks, months, or even years later, they turn out to be someone else entirely.

The point is, there are a handful of potential reasons behind a broken love – and while it might seem impossible to bear all the pain at that instant, there are times when the whole “forgiving and forgetting” thing comes around much sooner than you may anticipate.

However, sadly, this is not always the case for everybody, and the author of today’s story happened to see it in his own mother.

More info: Reddit

“There’s nothing worse than a man that can be everything to everybody else except a father to their own child”

“AITA: My brother and I made my dad leave from my mom’s funeral?” – this web user turned to one of Reddit’s most judgmental communities, asking its members if it was a jerk move to kick his disinterested cheater dad out of his mother’s funeral. The post managed to garner over 4K upvotes as well as 507 comments discussing the matter.

The teen began his post by sharing that his folks hadn’t been together for 10 months because his mom found out about his dad’s long-term affair with one of her friends. It truly broke the woman and she was never the same; moreover, the man also lost contact with his children and hadn’t talked to them since he left.

The author hadn’t seen or spoken to his father since he and his mother broke things off because of an affair he had with one of her acquaintances

The 16-year-old never came to terms with the situation and has resented his father for what he did to his mom ever since. The boy also admitted that while she did try to be strong for the sake of him and his older sibling, he would still hear her cry every single night.

But, unfortunately, the woman had recently passed away. The OP’s brother and their grandmother were in charge of the funeral and agreed to keep it small, yet they found themselves in quite a position when their estranged father showed up on the morning of the ceremony. However, without thinking twice, he was immediately told to leave because, for obvious reasons, neither the siblings nor the majority of the family actually wanted him there.

The OP’s mother wasn’t herself ever since and, sadly, had recently passed away

Naturally, the man tried to talk it through. He claimed that he loved their mother and that he wanted to be there for them – however, the situation quickly spiraled out of control and the 16-year-old lost it with him. His older sibling backed him up and told him that he was not welcome. The man then left and the rest of the family was able to continue with the service peacefully.

The family agreed to hold a small service but later found themselves in quite a position when the estranged father showed up on the morning of the funeral

A couple of family members weren’t happy with the boys kicking their father out. They understood why they were mad, but they also couldn’t skip over the fact that he was the woman’s husband, so they believed that it might’ve been right to let him grieve too.

The siblings later found out that their father talked to their cousins about how upsetting it was to not get to say his farewells and, allegedly, apologize for what he did. But it seems like the cousins sided with the boys and pretty much told the man to get lost.

The siblings, as well as most of the relatives, didn’t want the man to attend the service and eventually convinced him to leave

The youngster continued by saying that even though most people supported their choice to keep their father out of the funeral, they do worry that they made a mistake.

Now, the matter is very delicate, and only the family can know what was done right and what was done wrong. However, it’s easy to see why the teen has second thoughts about essentially depriving his (albeit absent) father of the opportunity to say his last goodbyes to the woman that he once loved. What do you think about this situation? Do you think the siblings should’ve let their father stay?