ADVERTISEMENT

Fantasy worlds don’t always have to be epic or have massive, intricate settings; sometimes, the ones that feel a little mischievous, a little melancholy, and strangely familiar give us the most joy. That’s part of what makes AC Macdonald’s Twistwood Tales so easy to slip back into, a series we’ve covered before here on Bored Panda. Beneath the woodland charm, soft colors, and magical oddballs, these comics tap into feelings that are very real: awkwardness, self-doubt, quiet hope, and the kind of humor that stings a little because it’s true. If you’ve ever felt too much, overthought something small, or tried to laugh your way through a weird moment, this series tends to hit home in the nicest possible way.

That balance of whimsy and honesty is what keeps Twistwood Tales feeling fresh, even as you return to it again and again. Macdonald has a way of pairing storybook-style visuals with clever writing that never tries too hard, letting each comic land with warmth, wit, and just enough bite. The soft, storybook-like art gives the fantasy setting its charm, but it’s the emotional honesty underneath that makes the series linger.

Scroll down for more enchanted chaos, vote for your favorite slices of fantasy, and of course, check out all of the Twistwood characters’ adventures on the bytwistwood Instagram page.

More info: Instagram | x.com | amazon.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

AC Macdonald Report

9points
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"But we are European Robins, Robin is what we do!"

0
0points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    8points
    POST
    #3

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    8points
    POST
    #4

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    7points
    POST
    #7

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    7points
    POST
    #8

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    7points
    POST
    doug-moyer avatar
    Doug Moyer
    Doug Moyer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait! BP protected me from having to see the offensive word 'funny' the first time, but not the second time!! Now I'm emotionally scarred!

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    5points
    POST
    #16

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    4points
    POST
    lexifoote avatar
    Jedi Panda
    Jedi Panda
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why the heck are we censoring burn?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #29

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    Twistwood Tales Continues With More Whimsical Forest Encounters

    AC Macdonald Report

    2points
    POST

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!