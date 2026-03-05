ADVERTISEMENT

Fantasy worlds don’t always have to be epic or have massive, intricate settings; sometimes, the ones that feel a little mischievous, a little melancholy, and strangely familiar give us the most joy. That’s part of what makes AC Macdonald’s Twistwood Tales so easy to slip back into, a series we’ve covered before here on Bored Panda. Beneath the woodland charm, soft colors, and magical oddballs, these comics tap into feelings that are very real: awkwardness, self-doubt, quiet hope, and the kind of humor that stings a little because it’s true. If you’ve ever felt too much, overthought something small, or tried to laugh your way through a weird moment, this series tends to hit home in the nicest possible way.

That balance of whimsy and honesty is what keeps Twistwood Tales feeling fresh, even as you return to it again and again. Macdonald has a way of pairing storybook-style visuals with clever writing that never tries too hard, letting each comic land with warmth, wit, and just enough bite. The soft, storybook-like art gives the fantasy setting its charm, but it’s the emotional honesty underneath that makes the series linger.

Scroll down for more enchanted chaos, vote for your favorite slices of fantasy, and of course, check out all of the Twistwood characters’ adventures on the bytwistwood Instagram page.

More info: Instagram | x.com | amazon.com | Facebook