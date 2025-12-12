“Surgeon Needs To Be Arrested”: Emily Blunt’s Podcast Appearance Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors

ADVERTISEMENT

Emily Blunt sat down for an interview with Rose Byrne to discuss their career highs and their recent Golden Globe nominations.

Viewers were promised a “certified lovefest” as the star actresses had a conversation together on the A24 Podcast.

But some netizens were busy dissecting Emily Blunt’s appearance and spinning plastic surgery rumors.

Emily Blunt in podcast interview discussing plastic surgery rumors with a guest in a modern studio setting.

Emily Blunt and Rose Byrne had a warm, reflective conversation with each other during their sit-down for the A24 podcast.

The stars touched upon a variety of topics, including Emily’s recent Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Female actor for her role in The Smashing Machine and Rose’s Best Female Actor (musical or comedy) nomination for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

Emily Blunt smiling during a podcast recording, sparking rumors about plastic surgery and surgeon controversy.

“Today on The A24 Podcast, a certified lovefest between Rose Byrne and Emily Blunt as they go deep into their @goldenglobes nominated performances for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You and The Smashing Machine,” A24 said as they released the episode.

The pair began the conversation by praising each other’s Golden Globe-nominated performances.

“You were so wild, so unhinged, so broken, and it had such a lasting effect on me. It spoke to me on so many levels about maternal pressure,” Emily praised Rose.

The fellow actress returned the favor by saying, “I loved Smashing Machine. [I] thought you guys were extraordinary.”

Emily Blunt in a podcast setting, discussing plastic surgery rumors with a female host in a modern studio.

In If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Rose plays the character of Linda, a struggling therapist and mother whose life spirals as she navigates an overwhelming mix of parental stress and an absent husband.

Emily, in The Smashing Machine, plays the real-life character of Dawn Staples, the girlfriend of UFC Hall of Famer Mark Kerr (played by Dwayne Johnson).

Netizens couldn’t stop making assumptions about Emily’s face and churned plastic surgery rumors

Emily Blunt smiling at an event, sparking plastic surgery rumors with mentions of surgeon needs to be arrested.

Tweet text criticizing Emily Blunt's plastic surgeon, fueling plastic surgery rumors after her podcast appearance.

Image credits: twiceblunt

Shortly after the episode dropped, netizens were quick to jump to assumptions about Emily undergoing cosmetic procedure.

“Emily, why’d you ruin your face?” one asked, while another quipped, “She really does look blunt now.”

“Emily blunt’s plastic surgeon needs to be arrested permanently cause how do you f*** up a face like that,” said one fan.

“Botox vs natural,” read one comment.

“Someone call the authorities, this is a crime against beauty,” read one comment online

Tweet by Melo Mike commenting on Emily Blunt's appearance sparking plastic surgery rumors on social media.

Emily Blunt speaking during a podcast appearance, sparking plastic surgery rumors and public surgeon concerns.

“Emily blunt, whatever you got done please get it undone queen please,” another said.

“That surgeon doing her like that is insane.. a makeup artist once told me my face as ‘almost too pretty to touch,’” one said.

Another wrote, “Whoever approved those choices needs their license reviewed IMMEDIATELY.”

The Fall Guy actress previously said Hollywood is “suffocated by plastic surgery”

Emily Blunt smiling at an outdoor event, sparking plastic surgery rumors after podcast appearance.

In the past, Emily spoke against opting for cosmetic procedures and described Hollywood as a place “suffocated by plastic surgery.”

“I appreciate that every line on someone’s face bears a story, and is the result of experience,” she told Women & Home in 2019.

“In Hollywood, people are suffocated by plastic surgery, but striving for an impassive perfection isn’t something I ever found beautiful or have tried to achieve myself,” she added.

So true because what the hell is this?!! pic.twitter.com/Xw7OhFEGkf — AlexV (@AlexV9305) December 11, 2025

The Oppenheimer star felt women lose the “magic” about them when they opt for too many cosmetic enhancements.

“I believe in taking care of your skin and your general health, but women who spend too much time trying to look perfect lose some of the magic about them,” she added.

The star spoke about what it was like starring opposite Dwayne Johnson in The Smashing Machine

Emily Blunt in a pink textured dress with ruffled shoulders, attending an event amid plastic surgery rumors and surgeon debate.

The actress stars opposite Dwayne Johnson in The Smashing Machine, which tells the real-life story of MMA fighter Mark Kerr (Dwayne) and his partner Dawn Staples (Emily).

Emily said it was “really, really beautiful” to watch Dwayne play the role.

“I think he has the innate vulnerability and humility and eloquence that Mark had. And I think on a personal level, he was so hungry for challenge and to disappear,” she said on Deadline’s Take Tenthis week.

Tweet by user Chloe reacting to Emily Blunt's podcast appearance sparking plastic surgery rumors and controversy.

She also spoke in the same interview about her hit film The Devil Wears Prada and how she gained a brother-in-law through the film.

“My brother-in-law, Mr. Stanley Tucci. We would stand outside and laugh and giggle and I just wept with laughter with him,” she said about filming the movie, “and then I took him away as a friend.

“Then he wormed his way into my family and married my sister!” she continued. “He met her at our wedding and thought, ‘This is how I become a Blunt.’”

“You treated me like a complete equal,” Emily gushed with praises over her co-star Anne Hathaway during their Actors on Actors conversation

Emily Blunt smiling in a cream dress with lace details, fueling plastic surgery rumors after podcast appearance.

Emily has often spoken fondly about working on The Devil Wears Prada, including starring alongside leading lady Anne Hathaway.

“Even though you were a colossal movie star at that time, you treated me like a complete equal. You are one of the people I’ve known longest. We’ve known each other for 18 years,” she told Anne during their Actors on Actors conversation in 2023.

“Our relationship is the age of an adult,” Anne quipped, before Emily said she had a “joy b*mb of a time” working on the movie.

“I don’t know if any of us knew it was going to become what it did,” she added. “It’s quoted to me every week. It will be the movie that changed my life.”

Not everyone agrees that something’s wrong though, as a user said that “she still looks fabulous”

Tweet reply mentioning doctor, related to Emily Blunt's podcast appearance sparking plastic surgery rumors online.

Tweet discussing plastic surgeons and natural beauty amid plastic surgery rumors sparked by Emily Blunt's podcast appearance.

Twitter user expressing concern about comments during Emily Blunt's podcast sparking plastic surgery rumors.

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Hollywood’s obsession with plastic surgery, related to Emily Blunt’s podcast appearance.

Tweet on a social media platform with a surprised reaction emoji discussing plastic surgery rumors.

Twitter reply criticizing a surgeon’s choices, sparking plastic surgery rumors related to Emily Blunt’s podcast appearance.

A social media post reacting to Emily Blunt's podcast appearance sparking plastic surgery rumors online.

Tweet criticizing Emily Blunt’s appearance sparks plastic surgery rumors with mentions of surgeon needs to be arrested.

Tweet screenshot from user Solène Lumière replying to @twiceblunt, mentioning plastic surgery rumors linked to Emily Blunt's podcast appearance.

Tweet criticizing Emily Blunt sparks plastic surgery rumors following her recent podcast appearance.

Tweet discussing reactions to Emily Blunt's appearance, addressing plastic surgery rumors and opinions about her face and veneers.

Tweet comment on Emily Blunt's podcast appearance sparking plastic surgery rumors, posted by user starbust.

Screenshot of a tweet discussing plastic surgery rumors related to Emily Blunt’s podcast appearance.

Tweet discussing Emily Blunt's look and sparking plastic surgery rumors after podcast appearance.

Tweet from CatsTwitter supporting Emily Blunt amid plastic surgery rumors after podcast appearance.

Tweet from user Clara complimenting Emily Blunt's appearance amid plastic surgery rumors after podcast.

