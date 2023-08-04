Hi! My name is Daniela and I'm an embroidery artist from Chile. My work goes from anime and music to pets and memes. I also like to mix embroidery thread with paint.

I firmly believe that almost anything can be embroidered, that's why I just like to have fun while doing art. I started with embroidery in 2017 after seeing some posts on Pinterest and after practicing a little bit, I fell in love with it and after these 6 years, it has become a part of me, like I feel empty when a long period of time passes without doing any embroidery work.

I would like to be able to some day make a career doing the thing I love and teaching others this wonderful art.

I hope you like the pictures!

More info: Instagram