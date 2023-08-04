Hi! My name is Daniela and I'm an embroidery artist from Chile. My work goes from anime and music to pets and memes. I also like to mix embroidery thread with paint.

I firmly believe that almost anything can be embroidered, that's why I just like to have fun while doing art. I started with embroidery in 2017 after seeing some posts on Pinterest and after practicing a little bit, I fell in love with it and after these 6 years, it has become a part of me, like I feel empty when a long period of time passes without doing any embroidery work.

I would like to be able to some day make a career doing the thing I love and teaching others this wonderful art.

I hope you like the pictures!

#1

Patrick Star

#2

Homer Simpson

#3

Mr. Burns

#4

Lisa Simpson

#5

Midsommar

#6

Spongebob Squarepants

#7

Mr. Sparkle

#8

Baby Yoda

#9

The Powerpuff Girls

#10

Nezuko Kamado

#11

Sailor Moon

#12

Sailor Moon

#13

Grave Of The Fireflies

#14

He-Man

#15

The Scream

#16

Sailor Mars

#17

#18

Starry Night

#19

Shinchan

#20

Pop Art

#21

Sailor Moon

#22

Akira

#23

Berserk

#24

Uzumaki

#25

Asuka

#26

My Neighbor Totoro

#27

Red Baron

#28

Discovery

#29

Snoopy

#30

Blink-182

#31

Berserk

#32

Akira

#33

Kodama

#34

Horimiya

#35

Tanjiro Kamado

#36

#37

Abba

