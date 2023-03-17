Embroidery tattoos might sound like an unlikely combination, but Sao Paulo-based tattoo artist Eduardo "Duda" Lozano has made a name for himself by pioneering this unique style. With over two decades of experience as a tattoo artist, Lozano has recently begun exploring the art of embroidery tattoos, in which he creates designs that mimic the look of hand-stitched embroidery. Despite being a relatively new style, Lozano's work in this field has already gained him global recognition and invitations to international tattoo conventions.

Lozano's embroidery tattoos are particularly notable for their realism and attention to detail. In addition to incorporating the signature "broken" threads that have become his trademark, Lozano carefully considers light and shadow to create designs that appear three-dimensional and lifelike. As a result, his tattoos often resemble intricate embroidery patterns, with delicate lines and textures that make them appear almost tangible. With his innovative approach to tattooing, Lozano is pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of body art.

