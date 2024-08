ADVERTISEMENT

More than half a century has passed since DNA paternity tests with a high degree of reliability became widely available to people, and since then their use has left a double effect. As, incidentally, with any invention – there will always be people who will use even the most remarkable achievement of science to harm.

For example, we have written more than once or twice about how paternity tests led to disastrous consequences for people’s family life. But this story, first told by the user u/sundontshine23, stands apart – at least because one of its characters, apparently, eventually managed to damage his own career.

The author of the post is a single mom whose husband divorced her wrongly, accusing her of infidelity

The man’s only relative who actually sided with the woman was his sister

Some time later, the sister told the ex that the boy was his spitting image – and the ensuing paternity test proved it

The guy got his visitations – but the mom always tried to avoid him

At the meeting in the man’s office, he tried to manipulate her – and she snapped at him, airing out his dirty laundry in the crowded space

So, meet the Original Poster (OP) – a single mom, whose husband divorced her because for some reason he was almost sure that the son she gave birth to was not his. Of course, the divorce process turned into a real passage through all the circles of hell for the new mom, but she endured it.

And so, time passed, the baby boy grew up – and it became obvious to anyone with eyes to see that he was the spitting image of his mom’s ex. The woman’s former SIL, who was the only one of the ex’s relatives to stay on her side, also noticed this.

She probably told her brother about it, showed him the photos – and suddenly this man appeared in the author’s life again. This time with a demand to do a paternity test. Our heroine agreed and – surprise – it turned out that the child was his biological son.

Now the guy gets visitations, but the mom sincerely admits that during his visits she tries to avoid the company of her ex. He, in turn, once even called and asked, as if nothing had happened, why she was avoiding him. Then a scandal was avoided, but it was obviously brewing…

The former spouses agreed to meet to discuss the financial aspects of their son’s upbringing – and the man invited her to his office. And so, during the conversation, the guy again started talking about what mistakes they (yes, that was his wording!) made in the past. And in general, that, in his opinion, it was worth discarding the past and going back to how things were before.

And here the author’s patience snapped. She started speaking in a raised voice, getting more and more heated with each new remark, unleashing all the bitterness that had accumulated over a long time on the person who, due to incomprehensible suspicions, had nearly ruined her life.

The ex tried to calm her down – but this only provoked the OP. She was already screaming at the top of her lungs, not embarrassed that his employees were on the other side of the wall and that she literally aired his dirty laundry out to them. And only after she had splashed out all her anger did she leave.

After some time, the ex called back and criticized her for ’embarrassing’ him in front of his own employees, and that now they might think God knows what about him. So the woman decided to find out the opinion of people online on whether she did the wrong thing here.

“In this situation, it seems to me, the man acted inappropriately from the very beginning, and continued to do ugly things afterwards,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “He made a big mistake, and when this became clear, he started attempts to manipulate his ex-wife.”

“A classic example is an attempt to ‘divide’ the responsibility for what happened between the two of them, although, according to this woman, he was the only one to blame for the divorce. An attempt to belittle the emotional and moral damage he caused to her and their child is completely inappropriate as well.”

“What kind of nerves of steel do you need to have in order not to lose your temper after something like this? I’m only surprised that this woman endured it for so long. And the fact that this scandal happened in the office – well, he invited her there himself. And now the employees will also know what he is like…” Irina summarizes.

As for the commenters to the original post, they also sided with the author en masse. “If he didn’t want to have a high-emotion conversation with his ex-wife at his workplace, then he shouldn’t have had it at his workplace,” one of the responders wrote. “What happened because the meeting in his office is his problem,” another one added.

And people in the comments sincerely urge the author to seek the services of a qualified legal consultant so that in the future her husband doesn’t try to harm her in any way again. “Get a lawyer and make your ex go through the lawyer. You don’t have to keep talking to him and him bullying you isn’t ok,” one of the commenters replied. And do you, our dear readers, agree with this point of view?

People in the comments unanimously sided with the woman, and also urged her to contact a lawyer, just in case